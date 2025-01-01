文档部分
MQL5参考交易函数OrderGetDouble 

OrderGetDouble

返回订单的需求属性，使用 OrderGetTicket 或者 OrderSelect 进行预选择。订单属性必须是双精度类型。有两种变量函数可以使用。

1. 立即返回属性值。

double  OrderGetDouble(
   ENUM_ORDER_PROPERTY_DOUBLE  property_id        // 属性标识符
   );

2. 依据函数是否成功调用返回真值或者错误值。如果成功，目标变量的属性值通过引用传递到最后参量。

bool  OrderGetDouble(
   ENUM_ORDER_PROPERTY_DOUBLE  property_id,       // 属性标识符
   double&                     double_var         // 这里接受属性值
   );

参量

property_id

[in]  订单性质标识符，值可以是 ENUM_ORDER_PROPERTY_DOUBLE 值中的一个。

double_var

[out]  双精度类型变量接收要求属性的值。

返回值

双精度 值。如果函数失败，返回0。

注释

不要使仓位挂单混乱，它显示在客户端“工具箱”的“交易”标签中。

对于"单边" 持仓 (ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_RETAIL_NETTINGACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_EXCHANGE)，无论任何时候一个交易品种只能存在一个持仓 。该持仓是一个或多个交易的结果。请不要混淆也显示在工具箱窗口交易标签中的有效挂单的持仓。

如果允许单独持仓 (ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_RETAIL_HEDGING)，那么可为一个交易品种打开多个持仓。

为确保关于新订单的新数据的接受，推荐调用 OrderSelect() 函数。

示例：

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 脚本程序起始函数                                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
  {
//--- 在账户中所有订单的列表中做循环
   int total=OrdersTotal();
   for(int i=0i<totali++)
     {
      //--- 根据循环索引取得列表中的订单编号
      ulong ticket=OrderGetTicket(i);
      if(ticket==0)
         continue;
      
      //--- 取得订单类型并显示用于选中订单实数型属性列表的标题
      string type=OrderTypeDescription((ENUM_ORDER_TYPE)OrderGetInteger(ORDER_TYPE));
      PrintFormat("Double properties of an active pending order %s #%I64u:"typeticket);
      
      //--- 在标题下方打印选中订单的全部实数型属性
      OrderPropertiesDoublePrint(16);
     }
   /*
   结果：
   Double properties of an active pending order Sell Limit #2812000714:
   Volume initial1.00
   Volume current1.00
   Price open:     145.282
   StopLoss:       0.000
   TakeProfit:     0.000
   Price current:  145.044
   StopLimit:      0.000
   Double properties of an active pending order Buy Limit #2812001112:
   Volume initial1.00
   Volume current1.00
   Price open:     144.836
   StopLoss:       0.000
   TakeProfit:     0.000
   Price current:  145.051
   StopLimit:      0.000
   Double properties of an active pending order Buy Stop #2812001488:
   Volume initial0.50
   Volume current0.50
   Price open:     1.10642
   StopLoss:       0.00000
   TakeProfit:     0.00000
   Price current:  1.10530
   StopLimit:      0.00000
   Double properties of an active pending order Sell Stop #2812001712:
   Volume initial0.50
   Volume current0.50
   Price open:     1.10374
   StopLoss:       0.00000
   TakeProfit:     0.00000
   Price current:  1.10525
   StopLimit:      0.00000
   */
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 返回订单类型的描述                                                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
string OrderTypeDescription(const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE type)
  {
   switch(type)
     {
      case ORDER_TYPE_BUY              :  return("Buy");
      case ORDER_TYPE_SELL             :  return("Sell");
      case ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT        :  return("Buy Limit");
      case ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT       :  return("Sell Limit");
      case ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP         :  return("Buy Stop");
      case ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP        :  return("Sell Stop");
      case ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP_LIMIT   :  return("Buy Stop Limit");
      case ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP_LIMIT  :  return("Sell Stop Limit");
      default                          :  return("Unknown order type");
     }
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 在日志中显示选定订单的实数型属性                                      |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OrderPropertiesDoublePrint(const uint header_width=0)
  {
//--- 取得订单的交易品种和交易品种的小数位数
   string symbol = OrderGetString(ORDER_SYMBOL);
   int    digits = (int)SymbolInfoInteger(symbolSYMBOL_DIGITS);
   
//--- 在日志中以指定宽度的标题显示下单时的初始交易量
   OrderPropertyPrint("Volume initial:",header_width,2,ORDER_VOLUME_INITIAL);
   
//--- 在日志中显示未执行的订单交易量
   OrderPropertyPrint("Volume current:",header_width,2,ORDER_VOLUME_CURRENT);
   
//--- 在日志中显示订单中指定的价格
   OrderPropertyPrint("Price open:",header_width,digits,ORDER_PRICE_OPEN);
   
//--- 在日志中显示止损水平
   OrderPropertyPrint("StopLoss:",header_width,digits,ORDER_SL);
 
//--- 在日志中显示止盈水平
   OrderPropertyPrint("TakeProfit:",header_width,digits,ORDER_TP);
 
//--- 在日志中显示订单交易品种的当前价格
   OrderPropertyPrint("Price current:",header_width,digits,ORDER_PRICE_CURRENT);
 
//--- 在日志中显示限价止损订单的订单限价
   OrderPropertyPrint("StopLimit:",header_width,digits,ORDER_PRICE_STOPLIMIT);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 在日志中显示订单实数型属性值                                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OrderPropertyPrint(const string headeruint header_widthint digitsENUM_ORDER_PROPERTY_DOUBLE property)
  {
   double value=0;
   if(!OrderGetDouble(propertyvalue))
      PrintFormat("Cannot get property %s, error=%d"EnumToString(property), GetLastError());
   else
     {
      //--- 如果传递给函数的标题宽度为0, 则宽度为标题行大小+1
      uint w=(header_width==0 ? header.Length()+1 : header_width);
      PrintFormat("%-*s%-.*f"wheaderdigitsvalue);
     }
  }

另见

OrdersTotal()OrderGetTicket()订单属性