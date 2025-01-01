//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 脚本程序起始函数 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnStart()

{

//--- 在账户中所有订单的列表中做循环

int total=OrdersTotal();

for(int i=0; i<total; i++)

{

//--- 根据循环索引取得列表中的订单编号

ulong ticket=OrderGetTicket(i);

if(ticket==0)

continue;



//--- 取得订单类型并显示用于选中订单实数型属性列表的标题

string type=OrderTypeDescription((ENUM_ORDER_TYPE)OrderGetInteger(ORDER_TYPE));

PrintFormat("Double properties of an active pending order %s #%I64u:", type, ticket);



//--- 在标题下方打印选中订单的全部实数型属性

OrderPropertiesDoublePrint(16);

}

/*

结果：

Double properties of an active pending order Sell Limit #2812000714:

Volume initial: 1.00

Volume current: 1.00

Price open: 145.282

StopLoss: 0.000

TakeProfit: 0.000

Price current: 145.044

StopLimit: 0.000

Double properties of an active pending order Buy Limit #2812001112:

Volume initial: 1.00

Volume current: 1.00

Price open: 144.836

StopLoss: 0.000

TakeProfit: 0.000

Price current: 145.051

StopLimit: 0.000

Double properties of an active pending order Buy Stop #2812001488:

Volume initial: 0.50

Volume current: 0.50

Price open: 1.10642

StopLoss: 0.00000

TakeProfit: 0.00000

Price current: 1.10530

StopLimit: 0.00000

Double properties of an active pending order Sell Stop #2812001712:

Volume initial: 0.50

Volume current: 0.50

Price open: 1.10374

StopLoss: 0.00000

TakeProfit: 0.00000

Price current: 1.10525

StopLimit: 0.00000

*/

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 返回订单类型的描述 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

string OrderTypeDescription(const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE type)

{

switch(type)

{

case ORDER_TYPE_BUY : return("Buy");

case ORDER_TYPE_SELL : return("Sell");

case ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT : return("Buy Limit");

case ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT : return("Sell Limit");

case ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP : return("Buy Stop");

case ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP : return("Sell Stop");

case ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP_LIMIT : return("Buy Stop Limit");

case ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP_LIMIT : return("Sell Stop Limit");

default : return("Unknown order type");

}

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 在日志中显示选定订单的实数型属性 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OrderPropertiesDoublePrint(const uint header_width=0)

{

//--- 取得订单的交易品种和交易品种的小数位数

string symbol = OrderGetString(ORDER_SYMBOL);

int digits = (int)SymbolInfoInteger(symbol, SYMBOL_DIGITS);



//--- 在日志中以指定宽度的标题显示下单时的初始交易量

OrderPropertyPrint("Volume initial:",header_width,2,ORDER_VOLUME_INITIAL);



//--- 在日志中显示未执行的订单交易量

OrderPropertyPrint("Volume current:",header_width,2,ORDER_VOLUME_CURRENT);



//--- 在日志中显示订单中指定的价格

OrderPropertyPrint("Price open:",header_width,digits,ORDER_PRICE_OPEN);



//--- 在日志中显示止损水平

OrderPropertyPrint("StopLoss:",header_width,digits,ORDER_SL);



//--- 在日志中显示止盈水平

OrderPropertyPrint("TakeProfit:",header_width,digits,ORDER_TP);



//--- 在日志中显示订单交易品种的当前价格

OrderPropertyPrint("Price current:",header_width,digits,ORDER_PRICE_CURRENT);



//--- 在日志中显示限价止损订单的订单限价

OrderPropertyPrint("StopLimit:",header_width,digits,ORDER_PRICE_STOPLIMIT);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 在日志中显示订单实数型属性值 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OrderPropertyPrint(const string header, uint header_width, int digits, ENUM_ORDER_PROPERTY_DOUBLE property)

{

double value=0;

if(!OrderGetDouble(property, value))

PrintFormat("Cannot get property %s, error=%d", EnumToString(property), GetLastError());

else

{

//--- 如果传递给函数的标题宽度为0, 则宽度为标题行大小+1

uint w=(header_width==0 ? header.Length()+1 : header_width);

PrintFormat("%-*s%-.*f", w, header, digits, value);

}

}