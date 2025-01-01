CiHigh
CiHigh is a class designed for access to high prices of the bars in the history.
Description
CiHigh class provides an access to high prices of the bars in the history.
Declaration
class CiHigh: public CPriceSeries
Title
#include <Indicators\TimeSeries.mqh>
Inheritance hierarchy
CiHigh
Class Methods by Groups
Methods inherited from class CObject
Prev, Prev, Next, Next, Compare
Methods inherited from class CArray
Step, Step, Total, Available, Max, IsSorted, SortMode, Clear, Sort
Methods inherited from class CArrayObj
FreeMode, FreeMode, Type, Save, Load, CreateElement, Reserve, Resize, Shutdown, Add, AddArray, Insert, InsertArray, AssignArray, At, Update, Shift, Detach, Delete, DeleteRange, Clear, CompareArray, InsertSort, Search, SearchGreat, SearchLess, SearchGreatOrEqual, SearchLessOrEqual, SearchFirst, SearchLast
Methods inherited from class CSeries
Name, BuffersTotal, BufferSize, Timeframe, Symbol, Period, PeriodDescription, RefreshCurrent
Methods inherited from class CPriceSeries
BufferResize, MinIndex, MinValue, MaxIndex, MaxValue, GetData, Refresh