CiHigh

CiHigh is a class designed for access to high prices of the bars in the history.

Description

CiHigh class provides an access to high prices of the bars in the history.

Declaration

class CiHigh: public CPriceSeries

Title

#include <Indicators\TimeSeries.mqh>

Inheritance hierarchy CObject CArray CArrayObj CSeries CPriceSeries CiHigh

Class Methods by Groups

Create Create Creates a series Data Access GetData Gets the series data