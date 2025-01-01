CiLow

Description

CiLow class provides an access to low prices of the bars in the history.

Declaration

class CiLow: public CPriceSeries

Title

#include <Indicators\TimeSeries.mqh>

Inheritance hierarchy CObject CArray CArrayObj CSeries CPriceSeries CiLow

Class Methods by Groups

Create Create Creates a series Data Access GetData Gets a series data