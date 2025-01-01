CiLow
CiLow is a class designed for access to low prices of the bars in the history.
Description
CiLow class provides an access to low prices of the bars in the history.
Declaration
|
class CiLow: public CPriceSeries
Title
|
#include <Indicators\TimeSeries.mqh>
|
Inheritance hierarchy
CiLow
Class Methods by Groups
|
Methods inherited from class CObject
Prev, Prev, Next, Next, Compare
|
Methods inherited from class CArray
Step, Step, Total, Available, Max, IsSorted, SortMode, Clear, Sort
|
Methods inherited from class CArrayObj
FreeMode, FreeMode, Type, Save, Load, CreateElement, Reserve, Resize, Shutdown, Add, AddArray, Insert, InsertArray, AssignArray, At, Update, Shift, Detach, Delete, DeleteRange, Clear, CompareArray, InsertSort, Search, SearchGreat, SearchLess, SearchGreatOrEqual, SearchLessOrEqual, SearchFirst, SearchLast
|
Methods inherited from class CSeries
Name, BuffersTotal, BufferSize, Timeframe, Symbol, Period, PeriodDescription, RefreshCurrent
|
Methods inherited from class CPriceSeries
BufferResize, MinIndex, MinValue, MaxIndex, MaxValue, GetData, Refresh