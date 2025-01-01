DocumentationSections
CiClose

CiClose is a class designed for access to close prices of the bars in the history.

Description

CiClose class provides an access to close prices of the bars in the history.

Declaration

   class CiClose: public CPriceSeries

   #include <Indicators\TimeSeries.mqh>

Inheritance hierarchy

  CObject

      CArray

          CArrayObj

              CSeries

                  CPriceSeries

                      CiClose

Class Methods by Groups

Create

 

Create

Creates a series

Data Access

 

GetData

Gets series data

Methods inherited from class CObject

Prev, Prev, Next, Next, Compare

Methods inherited from class CArray

Step, Step, Total, Available, Max, IsSorted, SortMode, Clear, Sort

Methods inherited from class CArrayObj

FreeMode, FreeMode, Type, Save, Load, CreateElement, Reserve, Resize, Shutdown, Add, AddArray, Insert, InsertArray, AssignArray, At, Update, Shift, Detach, Delete, DeleteRange, Clear, CompareArray, InsertSort, Search, SearchGreat, SearchLess, SearchGreatOrEqual, SearchLessOrEqual, SearchFirst, SearchLast

Methods inherited from class CSeries

Name, BuffersTotal, BufferSize, Timeframe, Symbol, Period, PeriodDescription, RefreshCurrent

Methods inherited from class CPriceSeries

BufferResize, MinIndex, MinValue, MaxIndex, MaxValue, GetData, Refresh