CiClose

CiClose is a class designed for access to close prices of the bars in the history.

Description

CiClose class provides an access to close prices of the bars in the history.

Declaration

class CiClose: public CPriceSeries

Title

#include <Indicators\TimeSeries.mqh>

Inheritance hierarchy CObject CArray CArrayObj CSeries CPriceSeries CiClose

Class Methods by Groups

Create Create Creates a series Data Access GetData Gets series data