CiOpen

CiOpen is a class designed for access to open prices of the bars in the history.

Description

Declaration

class CiOpen: public CPriceSeries

Title

#include <Indicators\TimeSeries.mqh>

Inheritance hierarchy CObject CArray CArrayObj CSeries CPriceSeries CiOpen

Class Methods by Groups

Create Create Creates a series Data Access GetData Gets the series data