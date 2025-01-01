DocumentationSections
CiOpen is a class designed for access to open prices of the bars in the history.

Description

CiOpen class provides an access to open prices of the bars in the history.

Declaration

   class CiOpen: public CPriceSeries

Title

   #include <Indicators\TimeSeries.mqh>

Inheritance hierarchy

  CObject

      CArray

          CArrayObj

              CSeries

                  CPriceSeries

                      CiOpen

Class Methods by Groups

Create

 

Create

Creates a series

Data Access

 

GetData

Gets the series data

Methods inherited from class CObject

Prev, Prev, Next, Next, Compare

Methods inherited from class CArray

Step, Step, Total, Available, Max, IsSorted, SortMode, Clear, Sort

Methods inherited from class CArrayObj

FreeMode, FreeMode, Type, Save, Load, CreateElement, Reserve, Resize, Shutdown, Add, AddArray, Insert, InsertArray, AssignArray, At, Update, Shift, Detach, Delete, DeleteRange, Clear, CompareArray, InsertSort, Search, SearchGreat, SearchLess, SearchGreatOrEqual, SearchLessOrEqual, SearchFirst, SearchLast

Methods inherited from class CSeries

Name, BuffersTotal, BufferSize, Timeframe, Symbol, Period, PeriodDescription, RefreshCurrent

Methods inherited from class CPriceSeries

BufferResize, MinIndex, MinValue, MaxIndex, MaxValue, GetData, Refresh