CiOpen
CiOpen is a class designed for access to open prices of the bars in the history.
Description
Declaration
class CiOpen: public CPriceSeries
Title
#include <Indicators\TimeSeries.mqh>
Inheritance hierarchy
CiOpen
Class Methods by Groups
Methods inherited from class CObject
Prev, Prev, Next, Next, Compare
Methods inherited from class CArray
Step, Step, Total, Available, Max, IsSorted, SortMode, Clear, Sort
Methods inherited from class CArrayObj
FreeMode, FreeMode, Type, Save, Load, CreateElement, Reserve, Resize, Shutdown, Add, AddArray, Insert, InsertArray, AssignArray, At, Update, Shift, Detach, Delete, DeleteRange, Clear, CompareArray, InsertSort, Search, SearchGreat, SearchLess, SearchGreatOrEqual, SearchLessOrEqual, SearchFirst, SearchLast
Methods inherited from class CSeries
Name, BuffersTotal, BufferSize, Timeframe, Symbol, Period, PeriodDescription, RefreshCurrent
Methods inherited from class CPriceSeries
BufferResize, MinIndex, MinValue, MaxIndex, MaxValue, GetData, Refresh