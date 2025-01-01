order_check

Check funds sufficiency for performing a required trading operation. Check result are returned as the MqlTradeCheckResult structure.

order_check(

request

);

Parameters

request

[in] MqlTradeRequest type structure describing a required trading action. Required unnamed parameter. Example of filling in a request and the enumeration content are described below.

Return Value

Check result as the MqlTradeCheckResult structure. The request field in the answer contains the structure of a trading request passed to order_check().

Note

Successful sending of a request does not entail that the requested trading operation will be executed successfully. The order_check function is similar to OrderCheck.

TRADE_REQUEST_ACTIONS

ID Description TRADE_ACTION_DEAL Place an order for an instant deal with the specified parameters (set a market order) TRADE_ACTION_PENDING Place an order for performing a deal at specified conditions (pending order) TRADE_ACTION_SLTP Change open position Stop Loss and Take Profit TRADE_ACTION_MODIFY Change parameters of the previously placed trading order TRADE_ACTION_REMOVE Remove previously placed pending order TRADE_ACTION_CLOSE_BY Close a position by an opposite one

ORDER_TYPE_FILLING

ID Description ORDER_FILLING_FOK This execution policy means that an order can be executed only in the specified volume. If the necessary amount of a financial instrument is currently unavailable in the market, the order will not be executed. The desired volume can be made up of several available offers. ORDER_FILLING_IOC An agreement to execute a deal at the maximum volume available in the market within the volume specified in the order. If the request cannot be filled completely, an order with the available volume will be executed, and the remaining volume will be canceled. ORDER_FILLING_RETURN This policy is used only for market (ORDER_TYPE_BUY and ORDER_TYPE_SELL), limit and stop limit orders (ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT, ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT, ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP_LIMIT and ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP_LIMIT) and only for the symbols with Market or Exchange execution modes. If filled partially, a market or limit order with the remaining volume is not canceled, and is processed further. During activation of the ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP_LIMIT and ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP_LIMIT orders, an appropriate limit order ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT/ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT with the ORDER_FILLING_RETURN type is created.

ORDER_TYPE_TIME

ID Description ORDER_TIME_GTC The order stays in the queue until it is manually canceled ORDER_TIME_DAY The order is active only during the current trading day ORDER_TIME_SPECIFIED The order is active until the specified date ORDER_TIME_SPECIFIED_DAY The order is active until 23:59:59 of the specified day. If this time appears to be out of a trading session, the expiration is processed at the nearest trading time.

Example:

import MetaTrader5 as mt5

# display data on the MetaTrader 5 package

print("MetaTrader5 package author: ",mt5.__author__)

print("MetaTrader5 package version: ",mt5.__version__)



# establish connection to MetaTrader 5 terminal

if not mt5.initialize():

print("initialize() failed, error code =",mt5.last_error())

quit()



# get account currency

account_currency=mt5.account_info().currency

print("Account currency:",account_currency)



# prepare the request structure

symbol="USDJPY"

symbol_info = mt5.symbol_info(symbol)

if symbol_info is None:

print(symbol, "not found, can not call order_check()")

mt5.shutdown()

quit()



# if the symbol is unavailable in MarketWatch, add it

if not symbol_info.visible:

print(symbol, "is not visible, trying to switch on")

if not mt5.symbol_select(symbol,True):

print("symbol_select({}}) failed, exit",symbol)

mt5.shutdown()

quit()



# prepare the request

point=mt5.symbol_info(symbol).point

request = {

"action": mt5.TRADE_ACTION_DEAL,

"symbol": symbol,

"volume": 1.0,

"type": mt5.ORDER_TYPE_BUY,

"price": mt5.symbol_info_tick(symbol).ask,

"sl": mt5.symbol_info_tick(symbol).ask-100*point,

"tp": mt5.symbol_info_tick(symbol).ask+100*point,

"deviation": 10,

"magic": 234000,

"comment": "python script",

"type_time": mt5.ORDER_TIME_GTC,

"type_filling": mt5.ORDER_FILLING_RETURN,

}



# perform the check and display the result 'as is'

result = mt5.order_check(request)

print(result);

# request the result as a dictionary and display it element by element

result_dict=result._asdict()

for field in result_dict.keys():

print(" {}={}".format(field,result_dict[field]))

# if this is a trading request structure, display it element by element as well

if field=="request":

traderequest_dict=result_dict[field]._asdict()

for tradereq_filed in traderequest_dict:

print(" traderequest: {}={}".format(tradereq_filed,traderequest_dict[tradereq_filed]))



# shut down connection to the MetaTrader 5 terminal

mt5.shutdown()





Result:

MetaTrader5 package author: MetaQuotes Software Corp.

MetaTrader5 package version: 5.0.29



Account currecy: USD

retcode=0

balance=101300.53

equity=68319.53

profit=-32981.0

margin=51193.67

margin_free=17125.86

margin_level=133.45308121101692

comment=Done

request=TradeRequest(action=1, magic=234000, order=0, symbol='USDJPY', volume=1.0, ...

traderequest: action=1

traderequest: magic=234000

traderequest: order=0

traderequest: symbol=USDJPY

traderequest: volume=1.0

traderequest: price=108.081

traderequest: stoplimit=0.0

traderequest: sl=107.98100000000001

traderequest: tp=108.181

traderequest: deviation=10

traderequest: type=0

traderequest: type_filling=2

traderequest: type_time=0

traderequest: expiration=0

traderequest: comment=python script

traderequest: position=0

traderequest: position_by=0

