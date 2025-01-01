last_error

Return data on the last error.

last_error()

Return Value

Return the last error code and description as a tuple.

Note

last_error() allows obtaining an error code in case of a failed execution of a MetaTrader 5 library function. It is similar to GetLastError(). However, it applies its own error codes. Possible values:

Constant Value Description RES_S_OK 1 generic success RES_E_FAIL -1 generic fail RES_E_INVALID_PARAMS -2 invalid arguments/parameters RES_E_NO_MEMORY -3 no memory condition RES_E_NOT_FOUND -4 no history RES_E_INVALID_VERSION -5 invalid version RES_E_AUTH_FAILED -6 authorization failed RES_E_UNSUPPORTED -7 unsupported method RES_E_AUTO_TRADING_DISABLED -8 auto-trading disabled RES_E_INTERNAL_FAIL -10000 internal IPC general error RES_E_INTERNAL_FAIL_SEND -10001 internal IPC send failed RES_E_INTERNAL_FAIL_RECEIVE -10002 internal IPC recv failed RES_E_INTERNAL_FAIL_INIT -10003 internal IPC initialization fail RES_E_INTERNAL_FAIL_CONNECT -10003 internal IPC no ipc RES_E_INTERNAL_FAIL_TIMEOUT -10005 internal timeout

Example:

import MetaTrader5 as mt5

# display data on the MetaTrader 5 package

print("MetaTrader5 package author: ",mt5.__author__)

print("MetaTrader5 package version: ",mt5.__version__)



# establish connection to the MetaTrader 5 terminal

if not mt5.initialize():

print("initialize() failed, error code =",mt5.last_error())

quit()



# shut down connection to the MetaTrader 5 terminal

mt5.shutdown()

