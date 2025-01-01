DocumentationSections
Return data on the last error.

last_error()

Return Value

Return the last error code and description as a tuple.

Note

last_error() allows obtaining an error code in case of a failed execution of a MetaTrader 5 library function. It is similar to GetLastError(). However, it applies its own error codes. Possible values:

Constant

Value

Description

RES_S_OK

1

generic success

RES_E_FAIL

-1

generic fail

RES_E_INVALID_PARAMS

-2

invalid arguments/parameters

RES_E_NO_MEMORY

-3

no memory condition

RES_E_NOT_FOUND

-4

no history

RES_E_INVALID_VERSION

-5

invalid version

RES_E_AUTH_FAILED

-6

authorization failed

RES_E_UNSUPPORTED

-7

unsupported method

RES_E_AUTO_TRADING_DISABLED

-8

auto-trading disabled

RES_E_INTERNAL_FAIL

-10000

internal IPC general error

RES_E_INTERNAL_FAIL_SEND

-10001

internal IPC send failed

RES_E_INTERNAL_FAIL_RECEIVE

-10002

internal IPC recv failed

RES_E_INTERNAL_FAIL_INIT

-10003

internal IPC initialization fail

RES_E_INTERNAL_FAIL_CONNECT

-10003

internal IPC no ipc

RES_E_INTERNAL_FAIL_TIMEOUT

-10005

internal timeout

Example:

import MetaTrader5 as mt5
# display data on the MetaTrader 5 package
print("MetaTrader5 package author: ",mt5.__author__)
print("MetaTrader5 package version: ",mt5.__version__)
 
# establish connection to the MetaTrader 5 terminal
if not mt5.initialize():
    print("initialize() failed, error code =",mt5.last_error())
    quit()
 
# shut down connection to the MetaTrader 5 terminal
mt5.shutdown()

See also

version, GetLastError