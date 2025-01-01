order_send

Send a request to perform a trading operation from the terminal to the trade server. The function is similar to OrderSend.

order_send(

request

);

Parameters

request

[in] MqlTradeRequest type structure describing a required trading action. Required unnamed parameter. Example of filling in a request and the enumeration content are described below.

Return Value

Execution result as the MqlTradeResult structure. The request field in the answer contains the structure of a trading request passed to order_send(). The info on the error can be obtained using last_error().

The MqlTradeRequest trading request structure

Field Description action Trading operation type. The value can be one of the values of the TRADE_REQUEST_ACTIONS enumeration magic EA ID. Allows arranging the analytical handling of trading orders. Each EA can set a unique ID when sending a trading request order Order ticket. Required for modifying pending orders symbol The name of the trading instrument, for which the order is placed. Not required when modifying orders and closing positions volume Requested volume of a deal in lots. A real volume when making a deal depends on an order execution type. price Price at which an order should be executed. The price is not set in case of market orders for instruments of the "Market Execution" (SYMBOL_TRADE_EXECUTION_MARKET) type having the TRADE_ACTION_DEAL type stoplimit A price a pending Limit order is set at when the price reaches the 'price' value (this condition is mandatory). The pending order is not passed to the trading system until that moment sl A price a Stop Loss order is activated at when the price moves in an unfavorable direction tp A price a Take Profit order is activated at when the price moves in a favorable direction deviation Maximum acceptable deviation from the requested price, specified in points type Order type. The value can be one of the values of the ORDER_TYPE enumeration type_filling Order filling type. The value can be one of the ORDER_TYPE_FILLING values type_time Order type by expiration. The value can be one of the ORDER_TYPE_TIME values expiration Pending order expiration time (for TIME_SPECIFIED type orders) comment Comment to an order position Position ticket. Fill it when changing and closing a position for its clear identification. Usually, it is the same as the ticket of the order that opened the position. position_by Opposite position ticket. It is used when closing a position by an opposite one (opened at the same symbol but in the opposite direction).

Note

A trading request passes several verification stages on the trade server. First, the validity of all the necessary request fields is checked. If there are no errors, the server accepts the order for further handling. See the OrderSend function description for the details about executing trading operations.

Example:

import time

import MetaTrader5 as mt5



# display data on the MetaTrader 5 package

print("MetaTrader5 package author: ", mt5.__author__)

print("MetaTrader5 package version: ", mt5.__version__)



# establish connection to the MetaTrader 5 terminal

if not mt5.initialize():

print("initialize() failed, error code =",mt5.last_error())

quit()



# prepare the buy request structure

symbol = "USDJPY"

symbol_info = mt5.symbol_info(symbol)

if symbol_info is None:

print(symbol, "not found, can not call order_check()")

mt5.shutdown()

quit()



# if the symbol is unavailable in MarketWatch, add it

if not symbol_info.visible:

print(symbol, "is not visible, trying to switch on")

if not mt5.symbol_select(symbol,True):

print("symbol_select({}}) failed, exit",symbol)

mt5.shutdown()

quit()



lot = 0.1

point = mt5.symbol_info(symbol).point

price = mt5.symbol_info_tick(symbol).ask

deviation = 20

request = {

"action": mt5.TRADE_ACTION_DEAL,

"symbol": symbol,

"volume": lot,

"type": mt5.ORDER_TYPE_BUY,

"price": price,

"sl": price - 100 * point,

"tp": price + 100 * point,

"deviation": deviation,

"magic": 234000,

"comment": "python script open",

"type_time": mt5.ORDER_TIME_GTC,

"type_filling": mt5.ORDER_FILLING_RETURN,

}



# send a trading request

result = mt5.order_send(request)

# check the execution result

print("1. order_send(): by {} {} lots at {} with deviation={} points".format(symbol,lot,price,deviation));

if result.retcode != mt5.TRADE_RETCODE_DONE:

print("2. order_send failed, retcode={}".format(result.retcode))

# request the result as a dictionary and display it element by element

result_dict=result._asdict()

for field in result_dict.keys():

print(" {}={}".format(field,result_dict[field]))

# if this is a trading request structure, display it element by element as well

if field=="request":

traderequest_dict=result_dict[field]._asdict()

for tradereq_filed in traderequest_dict:

print(" traderequest: {}={}".format(tradereq_filed,traderequest_dict[tradereq_filed]))

print("shutdown() and quit")

mt5.shutdown()

quit()



print("2. order_send done, ", result)

print(" opened position with POSITION_TICKET={}".format(result.order))

print(" sleep 2 seconds before closing position #{}".format(result.order))

time.sleep(2)

# create a close request

position_id=result.order

price=mt5.symbol_info_tick(symbol).bid

deviation=20

request={

"action": mt5.TRADE_ACTION_DEAL,

"symbol": symbol,

"volume": lot,

"type": mt5.ORDER_TYPE_SELL,

"position": position_id,

"price": price,

"deviation": deviation,

"magic": 234000,

"comment": "python script close",

"type_time": mt5.ORDER_TIME_GTC,

"type_filling": mt5.ORDER_FILLING_RETURN,

}

# send a trading request

result=mt5.order_send(request)

# check the execution result

print("3. close position #{}: sell {} {} lots at {} with deviation={} points".format(position_id,symbol,lot,price,deviation));

if result.retcode != mt5.TRADE_RETCODE_DONE:

print("4. order_send failed, retcode={}".format(result.retcode))

print(" result",result)

else:

print("4. position #{} closed, {}".format(position_id,result))

# request the result as a dictionary and display it element by element

result_dict=result._asdict()

for field in result_dict.keys():

print(" {}={}".format(field,result_dict[field]))

# if this is a trading request structure, display it element by element as well

if field=="request":

traderequest_dict=result_dict[field]._asdict()

for tradereq_filed in traderequest_dict:

print(" traderequest: {}={}".format(tradereq_filed,traderequest_dict[tradereq_filed]))



# shut down connection to the MetaTrader 5 terminal

mt5.shutdown()



Result

MetaTrader5 package author: MetaQuotes Software Corp.

MetaTrader5 package version: 5.0.29

1. order_send(): by USDJPY 0.1 lots at 108.023 with deviation=20 points

2. order_send done, OrderSendResult(retcode=10009, deal=535084512, order=557416535, volume=0.1, price=108.023, ...

opened position with POSITION_TICKET=557416535

sleep 2 seconds before closing position #557416535

3. close position #557416535: sell USDJPY 0.1 lots at 108.018 with deviation=20 points

4. position #557416535 closed, OrderSendResult(retcode=10009, deal=535084631, order=557416654, volume=0.1, price=...

retcode=10009

deal=535084631

order=557416654

volume=0.1

price=108.015

bid=108.015

ask=108.02

comment=Request executed

request_id=55

retcode_external=0

request=TradeRequest(action=1, magic=234000, order=0, symbol='USDJPY', volume=0.1, price=108.018, stoplimit=0.0, ...

traderequest: action=1

traderequest: magic=234000

traderequest: order=0

traderequest: symbol=USDJPY

traderequest: volume=0.1

traderequest: price=108.018

traderequest: stoplimit=0.0

traderequest: sl=0.0

traderequest: tp=0.0

traderequest: deviation=20

traderequest: type=1

traderequest: type_filling=2

traderequest: type_time=0

traderequest: expiration=0

traderequest: comment=python script close

traderequest: position=557416535

traderequest: position_by=0

