symbol_info_tick

Get the last tick for the specified financial instrument.

symbol_info_tick(
   symbol      // financial instrument name
)

symbol

[in]  Financial instrument name. Required unnamed parameter.

Return Value

Return info in the form of a tuple. Return None in case of an error. The info on the error can be obtained using last_error().

Note

The function is similar to SymbolInfoTick.

Example:

import MetaTrader5 as mt5
# display data on the MetaTrader 5 package
print("MetaTrader5 package author: ",mt5.__author__)
print("MetaTrader5 package version: ",mt5.__version__)
 
# establish connection to the MetaTrader 5 terminal
if not mt5.initialize():
    print("initialize() failed, error code =",mt5.last_error())
    quit()
 
# attempt to enable the display of the GBPUSD in MarketWatch
selected=mt5.symbol_select("GBPUSD",True)
if not selected:
    print("Failed to select GBPUSD")
    mt5.shutdown()
    quit()
 
# display the last GBPUSD tick
lasttick=mt5.symbol_info_tick("GBPUSD")
print(lasttick)
# display tick field values in the form of a list
print("Show symbol_info_tick(\"GBPUSD\")._asdict():")
symbol_info_tick_dict = mt5.symbol_info_tick("GBPUSD")._asdict()
for prop in symbol_info_tick_dict:
    print("  {}={}".format(prop, symbol_info_tick_dict[prop]))
 
# shut down connection to the MetaTrader 5 terminal
mt5.shutdown()
 
 
Result:
MetaTrader5 package author:  MetaQuotes Software Corp.
MetaTrader5 package version:  5.0.29
Tick(time=1585070338, bid=1.17264, ask=1.17279, last=0.0, volume=0, time_msc=1585070338728, flags=2, volume_real=0.0)
Show symbol_info_tick._asdict():
  time=1585070338
  bid=1.17264
  ask=1.17279
  last=0.0
  volume=0
  time_msc=1585070338728
  flags=2
  volume_real=0.0

