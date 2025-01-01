- initialize
symbol_info_tick
Get the last tick for the specified financial instrument.
|
symbol_info_tick(
symbol
[in] Financial instrument name. Required unnamed parameter.
Return Value
Return info in the form of a tuple. Return None in case of an error. The info on the error can be obtained using last_error().
Note
The function is similar to SymbolInfoTick.
Example:
|
import MetaTrader5 as mt5
