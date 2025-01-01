symbol_info_tick

Get the last tick for the specified financial instrument.

symbol_info_tick(

symbol

)

symbol

[in] Financial instrument name. Required unnamed parameter.

Return Value

Return info in the form of a tuple. Return None in case of an error. The info on the error can be obtained using last_error().

Note

The function is similar to SymbolInfoTick.

Example:

import MetaTrader5 as mt5

# display data on the MetaTrader 5 package

print("MetaTrader5 package author: ",mt5.__author__)

print("MetaTrader5 package version: ",mt5.__version__)



# establish connection to the MetaTrader 5 terminal

if not mt5.initialize():

print("initialize() failed, error code =",mt5.last_error())

quit()



# attempt to enable the display of the GBPUSD in MarketWatch

selected=mt5.symbol_select("GBPUSD",True)

if not selected:

print("Failed to select GBPUSD")

mt5.shutdown()

quit()



# display the last GBPUSD tick

lasttick=mt5.symbol_info_tick("GBPUSD")

print(lasttick)

# display tick field values in the form of a list

print("Show symbol_info_tick(\"GBPUSD\")._asdict():")

symbol_info_tick_dict = mt5.symbol_info_tick("GBPUSD")._asdict()

for prop in symbol_info_tick_dict:

print(" {}={}".format(prop, symbol_info_tick_dict[prop]))



# shut down connection to the MetaTrader 5 terminal

mt5.shutdown()





Result:

MetaTrader5 package author: MetaQuotes Software Corp.

MetaTrader5 package version: 5.0.29

Tick(time=1585070338, bid=1.17264, ask=1.17279, last=0.0, volume=0, time_msc=1585070338728, flags=2, volume_real=0.0)

Show symbol_info_tick._asdict():

time=1585070338

bid=1.17264

ask=1.17279

last=0.0

volume=0

time_msc=1585070338728

flags=2

volume_real=0.0

See also

symbol_info, symbol_info