- initialize
- login
- shutdown
- version
- last_error
- account_info
- terminal_info
- symbols_total
- symbols_get
- symbol_info
- symbol_info_tick
- symbol_select
- market_book_add
- market_book_get
- market_book_release
- copy_rates_from
- copy_rates_from_pos
- copy_rates_range
- copy_ticks_from
- copy_ticks_range
- orders_total
- orders_get
- order_calc_margin
- order_calc_profit
- order_check
- order_send
- positions_total
- positions_get
- history_orders_total
- history_orders_get
- history_deals_total
- history_deals_get
symbols_get
Get all financial instruments from the MetaTrader 5 terminal.
|
symbols_get(
group="GROUP"
[in] The filter for arranging a group of necessary symbols. Optional parameter. If the group is specified, the function returns only symbols meeting a specified criteria.
Return Value
Return symbols in the form of a tuple. Return None in case of an error. The info on the error can be obtained using last_error().
Note
The group parameter allows sorting out symbols by name. '*' can be used at the beginning and the end of a string.
The group parameter can be used as a named or an unnamed one. Both options work the same way. The named option (group="GROUP") makes the code easier to read.
The group parameter may contain several comma separated conditions. A condition can be set as a mask using '*'. The logical negation symbol '!' can be used for an exclusion. All conditions are applied sequentially, which means conditions of including to a group should be specified first followed by an exclusion condition. For example, group="*, !EUR" means that all symbols should be selected first and the ones containing "EUR" in their names should be excluded afterwards.
Unlike symbol_info(), the symbols_get() function returns data on all requested symbols within a single call.
Example:
|
import MetaTrader5 as mt5
See also