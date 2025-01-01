symbols_get

Get all financial instruments from the MetaTrader 5 terminal.

symbols_get(

group="GROUP"

)

group="GROUP"

[in] The filter for arranging a group of necessary symbols. Optional parameter. If the group is specified, the function returns only symbols meeting a specified criteria.

Return Value

Return symbols in the form of a tuple. Return None in case of an error. The info on the error can be obtained using last_error().

Note

The group parameter allows sorting out symbols by name. '*' can be used at the beginning and the end of a string.

The group parameter can be used as a named or an unnamed one. Both options work the same way. The named option (group="GROUP") makes the code easier to read.

The group parameter may contain several comma separated conditions. A condition can be set as a mask using '*'. The logical negation symbol '!' can be used for an exclusion. All conditions are applied sequentially, which means conditions of including to a group should be specified first followed by an exclusion condition. For example, group="*, !EUR" means that all symbols should be selected first and the ones containing "EUR" in their names should be excluded afterwards.

Unlike symbol_info(), the symbols_get() function returns data on all requested symbols within a single call.

Example:

import MetaTrader5 as mt5

# display data on the MetaTrader 5 package

print("MetaTrader5 package author: ",mt5.__author__)

print("MetaTrader5 package version: ",mt5.__version__)



# establish connection to the MetaTrader 5 terminal

if not mt5.initialize():

print("initialize() failed, error code =",mt5.last_error())

quit()



# get all symbols

symbols=mt5.symbols_get()

print('Symbols: ', len(symbols))

count=0

# display the first five ones

for s in symbols:

count+=1

print("{}. {}".format(count,s.name))

if count==5: break

print()



# get symbols containing RU in their names

ru_symbols=mt5.symbols_get("*RU*")

print('len(*RU*): ', len(ru_symbols))

for s in ru_symbols:

print(s.name)

print()



# get symbols whose names do not contain USD, EUR, JPY and GBP

group_symbols=mt5.symbols_get(group="*,!*USD*,!*EUR*,!*JPY*,!*GBP*")

print('len(*,!*USD*,!*EUR*,!*JPY*,!*GBP*):', len(group_symbols))

for s in group_symbols:

print(s.name,":",s)



# shut down connection to the MetaTrader 5 terminal

mt5.shutdown()



Result:

MetaTrader5 package author: MetaQuotes Software Corp.

MetaTrader5 package version: 5.0.29

Symbols: 84

1. EURUSD

2. GBPUSD

3. USDCHF

4. USDJPY

5. USDCNH



len(*RU*): 8

EURUSD

USDRUB

USDRUR

EURRUR

EURRUB

FORTS.RUB.M5

EURUSD_T20

EURUSD4



len(*,!*USD*,!*EUR*,!*JPY*,!*GBP*): 13

AUDCAD : SymbolInfo(custom=False, chart_mode=0, select=True, visible=True, session_deals=0, session_buy_orders=0, session...

AUDCHF : SymbolInfo(custom=False, chart_mode=0, select=False, visible=False, session_deals=0, session_buy_orders=0, sessi...

AUDNZD : SymbolInfo(custom=False, chart_mode=0, select=False, visible=False, session_deals=0, session_buy_orders=0, sessi...

CADCHF : SymbolInfo(custom=False, chart_mode=0, select=False, visible=False, session_deals=0, session_buy_orders=0, sessi...

NZDCAD : SymbolInfo(custom=False, chart_mode=0, select=False, visible=False, session_deals=0, session_buy_orders=0, sessi...

NZDCHF : SymbolInfo(custom=False, chart_mode=0, select=False, visible=False, session_deals=0, session_buy_orders=0, sessi...

NZDSGD : SymbolInfo(custom=False, chart_mode=0, select=False, visible=False, session_deals=0, session_buy_orders=0, sessi...

CADMXN : SymbolInfo(custom=False, chart_mode=0, select=False, visible=False, session_deals=0, session_buy_orders=0, sessi...

CHFMXN : SymbolInfo(custom=False, chart_mode=0, select=False, visible=False, session_deals=0, session_buy_orders=0, sessi...

NZDMXN : SymbolInfo(custom=False, chart_mode=0, select=False, visible=False, session_deals=0, session_buy_orders=0, sessi...

FORTS.RTS.M5 : SymbolInfo(custom=True, chart_mode=0, select=False, visible=False, session_deals=0, session_buy_orders=0, ...

FORTS.RUB.M5 : SymbolInfo(custom=True, chart_mode=0, select=False, visible=False, session_deals=0, session_buy_orders=0, ...

FOREX.CHF.M5 : SymbolInfo(custom=True, chart_mode=0, select=False, visible=False, session_deals=0, session_buy_orders=0, ...

See also

symbols_total, symbol_select, symbol_info