order_calc_profit
Return profit in the account currency for a specified trading operation.
order_calc_profit(
Parameters
action
[in] Order type may take one of the two ORDER_TYPE enumeration values: ORDER_TYPE_BUY or ORDER_TYPE_SELL. Required unnamed parameter.
symbol
[in] Financial instrument name. Required unnamed parameter.
volume
[in] Trading operation volume. Required unnamed parameter.
price_open
[in] Open price. Required unnamed parameter.
price_close
[in] Close price. Required unnamed parameter.
Return Value
Real value if successful, otherwise None. The error info can be obtained using last_error().
Note
The function allows estimating a trading operation result on the current account and in the current trading environment. The function is similar to OrderCalcProfit.
Example:
import MetaTrader5 as mt5
