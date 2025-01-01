import MetaTrader5 as mt5

# display data on the MetaTrader 5 package

print("MetaTrader5 package author: ",mt5.__author__)

print("MetaTrader5 package version: ",mt5.__version__)



# establish connection to MetaTrader 5 terminal

if not mt5.initialize():

print("initialize() failed, error code =",mt5.last_error())

quit()



# check the presence of open positions

positions_total=mt5.positions_total()

if positions_total>0:

print("Total positions=",positions_total)

else:

print("Positions not found")



# shut down connection to the MetaTrader 5 terminal

mt5.shutdown()