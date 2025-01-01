DocumentationSections
Get the number of open positions.

positions_total()

Return Value

Integer value.

Note

The function is similar to PositionsTotal.

Example:

import MetaTrader5 as mt5
# display data on the MetaTrader 5 package
print("MetaTrader5 package author: ",mt5.__author__)
print("MetaTrader5 package version: ",mt5.__version__)
 
# establish connection to MetaTrader 5 terminal
if not mt5.initialize():
    print("initialize() failed, error code =",mt5.last_error())
    quit()
 
# check the presence of open positions
positions_total=mt5.positions_total()
if positions_total>0:
    print("Total positions=",positions_total)
else:
    print("Positions not found")
 
# shut down connection to the MetaTrader 5 terminal
mt5.shutdown()

See also

positions_get, orders_total