login

Connect to a trading account using specified parameters.

login(

login,

password="PASSWORD",

server="SERVER",

timeout=TIMEOUT

)

Parameters

login

[in] Trading account number. Required unnamed parameter.

password

[in] Trading account password. Optional named parameter. If the password is not set, the password saved in the terminal database is applied automatically.

server

[in] Trade server name. Optional named parameter. If no server is set, the last used server is applied automatically.

timeout=TIMEOUT

[in] Connection timeout in milliseconds. Optional named parameter. If not specified, the value of 60 000 (60 seconds) is applied. If the connection is not established within the specified time, the call is forcibly terminated and the exception is generated.

Return Value

True in case of a successful connection to the trade account, otherwise – False.

Example:

import MetaTrader5 as mt5

# display data on the MetaTrader 5 package

print("MetaTrader5 package author: ",mt5.__author__)

print("MetaTrader5 package version: ",mt5.__version__)



# establish connection to the MetaTrader 5 terminal

if not mt5.initialize():

print("initialize() failed, error code =",mt5.last_error())

quit()



# display data on MetaTrader 5 version

print(mt5.version())

# connect to the trade account without specifying a password and a server

account=17221085

authorized=mt5.login(account) # the terminal database password is applied if connection data is set to be remembered

if authorized:

print("connected to account #{}".format(account))

else:

print("failed to connect at account #{}, error code: {}".format(account, mt5.last_error()))



# now connect to another trading account specifying the password

account=25115284

authorized=mt5.login(account, password="gqrtz0lbdm")

if authorized:

# display trading account data 'as is'

print(mt5.account_info())

# display trading account data in the form of a list

print("Show account_info()._asdict():")

account_info_dict = mt5.account_info()._asdict()

for prop in account_info_dict:

print(" {}={}".format(prop, account_info_dict[prop]))

else:

print("failed to connect at account #{}, error code: {}".format(account, mt5.last_error()))



# shut down connection to the MetaTrader 5 terminal

mt5.shutdown()





Result:

MetaTrader5 package author: MetaQuotes Software Corp.

MetaTrader5 package version: 5.0.29

[500, 2367, '23 Mar 2020']



connected to account #17221085



connected to account #25115284

AccountInfo(login=25115284, trade_mode=0, leverage=100, limit_orders=200, margin_so_mode=0, ...

account properties:

login=25115284

trade_mode=0

leverage=100

limit_orders=200

margin_so_mode=0

trade_allowed=True

trade_expert=True

margin_mode=2

currency_digits=2

fifo_close=False

balance=99588.33

credit=0.0

profit=-45.23

equity=99543.1

margin=54.37

margin_free=99488.73

margin_level=183084.6054809638

margin_so_call=50.0

margin_so_so=30.0

margin_initial=0.0

margin_maintenance=0.0

assets=0.0

liabilities=0.0

commission_blocked=0.0

name=James Smith

server=MetaQuotes-Demo

currency=USD

company=MetaQuotes Software Corp.

See also

initialize, shutdown