- Date Type Structure
- Indicator Parameter Structure
- History Data Structure
- Order Book Structure
- Trade Request Structure
- Request Check Result Structure
- Trade Request Result Structure
- Trade Transaction Structure
- Price Data Structure
- Economic Сalendar structures
The Structure of Results of a Trade Request Check (MqlTradeCheckResult)
Before sending a request for a trade operation to a trade server, it is recommended to check it. The check is performed using the OrderCheck() function, to which the checked request and a variable of the MqlTradeCheckResult structure type are passed. The check result will be written to this variable.
|
struct MqlTradeCheckResult
Description of Fields
|
Field
|
Description
|
retcode
|
balance
|
Balance value that will be after the execution of the trade operation
|
equity
|
Equity value that will be after the execution of the trade operation
|
profit
|
Value of the floating profit that will be after the execution of the trade operation
|
margin
|
Margin required for the trade operation
|
margin_free
|
Free margin that will be left after the execution of the trade operation
|
margin_level
|
Margin level that will be set after the execution of the trade operation
|
comment
|
Comment to the reply code, error description
