MQL5 ReferenceConstants, Enumerations and StructuresData StructuresRequest Check Result Structure 

The Structure of Results of a Trade Request Check (MqlTradeCheckResult)

Before sending a request for a trade operation to a trade server, it is recommended to check it. The check is performed using the OrderCheck() function, to which the checked request and a variable of the MqlTradeCheckResult structure type are passed. The check result will be written to this variable.

struct MqlTradeCheckResult
  {
   uint         retcode;             // Reply code
   double       balance;             // Balance after the execution of the deal
   double       equity;              // Equity after the execution of the deal
   double       profit;              // Floating profit
   double       margin;              // Margin requirements
   double       margin_free;         // Free margin
   double       margin_level;        // Margin level
   string       comment;             // Comment to the reply code (description of the error)
  };

Description of Fields

Field

Description

retcode

Return code

balance

Balance value that will be after the execution of the trade operation

equity

Equity value that will be after the execution of the trade operation

profit

Value of the floating profit that will be after the execution of the trade operation

margin

Margin required for the trade operation

margin_free

Free margin that will be left after the execution of the trade operation

margin_level

Margin level that will be set after the execution of the trade operation

comment

Comment to the reply code, error description

See also

Trade Request Structure, Structure for Current Prices, OrderSend, OrderCheck