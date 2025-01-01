The Structure of Results of a Trade Request Check (MqlTradeCheckResult)

Before sending a request for a trade operation to a trade server, it is recommended to check it. The check is performed using the OrderCheck() function, to which the checked request and a variable of the MqlTradeCheckResult structure type are passed. The check result will be written to this variable.

struct MqlTradeCheckResult

{

uint retcode; // Reply code

double balance; // Balance after the execution of the deal

double equity; // Equity after the execution of the deal

double profit; // Floating profit

double margin; // Margin requirements

double margin_free; // Free margin

double margin_level; // Margin level

string comment; // Comment to the reply code (description of the error)

};

Description of Fields

Field Description retcode Return code balance Balance value that will be after the execution of the trade operation equity Equity value that will be after the execution of the trade operation profit Value of the floating profit that will be after the execution of the trade operation margin Margin required for the trade operation margin_free Free margin that will be left after the execution of the trade operation margin_level Margin level that will be set after the execution of the trade operation comment Comment to the reply code, error description

