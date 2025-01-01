DocumentationSections
symbols_total

Get the number of all financial instruments in the MetaTrader 5 terminal.

symbols_total()

Return Value

Integer value.

Note

The function is similar to SymbolsTotal(). However, it returns the number of all symbols including custom ones and the ones disabled in MarketWatch.

Example:

import MetaTrader5 as mt5
# display data on the MetaTrader 5 package
print("MetaTrader5 package author: ",mt5.__author__)
print("MetaTrader5 package version: ",mt5.__version__)
 
# establish connection to the MetaTrader 5 terminal
if not mt5.initialize():
    print("initialize() failed, error code =",mt5.last_error())
    quit()
 
# get the number of financial instruments
symbols=mt5.symbols_total()
if symbols>0:
    print("Total symbols =",symbols)
else:
    print("symbols not found")
 
# shut down connection to the MetaTrader 5 terminal
mt5.shutdown()

