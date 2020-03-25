orders_get

Get active orders with the ability to filter by symbol or ticket. There are three call options.

Call without parameters. Return active orders on all symbols.

orders_get()

Call specifying a symbol active orders should be received for.

orders_get(

symbol="SYMBOL"

)

Call specifying a group of symbols active orders should be received for.

orders_get(

group="GROUP"

)

Call specifying the order ticket.

orders_get(

ticket=TICKET

)

symbol="SYMBOL"

[in] Symbol name. Optional named parameter. If a symbol is specified, the ticket parameter is ignored.

group="GROUP"

[in] The filter for arranging a group of necessary symbols. Optional named parameter. If the group is specified, the function returns only active orders meeting a specified criteria for a symbol name.

ticket=TICKET

[in] Order ticket (ORDER_TICKET). Optional named parameter.

Return Value

Return info in the form of a named tuple structure (namedtuple). Return None in case of an error. The info on the error can be obtained using last_error().

Note

The function allows receiving all active orders within one call similar to the OrdersTotal and OrderSelect tandem.

The group parameter allows sorting out orders by symbols. '*' can be used at the beginning and the end of a string.

The group parameter may contain several comma separated conditions. A condition can be set as a mask using '*'. The logical negation symbol '!' can be used for an exclusion. All conditions are applied sequentially, which means conditions of including to a group should be specified first followed by an exclusion condition. For example, group="*, !EUR" means that orders for all symbols should be selected first and the ones containing "EUR" in symbol names should be excluded afterwards.

Example:

import MetaTrader5 as mt5

import pandas as pd

pd.set_option('display.max_columns', 500) # number of columns to be displayed

pd.set_option('display.width', 1500) # max table width to display

# display data on the MetaTrader 5 package

print("MetaTrader5 package author: ",mt5.__author__)

print("MetaTrader5 package version: ",mt5.__version__)

print()

# establish connection to the MetaTrader 5 terminal

if not mt5.initialize():

print("initialize() failed, error code =",mt5.last_error())

quit()



# display data on active orders on GBPUSD

orders=mt5.orders_get(symbol="GBPUSD")

if orders is None:

print("No orders on GBPUSD, error code={}".format(mt5.last_error()))

else:

print("Total orders on GBPUSD:",len(orders))

# display all active orders

for order in orders:

print(order)

print()



# get the list of orders on symbols whose names contain "*GBP*"

gbp_orders=mt5.orders_get(group="*GBP*")

if gbp_orders is None:

print("No orders with group=\"*GBP*\", error code={}".format(mt5.last_error()))

else:

print("orders_get(group=\"*GBP*\")={}".format(len(gbp_orders)))

# display these orders as a table using pandas.DataFrame

df=pd.DataFrame(list(gbp_orders),columns=gbp_orders[0]._asdict().keys())

df.drop(['time_done', 'time_done_msc', 'position_id', 'position_by_id', 'reason', 'volume_initial', 'price_stoplimit'], axis=1, inplace=True)

df['time_setup'] = pd.to_datetime(df['time_setup'], unit='s')

print(df)



# shut down connection to the MetaTrader 5 terminal

mt5.shutdown()



Result:

MetaTrader5 package author: MetaQuotes Software Corp.

MetaTrader5 package version: 5.0.29



Total orders on GBPUSD: 2

TradeOrder(ticket=554733548, time_setup=1585153667, time_setup_msc=1585153667718, time_done=0, time_done_msc=0, time_expiration=0, type=3, type_time=0, ...

TradeOrder(ticket=554733621, time_setup=1585153671, time_setup_msc=1585153671419, time_done=0, time_done_msc=0, time_expiration=0, type=2, type_time=0, ...



orders_get(group="*GBP*")=4

ticket time_setup time_setup_msc time_expiration type type_time type_filling state magic volume_current price_open sl tp price_current symbol comment external_id

0 554733548 2020-03-25 16:27:47 1585153667718 0 3 0 2 1 0 0.2 1.25379 0.0 0.0 1.16803 GBPUSD

1 554733621 2020-03-25 16:27:51 1585153671419 0 2 0 2 1 0 0.2 1.14370 0.0 0.0 1.16815 GBPUSD

2 554746664 2020-03-25 16:38:14 1585154294401 0 3 0 2 1 0 0.2 0.93851 0.0 0.0 0.92428 EURGBP

3 554746710 2020-03-25 16:38:17 1585154297022 0 2 0 2 1 0 0.2 0.90527 0.0 0.0 0.92449 EURGBP

See also

orders_total, positions_get