Get active orders with the ability to filter by symbol or ticket. There are three call options.

Call without parameters. Return active orders on all symbols.

orders_get()

Call specifying a symbol active orders should be received for.

orders_get(
   symbol="SYMBOL"      // symbol name
)

Call specifying a group of symbols active orders should be received for.

orders_get(
   group="GROUP"        // filter for selecting orders for symbols
)

Call specifying the order ticket.

orders_get(
   ticket=TICKET        // ticket
)

symbol="SYMBOL"

[in]  Symbol name. Optional named parameter. If a symbol is specified, the ticket parameter is ignored.

group="GROUP"

[in]  The filter for arranging a group of necessary symbols. Optional named parameter. If the group is specified, the function returns only active orders meeting a specified criteria for a symbol name.

ticket=TICKET

[in]  Order ticket (ORDER_TICKET). Optional named parameter.

Return Value

Return info in the form of a named tuple structure (namedtuple). Return None in case of an error. The info on the error can be obtained using last_error().

Note

The function allows receiving all active orders within one call similar to the OrdersTotal and OrderSelect tandem.

The group parameter allows sorting out orders by symbols. '*' can be used at the beginning and the end of a string.

The group parameter may contain several comma separated conditions. A condition can be set as a mask using '*'. The logical negation symbol '!' can be used for an exclusion. All conditions are applied sequentially, which means conditions of including to a group should be specified first followed by an exclusion condition. For example, group="*, !EUR" means that orders for all symbols should be selected first and the ones containing "EUR" in symbol names should be excluded afterwards.

Example:

import MetaTrader5 as mt5
import pandas as pd
pd.set_option('display.max_columns'500# number of columns to be displayed
pd.set_option('display.width', 1500)      # max table width to display
# display data on the MetaTrader 5 package
print("MetaTrader5 package author: ",mt5.__author__)
print("MetaTrader5 package version: ",mt5.__version__)
print()
# establish connection to the MetaTrader 5 terminal
if not mt5.initialize():
    print("initialize() failed, error code =",mt5.last_error())
    quit()
 
# display data on active orders on GBPUSD
orders=mt5.orders_get(symbol="GBPUSD")
if orders is None:
    print("No orders on GBPUSD, error code={}".format(mt5.last_error()))
else:
    print("Total orders on GBPUSD:",len(orders))
    # display all active orders
    for order in orders:
        print(order)
print()
 
# get the list of orders on symbols whose names contain "*GBP*"
gbp_orders=mt5.orders_get(group="*GBP*")
if gbp_orders is None:
    print("No orders with group=\"*GBP*\", error code={}".format(mt5.last_error()))
else:
    print("orders_get(group=\"*GBP*\")={}".format(len(gbp_orders)))
    # display these orders as a table using pandas.DataFrame
    df=pd.DataFrame(list(gbp_orders),columns=gbp_orders[0]._asdict().keys())
    df.drop(['time_done', 'time_done_msc', 'position_id', 'position_by_id', 'reason', 'volume_initial', 'price_stoplimit'], axis=1, inplace=True)
    df['time_setup'] = pd.to_datetime(df['time_setup'], unit='s')
    print(df)
 
# shut down connection to the MetaTrader 5 terminal
mt5.shutdown()
 
Result:
MetaTrader5 package author:  MetaQuotes Software Corp.
MetaTrader5 package version:  5.0.29
 
Total orders on GBPUSD: 2
TradeOrder(ticket=554733548, time_setup=1585153667, time_setup_msc=1585153667718, time_done=0, time_done_msc=0, time_expiration=0, type=3, type_time=0, ...
TradeOrder(ticket=554733621, time_setup=1585153671, time_setup_msc=1585153671419, time_done=0, time_done_msc=0, time_expiration=0, type=2, type_time=0, ...
 
orders_get(group="*GBP*")=4
      ticket          time_setup  time_setup_msc  time_expiration  type  type_time  type_filling  state  magic  volume_current  price_open   sl   tp  price_current  symbol comment external_id
0  554733548 2020-03-25 16:27:47   1585153667718                0     3          0             2      1      0             0.2     1.25379  0.0  0.0        1.16803  GBPUSD                    
1  554733621 2020-03-25 16:27:51   1585153671419                0     2          0             2      1      0             0.2     1.14370  0.0  0.0        1.16815  GBPUSD                    
2  554746664 2020-03-25 16:38:14   1585154294401                0     3          0             2      1      0             0.2     0.93851  0.0  0.0        0.92428  EURGBP                    
3  554746710 2020-03-25 16:38:17   1585154297022                0     2          0             2      1      0             0.2     0.90527  0.0  0.0        0.92449  EURGBP    

