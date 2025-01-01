symbol_info

Get data on the specified financial instrument.

symbol_info(

symbol

)

symbol

[in] Financial instrument name. Required unnamed parameter.

Return Value

Return info in the form of a named tuple structure (namedtuple). Return None in case of an error. The info on the error can be obtained using last_error().

Note

The function returns all data that can be obtained using SymbolInfoInteger, SymbolInfoDouble and SymbolInfoString in one call.

Example:

import MetaTrader5 as mt5

# display data on the MetaTrader 5 package

print("MetaTrader5 package author: ",mt5.__author__)

print("MetaTrader5 package version: ",mt5.__version__)



# establish connection to the MetaTrader 5 terminal

if not mt5.initialize():

print("initialize() failed, error code =",mt5.last_error())

quit()



# attempt to enable the display of the EURJPY symbol in MarketWatch

selected=mt5.symbol_select("EURJPY",True)

if not selected:

print("Failed to select EURJPY")

mt5.shutdown()

quit()



# display EURJPY symbol properties

symbol_info=mt5.symbol_info("EURJPY")

if symbol_info!=None:

# display the terminal data 'as is'

print(symbol_info)

print("EURJPY: spread =",symbol_info.spread," digits =",symbol_info.digits)

# display symbol properties as a list

print("Show symbol_info(\"EURJPY\")._asdict():")

symbol_info_dict = mt5.symbol_info("EURJPY")._asdict()

for prop in symbol_info_dict:

print(" {}={}".format(prop, symbol_info_dict[prop]))



# shut down connection to the MetaTrader 5 terminal

mt5.shutdown()





Result:

MetaTrader5 package author: MetaQuotes Software Corp.

MetaTrader5 package version: 5.0.29

SymbolInfo(custom=False, chart_mode=0, select=True, visible=True, session_deals=0, session_buy_orders=0, session_sell_orders=0, ...

EURJPY: spread = 17 digits = 3

Show symbol_info()._asdict():

custom=False

chart_mode=0

select=True

visible=True

session_deals=0

session_buy_orders=0

session_sell_orders=0

volume=0

volumehigh=0

volumelow=0

time=1585069682

digits=3

spread=17

spread_float=True

ticks_bookdepth=10

trade_calc_mode=0

trade_mode=4

start_time=0

expiration_time=0

trade_stops_level=0

trade_freeze_level=0

trade_exemode=1

swap_mode=1

swap_rollover3days=3

margin_hedged_use_leg=False

expiration_mode=7

filling_mode=1

order_mode=127

order_gtc_mode=0

option_mode=0

option_right=0

bid=120.024

bidhigh=120.506

bidlow=118.798

ask=120.041

askhigh=120.526

asklow=118.828

last=0.0

lasthigh=0.0

lastlow=0.0

volume_real=0.0

volumehigh_real=0.0

volumelow_real=0.0

option_strike=0.0

point=0.001

trade_tick_value=0.8977708350166538

trade_tick_value_profit=0.8977708350166538

trade_tick_value_loss=0.8978272580355541

trade_tick_size=0.001

trade_contract_size=100000.0

trade_accrued_interest=0.0

trade_face_value=0.0

trade_liquidity_rate=0.0

volume_min=0.01

volume_max=500.0

volume_step=0.01

volume_limit=0.0

swap_long=-0.2

swap_short=-1.2

margin_initial=0.0

margin_maintenance=0.0

session_volume=0.0

session_turnover=0.0

session_interest=0.0

session_buy_orders_volume=0.0

session_sell_orders_volume=0.0

session_open=0.0

session_close=0.0

session_aw=0.0

session_price_settlement=0.0

session_price_limit_min=0.0

session_price_limit_max=0.0

margin_hedged=100000.0

price_change=0.0

price_volatility=0.0

price_theoretical=0.0

price_greeks_delta=0.0

price_greeks_theta=0.0

price_greeks_gamma=0.0

price_greeks_vega=0.0

price_greeks_rho=0.0

price_greeks_omega=0.0

price_sensitivity=0.0

basis=

category=

currency_base=EUR

currency_profit=JPY

currency_margin=EUR

bank=

description=Euro vs Japanese Yen

exchange=

formula=

isin=

name=EURJPY

page=http://www.google.com/finance?q=EURJPY

path=Forex\EURJPY

See also

account_info, terminal_info