|
import MetaTrader5 as mt5
# display data on the MetaTrader 5 package
print("MetaTrader5 package author: ",mt5.__author__)
print("MetaTrader5 package version: ",mt5.__version__)
# establish connection to the MetaTrader 5 terminal
if not mt5.initialize():
print("initialize() failed, error code =",mt5.last_error())
quit()
# attempt to enable the display of the EURJPY symbol in MarketWatch
selected=mt5.symbol_select("EURJPY",True)
if not selected:
print("Failed to select EURJPY")
mt5.shutdown()
quit()
# display EURJPY symbol properties
symbol_info=mt5.symbol_info("EURJPY")
if symbol_info!=None:
# display the terminal data 'as is'
print(symbol_info)
print("EURJPY: spread =",symbol_info.spread," digits =",symbol_info.digits)
# display symbol properties as a list
print("Show symbol_info(\"EURJPY\")._asdict():")
symbol_info_dict = mt5.symbol_info("EURJPY")._asdict()
for prop in symbol_info_dict:
print(" {}={}".format(prop, symbol_info_dict[prop]))
# shut down connection to the MetaTrader 5 terminal
mt5.shutdown()
Result:
MetaTrader5 package author: MetaQuotes Software Corp.
MetaTrader5 package version: 5.0.29
SymbolInfo(custom=False, chart_mode=0, select=True, visible=True, session_deals=0, session_buy_orders=0, session_sell_orders=0, ...
EURJPY: spread = 17 digits = 3
Show symbol_info()._asdict():
custom=False
chart_mode=0
select=True
visible=True
session_deals=0
session_buy_orders=0
session_sell_orders=0
volume=0
volumehigh=0
volumelow=0
time=1585069682
digits=3
spread=17
spread_float=True
ticks_bookdepth=10
trade_calc_mode=0
trade_mode=4
start_time=0
expiration_time=0
trade_stops_level=0
trade_freeze_level=0
trade_exemode=1
swap_mode=1
swap_rollover3days=3
margin_hedged_use_leg=False
expiration_mode=7
filling_mode=1
order_mode=127
order_gtc_mode=0
option_mode=0
option_right=0
bid=120.024
bidhigh=120.506
bidlow=118.798
ask=120.041
askhigh=120.526
asklow=118.828
last=0.0
lasthigh=0.0
lastlow=0.0
volume_real=0.0
volumehigh_real=0.0
volumelow_real=0.0
option_strike=0.0
point=0.001
trade_tick_value=0.8977708350166538
trade_tick_value_profit=0.8977708350166538
trade_tick_value_loss=0.8978272580355541
trade_tick_size=0.001
trade_contract_size=100000.0
trade_accrued_interest=0.0
trade_face_value=0.0
trade_liquidity_rate=0.0
volume_min=0.01
volume_max=500.0
volume_step=0.01
volume_limit=0.0
swap_long=-0.2
swap_short=-1.2
margin_initial=0.0
margin_maintenance=0.0
session_volume=0.0
session_turnover=0.0
session_interest=0.0
session_buy_orders_volume=0.0
session_sell_orders_volume=0.0
session_open=0.0
session_close=0.0
session_aw=0.0
session_price_settlement=0.0
session_price_limit_min=0.0
session_price_limit_max=0.0
margin_hedged=100000.0
price_change=0.0
price_volatility=0.0
price_theoretical=0.0
price_greeks_delta=0.0
price_greeks_theta=0.0
price_greeks_gamma=0.0
price_greeks_vega=0.0
price_greeks_rho=0.0
price_greeks_omega=0.0
price_sensitivity=0.0
basis=
category=
currency_base=EUR
currency_profit=JPY
currency_margin=EUR
bank=
description=Euro vs Japanese Yen
exchange=
formula=
isin=
name=EURJPY
page=http://www.google.com/finance?q=EURJPY
path=Forex\EURJPY