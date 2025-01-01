order_calc_margin

Return margin in the account currency to perform a specified trading operation.

order_calc_margin(

action,

symbol,

volume,

price

)

Parameters

action

[in] Order type taking values from the ORDER_TYPE enumeration. Required unnamed parameter.

symbol

[in] Financial instrument name. Required unnamed parameter.

volume

[in] Trading operation volume. Required unnamed parameter.

price

[in] Open price. Required unnamed parameter.

Return Value

Real value if successful, otherwise None. The error info can be obtained using last_error().

Note

The function allows estimating the margin necessary for a specified order type on the current account and in the current market environment without considering the current pending orders and open positions. The function is similar to OrderCalcMargin.

ORDER_TYPE

ID Description ORDER_TYPE_BUY Market buy order ORDER_TYPE_SELL Market sell order ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT Buy Limit pending order ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT Sell Limit pending order ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP Buy Stop pending order ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP Sell Stop pending order ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP_LIMIT Upon reaching the order price, Buy Limit pending order is placed at StopLimit price ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP_LIMIT Upon reaching the order price, Sell Limit pending order is placed at StopLimit price ORDER_TYPE_CLOSE_BY Order for closing a position by an opposite one

Example:

import MetaTrader5 as mt5

# display data on the MetaTrader 5 package

print("MetaTrader5 package author: ",mt5.__author__)

print("MetaTrader5 package version: ",mt5.__version__)



# establish connection to MetaTrader 5 terminal

if not mt5.initialize():

print("initialize() failed, error code =",mt5.last_error())

quit()



# get account currency

account_currency=mt5.account_info().currency

print("Account currency:",account_currency)



# arrange the symbol list

symbols=("EURUSD","GBPUSD","USDJPY", "USDCHF","EURJPY","GBPJPY")

print("Symbols to check margin:", symbols)

action=mt5.ORDER_TYPE_BUY

lot=0.1

for symbol in symbols:

symbol_info=mt5.symbol_info(symbol)

if symbol_info is None:

print(symbol,"not found, skipped")

continue

if not symbol_info.visible:

print(symbol, "is not visible, trying to switch on")

if not mt5.symbol_select(symbol,True):

print("symbol_select({}}) failed, skipped",symbol)

continue

ask=mt5.symbol_info_tick(symbol).ask

margin=mt5.order_calc_margin(action,symbol,lot,ask)

if margin != None:

print(" {} buy {} lot margin: {} {}".format(symbol,lot,margin,account_currency));

else:

print("order_calc_margin failed: , error code =", mt5.last_error())



# shut down connection to the MetaTrader 5 terminal

mt5.shutdown()





Result:

MetaTrader5 package author: MetaQuotes Software Corp.

MetaTrader5 package version: 5.0.29



Account currency: USD



Symbols to check margin: ('EURUSD', 'GBPUSD', 'USDJPY', 'USDCHF', 'EURJPY', 'GBPJPY')

EURUSD buy 0.1 lot margin: 109.91 USD

GBPUSD buy 0.1 lot margin: 122.73 USD

USDJPY buy 0.1 lot margin: 100.0 USD

USDCHF buy 0.1 lot margin: 100.0 USD

EURJPY buy 0.1 lot margin: 109.91 USD

GBPJPY buy 0.1 lot margin: 122.73 USD

See also

order_calc_profit, order_check