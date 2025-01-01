- initialize
order_calc_margin
Return margin in the account currency to perform a specified trading operation.
order_calc_margin(
Parameters
action
[in] Order type taking values from the ORDER_TYPE enumeration. Required unnamed parameter.
symbol
[in] Financial instrument name. Required unnamed parameter.
volume
[in] Trading operation volume. Required unnamed parameter.
price
[in] Open price. Required unnamed parameter.
Return Value
Real value if successful, otherwise None. The error info can be obtained using last_error().
Note
The function allows estimating the margin necessary for a specified order type on the current account and in the current market environment without considering the current pending orders and open positions. The function is similar to OrderCalcMargin.
ID
Description
ORDER_TYPE_BUY
Market buy order
ORDER_TYPE_SELL
Market sell order
ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT
Buy Limit pending order
ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT
Sell Limit pending order
ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP
Buy Stop pending order
ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP
Sell Stop pending order
ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP_LIMIT
Upon reaching the order price, Buy Limit pending order is placed at StopLimit price
ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP_LIMIT
Upon reaching the order price, Sell Limit pending order is placed at StopLimit price
ORDER_TYPE_CLOSE_BY
Order for closing a position by an opposite one
Example:
import MetaTrader5 as mt5
See also