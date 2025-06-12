My EA Introduction

LINKS:
- Bit Bot MT5 version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/141088
- ETH Bot MT5 version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/143149
- Bit Bot MT5 version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/144089
- My channel: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/arash_panahi_channel
Inputs Explained in Detail
🔒 Trade Risk and Exit Controls
• Method for dynamic or static SL/TP
Choose between a fixed or dynamic method to calculate Stop Loss and Take Profit levels.
• Fixed SL value in points
Set a static stop-loss value in points if not using dynamic mode.
• Fixed TP value in points
Set a fixed take-profit value in points for all trades.
• Additional buffer added to SL
Adds extra points to the stop-loss level for safety.
• Additional buffer added to TP
Adds additional points to the take-profit level for buffer.
⚙️ Trade Setup and Info Settings
• Unique ID for each EA order
Each EA should have a unique magic number to avoid trade conflicts.
• Custom comment for orders
Add a tag or note to each order. Useful for tracking or logging.
💰 Capital Allocation and Risk Strategy
• Strategy for lot size calculation
Select between balance-based, fixed lot, or money-based risk strategies.
• Risk per trade in %
Defines how much of the account balance is risked on a single trade.
• Fixed lot per trade
Use a consistent lot size per trade regardless of account balance.
• Lot per balance unit
Defines how many lots to use per specified account size.
• Lot based on currency amount
Trade volume based on the monetary value you’re willing to risk.
• Cap for lot size
Maximum lot size the EA is allowed to place.
• Minimum lot allowed
The smallest allowed trade volume.
• Reduce lot after losing trade
Decreases the lot size after a loss to manage risk.
📈 Signal Filters and Entry Conditions
• Trade direction allowed
Define if the EA should trade long, short, or both directions.
• Max allowed trades at a time
Limits the number of open trades.
• Max spread allowed for entry
Prevents trade entries if spread exceeds this value.
🔁 Symbol Order Restrictions
• Limit to 1 trade per symbol
Prevents the EA from opening multiple trades on the same symbol simultaneously.
• Min distance between same-symbol trades (points)
Avoids placing orders too close to existing trades.
• Allow simultaneous long/short
Permits the EA to open buy and sell positions at the same time on a single symbol.
🕒 Active Trading Sessions
• EA start time (HH:MM)
Start of the daily trading window.
• EA stop time (HH:MM)
End of the trading day. No new trades after this time.
• Enable trading on [Weekdays]
Use checkboxes to enable trading on specific weekdays.
🧩 Prop Firm Adaptation Tools
• Max DD % before stopping new trades
Stops the EA from entering new trades if max drawdown is reached.
• Close all when max DD is hit
Force-close all trades when the max drawdown level is triggered.
• Randomize TP/SL for prop firm compliance
Adds slight randomness to TP/SL to avoid pattern detection.
• Max daily loss before halting trades
Stops trading for the day if this amount is lost.
• Max losing trades allowed per day
Stops further trades if this number of losses occurs.
• Pause duration after losing streak (bars)
Temporarily halts trading after consecutive losses.
• % target to halt new trades
Once daily profit target is met, the EA stops placing new trades.
• Close all when target is hit
Closes all trades once the profit target is achieved.
🔒 Breakeven Control
• Enable riskfree logic
Enables breakeven logic to protect winning trades.
• Distance to start riskfree (points)
Trade must be this many points in profit to trigger breakeven.
• Extra pips added for riskfree (points)
Adds a few extra points for securing small profit when moving to breakeven.
📉 Martingale Core Settings
• Enable martingale method
Turns on martingale strategy (increase lot after loss).
• Start logic for martingale
Sets the condition to begin a martingale sequence.
• TP calculation across martingale trades
Choose how the EA calculates take-profit across a series of martingale trades.
• TP position offset percent
Offset for the TP position of the entire martingale group.
📐 ATR-Based Martingale Settings
• ATR lookback period
How many bars are used to calculate the ATR.
• Multiplier for ATR value
Controls the spacing between entries based on market volatility.
• Timeframe for ATR calc
Timeframe from which ATR data is sourced.
🎯 Martingale Profit Goals
• Profit type target
Select whether your profit target is in USD or percentage.
• USD profit before closing martingale series
When this dollar amount is achieved, close all martingale trades.
• % profit before closing martingale series
Closes the entire series when this percentage of profit is reached.