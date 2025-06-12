My EA Introduction

LINKS:

Bit Bot MT5 version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/141088

ETH Bot MT5 version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/143149

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/143149 Bit Bot MT5 version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/144089

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/144089 My channel: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/arash_panahi_channel

Inputs Explained in Detail

🔒 Trade Risk and Exit Controls





• Method for dynamic or static SL/TP

Choose between a fixed or dynamic method to calculate Stop Loss and Take Profit levels.

• Fixed SL value in points

Set a static stop-loss value in points if not using dynamic mode.

• Fixed TP value in points

Set a fixed take-profit value in points for all trades.

• Additional buffer added to SL

Adds extra points to the stop-loss level for safety.

• Additional buffer added to TP

Adds additional points to the take-profit level for buffer.

⚙️ Trade Setup and Info Settings





• Unique ID for each EA order

Each EA should have a unique magic number to avoid trade conflicts.

• Custom comment for orders

Add a tag or note to each order. Useful for tracking or logging.

💰 Capital Allocation and Risk Strategy





• Strategy for lot size calculation

Select between balance-based, fixed lot, or money-based risk strategies.

• Risk per trade in %

Defines how much of the account balance is risked on a single trade.

• Fixed lot per trade

Use a consistent lot size per trade regardless of account balance.

• Lot per balance unit

Defines how many lots to use per specified account size.

• Lot based on currency amount

Trade volume based on the monetary value you’re willing to risk.

• Cap for lot size

Maximum lot size the EA is allowed to place.

• Minimum lot allowed

The smallest allowed trade volume.

• Reduce lot after losing trade

Decreases the lot size after a loss to manage risk.

📈 Signal Filters and Entry Conditions





• Trade direction allowed

Define if the EA should trade long, short, or both directions.

• Max allowed trades at a time

Limits the number of open trades.

• Max spread allowed for entry

Prevents trade entries if spread exceeds this value.

🔁 Symbol Order Restrictions





• Limit to 1 trade per symbol

Prevents the EA from opening multiple trades on the same symbol simultaneously.

• Min distance between same-symbol trades (points)

Avoids placing orders too close to existing trades.

• Allow simultaneous long/short

Permits the EA to open buy and sell positions at the same time on a single symbol.

🕒 Active Trading Sessions





• EA start time (HH:MM)

Start of the daily trading window.

• EA stop time (HH:MM)

End of the trading day. No new trades after this time.

• Enable trading on [Weekdays]

Use checkboxes to enable trading on specific weekdays.

🧩 Prop Firm Adaptation Tools





• Max DD % before stopping new trades

Stops the EA from entering new trades if max drawdown is reached.

• Close all when max DD is hit

Force-close all trades when the max drawdown level is triggered.

• Randomize TP/SL for prop firm compliance

Adds slight randomness to TP/SL to avoid pattern detection.

• Max daily loss before halting trades

Stops trading for the day if this amount is lost.

• Max losing trades allowed per day

Stops further trades if this number of losses occurs.

• Pause duration after losing streak (bars)

Temporarily halts trading after consecutive losses.

• % target to halt new trades

Once daily profit target is met, the EA stops placing new trades.

• Close all when target is hit

Closes all trades once the profit target is achieved.

🔒 Breakeven Control





• Enable riskfree logic

Enables breakeven logic to protect winning trades.

• Distance to start riskfree (points)

Trade must be this many points in profit to trigger breakeven.

• Extra pips added for riskfree (points)

Adds a few extra points for securing small profit when moving to breakeven.

📉 Martingale Core Settings





• Enable martingale method

Turns on martingale strategy (increase lot after loss).

• Start logic for martingale

Sets the condition to begin a martingale sequence.

• TP calculation across martingale trades

Choose how the EA calculates take-profit across a series of martingale trades.

• TP position offset percent

Offset for the TP position of the entire martingale group.

📐 ATR-Based Martingale Settings





• ATR lookback period

How many bars are used to calculate the ATR.

• Multiplier for ATR value

Controls the spacing between entries based on market volatility.

• Timeframe for ATR calc

Timeframe from which ATR data is sourced.

🎯 Martingale Profit Goals

• Profit type target

Select whether your profit target is in USD or percentage.

• USD profit before closing martingale series

When this dollar amount is achieved, close all martingale trades.

• % profit before closing martingale series

Closes the entire series when this percentage of profit is reached.







