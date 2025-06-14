Market Forecast for June 16–20, 2025

Last week ended with sharp moves driven by geopolitical headlines: oil and gold rose significantly, while the euro strengthened within its range. In the coming week, traders will closely monitor developments in the Middle East and statements from major central banks, which could trigger a fresh wave of volatility or provide signals for profit-taking.

💶 EUR/USD

The euro-dollar pair finished the week near 1.1550, having confirmed a bullish bias above key moving averages. This week, a continuation of the uptrend could target resistance around 1.1625. If the pair fails to secure a foothold above this zone, a pullback towards the 1.1427–1.1335 region may unfold. A clear breakout beyond 1.1825 would cancel the correction scenario and open the way to 1.2245. Any decisive close below 1.1335 would signal a deeper decline towards the 1.11 area.

₿ BTC/USD

Bitcoin closed near 105,457, extending its corrective structure within a wider bullish channel. The coming days could see the price test support in the 99,400–105,000 range before bouncing towards 130,000 if buyers regain strength. A drop below 87,000 would invalidate this bullish scenario and could push BTC down towards 78,400. Conversely, a solid close above 113,600 would confirm a renewed rally.

🛢 Brent

Brent crude oil surged sharply on Friday, closing near 73.68 amid the escalating conflict between Israel and Iran. In the coming week, an attempt to test resistance at 81.05 is possible, which would confirm the continuation of the bullish trend, with a further rise towards 88.45 if geopolitical risks in the Middle East persist. A break below the support area around 70.20–70.50 would target a decline to 65.05, and further down to 58.65.

🥇 XAU/USD

Gold ended last week near 3,433, supported by strong safe-haven flows. A slight correction towards 3,385–3,335 may occur first, but the broader bias remains bullish, with a possible push towards 3,775 while tensions in the Middle East persist. A clear drop below 3,035 would cancel this scenario and could drag gold back towards 2,735.

🔚 Conclusion

The new trading week will show whether the recent momentum can be maintained. Geopolitics, central bank signals and developments in global hotspots will shape overall market risk sentiment. Traders should watch for breakouts above key resistance levels to confirm trend continuation, while a drop below important support levels would indicate the risk of a deeper correction.



