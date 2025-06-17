🔴 High Impact News Resistant EA 🔴

🐺 Meet Wolf Pack Fury EA: Consistent, Calculated, and In Control



Wolf Pack Fury EA is a smart, logic-driven Expert Advisor designed for traders who prioritize discipline, capital protection, and adaptability. It doesn’t rely on hype or empty promises—it operates with real risk control logic and strict lot size management, specifically tuned for EURUSD on the H1 timeframe.



I developed it to scale from small accounts ($200–$5,000) but with enough logic depth to handle larger balances too. Whether you're a beginner or a disciplined pro, the structure remains the same: consistency over chaos.



🚀 Stay Updated 🚀

Join the official channel to stay informed about future releases and updates:

Join the official channel to stay informed about future releases and updates: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/signalsandindicators

⚙️ How Does It Work?

At its core, Wolf Pack Fury EA uses volatility-based entry logic. Trades are opened in calculated sequences, using spacing, adaptive targets, and layered positions. Here’s what sets it apart:



At its core, Wolf Pack Fury EA uses. Trades are opened in calculated sequences, using spacing, adaptive targets, and layered positions. Here’s what sets it apart:

🧠 No random entries : Every trade follows predefined logic with spacing and maximum allowed positions.

🛑 Risk control first: Equity-based cutoffs, lot sizing per balance, and a progressive entry system protect your account.

This EA runs 24/5, adapting dynamically while respecting your capital limits. As shown in the screenshots, it continues to operate even during high-impact USD news, staying fully aligned with market behavior.



💼 Info Panel: Live Data at a Glance

The EA includes a clean Info Panel that updates key metrics in real-time:







💰 Balance / Equity / Margin status

📉 Spread detection (ideal with ECN accounts)

⏱️ Broker Time and Volume

📊 Leverage and current symbol

This panel helps you visually monitor account health without digging into the terminal. See instantly how many resources are being used—and how much is still free to trade.





📥 EA Parameters: Simple, Transparent, Powerful

The Inputs tab is designed for clarity and control:





LotPer1000 – set your base lot size ( 0.01 lots per $200 is the rule)

TakeProfit – 200 pips by default ; optimized for H1 structure

Multi / NextTrades / Moving – work together to layer entries and control spacing

EquityStop / EquityRisk – automatic capital protection (recommended: 5%)

Open/Close Hour – define your daily trading window

TradeOnFriday / FridayHour – manage exposure before the weekend

Use_Daily_Target – optional daily profit pause

⚠️ These settings are optimized and interconnected. Changing them without understanding the logic may affect stability.





📊 Trade History: Transparent Execution







In the screenshots, you’ll see a variety of trades logged with visible results. While some hit profit, others manage losses with balance in mind. That’s part of the design—not every trade wins, but every trade is controlled. Positions are exited when needed to protect the account as a whole.



There’s no overtrading, no revenge trading, and no wild martingales. Just structured sequences with rules that are visible and editable.





🧪 Realistic Configuration Example

Want to get started? Here’s how to size your lots:





$200 → 0.01 lots

$1,000 → 0.05 lots

$5,000 → 0.25 lots

Going beyond $5,000? Just message me and I’ll help you set it up properly.





🖥️ VPS & Broker Considerations

For best performance:





Use a VPS with low latency (preferably 2–10 ms)

Choose an ECN account with low spread and low slippage

Avoid running this EA on the same account as others—it relies on full balance visibility for accurate risk calculations



📌 Final Notes

Wolf Pack Fury EA is not a black box. You can see every rule it follows, and the logic is yours to inspect and understand. I built it to support controlled growth, with transparency and discipline at its core.



No guarantees. No marketing tricks. Just trading with structure.

❓ Got Questions?

Feel free to reach out! Whether it’s installation, VPS setup, or adjusting the lot sizing—I’m here to help. 🤝











