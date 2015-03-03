1
730
PriceChannel Parabolic system basic edition
- indicators and template to download for black background (first post of this thread)
- PriceChannel indicator is on CodeBase here, same for white background, how to install
- Clock indicator to be used with this trading system - Indicator displays three variants of time in the chart: local, server and GMT
- PriceChannel ColorPar Ichi system is on this post
Latest version of the system with latest EAs to download
- pricechannel_parabolic_system_v1 EA
- pricechannel_parabolic_system_v1_1 EA with updated indicator
- Fully updated EA with trading system is on this post and latest indicators to download
How to trade
- tp/sl levels and timeframes
- how to trade with explanation
- graphical illustration about where to enter and where to exit with latest version of the system
- how to use AFL Winner indicator with more explanation,
- Updated manual system with templates and indicators - this post
The settingas for EAs: optimization and backtesting
- optimization results for this EA for EURUSD H4
- backtesting results for EURUSD H4 with the settings #1
- backtesting results for EURUSD H4 with the settings #2
- optimization results for EURUSD M15
- backtesting results for EURUSD M15 with the settings #1
- optimization results for GBPUSD M15
- backtesting results for GBPUSD M15 with the settings #1
Trading examples
Metaquotes demo
- MT5 statement is here
- Updated statement is here
- More trading updates
- Updated MT5 statement
- More updates
- 811 dollars for 3 trading days and final statement for scalping
GoMarkets broker, initial deposit is 1,000
- statement (77 dollars in less than 1 hour)
Alpari UK broker initial deposit is 1,000
- statement (517 dollars for one day)
RoboForex broker initial deposit is 1,000
- first statement
- updated statement (257 dollars in 2 days)