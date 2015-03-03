PriceChannel Parabolic system
PriceChannel Parabolic system

PriceChannel Parabolic system basic edition

  • indicators and template to download for black background (first post of this thread)
  • PriceChannel indicator is on CodeBase here, same for white background, how to install
  • Clock indicator to be used with this trading system - Indicator displays three variants of time in the chart: local, server and GMT 
  • PriceChannel ColorPar Ichi system is on this post

Latest version of the system with latest EAs to download

How to trade

The settingas for EAs: optimization and backtesting 

Trading examples

Metaquotes demo 

GoMarkets broker, initial deposit is 1,000

Alpari UK broker initial deposit is 1,000

RoboForex broker initial deposit is 1,000

#Trading Strategies, EA, AlgoTrading, manual trading