Top 5 High-Impact Economic Events This Week (March 16 – 22, 2026)

As markets navigate a packed economic calendar, traders should prepare for heightened volatility driven by central bank decisions and key inflation data. Below are the five most market-moving events scheduled for this week, listed in chronological order (all times UTC).

1. Tuesday, March 17, 04:30 UTC – AUD: RBA Interest Rate Decision & Rate Statement

The Reserve Bank of Australia's monetary policy announcement can trigger sharp moves in AUD/USD, AUD/JPY, and regional equity markets. With inflation and labor market data remaining pivotal, any shift in the RBA's forward guidance—especially regarding the timing of potential rate adjustments—will be closely scrutinized. Watch for commentary on domestic growth prospects and global risk sentiment.

2. Wednesday, March 18, 10:00 UTC – EUR: CPI y/y & Core CPI y/y

Eurozone inflation figures are critical for shaping ECB policy expectations. A deviation from the forecasted 2.0% headline CPI or 2.4% core CPI could accelerate EUR volatility ahead of the ECB's own decision later in the week. Traders should monitor whether underlying price pressures are easing or persisting, as this directly influences the euro's trajectory against major peers.

3. Wednesday, March 18, 18:00 UTC – USD: FOMC Statement, Fed Interest Rate Decision & Press Conference

The Federal Reserve's policy decision is the week's centerpiece event. Markets will focus on the rate decision (expected at 3.75%), updated economic projections, and Chair Powell's press conference for clues on the future path of U.S. monetary policy. Even a hold in rates can spark significant moves if forward guidance shifts. Expect elevated volatility across USD pairs, equities, gold, and Treasuries.

4. Thursday, March 19, 12:00 UTC – GBP: BoE Interest Rate Decision & MPC Minutes

The Bank of England's rate decision and accompanying minutes provide insight into the MPC's internal debate on inflation and growth. With the vote split (5 unchanged, 4 hike, 0 cut) signaling divided opinions, any nuanced language in the statement or minutes could fuel GBP/USD and GBP/EUR volatility. Pay attention to commentary on wage growth and services inflation.

5. Thursday, March 19, 13:15 UTC – EUR: ECB Interest Rate Decision & Monetary Policy Press Conference

Following the Eurozone CPI release, the ECB's decision (deposit rate at 2.00%) and President Lagarde's press conference will be pivotal. Markets will assess whether the ECB signals confidence in the inflation outlook or hints at future policy adjustments. This event often drives strong trends in EUR crosses and European equity indices.

Pro Tip: These high-impact events can cause rapid price swings and slippage. Consider reducing position sizes or using pending orders with wider stops during release windows.

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