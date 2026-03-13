Why My EAs Cost 74 USD (and Why That’s Actually Better for You)

A lot of traders make the same mistake:

They assume an expensive EA must be better.

So they buy the 300 USD, 500 USD, or 1,000 USD robot… and then discover it has one or more of these problems:

too many inputs

hidden martingale or grid logic

over-optimized backtests

vague strategy explanation

no real path to run it simply and consistently

That is exactly why I price my EAs differently.

My EAs are 74 USD because I want them to be:

accessible

simple to use

hard to misconfigure

realistic for traders who want a system, not a fantasy product

If you are serious about automated trading, low-friction and robust usually beats expensive and overcomplicated.

Expensive Does NOT Mean Better in Automated Trading

This is one of the biggest misconceptions in the EA space.

Price often reflects:

marketing

positioning

hype

“luxury trading product” branding

It does not automatically reflect:

robustness

ease of use

execution quality

realistic live behavior

long-term survivability

In fact, many expensive EAs are harder to use properly because they come with too much complexity.

And complexity is dangerous.

Because when an EA has 100 settings, the seller can always say:

“You configured it wrong.”

That’s not a product advantage.

That’s a trap.

Why 74 USD Is Actually a Better Starting Point for Most Traders

A 74 USD EA gives you a much healthier decision process.

It lets you focus on what actually matters:

Does the strategy logic make sense?

Can I run it properly?

Is the broker environment good enough?

Does it fit into a portfolio?

Can I validate it without overcommitting?

That’s a much better mindset than:

“I paid a fortune, so now I need this to work no matter what.”

That pressure alone causes bad decisions.

A lower-friction entry point helps you behave more rationally.

And in trading, that matters.

My Approach: Simplicity, Stability, and Real Usability

I’m not trying to sell you a “magic black box.”

I’m trying to give you a product you can actually use.

That means:

no ridiculous pricing just because “trading products are expensive”

no endless settings so you can accidentally break the system

no fake “AI” marketing to justify a huge price tag

no unnecessary complexity just to look sophisticated

My goal is simple:

You should be able to choose the right EA, install it properly, run it with the right broker, and build from there.

That’s a better business model for you and a better long-term reputation model for me.

Which Product Should You Start With?

If you want the easiest first step, start with JPY Trend EA ProTrading for MT5 or JPY Trend EA ProTrading for MT4.

This is usually the better first EA if you want:

a cleaner market structure

lower chaos than Gold

a simpler first automated trading experience

an easier path from manual trading into system trading

If you specifically want Gold exposure, then Gold Trend Breakout EA ProTrading for MT5 or Gold Trend Breakout EA ProTrading for MT4 is the better choice.

This is the better fit if you want:

Gold as your main market

breakout behavior

more volatility

a second engine to complement a Forex trend setup

And if you want the strongest real-world foundation, the best answer is often both: one trend engine plus one breakout engine.

That gives you a small portfolio instead of a single point of failure.

The Real Cost Is Not the EA Price. It’s Everything Around It.

This is what traders often miss.

The most expensive part of automated trading is not the EA.

It’s:

running bad execution conditions

using the wrong broker

over-risking

switching systems too early

buying hype instead of building a process

That’s why broker choice matters so much.

If you want your EA results to reflect the strategy instead of bad execution, start with a broker environment that makes sense.

IC Trading is a strong option if you care about raw spreads and low execution cost.

Pepperstone is a strong option if you want broad compatibility with most EA styles and a clean overall setup.

This matters even more if you want to run Gold properly.

So the decision is not:

“Should I buy a cheap or expensive EA?”

The better question is:

“Can I build a simple, stable stack that actually gives the EA a fair chance to perform?”

Why Lower Product Friction Usually Leads to Better Trader Behavior

This is something most sellers won’t say.

When traders overpay for an EA, they often become worse operators.

Why?

Because they feel pressure to justify the purchase.

That creates bad behavior:

changing settings too early

increasing risk too fast

expecting instant performance

panicking when a normal drawdown appears

hopping to the next product after a short bad period

A 74 USD entry point reduces that pressure.

It makes it easier to think like this:

I’ll start properly

I’ll run the demo

I’ll test with the right broker

I’ll collect sample size

I’ll build a process

That is exactly the mindset you want if your goal is long-term automation.

The Best Use Case for My 74 USD EAs

These products are ideal if:

you want to move away from manual trading

you want something simple enough to run properly

you prefer clarity over hype

you want to build a small portfolio over time

you care more about robustness than flashy marketing

They are not built for the person who wants:

instant riches

zero drawdown

30 EAs on one account with no risk cap

a product to “save” bad trading habits

They are built for the trader who wants a cleaner system.

If Your Goal Is Bigger Capital, Don’t Think Only About the EA

The first decision is the product.

The bigger decision is the process around it.

A good path looks like this:

choose the right EA run it in the right environment validate it properly expand into a simple 2-engine setup only then think about scaling

That’s why, if your longer-term goal is capital scaling, you should also compare Axi Select.

Most traders go straight into prop-firm-challenge mode.

A better path is:

stable setup first

stable behavior second

scaling third

Axi Select is worth looking at if you want a scaling path that makes more sense for system traders instead of challenge addicts.

The Smartest Way to Use This Pricing

If you’re reading this and wondering what to do next, here’s the cleanest move:

If you want the simplest first step, start with JPY Trend EA ProTrading for MT5 or JPY Trend EA ProTrading for MT4.

If you want Gold specifically, start with Gold Trend Breakout EA ProTrading for MT5 or Gold Trend Breakout EA ProTrading for MT4.

If you want the strongest base, use both with a proper broker environment such as IC Trading or Pepperstone.

And if your goal is to scale beyond your own account size, compare Axi Select.

That is a much more rational route than spending hundreds on a hyped EA and then hoping price alone solves the rest.

FAQ

Why are your EAs only 74 USD?

Because I want them to be accessible, simple to use, and realistic for traders who want a system they can actually run.

Does a more expensive EA usually perform better?

No. In many cases it just means more hype, more complexity, or stronger branding. Price alone tells you very little about robustness.

Is 74 USD too cheap for a serious EA?

No. Serious does not have to mean overpriced. In fact, lower friction often helps traders behave more rationally and build a proper process.

Which one should I start with?

For most people, JPY Trend EA ProTrading is the easier first step. If you specifically want Gold, then Gold Trend Breakout EA ProTrading is the better fit.

What else matters besides the EA?

Broker execution matters a lot. That’s why I recommend starting with IC Trading or Pepperstone, and comparing Axi Select if scaling is your goal.

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