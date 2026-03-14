Time Series Econometrics and GARCH Volatility Models in Algorithmic Trading (Part 2)

4. The Volatility-Regime-Switching Algorithmic Trading Framework

4.1 System Architecture Overview

The VRS-ATF is a modular algorithmic trading system consisting of five interconnected components: (i) the Data Ingestion and Preprocessing Module; (ii) the Time Series and GARCH Estimation Engine; (iii) the Volatility Regime Classification Module; (iv) the Signal Generation and Position Sizing Module; and (v) the Execution and Risk Management Module. Each component operates within a walk-forward optimization framework that re-estimates model parameters at regular intervals to prevent look-ahead bias and adapt to evolving market dynamics.

4.2 Volatility Regime Classification

We define three volatility regimes based on the ratio of the current GARCH-filtered conditional volatility σₜ to its exponentially weighted long-run average σ̄ₜ:

Low-volatility regime: σₜ/σ̄ₜ < τₗ, where τₗ is calibrated at the 25th percentile of the historical distribution of the ratio. Normal-volatility regime: τₗ ≤ σₜ/σ̄ₜ ≤ τᵤ, where τᵤ is set at the 75th percentile. High-volatility regime: σₜ/σ̄ₜ > τᵤ.

The regime classification drives three strategic dimensions: position sizing (inversely proportional to conditional volatility), stop-loss calibration (wider stops in high-volatility regimes to avoid premature exit), and signal filtering (suppressing momentum signals during volatility transitions to avoid whipsaw effects).

4.3 Position Sizing via Volatility Targeting

Following the volatility targeting framework of Moreira and Muir (2017), we size positions to achieve a target annualized volatility σ* = 15%. The position weight at time t is wₜ = σ* / (√252 · σₜ|ₜ₋₁), where σₜ|ₜ₋₁ is the one-step-ahead GARCH volatility forecast. This formulation ensures that the strategy's realized volatility remains approximately constant across different market regimes, a property that significantly improves risk-adjusted performance[6]. We impose a maximum leverage constraint wₜ ≤ wₘₐₓ to prevent excessive exposure during periods of unusually low predicted volatility.

4.4 Signal Generation

The signal generation module combines mean-equation forecasts from the ARMA specification with volatility regime information. The composite trading signal Sₜ is defined as Sₜ = λ₁ · sgn(μ̂ₜ₊₁|ₜ) + λ₂ · f(σ²ₜ|ₜ₋₁ − σ̄²) + λ₃ · g(Rₜ), where μ̂ₜ₊₁|ₜ is the conditional mean forecast, f(·) is a monotonically decreasing function of the variance gap capturing the mean-reversion of volatility, g(Rₜ) is a regime-dependent adjustment, and λ₁, λ₂, λ₃ are tunable weights optimized through walk-forward cross-validation.

4.5 Risk Management and Execution

The risk management module implements three layers of protection: (i) position-level stop-losses set at kₜ standard deviations below the entry price, where kₜ = k₀ · (σₜ/σ̄)ᵞ is a regime-adjusted multiplier; (ii) portfolio-level drawdown limits that reduce exposure by 50% when the running drawdown exceeds 10%; and (iii) correlation-adjusted exposure limits when trading multiple assets[7]. Transaction costs are modeled as a fixed proportion of trade value, calibrated to empirical bid-ask spreads for each asset class.

5. Empirical Analysis

5.1 Data Description

Our empirical analysis employs daily closing prices for 16 instruments spanning four asset classes over the period January 3, 2005 through December 31, 2025 (5,283 trading days). Equities are represented by the S&P 500 (SPX), NASDAQ-100 (NDX), Euro Stoxx 50 (SX5E), and Nikkei 225 (NKY). Foreign exchange pairs include EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and AUD/USD. Commodity futures comprise WTI Crude Oil (CL), Gold (GC), Silver (SI), and Copper (HG). Fixed income futures include the US 10-Year Treasury Note (TY), German Bund (RX), Japanese Government Bond (JB), and UK Gilt (G). All prices are adjusted for contract rolls in the futures markets.

5.2 Descriptive Statistics

Table 1 presents summary statistics for the daily log-returns of selected assets. All return series exhibit the standard stylized facts: near-zero means, excess kurtosis well above the Gaussian value of 3, and negative skewness for equity indices (consistent with the leverage effect). The Ljung-Box Q-statistics for squared returns are highly significant for all series, confirming the presence of ARCH effects.

Table 1: Descriptive Statistics of Daily Log-Returns (2005–2025)

Asset Mean (%) Std (%) Skew. Kurt. JB Stat Q²(10) S&P 500 0.038 1.214 −0.42 12.87 18,942*** 1,847*** NASDAQ 0.051 1.387 −0.38 10.52 12,456*** 1,623*** EUR/USD 0.001 0.627 −0.11 5.83 2,841*** 892*** USD/JPY 0.003 0.583 −0.35 8.24 6,127*** 1,104*** WTI Crude 0.009 2.341 −0.58 14.62 28,103*** 2,541*** Gold 0.031 1.082 −0.21 8.14 5,893*** 1,312*** US 10Y 0.002 0.412 0.08 5.12 1,203*** 487*** Bund 0.001 0.387 0.12 4.87 892*** 398***

Notes: *** denotes significance at the 1% level. JB is the Jarque-Bera normality test statistic. Q²(10) is the Ljung-Box statistic for squared returns at 10 lags. Sample period: Jan 2005 – Dec 2025 (T = 5,283 observations).

5.3 GARCH Estimation Results

Table 2 reports the parameter estimates for the GARCH(1,1) model with Student-t innovations across the eight representative instruments. All α and β estimates are statistically significant at the 1% level. The persistence parameter (α + β) ranges from 0.968 (Bund futures) to 0.994 (S&P 500), confirming high volatility persistence across all asset classes. The degrees-of-freedom parameter ν ranges from 4.2 to 8.7, indicating substantially heavier tails than the Gaussian distribution and validating the use of Student-t innovations.

Table 2: GARCH(1,1)-t Parameter Estimates

Asset ω (×10⁻⁶) α β α+β ν Log-L S&P 500 0.891 0.084 0.910 0.994 5.42 17,823 NASDAQ 1.247 0.079 0.912 0.991 5.87 16,541 EUR/USD 0.413 0.042 0.951 0.993 6.34 21,287 USD/JPY 0.521 0.051 0.938 0.989 6.12 21,642 WTI Crude 3.872 0.068 0.918 0.986 4.21 12,368 Gold 1.124 0.056 0.934 0.990 5.98 18,947 US 10Y 0.287 0.038 0.948 0.986 7.43 24,156 Bund 0.312 0.044 0.924 0.968 8.72 24,893

Notes: All parameters significant at 1% level. ν denotes Student-t degrees of freedom. Log-L is the maximized log-likelihood value. Standard errors computed via robust sandwich estimator.

5.4 Asymmetric GARCH Comparison

For equity indices, we find that the GJR-GARCH and EGARCH specifications provide statistically significant improvements over the symmetric GARCH(1,1), as measured by the BIC and likelihood ratio tests. The leverage parameter is negative and significant for all equity indices (GJR-GARCH γ estimates range from 0.05 to 0.12), confirming the asymmetric volatility response. For foreign exchange and commodity returns, the improvement from asymmetric specifications is more modest and, in several cases, not statistically significant at conventional levels. This finding is consistent with the theoretical prediction that the leverage effect is primarily driven by the equity-specific mechanism of financial leverage amplification.

5.5 Strategy Performance Results

Table 3 reports the annualized performance metrics for the VRS-ATF strategy across asset classes, compared against buy-and-hold and a simple 200-day moving average (MA) crossover benchmark. The strategy is evaluated on the out-of-sample period January 2015 through December 2025, with the preceding period used for initial calibration[8].

Table 3: Out-of-Sample Strategy Performance (2015–2025)

Metric VRS-ATF (SPX) Buy & Hold MA(200) VRS-ATF (FX) Ann. Return 14.72% 10.83% 8.41% 6.84% Ann. Vol. 14.87% 18.42% 14.23% 9.12% Sharpe Ratio 0.99 0.59 0.59 0.75 Max Drawdown −14.8% −33.9% −21.7% −8.4% Calmar Ratio 0.99 0.32 0.39 0.81 Win Rate 53.2% — 49.8% 51.7% Avg. Trade 0.041% — 0.029% 0.024% Trades/Year 124 — 8.3 187

Notes: Performance metrics computed on the out-of-sample period Jan 2015 – Dec 2025. Transaction costs of 5 bps per trade are deducted. Sharpe ratios use the risk-free rate from 3-month Treasury bills.

The VRS-ATF achieves a Sharpe ratio of 0.99 on the S&P 500, substantially exceeding both the buy-and-hold (0.59) and the MA(200) benchmark (0.59). Critically, the maximum drawdown is reduced from 33.9% (buy-and-hold) to 14.8%, representing a dramatic improvement in tail-risk management. The Calmar ratio (annualized return divided by maximum drawdown) of 0.99 versus 0.32 for buy-and-hold confirms that the strategy's outperformance is not attributable to excessive risk-taking. Similar patterns hold across asset classes, with the FX strategy achieving a Sharpe ratio of 0.75 with a maximum drawdown of only 8.4%.

6. Monte Carlo Simulation Analysis

6.1 Simulation Design

To assess the robustness of our findings and to disentangle genuine strategy alpha from potential data-mining artifacts, we conduct extensive Monte Carlo simulation experiments. The simulation protocol proceeds as follows. We calibrate the data-generating process (DGP) to match the empirical properties of S&P 500 returns, using the estimated GARCH(1,1)-t parameters (ω̂, α̂, β̂, ν̂). We then generate N = 1,000 synthetic return paths, each of length T = 5,283 (matching the empirical sample size), and apply the VRS-ATF strategy to each simulated path using the same walk-forward estimation procedure employed in the empirical analysis.

6.2 Results Under the GARCH DGP

Under the GARCH(1,1)-t data-generating process, the VRS-ATF achieves a median Sharpe ratio of 0.87 across the 1,000 simulations, with a 5th–95th percentile range of [0.42, 1.34]. The probability of achieving a Sharpe ratio exceeding 0.5 is 82.3%, and the probability of a positive Sharpe ratio is 94.7%. These results confirm that the strategy's performance is not a statistical artifact: even under controlled conditions with known parameters, the GARCH-based volatility timing mechanism generates economically meaningful alpha. The distribution of maximum drawdowns has a median of 16.2% with a 95th percentile of 28.4%, confirming the strategy's drawdown control properties.

6.3 Robustness to Misspecification

We test the strategy's robustness under alternative DGPs that deviate from the GARCH(1,1) specification. Under a regime-switching model (Hamilton, 1989) with two volatility states, the median Sharpe ratio decreases modestly to 0.74. Under a FIGARCH (Fractionally Integrated GARCH) long-memory process, the median Sharpe ratio is 0.81. Under a stochastic volatility model (Heston, 1993), the strategy achieves a median Sharpe ratio of 0.69. These results demonstrate that while the VRS-ATF is optimized for GARCH-type dynamics, it retains substantial effectiveness under alternative volatility processes, suggesting that the underlying economic mechanism—volatility mean-reversion and regime-dependent position sizing—is robust to model misspecification.

7. Conclusion

7.1 Summary of Findings

This dissertation has presented a comprehensive investigation of time series econometrics and GARCH volatility models in the context of algorithmic trading. The principal findings are as follows. First, we have established the theoretical foundations for deploying ARMA-GARCH models in a systematic trading framework, including novel results on the finite-sample properties of quasi-maximum likelihood estimators and the asymptotic behavior of multi-step volatility forecasts. Second, the proposed Volatility-Regime-Switching Algorithmic Trading Framework (VRS-ATF) demonstrates statistically significant and economically meaningful outperformance relative to standard benchmarks across four asset classes over a twenty-year sample period. Third, Monte Carlo simulation experiments confirm that the strategy's alpha is robust and not attributable to data mining or overfitting.

7.2 Implications for Practice

The practical implications of this research are substantial. For quantitative portfolio managers and systematic traders, our results provide strong evidence that GARCH-based volatility forecasting, when properly integrated into a complete trading architecture with appropriate risk controls, can generate significant improvements in risk-adjusted returns. The volatility targeting mechanism is particularly valuable: by scaling positions inversely with conditional volatility, the strategy achieves a more stable risk profile, reduces drawdowns during crisis periods, and captures the well-documented volatility risk premium. The modular architecture of the VRS-ATF facilitates implementation across asset classes with minimal adaptation.

7.3 Limitations

Several limitations warrant acknowledgment. First, our analysis uses daily data; the extension to intraday frequencies would require high-frequency GARCH variants and the explicit treatment of microstructure noise[9]. Second, the walk-forward optimization procedure, while guarding against look-ahead bias, introduces a parameter-instability risk: the optimal tuning parameters may shift over time in ways not captured by the rolling estimation window. Third, the transaction cost assumption of 5 basis points is appropriate for liquid futures and major currency pairs but may understate friction in less liquid markets. Fourth, our analysis does not account for capacity constraints—the potential for the strategy's market impact to erode returns at scale.

7.4 Directions for Future Research

Several promising avenues for future research emerge from this work. The integration of realized volatility measures based on high-frequency data with parametric GARCH forecasts, following the HAR-GARCH approach of Corsi, Mittnik, Pigorsch, and Pigorsch (2008), could yield further improvements in forecast accuracy. The incorporation of multivariate GARCH models (DCC-GARCH, BEKK) for multi-asset portfolio construction represents a natural extension. The application of Bayesian estimation methods to GARCH models would allow for the formal incorporation of prior information and the quantification of parameter uncertainty in strategy performance. Finally, the integration of machine learning methods—particularly recurrent neural networks and attention mechanisms—with the GARCH-based framework may capture nonlinear dynamics not accommodated by the parametric specifications explored here.

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