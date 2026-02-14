XAUUSD MADE ME RICH Turning $310 → $1,000 in 54 Days
My Trading

XAUUSD MADE ME RICH Turning $310 → $1,000 in 54 Days

14 February 2026, 13:54
Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
0
319
Tshivhidzo Mbedzi | Professional MQL5 Developer 💎

🚀 Turning $310 → $1,000 in 54 Days | 0.39% Drawdown | VERIFIED

14+ Published EAs | 3+ Years Development | 1,000+ Active Traders Worldwide

💰 I BUILD EAs THAT ACTUALLY WITHDRAW PROFITS

Not backtests. Not promises. REAL MONEY.

Latest Live Withdrawal:

  • Started: $310
  • Grew to: $851
  • Withdrew: $1,000 ✅
  • Time: 54 days
  • Drawdown: 0.39%

📊 Live Proof: MyFXBook | FXBlue

🎓 WHO I AM

IT Graduate - Rosebank College (2022)
Information Security Certified - UNISA
MQL5 Marketplace Publisher - 14+ Expert Advisors
Algorithmic Trading Specialist - 3+ years development

🏆 Specializations:

✅ Prop Firm Challenge Automation (FTMO, Funded Accounts)
✅ High-Frequency Trading Algorithms
✅ Ultra-Low Drawdown Systems (0.39% proven)
✅ Neural Network Integration
✅ Smart Money Management
✅ TDI-Based Strategies

🔥 FLAGSHIP PRODUCT

💎 APEX DRAWDOWN ZERO EA

The Prop Firm Killer | 106% Gain | 0.39% Drawdown

⚠️ PRICE DOUBLES FRIDAY ⚠️
Current: $299 | New Price: $599

Verified Performance:

  • Total Gain: +106.70%
  • Max Drawdown: 0.39%
  • Profit Factor: 3.56
  • Recovery Factor: 5.89

🎁 BONUS: 12% discount with RoboForex signup
Total Savings: $420+ THIS WEEK ONLY

🛒 GET IT BEFORE PRICE DOUBLES →

📦 OTHER BEST-SELLERS

TDI ROACHER ULTIMATE - $1,300
Premium multi-strategy system | Full source code

FTMO Smart Trader EA - $152
Automated challenge passing system

FTMO Passing Robot - $188
Smart money management for funded accounts

Super Signals Channel - $56
High-accuracy entry signals

💬 Bundle Deals Available - Message for 20-30% discounts

💡 MY PHILOSOPHY

❌ What I DON'T Sell:

  • "Get rich quick" fantasies
  • Fake Lambo screenshots
  • 500% monthly BS promises
  • Demo account results

✅ What You GET:

  • Verified live results (MyFXBook/FXBlue)
  • Realistic returns (8-15% monthly targets)
  • Capital preservation FIRST (sub-1% drawdowns)
  • Professional support (24-48hr response)
  • Lifetime updates (FREE forever)
  • Transparent performance (no secrets)

🎯 TECHNICAL EXPERTISE

Every EA Features:

  • Kelly Criterion position sizing
  • Smart spread/slippage filters
  • Volatility-adjusted lot calculation
  • Neural network adaptive learning
  • Multi-timeframe analysis
  • Grid recovery systems
  • Time-based execution windows

Platform Support:

  • MetaTrader 4 (MT4)
  • MetaTrader 5 (MT5)
  • VPS optimized
  • Low latency execution

📊 WHAT'S INCLUDED

✅ Compiled EA files (.ex4/.ex5)
✅ Professional set files (plug & play)
✅ Complete setup guides (PDF + Video)
✅ Institutional configuration templates
✅ Lifetime version updates
✅ 24/7 priority support
✅ VIP Discord access
✅ Source code (premium products)

🌐 WHERE TO FIND ME

🛒 Official Store: GrizzlyTrading.online
💬 Discord (1,000+ Traders): Join Community
Alternative Payment: Ko-fi
📺 YouTube: @FTMORangeBreakoutProea | @YAMATA-GAMER
🔗 All Links: LinkTree

🎁 CURRENT PROMOTIONS

🚨 FLASH SALE - ENDS FRIDAY 🚨

Apex Drawdown Zero: ~~$599~~ → $299 (SAVE $300)
RoboForex Bonus: 12% additional discount
Discord Access: FREE VIP membership
Total Value: $970+ for just $299

72 HOURS LEFT

💬 TRADER TESTIMONIALS

"Passed $200k FTMO first try. 0.39% drawdown is unreal." - Marcus T.

"Finally, an EA dev who actually responds and delivers." - Sarah K.

"8 years trading. First EA I trust with real money." - David R.

⚡ SUPPORT & GUARANTEE

Response Time: 24-48 hours maximum
Setup Assistance: 1-on-1 Discord help
Updates: Lifetime FREE versions
Transparency: All results verified live

⚠️ HONEST DISCLAIMER

I don't sell dreams. Forex trading involves risk. No system guarantees profits. Only trade with capital you can afford to lose.

My EAs are precision tools for disciplined traders - not magic money printers. Test on demo first. Understand the risks. Trade smart.

🚀 READY TO START?

3 SIMPLE STEPS:

1️⃣ Grab Apex Drawdown Zero (Before price doubles)
🛒 SECURE YOUR LICENSE →

2️⃣ Open RoboForex Account (Get 12% discount)
💰 CLAIM BONUS →

3️⃣ Join Discord VIP (Free with purchase)
💬 CONNECT NOW →

🏆 THE DIFFERENCE IS SIMPLE:

Other Developers: Sell hope
Me: Deliver results you can withdraw

Other Developers: Ghost you after sale
Me: 24-48hr support guaranteed

Other Developers: Fake backtests
Me: Live verified accounts

Building Systems That Trade. Not Hype That Fades.

- Tshivhidzo Mbedzi
Professional MQL5 Developer | Grizzly Traders Forex

🚨 LAST CHANCE: PRICE DOUBLES IN 72 HOURS 🚨


#metatrader, AlgoTrading, MQL5, ExpertAdvisor, forextrading, AutomatedTrading, FOREXEA, TradingBot