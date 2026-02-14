XAUUSD MADE ME RICH Turning $310 → $1,000 in 54 Days

🚀 Turning $310 → $1,000 in 54 Days | 0.39% Drawdown | VERIFIED

Tshivhidzo Mbedzi | Professional MQL5 Developer 💎

14+ Published EAs | 3+ Years Development | 1,000+ Active Traders Worldwide

💰 I BUILD EAs THAT ACTUALLY WITHDRAW PROFITS

Not backtests. Not promises. REAL MONEY.

Latest Live Withdrawal:

Started: $310

Grew to: $851

Withdrew: $1,000 ✅

Time: 54 days

Drawdown: 0.39%

📊 Live Proof: MyFXBook | FXBlue

🎓 WHO I AM

IT Graduate - Rosebank College (2022)

Information Security Certified - UNISA

MQL5 Marketplace Publisher - 14+ Expert Advisors

Algorithmic Trading Specialist - 3+ years development

🏆 Specializations:

✅ Prop Firm Challenge Automation (FTMO, Funded Accounts)

✅ High-Frequency Trading Algorithms

✅ Ultra-Low Drawdown Systems (0.39% proven)

✅ Neural Network Integration

✅ Smart Money Management

✅ TDI-Based Strategies

🔥 FLAGSHIP PRODUCT

💎 APEX DRAWDOWN ZERO EA

The Prop Firm Killer | 106% Gain | 0.39% Drawdown

⚠️ PRICE DOUBLES FRIDAY ⚠️

Current: $299 | New Price: $599

Verified Performance:

Total Gain: +106.70%

Max Drawdown: 0.39%

Profit Factor: 3.56

Recovery Factor: 5.89

🎁 BONUS: 12% discount with RoboForex signup

Total Savings: $420+ THIS WEEK ONLY

🛒 GET IT BEFORE PRICE DOUBLES →

📦 OTHER BEST-SELLERS

TDI ROACHER ULTIMATE - $1,300

Premium multi-strategy system | Full source code

FTMO Smart Trader EA - $152

Automated challenge passing system

FTMO Passing Robot - $188

Smart money management for funded accounts

Super Signals Channel - $56

High-accuracy entry signals

💬 Bundle Deals Available - Message for 20-30% discounts

💡 MY PHILOSOPHY

❌ What I DON'T Sell:

"Get rich quick" fantasies

Fake Lambo screenshots

500% monthly BS promises

Demo account results

✅ What You GET:

Verified live results (MyFXBook/FXBlue)

(MyFXBook/FXBlue) Realistic returns (8-15% monthly targets)

(8-15% monthly targets) Capital preservation FIRST (sub-1% drawdowns)

(sub-1% drawdowns) Professional support (24-48hr response)

(24-48hr response) Lifetime updates (FREE forever)

(FREE forever) Transparent performance (no secrets)

🎯 TECHNICAL EXPERTISE

Every EA Features:

Kelly Criterion position sizing

Smart spread/slippage filters

Volatility-adjusted lot calculation

Neural network adaptive learning

Multi-timeframe analysis

Grid recovery systems

Time-based execution windows

Platform Support:

MetaTrader 4 (MT4)

MetaTrader 5 (MT5)

VPS optimized

Low latency execution

📊 WHAT'S INCLUDED

✅ Compiled EA files (.ex4/.ex5)

✅ Professional set files (plug & play)

✅ Complete setup guides (PDF + Video)

✅ Institutional configuration templates

✅ Lifetime version updates

✅ 24/7 priority support

✅ VIP Discord access

✅ Source code (premium products)

🌐 WHERE TO FIND ME

🛒 Official Store: GrizzlyTrading.online

💬 Discord (1,000+ Traders): Join Community

☕ Alternative Payment: Ko-fi

📺 YouTube: @FTMORangeBreakoutProea | @YAMATA-GAMER

🔗 All Links: LinkTree

🎁 CURRENT PROMOTIONS

🚨 FLASH SALE - ENDS FRIDAY 🚨

Apex Drawdown Zero: ~~$599~~ → $299 (SAVE $300)

RoboForex Bonus: 12% additional discount

Discord Access: FREE VIP membership

Total Value: $970+ for just $299

⏰ 72 HOURS LEFT ⏰

💬 TRADER TESTIMONIALS

"Passed $200k FTMO first try. 0.39% drawdown is unreal." - Marcus T.

"Finally, an EA dev who actually responds and delivers." - Sarah K.

"8 years trading. First EA I trust with real money." - David R.

⚡ SUPPORT & GUARANTEE

Response Time: 24-48 hours maximum

Setup Assistance: 1-on-1 Discord help

Updates: Lifetime FREE versions

Transparency: All results verified live

⚠️ HONEST DISCLAIMER

I don't sell dreams. Forex trading involves risk. No system guarantees profits. Only trade with capital you can afford to lose.

My EAs are precision tools for disciplined traders - not magic money printers. Test on demo first. Understand the risks. Trade smart.

🚀 READY TO START?

3 SIMPLE STEPS:

1️⃣ Grab Apex Drawdown Zero (Before price doubles)

🛒 SECURE YOUR LICENSE →

2️⃣ Open RoboForex Account (Get 12% discount)

💰 CLAIM BONUS →

3️⃣ Join Discord VIP (Free with purchase)

💬 CONNECT NOW →

🏆 THE DIFFERENCE IS SIMPLE:

Other Developers: Sell hope

Me: Deliver results you can withdraw

Other Developers: Ghost you after sale

Me: 24-48hr support guaranteed

Other Developers: Fake backtests

Me: Live verified accounts

Building Systems That Trade. Not Hype That Fades.

- Tshivhidzo Mbedzi

Professional MQL5 Developer | Grizzly Traders Forex

🚨 LAST CHANCE: PRICE DOUBLES IN 72 HOURS 🚨