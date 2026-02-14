XAUUSD MADE ME RICH Turning $310 → $1,000 in 54 Days

🚀 Turning $310 → $1,000 in 54 Days | 0.39% Drawdown | VERIFIED
14+ Published EAs | 3+ Years Development | 1,000+ Active Traders Worldwide
💰 I BUILD EAs THAT ACTUALLY WITHDRAW PROFITS
Not backtests. Not promises. REAL MONEY.
Latest Live Withdrawal:
- Started: $310
- Grew to: $851
- Withdrew: $1,000 ✅
- Time: 54 days
- Drawdown: 0.39%
📊 Live Proof: MyFXBook | FXBlue
🎓 WHO I AM
IT Graduate - Rosebank College (2022)
Information Security Certified - UNISA
MQL5 Marketplace Publisher - 14+ Expert Advisors
Algorithmic Trading Specialist - 3+ years development
🏆 Specializations:
✅ Prop Firm Challenge Automation (FTMO, Funded Accounts)
✅ High-Frequency Trading Algorithms
✅ Ultra-Low Drawdown Systems (0.39% proven)
✅ Neural Network Integration
✅ Smart Money Management
✅ TDI-Based Strategies
🔥 FLAGSHIP PRODUCT
💎 APEX DRAWDOWN ZERO EA
The Prop Firm Killer | 106% Gain | 0.39% Drawdown
⚠️ PRICE DOUBLES FRIDAY ⚠️
Current: $299 | New Price: $599
Verified Performance:
- Total Gain: +106.70%
- Max Drawdown: 0.39%
- Profit Factor: 3.56
- Recovery Factor: 5.89
🎁 BONUS: 12% discount with RoboForex signup
Total Savings: $420+ THIS WEEK ONLY
🛒 GET IT BEFORE PRICE DOUBLES →
📦 OTHER BEST-SELLERS
TDI ROACHER ULTIMATE - $1,300
Premium multi-strategy system | Full source code
FTMO Smart Trader EA - $152
Automated challenge passing system
FTMO Passing Robot - $188
Smart money management for funded accounts
Super Signals Channel - $56
High-accuracy entry signals
💬 Bundle Deals Available - Message for 20-30% discounts
💡 MY PHILOSOPHY
❌ What I DON'T Sell:
- "Get rich quick" fantasies
- Fake Lambo screenshots
- 500% monthly BS promises
- Demo account results
✅ What You GET:
- Verified live results (MyFXBook/FXBlue)
- Realistic returns (8-15% monthly targets)
- Capital preservation FIRST (sub-1% drawdowns)
- Professional support (24-48hr response)
- Lifetime updates (FREE forever)
- Transparent performance (no secrets)
🎯 TECHNICAL EXPERTISE
Every EA Features:
- Kelly Criterion position sizing
- Smart spread/slippage filters
- Volatility-adjusted lot calculation
- Neural network adaptive learning
- Multi-timeframe analysis
- Grid recovery systems
- Time-based execution windows
Platform Support:
- MetaTrader 4 (MT4)
- MetaTrader 5 (MT5)
- VPS optimized
- Low latency execution
📊 WHAT'S INCLUDED
✅ Compiled EA files (.ex4/.ex5)
✅ Professional set files (plug & play)
✅ Complete setup guides (PDF + Video)
✅ Institutional configuration templates
✅ Lifetime version updates
✅ 24/7 priority support
✅ VIP Discord access
✅ Source code (premium products)
🌐 WHERE TO FIND ME
🛒 Official Store: GrizzlyTrading.online
💬 Discord (1,000+ Traders): Join Community
☕ Alternative Payment: Ko-fi
📺 YouTube: @FTMORangeBreakoutProea | @YAMATA-GAMER
🔗 All Links: LinkTree
🎁 CURRENT PROMOTIONS
🚨 FLASH SALE - ENDS FRIDAY 🚨
Apex Drawdown Zero: ~~$599~~ → $299 (SAVE $300)
RoboForex Bonus: 12% additional discount
Discord Access: FREE VIP membership
Total Value: $970+ for just $299
⏰ 72 HOURS LEFT ⏰
💬 TRADER TESTIMONIALS
"Passed $200k FTMO first try. 0.39% drawdown is unreal." - Marcus T.
"Finally, an EA dev who actually responds and delivers." - Sarah K.
"8 years trading. First EA I trust with real money." - David R.
⚡ SUPPORT & GUARANTEE
Response Time: 24-48 hours maximum
Setup Assistance: 1-on-1 Discord help
Updates: Lifetime FREE versions
Transparency: All results verified live
⚠️ HONEST DISCLAIMER
I don't sell dreams. Forex trading involves risk. No system guarantees profits. Only trade with capital you can afford to lose.
My EAs are precision tools for disciplined traders - not magic money printers. Test on demo first. Understand the risks. Trade smart.
🚀 READY TO START?
3 SIMPLE STEPS:
1️⃣ Grab Apex Drawdown Zero (Before price doubles)
🛒 SECURE YOUR LICENSE →
2️⃣ Open RoboForex Account (Get 12% discount)
💰 CLAIM BONUS →
3️⃣ Join Discord VIP (Free with purchase)
💬 CONNECT NOW →
🏆 THE DIFFERENCE IS SIMPLE:
Other Developers: Sell hope
Me: Deliver results you can withdraw
Other Developers: Ghost you after sale
Me: 24-48hr support guaranteed
Other Developers: Fake backtests
Me: Live verified accounts
Building Systems That Trade. Not Hype That Fades.
- Tshivhidzo Mbedzi
Professional MQL5 Developer | Grizzly Traders Forex
🚨 LAST CHANCE: PRICE DOUBLES IN 72 HOURS 🚨