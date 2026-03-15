💰 Yesterday I Made $68 — Here's How My "Slow" Indicator Outperformed the Noise

Closed yesterday +$68. No rush, no overtrading. One clean setup on EURUSD (M15) — and the result speaks for itself. Download the indicator — the screenshot shows how Anti EMA filtered out the noise and revealed the real trend!



Download the indicator — the screenshot shows how Anti EMA filtered out the noise and revealed the real trend! Most indicators chase the latest price. Mine looks back.

That's the whole point of Anti EMA — my author's indicator. While regular moving averages jump on every spike and throw a bunch of false signals, Anti EMA does the opposite — it gives more weight to older prices. The line gets smoother, and you can actually tell: is this a real trend or just market noise?

Standard EMA reacts to every move. Anti EMA waits for confirmation from the bigger picture.

What You Get with Anti EMA:

✅ Cleaner trend signals (less noise, fewer fakeouts)

📊 Works on any timeframe & instrument — I run it on EURUSD M15

🔔 Real-time alerts when price crosses the line

⏰ Built-in time filter to skip dead market hours

⚙️ Simple settings — start with period 14-21 and adjust to your style



This isn't a magic button. But if you trade trends and want clearer entries without constant second-guessing — this author's tool helps you follow the market flow, not fight against it.

That $68 yesterday? Just one example. The real win is consistency — and finally trusting your signals again.

👉 Download the indicator: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/152766



