💰 Yesterday I Made $68 — Here's How My "Slow" Indicator Outperformed the Noise
Analytics & Forecasts

💰 Yesterday I Made $68 — Here's How My "Slow" Indicator Outperformed the Noise

15 March 2026, 15:21
Evgeny Belyaev
Evgeny Belyaev
0
128

💰 Yesterday I Made $68 — Here's How My "Slow" Indicator Outperformed the Noise

Closed yesterday +$68. No rush, no overtrading. One clean setup on EURUSD (M15) — and the result speaks for itself.

Download the indicator — the screenshot shows how Anti EMA filtered out the noise and revealed the real trend!

That's the whole point of Anti EMA — my author's indicator. While regular moving averages jump on every spike and throw a bunch of false signals, Anti EMA does the opposite — it gives more weight to older prices. The line gets smoother, and you can actually tell: is this a real trend or just market noise?

Standard EMA reacts to every move. Anti EMA waits for confirmation from the bigger picture.

What You Get with Anti EMA:

✅ Cleaner trend signals (less noise, fewer fakeouts)
📊 Works on any timeframe & instrument — I run it on EURUSD M15
🔔 Real-time alerts when price crosses the line
⏰ Built-in time filter to skip dead market hours
⚙️ Simple settings — start with period 14-21 and adjust to your style


This isn't a magic button. But if you trade trends and want clearer entries without constant second-guessing — this author's tool helps you follow the market flow, not fight against it.

That $68 yesterday? Just one example. The real win is consistency — and finally trusting your signals again.

👉 Download the indicator: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/152766