How to use EA SHARK FX

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Hello, trader!
You are on the Shark FX expert advisor manual page. On this page, you will find:
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Detailed instructions on how to install and configure Shark FX
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Set files for automatic configuration of Shark FX
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Instructions on how to test Shark FX
Set-files for Shark FX configuration
These set files are used to configure the Shark FX trading bot for real trading as well as for testing.
Please note: given that the financial market is constantly changing and any trading strategy degrades over time, I will periodically update the Shark FX advisor's set files so that its settings always correspond to the latest market changes.
Download the latest set file update. Release date: May 18, 2026 - DOWNLOAD SET-FILES
Next set file release: November 1, 2026
How to install and configure the Shark FX advisor
Step 1 - Open the quote windows for the recommended assetsSo, I have prepared three sets of SHARK FX set files for users. When you open the folder with the set files (the link to download the set files is located above on this page), you will see that each set file has a name that corresponds to the name of the currency pair on which it should be used. So, first of all, open the windows of all currency pairs whose names you see in the folder with the set files. This way, you will prepare all the windows with currency pair quotes on which you will need to install EA SHARK FX later.
Step 2 - Set the M15 timeframe for each open quote window
Shark FX operates on the M15 timeframe. Therefore, each quote chart that you open must be set to the M15 timeframe.
Step 3 - Activate the "Algo Trading" button
Turn on the "Algo Trading" button on your platform to switch the MT5 platform to automatic trading mode.
Step - 4 Open the “Navigator” menu
Step 5 - Drag Shark FX onto the quote chart windows
Step 6 - Apply the set file
After you drag Shark FX onto the quote chart, its manual settings window will open automatically. You need to click on the "LOAD" button to load the set file for automatic configuration of the trading bot. Using your PC's internal navigation, find the folder with the set files that you downloaded from the link above and select the appropriate set file. Of course, the name of the set file must match the name of the currency pair on which you are configuring the Shark FX advisor. That is, if you are configuring the advisor on the GBPUSD currency pair, you need to load the set file named GBPUSD.
Therefore, install the Shark FX expert advisor on all previously opened quote windows and use the EA configuration set files for each currency pair window.
Step 7 - настройте размер риска
By default, the Shark FX expert advisor uses a medium risk size. The trade lot size is determined automatically depending on the size of your trading capital.
By default, the advisor will use 0.01 trade lots for every $500 of your deposit. That is, if you have $2,000 in your account, the advisor will trade with a lot size of 0.04.
If you want to reduce your trading risk, set the "Deposit amount for autolot calculation" variable to the appropriate value. For example, 1000. This means that the advisor will use a lot size of 0.01 for every $1000 of your deposit. If you have $2000 in your account, the advisor will use a trading lot size of 0.02 for trading.
Accordingly, if you want to increase the risk size, set the value of the "Deposit amount for autolot calculation" variable to 250. This means that the advisor will use a lot size of 0.01 for every 250 deposit units. For example, if you have $2,000 in your account, the advisor will use a lot size of 0.08.
How to set a fixed lot size?
To switch Shark FX to fixed lot size trading mode, set the Auto-lot variable to "0" and set the Fix Lot variable to the desired value: