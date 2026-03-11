How to use EA SHARK FX

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Hello, trader!



You are on the Shark FX expert advisor manual page. On this page, you will find:

Detailed instructions on how to install and configure Shark FX

Set files for automatic configuration of Shark FX

Instructions on how to test Shark FX





Set-files for Shark FX configuration



These set files are used to configure the Shark FX trading bot for real trading as well as for testing.

Please note: given that the financial market is constantly changing and any trading strategy degrades over time, I will periodically update the Shark FX advisor's set files so that its settings always correspond to the latest market changes.





Download the latest set file update. Release date: May 18, 2026 - DOWNLOAD SET-FILES Next set file release: November 1, 2026

How to install and configure the Shark FX advisor





Step 1 - Open the quote windows for the recommended assets





So, I have prepared three sets of SHARK FX set files for users. When you open the folder with the set files (the link to download the set files is located above on this page), you will see that each set file has a name that corresponds to the name of the currency pair on which it should be used. So, first of all, open the windows of all currency pairs whose names you see in the folder with the set files. This way, you will prepare all the windows with currency pair quotes on which you will need to install EA SHARK FX later.









Step 2 - Set the M15 timeframe for each open quote window



Shark FX operates on the M15 timeframe. Therefore, each quote chart that you open must be set to the M15 timeframe.









Step 3 - Activate the "Algo Trading" button



Turn on the "Algo Trading" button on your platform to switch the MT5 platform to automatic trading mode.





Step - 4 Open the “Navigator” menu

