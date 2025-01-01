Types of Technical Indicators

There are two ways to create an indicator handle for further accessing to its values. The first way is to directly specify a function name from the list of technical indicators. The second method using the IndicatorCreate() is to uniformly create a handle of any indicator by assigning an identifier from the ENUM_INDICATOR enumeration. Both ways of handle creation are equal, you can use the one that is most convenient in a particular case when writing a program in MQL5.

When creating an indicator of type IND_CUSTOM, the type field of the first element of an array of input parameters MqlParam must have the TYPE_STRING value of the enumeration ENUM_DATATYPE, while the field string_value of the first element must contain the name of the custom indicator.

ENUM_INDICATOR