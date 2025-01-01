- Price Constants
- Smoothing Methods
- Indicators Lines
- Drawing Styles
- Custom Indicator Properties
- Indicator Types
- Data Type Identifiers
Types of Technical Indicators
There are two ways to create an indicator handle for further accessing to its values. The first way is to directly specify a function name from the list of technical indicators. The second method using the IndicatorCreate() is to uniformly create a handle of any indicator by assigning an identifier from the ENUM_INDICATOR enumeration. Both ways of handle creation are equal, you can use the one that is most convenient in a particular case when writing a program in MQL5.
When creating an indicator of type IND_CUSTOM, the type field of the first element of an array of input parameters MqlParam must have the TYPE_STRING value of the enumeration ENUM_DATATYPE, while the field string_value of the first element must contain the name of the custom indicator.
ENUM_INDICATOR
|
Identifier
|
Indicator
|
IND_AC
|
Accelerator Oscillator
|
IND_AD
|
Accumulation/Distribution
|
IND_ADX
|
Average Directional Index
|
IND_ADXW
|
ADX by Welles Wilder
|
IND_ALLIGATOR
|
Alligator
|
IND_AMA
|
Adaptive Moving Average
|
IND_AO
|
Awesome Oscillator
|
IND_ATR
|
Average True Range
|
IND_BANDS
|
Bollinger Bands®
|
IND_BEARS
|
Bears Power
|
IND_BULLS
|
Bulls Power
|
IND_BWMFI
|
Market Facilitation Index
|
IND_CCI
|
Commodity Channel Index
|
IND_CHAIKIN
|
Chaikin Oscillator
|
IND_CUSTOM
|
Custom indicator
|
IND_DEMA
|
Double Exponential Moving Average
|
IND_DEMARKER
|
DeMarker
|
IND_ENVELOPES
|
Envelopes
|
IND_FORCE
|
Force Index
|
IND_FRACTALS
|
Fractals
|
IND_FRAMA
|
Fractal Adaptive Moving Average
|
IND_GATOR
|
Gator Oscillator
|
IND_ICHIMOKU
|
Ichimoku Kinko Hyo
|
IND_MA
|
Moving Average
|
IND_MACD
|
MACD
|
IND_MFI
|
Money Flow Index
|
IND_MOMENTUM
|
Momentum
|
IND_OBV
|
On Balance Volume
|
IND_OSMA
|
OsMA
|
IND_RSI
|
Relative Strength Index
|
IND_RVI
|
Relative Vigor Index
|
IND_SAR
|
Parabolic SAR
|
IND_STDDEV
|
Standard Deviation
|
IND_STOCHASTIC
|
Stochastic Oscillator
|
IND_TEMA
|
Triple Exponential Moving Average
|
IND_TRIX
|
Triple Exponential Moving Averages Oscillator
|
IND_VIDYA
|
Variable Index Dynamic Average
|
IND_VOLUMES
|
Volumes
|
IND_WPR
|
Williams' Percent Range