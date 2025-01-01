DocumentationSections
Types of Technical Indicators

There are two ways to create an indicator handle for further accessing to its values. The first way is to directly specify a function name from the list of technical indicators. The second method using the IndicatorCreate() is to uniformly create a handle of any indicator by assigning an identifier from the ENUM_INDICATOR enumeration. Both ways of handle creation are equal, you can use the one that is most convenient in a particular case when writing a program in MQL5.

When creating an indicator of type IND_CUSTOM, the type field of the first element of an array of input parameters MqlParam must have the TYPE_STRING value of the enumeration ENUM_DATATYPE, while the field string_value of the first element must contain the name of the custom indicator.

ENUM_INDICATOR

Identifier

Indicator

IND_AC

Accelerator Oscillator

IND_AD

Accumulation/Distribution

IND_ADX

Average Directional Index

IND_ADXW

ADX by Welles Wilder

IND_ALLIGATOR

Alligator

IND_AMA

Adaptive Moving Average

IND_AO

Awesome Oscillator

IND_ATR

Average True Range

IND_BANDS

Bollinger Bands®

IND_BEARS

Bears Power

IND_BULLS

Bulls Power

IND_BWMFI

Market Facilitation Index

IND_CCI

Commodity Channel Index

IND_CHAIKIN

Chaikin Oscillator

IND_CUSTOM

Custom indicator

IND_DEMA

Double Exponential Moving Average

IND_DEMARKER

DeMarker

IND_ENVELOPES

Envelopes

IND_FORCE

Force Index

IND_FRACTALS

Fractals

IND_FRAMA

Fractal Adaptive Moving Average

IND_GATOR

Gator Oscillator

IND_ICHIMOKU

Ichimoku Kinko Hyo

IND_MA

Moving Average

IND_MACD

MACD

IND_MFI

Money Flow Index

IND_MOMENTUM

Momentum

IND_OBV

On Balance Volume

IND_OSMA

OsMA

IND_RSI

Relative Strength Index

IND_RVI

Relative Vigor Index

IND_SAR

Parabolic SAR

IND_STDDEV

Standard Deviation

IND_STOCHASTIC

Stochastic Oscillator

IND_TEMA

Triple Exponential Moving Average

IND_TRIX

Triple Exponential Moving Averages Oscillator

IND_VIDYA

Variable Index Dynamic Average

IND_VOLUMES

Volumes

IND_WPR

Williams' Percent Range