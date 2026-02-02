Visualizing Strategies in MQL5: Laying Out Optimization Results Across Criterion Charts

Contents





Introduction



mql5.com contains so much information that every time you scroll through article catalogues or reference information, or a textbook, you will definitely find something new and interesting for yourself.

This is the case this time. I came across a simple and at first glance uncomplicated article, which briefly describes the strategy tester. Everything seems to be simple and has been known for a long time, but... But the last part of the article intrigued me. It suggests simply connecting a small code to the Expert Advisor, adding several standard handlers to it, and... and the usual optimizer of MetaTrader 5 platform strategy tester turns into a visual one. Hm... That’s interesting.

I began to study and sort things out. As a result, an idea was born to slightly improve the appearance and expand a feature of viewing the optimization results.

Let's do this: the Expert Advisor will open a new window with five tabs. The first one will have a chart of all passes, where each new pass will be displayed with a balance line. The other four tabs will also have charts, but they will be available after optimization is complete. Each of these tabs will display data on the top three passes by one of four optimization criteria. And on each tab there will be two tables: with results of the optimization pass and settings of the Expert Advisor for this pass:

Optimization tab:



a table of optimization results for the next pass, a table of EA's input parameters for this pass, balance chart of the current completed optimization pass, Replay button for replaying the optimization performed.



Sharpe Ratio tab:



a table of optimization results for the selected pass (one of the top three by the Sharpe Coefficient), a table of Expert Advisor’s input parameters for the selected pass (one of the top three by the Sharpe Coefficient), balance charts of the three best optimization passes by the Sharpe Coefficient. A toggle (three-position) for selecting one of the three best optimization results by the Sharpe Coefficient.



Net Profit tab:



a table of optimization results for the selected pass (one of the top three by Total Profit), a table of Expert Advisor’s input parameters for the selected pass (one of the top three by Total Profit), balance charts of the three best optimization passes by Total Profit. A toggle (three-position) for selecting one of the three best optimization results by Total Profit.



Profit Factor tab:



a table of optimization results for the selected pass (one of the top three by Profitability), a table of Expert Advisor’s input parameters for the selected pass (one of the top three by Profitability), balance charts of the three best optimization passes by Profitability, A toggle (three-position) for selecting one of the three best optimization results by Profitability.



Recovery Factor tab:



a table of optimization results for the selected pass (one of the top three by Recovery Factor), a table of Expert Advisor’s input parameters for the selected pass (one of the top three by Recovery Factor), balance charts of the three best optimization passes by Recovery Factor, A toggle (three-position) for selecting one of the three best optimization results by Recovery Factor.



To implement a set of tabs, create control classes, from which make up the Tab Control. Skip the process of creating controls in this article by simply offering a ready-made class file. In following articles, we will return to description of such classes for creating some controls that may be useful in the future.

To display information about pass parameters, we want table classes to be taken in a ready-made form from "SQLite capabilities in MQL5: Example of a dashboard with trading statistics by symbols and magic numbers” article and slightly refine table classes to create tables and output text to their cells more conveniently.

To implement the idea, take codes for working with optimization frameworks attached to the above mentioned article, and based on them make our own classes, trying to preserve the concept as much as possible. Since the article does not describe the process of working with frames and the Expert Advisor working in frame mode, let's try to understand this system here.





How It Works

Let's turn to the MQL5 Tutorial, and see what it says about functioning of strategy tester and its optimizer:

... A particularly important function of the tester is multithreaded optimization, which can be performed using local and distributed (networked) agent programs, including in the MQL5 Cloud Network. A single test run (with specific EA’s input parameters), started manually by the user, or one of the many runs caused by optimization (when the parameter values are iterated within set ranges) is performed in a separate agent program. Technically— it is metatester64.exe file, and copies of its processes are available in the Windows Task Manager during testing and optimization. This is why the tester is multithreaded. The terminal is the Execution Manager that distributes tasks to local and remote agents. It launches local agents itself, if necessary. During optimization, several agents are launched by default — their number corresponds to the number of processor cores. After completing the next task of testing the Expert Advisor with specified parameters, the agent returns the results to the terminal. Each agent creates its own trading and software environment. All agents are isolated from each other and from the client terminal.

What can be clear from the description: each instance of the EA being tested is launched on its own testing agent, and each pass — its final data — is sent from the agent to the terminal.

There is a set of handlers for data exchange between the terminal and agents:

OnTesterInit() — it is called in Expert Advisors when TesterInit event occurs to perform necessary actions before starting optimization in the strategy tester.

OnTester() — it is called in Expert Advisors when Tester event occurs to perform necessary actions upon completion of testing.

OnTesterPass() — it is called in Expert Advisors when TesterPass to process a new data frame during Expert Advisor optimization.



OnTesterDeinit() — it is called in Expert Advisors when TesterDeinit event occurs to perform necessary actions upon completion of EA optimization.



If the EA has any of the handlers OnTesterInit(), OnTesterDeinit() (these two handlers always work in pair - you can't have just one of them), OnTesterPass(), then the expert will be launched in a separate terminal window in a special frame mode:

To manage the optimization process and transfer arbitrary application results from agents to the terminal (in addition to trade indicators), there are 3 special events in MQL5: OnTesterInit, OnTesterDeinit, OnTesterPass. By describing the handlers in the code for them, the programmer will be able to perform the actions he needs before starting optimization, after optimization is completed, and at completion of each of the individual optimization passes. All handlers are optional. Optimization runs without them, as well. It should also be understood that all 3 events work only during optimization, but not in a single test. The Expert Advisor with these handlers is automatically loaded on a separate terminal chart with the symbol and period as specified in the tester. This copy of the Expert Advisor does not trade, but performs only service actions. All other event handlers do not run in it, in particular, OnInit, OnDeinit, onTick. During optimization, only one instance of the Expert Advisor works in the terminal and, if necessary, accepts incoming frames. But to make it clear once again that such an instance of the Expert Advisor is launched only if one of the three described event handlers is present in its code.

After each individual pass of the optimizer is completed, the OnTester() event is generated in the EA’s instance running on the agent. From the handler of this event, you can send data about a pass to the Expert Advisor that runs on a separate chart in a special frame mode. The data packet about the completed pass sent to the Expert Advisor on the chart is called a frame. It contains information about the pass number, values of EA's input variables with which the pass was started, and results of this pass.

All this data is sent to the Expert Advisor, and a TesterPass event is generated in it, being processed in OnTesterPass() handler, where we can read the pass data and perform any actions (in this case, for example, draw a balance chart of this pass and perform other service actions).

To send data about the pass from the agent to the Expert Advisor on the chart in the terminal, one should use the FrameAdd() function. The current frame (completed pass) will be sent from the agent to the Expert Advisor and will already be handled there in the OnTesterPass() handler.

As you can see, some functions work on the agent in the EA instance running in it, and some work in the Expert Advisor on the terminal chart running in frame mode. But all of them, of course, must be described inside the EA code.

As a result, the sequence of the EA's operation and our actions when transferring data between the agent and the terminal is as follows:

In the OnTesterInit handler (an instance of the Expert Advisor on the chart in the terminal), it is necessary to prepare all graphical constructions — a separate chart on which the EA is running in frame mode, and the contents of this chart: a chart of the balance chart, tables with parameters and results, a tab control object and buttons for selecting actions on tabs;





In the OnTester handler (an Expert Advisor instance on the agent), it is necessary to collect all the information about the completed pass — write the balance result of each closing transaction into an array, receive and write the received results of this pass into an array, and send all this data to the EA using FrameAdd();





In the OnTesterPass handler (an Expert Advisor instance on the chart in the terminal), we receive the next frame sent from the agent using FrameAdd(), read its data and draw a balance graph on the chart, create a frame object and save it to an array for subsequent sorting and selection according to optimization criteria;





OnTesterDeinit and OnChartEvent handlers (an Expert Advisor instance on the chart in the terminal) work with optimization data after its completion — a repeated generation of the optimization process, showing the best results on certain optimization criteria.







Make Classes For Our Tasks

To create the Tab Control, a file with a set of controls Controls.mqh was created. The file is attached at the end of the article, and it should be placed directly in the folder where we will write the test EA, for example, in the terminal directory \MQL5\Experts\FrameViewer\Controls.mqh.

We will not consider each created class of each control here. Provide a brief overview.

In total, ten classes were implemented for eight independent controls:

# Class

Parent class

Description

Assignment 1 CBaseCanvas CObject Drawing base class The base canvas. It contains methods for setting and changing the size and position, hiding and displaying 2 CPanel CBaseCanvas Panel class It contains methods for setting and changing colors and mouse event handlers. It enables to attach child controls 3 CLabel CPanel Text label class It prints a text on the canvas in the set coordinates

4 CButton CLabel Simple button class A regular button with an unfixed state. It reacts to hovering and mouse clicks by changing the color 5 CButtonTriggered CButton Two-way button class A button with two states: On/Off It reacts to hovering, mouse clicks and a change of the state by changing the color

6 CTabButton CButtonTriggered Tab button class A two-way button with a missing border at the junction with the tab field 7 CButtonSwitch CPanel Toggle button class A panel with two or more two-way buttons, where only one can have the On state. It allows you to add new buttons to existing ones. 8 CTabWorkArea CObject Workspace class of the tab An object that has two basic drawing classes — for the background and foreground. 9 CTab CPanel Tab object class A panel with a button and a field. The workspace is located on the tab field, where the drawing takes place. 10 CTabControl CPanel The class of the tab control object A panel that allows you to add and manage tab objects.

After the control object has been successfully created, its Create() method must be called for each of the objects, specifying its coordinates and dimensions. After that, the element is ready to use it.

The control element, which includes implemented event handlers, sends user events to the control program chart, which can be used to determine what has been done in the object:

#

Class

Event

ID

lparam

dparam

sparam 1 CButton Click on the object ( ushort ) CHARTEVENT_CLICK X-coordinate of the cursor Y-coordinate of the cursor Button object name 2 CButtonTriggered Click on the object ( ushort ) CHARTEVENT_CLICK X-coordinate of the cursor Y-coordinate of the cursor Button object name 3 CTabButton Click on the object ( ushort ) CHARTEVENT_CLICK X-coordinate of the cursor Y-coordinate of the cursor Button object name 4 CButtonSwitch Click on object button ( ushort ) CHARTEVENT_CLICK Button ID 0 Toggle object name

The table shows that to simplify the code, there is no reference from the Tab Control to the chart of the user event program. If the program requires reaction to tab switching, then you can determine the event by clicking on the TabButton. By the button name, you can find out the tab number, or request the index of the selected tab from TabControl object, etc.

In any case, in the future we will analyze such classes in detail when creating various controls that are useful for use in our programs.

Now we must slightly refine the table class presented in the article, which should be downloaded (Dashboard.mqh file), copy only the table class code from the file (lines 12 - 285) and save the copied code in \MQL5\Experts\FrameViewer\ folder in Table.mqh file.

Add the class so that working with tables and tabular data is a little more convenient.

Connect to the file a file of the class of a dynamic array of pointers to instances of the CObject class and its descendants CArrayObj and a file of the class for simplified creation of custom drawings CCanvas:



#property copyright "Copyright 2025, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #include <Arrays\ArrayObj.mqh> #include <Canvas\Canvas.mqh>

To the private section of the table cell class add new variables to store the width, height, and color of the text in the cell:

class CTableCell : public CObject { private : int m_row; int m_col; int m_x; int m_y; int m_w; int m_h; string m_text; color m_fore_color; public :

In the public section, add methods for reading and setting new properties and a method that prints the text written in the cell to the specified canvas object:

public : void SetRow( const uint row) { this .m_row=( int )row; } void SetColumn( const uint col) { this .m_col=( int )col; } void SetX( const uint x) { this .m_x=( int )x; } void SetY( const uint y) { this .m_y=( int )y; } void SetXY( const uint x, const uint y) { this .m_x=( int )x; this .m_y=( int )y; } void SetWidth( const uint w) { this .m_w=( int )w; } void SetHeight( const uint h) { this .m_h=( int )h; } void SetSize( const uint w, const uint h) { this .m_w=( int )w; this .m_h=( int )h; } void SetText( const string text) { this .m_text=text; } int Row( void ) const { return this .m_row; } int Column( void ) const { return this .m_col; } int X( void ) const { return this .m_x; } int Y( void ) const { return this .m_y; } int Width( void ) const { return this .m_w; } int Height( void ) const { return this .m_h; } string Text( void ) const { return this .m_text; } void TextOut (CCanvas *canvas, const int x_shift, const int y_shift, const color bg_color= clrNONE , const uint flags= 0 , const uint alignment= 0 ) { if (canvas== NULL ) return ; uint flags_prev=canvas.FontFlagsGet(); uint clr=(bg_color== clrNONE ? 0x00FFFFFF : :: ColorToARGB (bg_color)); canvas.FillRectangle( this .m_x+ 1 , this .m_y+ 1 , this .m_x+ this .m_w- 1 , this .m_y+ this .m_h- 1 , clr); canvas.FontFlagsSet(flags); canvas. TextOut ( this .m_x+x_shift, this .m_y+y_shift, this .m_text, :: ColorToARGB ( this .m_fore_color), alignment); canvas.FontFlagsSet(flags_prev); canvas.Update( false ); }

At the end of class listing, implement a new table control class:

class CTableDataControl : public CTableData { protected : uchar m_alpha; color m_fore_color; color RGBToColor( const double r, const double g, const double b) const ; void ColorToRGB( const color clr, double &r, double &g, double &b); double GetR( const color clr) { return clr& 0xff ; } double GetG( const color clr) { return (clr>> 8 )& 0xff ; } double GetB( const color clr) { return (clr>> 16 )& 0xff ; } color NewColor( color base_color, int shift_red, int shift_green, int shift_blue); public : CTableDataControl*Get( void ) { return & this ; } void SetAlpha( const uchar alpha) { this .m_alpha=alpha; } uchar Alpha( void ) const { return this .m_alpha; } void DrawGrid(CCanvas *canvas, const int x, const int y, const uint header_h, const uint rows, const uint columns, const uint row_size, const uint col_size, const color line_color= clrNONE , bool alternating_color= true ); void DrawGridAutoFill(CCanvas *canvas, const uint border, const uint header_h, const uint rows, const uint columns, const color line_color= clrNONE , bool alternating_color= true ); void DrawText(CCanvas *canvas, const string text, const int x, const int y, const color clr= clrNONE , const uint align= 0 , const int width= WRONG_VALUE , const int height= WRONG_VALUE ); void DrawRectangleFill(CCanvas *canvas, const int x, const int y, const int width, const int height, const color clr, const uchar alpha); CTableDataControl ( const uint id) : CTableData(id), m_fore_color( clrDimGray ), m_alpha( 255 ) {} CTableDataControl ( void ) : m_alpha( 255 ) {} ~CTableDataControl ( void ) {} }; void CTableDataControl::DrawGrid(CCanvas *canvas, const int x, const int y, const uint header_h, const uint rows, const uint columns, const uint row_size, const uint col_size, const color line_color= clrNONE , bool alternating_color= true ) { this .Clear(); int row_h= int (row_size< 2 ? 2 : row_size); int col_w= int (col_size< 2 ? 2 : col_size); int x1=x; int x2=x1+col_w* int (columns> 0 ? columns : 1 ); int y1=( int )header_h+y; int y2=y1+row_h* int (rows> 0 ? rows : 1 ); this .SetCoords(x1,y1-header_h,x2,y2-header_h); color clr=(line_color== clrNONE ? C'200,200,200' : line_color); canvas.Rectangle(x1,y1,x2,y2,:: ColorToARGB (clr, this .m_alpha)); for ( int i= 0 ;i<( int )rows;i++) { int row_y=y1+row_h*i; if (alternating_color && i% 2 == 0 ) { color new_color= this .NewColor(clr, 45 , 45 , 45 ); canvas.FillRectangle(x1+ 1 ,row_y+ 1 ,x2- 1 ,row_y+row_h- 1 ,:: ColorToARGB (new_color, this .m_alpha)); } canvas.Line(x1,row_y,x2,row_y,:: ColorToARGB (clr, this .m_alpha)); CTableRow *row_obj= new CTableRow(i); if (row_obj== NULL ) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Failed to create table row object at index %lu" ,( string ) __FUNCTION__ ,i); continue ; } if (! this .AddRow(row_obj)) delete row_obj; row_obj.SetY(row_y-header_h); } for ( int i= 0 ;i<( int )columns;i++) { int col_x=x1+col_w*i; if (x1== 1 && col_x>=x1+canvas.Width()- 2 ) break ; canvas.Line(col_x,y1,col_x,y2,:: ColorToARGB (clr, this .m_alpha)); int total= this .RowsTotal(); for ( int j= 0 ;j<total;j++) { CTableRow *row= this .GetRow(j); if (row== NULL ) continue ; CTableCell *cell= new CTableCell(row.Row(),i); if (cell== NULL ) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Failed to create table cell object at index %lu" ,( string ) __FUNCTION__ ,i); continue ; } if (!row.AddCell(cell)) { delete cell; continue ; } cell.SetXY(col_x,row.Y()); cell.SetSize(col_w, row_h); } } canvas.Update( false ); } void CTableDataControl::DrawGridAutoFill(CCanvas *canvas, const uint border, const uint header_h, const uint rows, const uint columns, const color line_color= clrNONE , bool alternating_color= true ) { int x1=( int )border; int x2=canvas.Width()-( int )border- 1 ; int y1= int (header_h+border- 1 ); int y2=canvas.Height()-( int )border- 1 ; this .SetCoords(x1,y1,x2,y2); color clr=(line_color== clrNONE ? C'200,200,200' : line_color); if (border> 0 ) canvas.Rectangle(x1,y1,x2,y2,:: ColorToARGB (clr, this .m_alpha)); int greed_h=y2-y1; int row_h=( int ):: round (( double )greed_h/( double )rows); for ( int i= 0 ;i<( int )rows;i++) { int row_y=y1+row_h*i; if (alternating_color && i% 2 == 0 ) { color new_color= this .NewColor(clr, 45 , 45 , 45 ); canvas.FillRectangle(x1+ 1 ,row_y+ 1 ,x2- 1 ,row_y+row_h- 1 ,:: ColorToARGB (new_color, this .m_alpha)); } canvas.Line(x1,row_y,x2,row_y,:: ColorToARGB (clr, this .m_alpha)); CTableRow *row_obj= new CTableRow(i); if (row_obj== NULL ) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Failed to create table row object at index %lu" ,( string ) __FUNCTION__ ,i); continue ; } if (! this .AddRow(row_obj)) delete row_obj; row_obj.SetY(row_y-header_h); } int greed_w=x2-x1; int col_w=( int ):: round (( double )greed_w/( double )columns); for ( int i= 0 ;i<( int )columns;i++) { int col_x=x1+col_w*i; if (i> 0 ) canvas.Line(col_x,y1,col_x,y2,:: ColorToARGB (clr, this .m_alpha)); int total= this .RowsTotal(); for ( int j= 0 ;j<total;j++) { CTableRow *row= this .GetRow(j); if (row== NULL ) continue ; CTableCell *cell= new CTableCell(row.Row(),i); if (cell== NULL ) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Failed to create table cell object at index %lu" ,( string ) __FUNCTION__ ,i); continue ; } if (!row.AddCell(cell)) { delete cell; continue ; } cell.SetXY(col_x,row.Y()); cell.SetSize(col_w, row_h); } } canvas.Update( false ); } color CTableDataControl::NewColor( color base_color, int shift_red, int shift_green, int shift_blue) { double clR= 0 , clG= 0 , clB= 0 ; this .ColorToRGB(base_color,clR,clG,clB); double clRn=(clR+shift_red < 0 ? 0 : clR+shift_red > 255 ? 255 : clR+shift_red); double clGn=(clG+shift_green< 0 ? 0 : clG+shift_green> 255 ? 255 : clG+shift_green); double clBn=(clB+shift_blue < 0 ? 0 : clB+shift_blue > 255 ? 255 : clB+shift_blue); return this .RGBToColor(clRn,clGn,clBn); } color CTableDataControl::RGBToColor( const double r, const double g, const double b) const { int int_r=( int ):: round (r); int int_g=( int ):: round (g); int int_b=( int ):: round (b); int clr= 0 ; clr=int_b; clr<<= 8 ; clr|=int_g; clr<<= 8 ; clr|=int_r; return ( color )clr; } void CTableDataControl::ColorToRGB( const color clr, double &r, double &g, double &b) { r=GetR(clr); g=GetG(clr); b=GetB(clr); } void CTableDataControl::DrawText(CCanvas *canvas, const string text, const int x, const int y, const color clr= clrNONE , const uint align= 0 , const int width= WRONG_VALUE , const int height= WRONG_VALUE ) { int w=width; int h=height; if (width== 0 && height== 0 ) canvas.Erase( 0x00FFFFFF ); else { if (width== WRONG_VALUE && height== WRONG_VALUE ) canvas.TextSize(text,w,h); else { w=(width == WRONG_VALUE ? canvas.TextWidth(text) : width> 0 ? width : 1 ); h=(height== WRONG_VALUE ? canvas.TextHeight(text) : height> 0 ? height : 1 ); } canvas.FillRectangle(x,y,x+w,y+h, 0x00FFFFFF ); } canvas. TextOut (x,y,text,:: ColorToARGB (clr== clrNONE ? this .m_fore_color : clr),align); canvas.Update( false ); } void CTableDataControl::DrawRectangleFill(CCanvas *canvas, const int x, const int y, const int width, const int height, const color clr, const uchar alpha) { canvas.FillRectangle(x,y,x+width,y+height,:: ColorToARGB (clr,alpha)); canvas.Update(); }

This class contains the methods which principle was described in "Making a dashboard to display data in indicators and EAs" article in information panel description section. In the mentioned article, methods belonged to the panel object. Here they are placed in a separate class inherited from the table class.

All the tabular data objects here will have a CTableDataControl class type, a table control object, which enables to quickly control tables.

Let's see what we were asked to download and connect to the Expert Advisor in that long-ago article:

And the last “highlight of the performance” is working with optimization results! Previously, a trader had to prepare data to handle the results , upload it somewhere and process it somewhere else, but now this can be done "without leaving the cash register" — during the optimization itself. To demonstrate this feature, we need several include files in which the simplest examples of such processing were implemented. Upload the files with MQH extension attached to the article to MQL5\Include folder. Take any EA and insert this block at the end: #include <FrameGenerator.mqh> CFrameGenerator fg; double OnTester() { double TesterCritetia= MathAbs ( TesterStatistics ( STAT_SHARPE_RATIO )* TesterStatistics ( STAT_PROFIT )); TesterCritetia= TesterStatistics ( STAT_PROFIT )> 0 ?TesterCritetia:(-TesterCritetia); fg.OnTester(TesterCritetia); return (TesterCritetia); } void OnTesterInit() { fg.OnTesterInit( 3 ); } void OnTesterPass() { fg.OnTesterPass(); } void OnTesterDeinit() { fg.OnTesterDeinit(); } void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { fg. OnChartEvent (id,lparam,dparam,sparam, 100 ); } As an example, a standard-supplied EA Moving Averages.mq5 was taken. Insert the code and save Expert Advisor with the following name Moving Averages With Frames.mq5. Compile and run optimization.

Go to article end and look at attached files. There are four files with the *.mqh extension there. Upload them and sort it out:

specialchart.mqh (7.61 KB) — a class of a special chart on which balance lines of each tester pass and the balance lines when reproducing the completed optimization process, are drawn;





— a class of a special chart on which balance lines of each tester pass and the balance lines when reproducing the completed optimization process, are drawn; colorprogressbar.mqh (4.86 KB) — a progress bar class that displays the optimization process, getting filled with colored columns during optimization. Green is for a profitable series, red is for a loss one, located at the bottom of a special chart;





— a progress bar class that displays the optimization process, getting filled with colored columns during optimization. Green is for a profitable series, red is for a loss one, located at the bottom of a special chart; simpletable.mqh (10.74 KB) — a class of a simple table that displays data of each optimization pass — the result obtained and the values of EA's configuration parameters, with which the EA was launched on this pass. Two tables are located to the left of charts of a special chart;





— a class of a simple table that displays data of each optimization pass — the result obtained and the values of EA's configuration parameters, with which the EA was launched on this pass. Two tables are located to the left of charts of a special chart; framegenerator.mqh (14.88 KB) — a class for exchanging data between the testing agent and the terminal and displaying information on a special chart. It is the main class for implementing visual optimization.

Based on the knowledge gained, we decide to make the following: (1) a progress bar class, (2) a special chart class, and (3) a frame viewer class. We already have a class of tables (4), it was uploaded to the folder of the future Expert Advisor and slightly modified.

Implementing another small class, a frame class (5), is required. What is the purpose of it? We will select and display charts of top three passes for each of the four optimization criteria — the Sharpe Ratio, Total Profit, Profitability, and Recovery Factor. It will be convenient to do this if we have a list of objects created based on the class of a dynamic array of pointers to instances of CObject class and its descendants of the Standard Library. It is sufficient to sort the list by the desired criterion, and all the objects in the list will be sorted by the value of the property of the selected criterion. An object with the maximum parameter value will be at the end of the list. It remains to find two objects that have a property value less than that of the previous found object. And methods for such a search are already all implemented in the mentioned class.

Progress bar class, special chart class, and frame viewer class are created based on the codes downloaded from the article — we just look at how it's done there, and use this foundation to implement our own classes, correcting, removing unnecessary things, and adding something necessary. Look at the resulting codes, and if desired, they can be compared with those taken from the old article — an archive with old files will be attached at the end of this article.

We will write all classes in a single file. Create it (if we have created it yet) in \MQL5\Experts\FrameViewer\FrameViewer.mqh and start filling it in.

Connect files of required classes and libraries to the created file and define some macro substitutions:

#property copyright "Copyright 2025, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #include "Controls.mqh" #include "Table.mqh" #include <Arrays\ArrayDouble.mqh> #define CELL_W 128 #define CELL_H 19 #define BUTT_RES_W CELL_W+ 30 #define DATA_COUNT 8 #define FRAME_ID 1 #define TABLE_OPT_STAT_ID 1 #define TABLE_OPT_STAT_ID 2

Almost every graphic object that will be used for drawing has several CCanvas objects. One can serve as a substrate on which two more are located: background image is drawn on the first one, and the second one shows what should be drawn on top of the background. For objects which methods are intended for drawing, a pointer to the desired canvas object is passed to these methods, on which the method will draw.

Since there is a lot of class code, and each class and its methods are fully commented on, we will not describe everything in detail and step by step here. Simply look at codes of classes and methods, for which we will give a brief overview of the presented code.

So, progress bar class:

class CColorProgressBar : public CObject { private : CCanvas *m_background; CCanvas *m_foreground; CRect m_bound; color m_good_color, m_bad_color; color m_back_color, m_fore_color; bool m_passes[]; int m_last_index; public : CColorProgressBar( void ); ~CColorProgressBar( void ){}; void SetCanvas(CCanvas *background, CCanvas *foreground) { if (background== NULL ) { :: Print ( __FUNCTION__ , ": Error. Background is NULL" ); return ; } if (foreground== NULL ) { :: Print ( __FUNCTION__ , ": Error. Foreground is NULL" ); return ; } this .m_background=background; this .m_foreground=foreground; } void SetBound( const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2) { this .m_bound.SetBound(x1, y1, x2, y2); } int X1( void ) const { return this .m_bound.left; } int Y1( void ) const { return this .m_bound.top; } int X2( void ) const { return this .m_bound.right; } int Y2( void ) const { return this .m_bound.bottom; } void SetBackColor( const color clr) { this .m_back_color=clr; } void SetForeColor( const color clr) { this .m_fore_color=clr; } color BackColor( void ) const { return this .m_back_color; } color ForeColor( void ) const { return this .m_fore_color; } void Reset( void ) { this .m_last_index= 0 ; } void AddResult( bool good, const bool chart_redraw); void Update( const bool chart_redraw); }; CColorProgressBar::CColorProgressBar() : m_last_index( 0 ), m_good_color( clrSeaGreen ), m_bad_color( clrLightPink ) { :: ArrayResize ( this .m_passes, 5000 , 1000 ); :: ArrayInitialize ( this .m_passes, 0 ); } void CColorProgressBar::AddResult( bool good, const bool chart_redraw) { this .m_passes[ this .m_last_index]=good; this .m_foreground.LineVertical( this .X1()+ 1 + this .m_last_index, this .Y1()+ 1 , this .Y2()- 1 , :: ColorToARGB (good ? this .m_good_color : this .m_bad_color)); this .m_foreground.Update(chart_redraw); this .m_last_index++; if ( this .m_last_index>= this .m_bound.Width()- 1 ) this .m_last_index= 0 ; } void CColorProgressBar::Update( const bool chart_redraw) { this .m_background.FillRectangle( this .X1(), this .Y1(), this .X2(), this .Y2(), :: ColorToARGB ( this .m_back_color)); this .m_background.Rectangle( this .X1(), this .Y1(), this .X2(), this .Y2(), :: ColorToARGB ( this .m_fore_color)); this .m_background.Update(chart_redraw); }

The class doesn't have own canvas objects for drawing. To specify the canvas object on which to draw, there is a method to which a pointer to an existing canvas is passed. And it is assigned to class variables. Methods of the class will draw on this canvas. There are two objects here - one for drawing the background of the progress bar, and one for drawing in the foreground over the drawn background. CCanvas objects of a special chart class will act as canvas, on which this progress bar will be drawn.

A class for rendering statistics charts and tables of optimization results, as well as EA’s settings parameters:

class CStatChart: public CObject { private : color m_back_color; color m_fore_color; int m_line_width; int m_lines; CArrayDouble m_seria[]; bool m_profitseria[]; int m_lastseria_index; color m_profit_color; color m_loss_color; color m_selected_color; protected : CCanvas *m_background; CCanvas *m_foreground; CRect m_bound_chart; CRect m_bound_head; CColorProgressBar m_progress_bar; CButton m_button_replay; CButtonSwitch m_button_res; int m_tab_id; public : CStatChart() : m_lastseria_index( 0 ), m_profit_color( clrForestGreen ), m_loss_color( clrOrangeRed ), m_selected_color( clrDodgerBlue ), m_tab_id( 0 ) {}; ~CStatChart() { this .m_background= NULL ; this .m_foreground= NULL ; } void SetCanvas(CCanvas *background, CCanvas *foreground) { if (background== NULL ) { :: Print ( __FUNCTION__ , ": Error. Background is NULL" ); return ; } if (foreground== NULL ) { :: Print ( __FUNCTION__ , ": Error. Foreground is NULL" ); return ; } this .m_background=background; this .m_foreground=foreground; this .m_progress_bar.SetCanvas(background, foreground); } void SetChartBounds( const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2) { this .m_bound_chart.SetBound(x1, y1, x2, y2); this .SetBoundHeader(x1, y1-CELL_H, x2, y1); this .m_progress_bar.SetBound(x1, y2-CELL_H, x2, y2); } void SetBoundHeader( const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2) { this .m_bound_head.SetBound(x1, y1, x2, y2); } CStatChart *Get( void ) { return & this ; } CColorProgressBar*GetProgressBar( void ) { return (& this .m_progress_bar); } void SetTabID( const int id) { this .m_tab_id=id; } int TabID( void ) const { return this .m_tab_id; } int X1( void ) const { return this .m_bound_chart.left; } int Y1( void ) const { return this .m_bound_chart.top; } int X2( void ) const { return this .m_bound_chart.right; } int Y2( void ) const { return this .m_bound_chart.bottom; } int HeaderX1( void ) const { return this .m_bound_head.left; } int HeaderY1( void ) const { return this .m_bound_head.top; } int HeaderX2( void ) const { return this .m_bound_head.right; } int HeaderY2( void ) const { return this .m_bound_head.bottom; } int ProgressBarX1( void ) const { return this .m_progress_bar.X1(); } int ProgressBarY1( void ) const { return this .m_progress_bar.Y1(); } int ProgressBarX2( void ) const { return this .m_progress_bar.X2(); } int ProgressBarY2( void ) const { return this .m_progress_bar.Y2(); } CButton *ButtonReplay( void ) { return (& this .m_button_replay); } CButtonSwitch *ButtonResult( void ) { return (& this .m_button_res); } CButtonTriggered *ButtonResultMin( void ) { return ( this .m_button_res.GetButton( 0 )); } CButtonTriggered *ButtonResultMid( void ) { return ( this .m_button_res.GetButton( 1 )); } CButtonTriggered *ButtonResultMax( void ) { return ( this .m_button_res.GetButton( 2 )); } bool ButtonsResultHide( void ) { return ( this .m_button_res.Hide()); } bool ButtonsResultShow( void ) { return ( this .m_button_res.Show()); } bool ButtonsResultBringToTop( void ) { return ( this .m_button_res.BringToTop()); } bool CreateButtonReplay( void ) { if ( this .m_background== NULL ) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Фон не задан (сначала используйте функцию SetCanvas())" ); return false ; } string text= "Optimization Completed: Click to Replay" ; int w= this .m_background.TextWidth(text); CPoint cp= this .m_bound_head.CenterPoint(); int x=cp.x-w/ 2 ; int y= this .Y1()+ this .m_bound_head.top- 2 ; if (! this .m_button_replay.Create(:: StringFormat ( "Tab%d_ButtonReplay" , this .m_tab_id), text, x, y, w, CELL_H- 1 )) return false ; this .m_button_replay.SetDefaultColors(COLOR_BACKGROUND, STATE_OFF, C'144,238,144' , C'144,228,144' , C'144,218,144' , clrSilver ); this .m_button_replay.SetDefaultColors(COLOR_BORDER, STATE_OFF, C'144,238,144' , C'144,228,144' , C'144,218,144' , clrSilver ); this .m_button_replay.SetDefaultColors(COLOR_FOREGROUND, STATE_OFF, clrBlack , clrBlack , clrBlack , clrGray ); this .m_button_replay.ResetUsedColors(STATE_OFF); this .m_button_replay.Draw( false ); this .m_button_replay.Hide(); return true ; } bool CreateButtonResults( void ) { if ( this .m_background== NULL ) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Фон не задан (сначала используйте функцию SetCanvas())" ); return false ; } int x= this .m_bound_head.left+ 1 ; int y= this .m_progress_bar.Y1()+CELL_H+ 2 ; int w=BUTT_RES_W; if (! this .m_button_res.Create(:: StringFormat ( "Tab%u_ButtonRes" , this .m_tab_id), "" , x, y, w, CELL_H- 1 )) return false ; string text[ 3 ]={ "Worst result of the top 3" , "Average result of the top 3" , "Best result of the top 3" }; if (! this .m_button_res.AddNewButton(text, w)) return false ; this .m_button_res.GetButton( 0 ).SetDefaultColors(COLOR_BORDER, STATE_OFF, C'228,228,228' , C'228,228,228' , C'228,228,228' , clrSilver ); this .m_button_res.GetButton( 0 ).ResetUsedColors(STATE_OFF); this .m_button_res.GetButton( 1 ).SetDefaultColors(COLOR_BORDER, STATE_OFF, C'228,228,228' , C'228,228,228' , C'228,228,228' , clrSilver ); this .m_button_res.GetButton( 1 ).ResetUsedColors(STATE_OFF); this .m_button_res.GetButton( 2 ).SetDefaultColors(COLOR_BORDER, STATE_OFF, C'228,228,228' , C'228,228,228' , C'228,228,228' , clrSilver ); this .m_button_res.GetButton( 2 ).ResetUsedColors(STATE_OFF); this .m_button_res.Draw( false ); this .m_button_res.Hide(); return true ; } void SetBackColor( const color clr) { this .m_back_color=clr; this .m_progress_bar.SetBackColor(clr); } void SetForeColor( const color clr) { this .m_fore_color=clr; this .m_progress_bar.SetForeColor(clr); } void SetLines( const int num) { this .m_lines=num; :: ArrayResize ( this .m_seria, num); :: ArrayResize ( this .m_profitseria, num); } void SetProfitColorLine( const color clr) { this .m_profit_color=clr; } void SetLossColorLine( const color clr) { this .m_loss_color=clr; } void SetSelectedLineColor( const color clr) { this .m_selected_color=clr; } void Update( color clr, const int line_width, const bool chart_redraw); void AddSeria( const double &array[], bool profit); void Draw( const int seria_index, color clr, const int line_width, const bool chart_redraw); void Line( int x1, int y1, int x2, int y2, uint col, int size); double MaxValue( const int seria_index); double MinValue( const int seria_index); void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long & lparam, const double & dparam, const string & sparam) { if (! this .m_button_replay.IsHidden()) this .m_button_replay. OnChartEvent (id, lparam, dparam, sparam); if (! this .m_button_res.IsHidden()) this .m_button_res. OnChartEvent (id, lparam, dparam, sparam); } };

On the specified canvas (background and foreground) the class draws tables of parameters and test results, charts of passes, a progress bar, and buttons to start replay of the completed optimization process and select the best results on certain optimization criteria.

It should be noted that to specify bounds of the rectangular area of the canvas inside which the tracked object or area is located the classes discussed here use the CRect structure.

The structure is described in \MQL5\Include\Controls\Rect.mqh, and it serves as a convenient tool for specifying bounds of a rectangular area containing important elements. For example, on the canvas we can limit the area within which the mouse cursor should be tracked, or we can specify the size of the bounding rectangle for the entire canvas size. In this case, the entire area of the entire object will be available for interaction with the cursor. The methods that return coordinates of the bounds of a rectangular area are created within the structure. Moreover, it is possible to set bounds and obtain their values in several ways — it all depends on the needs and structure of objects. Methods for moving and shifting a rectangular area are also implemented. In general, it is a convenient tool for specifying bounds of any area that must be tracked in any way.

In the classes under consideration, these areas are required to interact with the mouse cursor and indicate where objects are located on the canvas.

A method for updating the chart:

void CStatChart::Update( color clr, const int line_width, const bool chart_redraw) { if ( this .m_background== NULL || this .m_foreground== NULL ) return ; this .m_background.FillRectangle( this .X1(), this .Y1(), this .X2(), this .Y2(), :: ColorToARGB ( this .m_back_color)); this .m_background.Rectangle( this .X1(), this .Y1(), this .X2(), this .Y2(), :: ColorToARGB ( this .m_fore_color)); this .m_progress_bar.Update( false ); for ( int i= 0 ; i< this .m_lines; i++) { if (clr== clrNONE ) { clr= this .m_loss_color; if ( this .m_profitseria[i]) clr= this .m_profit_color; } else clr= this .m_selected_color; this .Draw(i, clr, line_width, false ); } this .m_background.Update( false ); this .m_foreground.Update(chart_redraw); }

The rectangular area of the canvas intended for drawing passage charts is erased, and a balance line and a progress bar are drawn on it.

A method that adds a new series of data to be drawn on a chart:

void CStatChart::AddSeria( const double &array[], bool profit) { this .m_seria[ this .m_lastseria_index].Resize( 0 ); this .m_seria[ this .m_lastseria_index].AddArray(array); this .m_profitseria[ this .m_lastseria_index]=profit; this .m_lastseria_index++; if ( this .m_lastseria_index>= this .m_lines) this .m_lastseria_index= 0 ; }

Each new pass of the optimizer, its data array, must be entered into the series array, which is what this method implements.

Methods for getting the maximum and minimum values of the specified series in the array of optimizer passes:

double CStatChart::MaxValue( const int seria_index) { double res= this .m_seria[seria_index].At( 0 ); int total= this .m_seria[seria_index].Total(); for ( int i= 1 ; i<total; i++) { if ( this .m_seria[seria_index].At(i)>res) res= this .m_seria[seria_index].At(i); } return res; } double CStatChart::MinValue( const int seria_index) { double res= this .m_seria[seria_index].At( 0 );; int total= this .m_seria[seria_index].Total(); for ( int i= 1 ; i<total; i++) { if ( this .m_seria[seria_index].At(i)<res) res= this .m_seria[seria_index].At(i); } return res; }

To position the optimizer's pass charts relative to the center of a special chart, you should know the maximum and minimum values in the pass series. Then, using these values, you can calculate the relative coordinates of the line on the chart so that the line fits into 80% of the chart space allocated for drawing balance charts of optimizer passes.

A method for drawing a balance line on a chart:

void CStatChart::Line( int x1, int y1, int x2, int y2, uint col, int size) { if ( this .m_foreground== NULL ) return ; int y1_adj= this .m_bound_chart.Height()-CELL_H-y1; int y2_adj= this .m_bound_chart.Height()-CELL_H-y2; this .m_foreground.LineThick(x1, y1_adj, x2, y2_adj,:: ColorToARGB (col), (size< 1 ? 1 : size), STYLE_SOLID , LINE_END_ROUND); }

This is an overloaded method of CCanvas class method of the same name. Coordinates on the chart start from the upper-left corner. And usual coordinates of balance charts start from the bottom left one.

In this method, the screen Y coordinates are flipped over to draw a non-inverted balance line based on values of balance points from the array.

A method that draws balance lines on a chart:

void CStatChart::Draw( const int seria_index, color clr, const int line_width, const bool chart_redraw) { if ( this .m_foreground== NULL ) return ; double min= this .MaxValue(seria_index); double max= this .MinValue(seria_index); double size= this .m_seria[seria_index].Total(); double x_indent= this .m_bound_chart.Width()* 0.05 ; double y_indent= this .m_bound_chart.Height()* 0.05 ; double k_y=(max-min)/( this .m_bound_chart.Height()- 2 *CELL_H- 2 *y_indent); double k_x=(size)/( this .m_bound_chart.Width()- 2 *x_indent); double start_x= this .m_bound_chart.left+x_indent; double start_y= this .m_bound_chart.bottom- 2 *CELL_H* 2 -y_indent; for ( int i= 1 ; i<size; i++) { int x1=( int )((i- 0 )/k_x+start_x); int y1=( int )(start_y-(m_seria[seria_index].At(i)-min)/k_y); int x2=( int )((i- 1 - 0 )/k_x+start_x); int y2=( int )(start_y-(m_seria[seria_index].At(i- 1 )-min)/k_y); this .Line(x1, y1, x2, y2, clr, line_width); } this .m_foreground.Update(chart_redraw); }

Here, the necessary coordinates of the balance line on the chart are calculated (inside the chart area intended for drawing balance charts), and in a loop, according to the array of the specified series, draw lines between all the balance points recorded in the array.

Frame data class:

enum ENUM_FRAME_PROP { FRAME_PROP_PASS_NUM, FRAME_PROP_SHARPE_RATIO, FRAME_PROP_NET_PROFIT, FRAME_PROP_PROFIT_FACTOR, FRAME_PROP_RECOVERY_FACTOR, }; class CFrameData : public CObject { protected : ulong m_pass; double m_sharpe_ratio; double m_net_profit; double m_profit_factor; double m_recovery_factor; public : void SetPass( const ulong pass) { this .m_pass=pass; } void SetSharpeRatio( const double value) { this .m_sharpe_ratio=value; } void SetNetProfit( const double value) { this .m_net_profit=value; } void SetProfitFactor( const double value) { this .m_profit_factor=value; } void SetRecoveryFactor( const double value) { this .m_recovery_factor=value; } ulong Pass( void ) const { return this .m_pass; } double SharpeRatio( void ) const { return this .m_sharpe_ratio; } double NetProfit( void ) const { return this .m_net_profit; } double ProfitFactor( void ) const { return this .m_profit_factor; } double RecoveryFactor( void ) const { return this .m_recovery_factor; } string PassDescription( void ) const { return :: StringFormat ( "Pass: %I64u" , this .m_pass); } string SharpeRatioDescription( void ) const { return :: StringFormat ( "Sharpe Ratio: %.2f" , this .m_sharpe_ratio); } string NetProfitDescription( void ) const { return :: StringFormat ( "Net Profit: %.2f" , this .m_net_profit); } string ProfitFactorDescription( void ) const { return :: StringFormat ( "Profit Factor: %.2f" , this .m_profit_factor); } string RecoveryFactorDescription( void ) const { return :: StringFormat ( "Recovery Factor: %.2f" , this .m_recovery_factor); } void Print ( void ) { :: PrintFormat ( "Frame %s:" , this .PassDescription()); :: PrintFormat ( " - %s" , this .SharpeRatioDescription()); :: PrintFormat ( " - %s" , this .NetProfitDescription()); :: PrintFormat ( " - %s" , this .ProfitFactorDescription()); :: PrintFormat ( " - %s" , this .RecoveryFactorDescription()); } virtual int Compare( const CObject *node, const int mode= 0 ) const { const CFrameData *obj=node; switch (mode) { case FRAME_PROP_SHARPE_RATIO : return (:: NormalizeDouble ( this .SharpeRatio(), 2 ) > :: NormalizeDouble (obj.SharpeRatio(), 2 ) ? 1 : :: NormalizeDouble ( this .SharpeRatio(), 2 ) < :: NormalizeDouble (obj.SharpeRatio(), 2 ) ? - 1 : 0 ); case FRAME_PROP_NET_PROFIT : return (:: NormalizeDouble ( this .NetProfit(), 2 ) > :: NormalizeDouble (obj.NetProfit(), 2 ) ? 1 : :: NormalizeDouble ( this .NetProfit(), 2 ) < :: NormalizeDouble (obj.NetProfit(), 2 ) ? - 1 : 0 ); case FRAME_PROP_PROFIT_FACTOR : return (:: NormalizeDouble ( this .ProfitFactor(), 2 ) > :: NormalizeDouble (obj.ProfitFactor(), 2 ) ? 1 : :: NormalizeDouble ( this .ProfitFactor(), 2 ) < :: NormalizeDouble (obj.ProfitFactor(), 2 ) ? - 1 : 0 ); case FRAME_PROP_RECOVERY_FACTOR : return (:: NormalizeDouble ( this .RecoveryFactor(), 2 )> :: NormalizeDouble (obj.RecoveryFactor(), 2 ) ? 1 : :: NormalizeDouble ( this .RecoveryFactor(), 2 )< :: NormalizeDouble (obj.RecoveryFactor(), 2 ) ? - 1 : 0 ); default : return ( this .Pass()>obj.Pass() ? 1 : this .Pass()<obj.Pass() ? - 1 : 0 ); } } CFrameData ( const ulong pass, const double sharpe_ratio, const double net_profit, const double profit_factor, const double recovery_factor) : m_pass(pass), m_sharpe_ratio(sharpe_ratio), m_net_profit(net_profit), m_profit_factor(profit_factor), m_recovery_factor(recovery_factor) {} CFrameData ( void ) : m_pass( 0 ), m_sharpe_ratio( 0 ), m_net_profit( 0 ), m_profit_factor( 0 ), m_recovery_factor( 0 ) {} ~CFrameData ( void ) {} };

After each pass of the optimizer is completed, a frame is sent to the terminal. It contains all the data that was received at the end of this pass. To access the data of any pass, one should search for a frame with the desired number in a loop through all the received frames and retrieve its data. This is not expedient at all. We should be able to quickly access the data of the desired pass, and be able to sort all the passes by the specified property, since we will need to select the top three passes: one from each of the four optimization criteria.

The way out is to cache passes. To do this, we need a frame object class. After completing each pass and sending a frame to the terminal, you need to create a frame object, fill in its properties with the data of the received test frame and locate the frame object in the list. Further, after the optimization process is completed and all frames are retrieved, we will have copies of all frames in the frame list. And now you can sort this list of frames by required properties and quickly retrieve data of the desired frame from it.

It is worth noting that in Compare() method, we had to compare real numbers not by comparing the normalized difference with zero, but by comparing two normalized numbers with each other. Why so?

There are different ways to compare two real numbers. The first one is to compare unnormalized numbers. First, compare with the ternary operator by "more", then by "less", and at the end, what is left means "equal". Alternatively, you can compare the normalized difference of two numbers with zero. However, here we had to normalize both numbers to two digits, and compare these values.

The fact is that in the terminal, the results table shows two-digit numbers in optimization results. But internally, these numbers are not normalized to two digits. In other words, a two-digit representation of the results is reflected only in the results table. And if there are values in the table, for example, 1.09 and 1.08, then in fact this may not be the case. There may be such numbers as: 1.085686399864 and 1.081254322375. Both numbers are rounded up to 1.09 and 1.08 in the table. But when comparing, you may come across the fact that both numbers are rounded by normalization to the same value. And if not normalize, then the value of 1.09 may be missing. And this will lead to an incorrect search for the best passes.

The solution is to normalize both numbers to two digits, and only then compare their rounded values.

Frame Viewer Class:

class CFrameViewer : public CObject { private : int m_w; int m_h; color m_selected_color; uint m_line_width; bool m_completed; CFrameData m_frame_tmp; CArrayObj m_list_frames; CTabControl m_tab_control; CTableDataControl m_table_inp_0; CTableDataControl m_table_stat_0; CTableDataControl m_table_stat_0; CColorProgressBar*m_progress_bar; CTableDataControl m_table_inp_1; CTableDataControl m_table_stat_1; CStatChart m_chart_stat_1; CTableDataControl m_table_inp_2; CTableDataControl m_table_stat_2; CStatChart m_chart_stat_2; CTableDataControl m_table_inp_3; CTableDataControl m_table_stat_3; CStatChart m_chart_stat_3; CTableDataControl m_table_inp_4; CTableDataControl m_table_stat_4; CStatChart m_chart_stat_4; protected : CTableDataControl*GetTableInputs( const uint tab_id) { switch (tab_id) { case 0 : return this .m_table_inp_0.Get(); case 1 : return this .m_table_inp_1.Get(); case 2 : return this .m_table_inp_2.Get(); case 3 : return this .m_table_inp_3.Get(); case 4 : return this .m_table_inp_4.Get(); default : return NULL ; } } CTableDataControl*GetTableStats( const uint tab_id) { switch (tab_id) { case 0 : return this .m_table_stat_0.Get(); case 1 : return this .m_table_stat_1.Get(); case 2 : return this .m_table_stat_2.Get(); case 3 : return this .m_table_stat_3.Get(); case 4 : return this .m_table_stat_4.Get(); default : return NULL ; } } CStatChart *GetChartStats( const uint tab_id) { switch (tab_id) { case 0 : return this .m_chart_stat_0.Get(); case 1 : return this .m_chart_stat_1.Get(); case 2 : return this .m_chart_stat_2.Get(); case 3 : return this .m_chart_stat_3.Get(); case 4 : return this .m_chart_stat_4.Get(); default : return NULL ; } } bool AddFrame(CFrameData *frame) { if (frame== NULL ) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Error: Empty object passed" , __FUNCTION__ ); return false ; } this .m_frame_tmp.SetPass(frame.Pass()); this .m_list_frames.Sort(FRAME_PROP_PASS_NUM); int index= this .m_list_frames.Search(frame); if (index> WRONG_VALUE ) return false ; return this .m_list_frames.Add(frame); } void TableStatDraw( const uint tab_id, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const bool chart_redraw); void TableInpDraw( const uint tab_id, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const uint rows, const bool chart_redraw); void ChartOptDraw( const uint tab_id, const bool opt_completed, const bool chart_redraw); void DrawDataChart( const uint tab_id); void DrawBestFrameData( const uint tab_id, const int res_index); void ControlObjectsView( const uint tab_id); void ReplayFrames( const int delay_ms); bool DrawFrameData( const uint tab_id, const string text, color clr, const uint line_width, ulong &pass, string ¶ms[], uint &par_count, double &data[]); bool DrawFrameDataByPass( const uint tab_id, const ulong pass_num, const string text, color clr, const uint line_width, double &data[]); bool FillArrayBestFrames( const uint tab_id, ulong &array_passes[]); void DrawBestFrameDataAll( void ); CFrameData *FrameSearchLess(CFrameData *frame, const int mode); public : void SetSelectedLineWidth( const uint width) { this .m_line_width=width; } void SetProfitColorLine( const color clr) { int total= this .m_tab_control.TabsTotal(); for ( int i= 1 ; i<total; i++) { CStatChart *chart= this .GetChartStats(i); if (chart!= NULL ) chart.SetProfitColorLine(clr); } } void SetLossColorLine( const color clr) { int total= this .m_tab_control.TabsTotal(); for ( int i= 1 ; i<total; i++) { CStatChart *chart= this .GetChartStats(i); if (chart!= NULL ) chart.SetLossColorLine(clr); } } void SetSelectedLineColor( const color clr) { int total= this .m_tab_control.TabsTotal(); for ( int i= 1 ; i<total; i++) { CStatChart *chart= this .GetChartStats(i); if (chart!= NULL ) chart.SetSelectedLineColor(clr); } } void OnTester ( const double OnTesterValue); int OnTesterInit ( const int lines, const int selected_line_width, const color selected_line_color); void OnTesterPass ( void ); void OnTesterDeinit ( void ); void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam, const int delay_ms); protected : void OnTabSwitchEvent( const int tab_id); void OnButtonSwitchEvent( const int tab_id, const uint butt_id); public : CFrameViewer( void ); ~CFrameViewer( void ){ this .m_list_frames.Clear(); } };

We know exactly how many tabs there will be, and which elements will be located on each tab. Therefore, there is no creation of new objects here, but simply instances of the necessary objects for each tab, access methods to them, and methods for the class to work are declared.

Constructors

CFrameViewer::CFrameViewer( void ) : m_completed( false ), m_progress_bar( NULL ), m_selected_color( clrDodgerBlue ), m_line_width( 1 ) { this .m_w=( int ):: ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS ); this .m_h=( int ):: ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS ); this .m_progress_bar= this .m_chart_stat_0.GetProgressBar(); this .m_list_frames.Clear(); }

In the constructor, we get and store the width and height of the chart on which the Expert Advisor is running, find and write a pointer to the progress bar and clear the list of frames.

When launching optimization, before it starts, prepare a chart on which a copy of the Expert Advisor in frame mode will be launched in the client terminal. The chart will be detached from the terminal, Tab Control will be located on it in its full size. And the remaining elements will be located on its tabs, which will display balance charts of passes and control buttons.

All this must be done in OnTesterInit() handler. To do this, the class provides handlers of the same name, which are launched in the Expert Advisor from an instance of CFrameViewer class.

Handler OnTesterInit:

int CFrameViewer:: OnTesterInit ( const int lines, const int selected_line_width, const color selected_line_color) { long chart_id=:: ChartID (); :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: ChartSetInteger (chart_id, CHART_SHOW , false )) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: ChartSetInteger() failed. Error %d" , __FUNCTION__ , GetLastError ()); return INIT_FAILED ; } if (!:: ChartSetInteger (chart_id, CHART_IS_DOCKED , false )) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: ChartSetInteger() failed. Error %d" , __FUNCTION__ , GetLastError ()); return INIT_FAILED ; } :: ObjectsDeleteAll (chart_id); int w=( int ):: ChartGetInteger (chart_id, CHART_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS ); int h=( int ):: ChartGetInteger (chart_id, CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS ); if ( this .m_tab_control.Create( "TabControl" , "" , 0 , 0 , w, h)) { bool res= true ; for ( int i= 0 ; i< 5 ; i++) { string tab_text=(i== 1 ? "Sharpe Ratio" : i== 2 ? "Net Profit" : i== 3 ? "Profit Factor" : i== 4 ? "Recovery Factor" : "Optimization" ); res &= this .m_tab_control.AddTab(i, tab_text); } if (!res) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Errors occurred while adding tabs to the Tab Control" , __FUNCTION__ ); return INIT_FAILED ; } } else { Print ( "Tab Control creation failed" ); return INIT_FAILED ; } CCanvas *tab0_background= this .m_tab_control.GetTabBackground( 0 ); CCanvas *tab0_foreground= this .m_tab_control.GetTabForeground( 0 ); CCanvas *tab1_background= this .m_tab_control.GetTabBackground( 1 ); CCanvas *tab1_foreground= this .m_tab_control.GetTabForeground( 1 ); CCanvas *tab2_background= this .m_tab_control.GetTabBackground( 2 ); CCanvas *tab2_foreground= this .m_tab_control.GetTabForeground( 2 ); CCanvas *tab3_background= this .m_tab_control.GetTabBackground( 3 ); CCanvas *tab3_foreground= this .m_tab_control.GetTabForeground( 3 ); CCanvas *tab4_background= this .m_tab_control.GetTabBackground( 4 ); CCanvas *tab4_foreground= this .m_tab_control.GetTabForeground( 4 ); this .m_chart_stat_0.SetTabID( 0 ); this .m_chart_stat_1.SetTabID( 1 ); this .m_chart_stat_2.SetTabID( 2 ); this .m_chart_stat_3.SetTabID( 3 ); this .m_chart_stat_4.SetTabID( 4 ); this .m_chart_stat_0.SetCanvas(tab0_background, tab0_foreground); this .m_chart_stat_1.SetCanvas(tab1_background, tab1_foreground); this .m_chart_stat_2.SetCanvas(tab2_background, tab2_foreground); this .m_chart_stat_3.SetCanvas(tab3_background, tab3_foreground); this .m_chart_stat_4.SetCanvas(tab4_background, tab4_foreground); this .m_chart_stat_0.SetLines(lines); this .m_chart_stat_1.SetLines(lines); this .m_chart_stat_2.SetLines(lines); this .m_chart_stat_3.SetLines(lines); this .m_chart_stat_4.SetLines(lines); this .m_chart_stat_0.SetBackColor( clrIvory ); this .m_chart_stat_0.SetForeColor( C'200,200,200' ); this .m_chart_stat_1.SetBackColor( clrIvory ); this .m_chart_stat_1.SetForeColor( C'200,200,200' ); this .m_chart_stat_2.SetBackColor( clrIvory ); this .m_chart_stat_2.SetForeColor( C'200,200,200' ); this .m_chart_stat_3.SetBackColor( clrIvory ); this .m_chart_stat_3.SetForeColor( C'200,200,200' ); this .m_chart_stat_4.SetBackColor( clrIvory ); this .m_chart_stat_4.SetForeColor( C'200,200,200' ); this .SetSelectedLineWidth(selected_line_width); this .SetSelectedLineColor(selected_line_color); this .TableStatDraw( 0 , 4 , 4 , CELL_W* 2 , CELL_H, false ); this .TableInpDraw( 0 , 4 , this .m_table_stat_0.Y2()+ 4 , CELL_W* 2 , CELL_H, 0 , false ); this .ChartOptDraw( 0 , this .m_completed, true ); if (! this .m_chart_stat_0.CreateButtonReplay()) { Print ( "Button Replay creation failed" ); return INIT_FAILED ; } this .TableStatDraw( 1 , 4 , 4 , CELL_W* 2 , CELL_H, false ); this .TableInpDraw( 1 , 4 , this .m_table_stat_1.Y2()+ 4 , CELL_W* 2 , CELL_H, 0 , false ); this .ChartOptDraw( 1 , this .m_completed, true ); if (! this .m_chart_stat_1.CreateButtonResults()) { Print ( "Tab1: There were errors when creating the result buttons" ); return INIT_FAILED ; } this .TableStatDraw( 2 , 4 , 4 , CELL_W* 2 , CELL_H, false ); this .TableInpDraw( 2 , 4 , this .m_table_stat_1.Y2()+ 4 , CELL_W* 2 , CELL_H, 0 , false ); this .ChartOptDraw( 2 , this .m_completed, true ); if (! this .m_chart_stat_2.CreateButtonResults()) { Print ( "Tab2: There were errors when creating the result buttons" ); return INIT_FAILED ; } this .TableStatDraw( 3 , 4 , 4 , CELL_W* 2 , CELL_H, false ); this .TableInpDraw( 3 , 4 , this .m_table_stat_1.Y2()+ 4 , CELL_W* 2 , CELL_H, 0 , false ); this .ChartOptDraw( 3 , this .m_completed, true ); if (! this .m_chart_stat_3.CreateButtonResults()) { Print ( "Tab3: There were errors when creating the result buttons" ); return INIT_FAILED ; } this .TableStatDraw( 4 , 4 , 4 , CELL_W* 2 , CELL_H, false ); this .TableInpDraw( 4 , 4 , this .m_table_stat_1.Y2()+ 4 , CELL_W* 2 , CELL_H, 0 , false ); this .ChartOptDraw( 4 , this .m_completed, true ); if (! this .m_chart_stat_4.CreateButtonResults()) { Print ( "Tab4: There were errors when creating the result buttons" ); return INIT_FAILED ; } return INIT_SUCCEEDED ; }

Here, all elements are created block-by-block. Each block of code is responsible for creating some element of the program interface.

After the optimization is completed, it is necessary to make some changes to the created interface — to repaint chart headers, change texts on them and print the replay start button on the first tab (with identifier of 0). All this must be implemented in OnTesterDeinit() handler.

Handler OnTesterDeinit:

void CFrameViewer:: OnTesterDeinit ( void ) { CCanvas *background= this .m_tab_control.GetTabBackground( 0 ); CCanvas *foreground= this .m_tab_control.GetTabForeground( 0 ); if (background== NULL || foreground== NULL ) return ; this .m_completed= true ; int x1= this .m_chart_stat_0.HeaderX1(); int y1= this .m_chart_stat_0.HeaderY1(); int x2= this .m_chart_stat_0.HeaderX2(); int y2= this .m_chart_stat_0.HeaderY2(); int x=(x1+x2)/ 2 ; int y=(y1+y2)/ 2 ; background.FillRectangle(x1, y1, x2, y2, :: ColorToARGB ( clrLightGreen )); foreground.FillRectangle(x1, y1, x2, y2, 0x00FFFFFF ); string text= "Optimization Complete: Click to Replay" ; foreground.FontSet( "Calibri" , - 100 , FW_BLACK ); foreground. TextOut (x, y, text, :: ColorToARGB ( clrMidnightBlue ), TA_CENTER | TA_VCENTER ); background.Update( false ); foreground.Update( true ); int tab_selected= this .m_tab_control.GetSelectedTabID(); this .ControlObjectsView(tab_selected); this .DrawBestFrameDataAll(); :: ChartRedraw (); }

Upon completion of each optimizer pass, a Tester event is generated, which can be handled in OnTester() handler. It is launched on the side of EA instance running on the testing agent.

In this handler, it is necessary to collect all the data about the completed pass, form a frame and send it to the client terminal using FrameAdd() function.

Handler OnTester:

void CFrameViewer:: OnTester ( const double OnTesterValue) { double balance[]; int data_count= 0 ; double balance_current=:: TesterStatistics ( STAT_INITIAL_DEPOSIT ); ulong ticket= 0 ; double profit; string symbol; long entry; :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: HistorySelect ( 0 , :: TimeCurrent ())) { PrintFormat ( "%s: HistorySelect() failed. Error " , __FUNCTION__ , :: GetLastError ()); return ; } uint deals_total=:: HistoryDealsTotal (); for ( uint i= 0 ; i<deals_total; i++) { ticket=:: HistoryDealGetTicket (i); if (ticket== 0 ) continue ; symbol=:: HistoryDealGetString (ticket, DEAL_SYMBOL ); entry =:: HistoryDealGetInteger (ticket, DEAL_ENTRY ); profit=:: HistoryDealGetDouble (ticket, DEAL_PROFIT ); if (entry!= DEAL_ENTRY_OUT && entry!= DEAL_ENTRY_INOUT ) continue ; balance_current+=profit; data_count++; :: ArrayResize (balance, data_count); balance[data_count- 1 ]=balance_current; } double data[]; :: ArrayResize (data, :: ArraySize (balance)+DATA_COUNT); :: ArrayCopy (data, balance, DATA_COUNT, 0 ); data[ 0 ]=:: TesterStatistics ( STAT_SHARPE_RATIO ); data[ 1 ]=:: TesterStatistics ( STAT_PROFIT ); data[ 2 ]=:: TesterStatistics ( STAT_PROFIT_FACTOR ); data[ 3 ]=:: TesterStatistics ( STAT_RECOVERY_FACTOR ); data[ 4 ]=:: TesterStatistics ( STAT_TRADES ); data[ 5 ]=:: TesterStatistics ( STAT_DEALS ); data[ 6 ]=:: TesterStatistics ( STAT_EQUITY_DDREL_PERCENT ); data[ 7 ]=OnTesterValue; if (data[ 2 ]== DBL_MAX ) data[ 2 ]= 0 ; if (!:: FrameAdd (:: MQLInfoString ( MQL_PROGRAM_NAME ), FRAME_ID, deals_total, data)) :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Frame add error: " , __FUNCTION__ , :: GetLastError ()); }

When the Expert Advisor receives a frame sent from the agent in the client terminal, a TesterPass event is generated, which is handled in the OnTesterPass() handler.

In this handler, take information from the frame, draw a graph of the balance of this pass on the chart, and fill in the tables of test results and parameters. Save the handled frame in a new frame object and add it to a list of frames for working with it when it is necessary to search for the necessary passes to print them on charts.

Handler OnTesterPass:

void CFrameViewer:: OnTesterPass ( void ) { string name; ulong pass; long id; double value, data[]; string params[]; uint par_count; static datetime start=:: TimeLocal (); static int frame_counter= 0 ; while (!:: IsStopped () && :: FrameNext (pass, name, id, value, data)) { frame_counter++; string text=:: StringFormat ( "Frames completed (tester passes): %d in %s" , frame_counter,:: TimeToString (:: TimeLocal ()-start, TIME_MINUTES | TIME_SECONDS )); if ( this .DrawFrameData( 0 , text, clrNONE , 0 , pass, params, par_count, data)) { double sharpe_ratio=data[ 0 ]; double net_profit=data[ 1 ]; double profit_factor=data[ 2 ]; double recovery_factor=data[ 3 ]; CFrameData *frame= new CFrameData(pass, sharpe_ratio, net_profit, profit_factor, recovery_factor); if (frame!= NULL ) { if (! this .AddFrame(frame)) delete frame; } :: ChartRedraw (); } } }

After the optimization process is completed, the Expert Advisor running in frame mode will remain working in the terminal on the floating chart. And all work with this Expert Advisor will be organized inside OnChartEvent() handler, since we will control the processes we need using buttons on the chart and the mouse cursor.

Handler OnChartEvent:

void CFrameViewer:: OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam, const int delay_ms) { this .m_tab_control. OnChartEvent (id, lparam, dparam, sparam); this .m_chart_stat_0. OnChartEvent (id, lparam, dparam, sparam); this .m_chart_stat_1. OnChartEvent (id, lparam, dparam, sparam); this .m_chart_stat_2. OnChartEvent (id, lparam, dparam, sparam); this .m_chart_stat_3. OnChartEvent (id, lparam, dparam, sparam); this .m_chart_stat_4. OnChartEvent (id, lparam, dparam, sparam); if (id== CHARTEVENT_CHART_CHANGE ) { int w=( int ):: ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS ); int h=( int ):: ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS ); if (w!= this .m_w || h!= this .m_h) { if (w== 0 || h== 0 ) return ; this .m_tab_control.Resize(w, h); int tab_selected= this .m_tab_control.GetSelectedTabID(); this .DrawDataChart(tab_selected); CButtonSwitch *button_switch=(tab_selected> 0 ? this .GetChartStats(tab_selected).ButtonResult() : NULL ); uint res_index=(button_switch!= NULL ? button_switch.SelectedButton() : - 1 ); switch (tab_selected) { case 0 : this .DrawDataChart( 0 ); break ; default : res_index=button_switch.SelectedButton(); this .DrawDataChart(tab_selected); this .DrawBestFrameData(tab_selected, - 1 ); this .DrawBestFrameData(tab_selected, res_index); this .DrawDataChart( 0 ); break ; } this .m_w=w; this .m_h=h; } } if (! this .m_completed) return ; if (id> CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM ) { if (sparam== this .m_chart_stat_0.ButtonReplay().Name() && this .m_completed) { this .m_chart_stat_0.ButtonReplay().Hide(); this .ChartOptDraw( 0 , this .m_completed, true ); this .m_completed= false ; this .ReplayFrames(delay_ms); this .m_completed= true ; this .m_chart_stat_0.ButtonReplay().Show(); :: ChartRedraw (); } CTabButton *tab_btn0= this .m_tab_control.GetTabButton( 0 ); CTabButton *tab_btn1= this .m_tab_control.GetTabButton( 1 ); CTabButton *tab_btn2= this .m_tab_control.GetTabButton( 2 ); CTabButton *tab_btn3= this .m_tab_control.GetTabButton( 3 ); CTabButton *tab_btn4= this .m_tab_control.GetTabButton( 4 ); if (tab_btn0== NULL || tab_btn1== NULL || tab_btn2== NULL || tab_btn3== NULL || tab_btn4== NULL ) return ; int tab_selected= this .m_tab_control.GetSelectedTabID(); if (sparam==tab_btn0.Name()) { this .DrawDataChart( 0 ); :: ChartRedraw (); return ; } CStatChart *chart_stat= this .GetChartStats(tab_selected); if (tab_selected== 0 || chart_stat== NULL ) return ; CButtonTriggered *button_min=chart_stat.ButtonResultMin(); CButtonTriggered *button_mid=chart_stat.ButtonResultMid(); CButtonTriggered *button_max=chart_stat.ButtonResultMax(); if (button_min== NULL || button_mid== NULL || button_max== NULL ) return ; if (sparam==tab_btn1.Name()) { this .OnTabSwitchEvent( 1 ); } if (sparam==tab_btn2.Name()) { this .OnTabSwitchEvent( 2 ); } if (sparam==tab_btn3.Name()) { this .OnTabSwitchEvent( 3 ); } if (sparam==tab_btn4.Name()) { this .OnTabSwitchEvent( 4 ); } if (sparam==button_min.Name()) { this .OnButtonSwitchEvent(tab_selected, 0 ); } if (sparam==button_mid.Name()) { this .OnButtonSwitchEvent(tab_selected, 1 ); } if (sparam==button_max.Name()) { this .OnButtonSwitchEvent(tab_selected, 2 ); } } }

The tab switching events of the tab control and the click of the toggle buttons are handled in the corresponding custom handlers. All the actions performed in them are identical. The only difference is in tab ID. Therefore, these events are designed to be handled in their own handlers.

Tab switching handler:

void CFrameViewer::OnTabSwitchEvent( const int tab_id) { CStatChart *chart_stat= this .GetChartStats(tab_id); if (chart_stat== NULL ) return ; CButtonSwitch *button_switch=chart_stat.ButtonResult(); if (button_switch== NULL ) return ; uint butt_index=button_switch.SelectedButton(); this .DrawDataChart(tab_id); this .ControlObjectsView(tab_id); this .DrawBestFrameData(tab_id, - 1 ); this .DrawBestFrameData(tab_id, butt_index); }

Handler for toggle button switching:

void CFrameViewer::OnButtonSwitchEvent( const int tab_id, const uint butt_id) { this .DrawDataChart(tab_id); this .DrawBestFrameData(tab_id, - 1 ); this .DrawBestFrameData(tab_id, butt_id); }

A method that draws data tables and optimization chart:

void CFrameViewer::DrawDataChart( const uint tab_id) { this .TableStatDraw(tab_id, 4 , 4 , CELL_W* 2 , CELL_H, false ); this .TableInpDraw(tab_id, 4 , this .GetTableStats(tab_id).Y2()+ 4 , CELL_W* 2 , CELL_H, this .GetTableInputs(tab_id).RowsTotal(), false ); this .ChartOptDraw(tab_id, this .m_completed, true ); this .ControlObjectsView(tab_id); }

After all the tables and charts are drawn, it is necessary to arrange the controls correctly. Hide buttons on inactive tabs and display buttons on the active one. This is implemented by ControlObjectsView method.

A method that controls the display of controls on optimization charts:

void CFrameViewer::ControlObjectsView( const uint tab_id) { int tab_index= this .m_tab_control.GetSelectedTabID(); CTab *tab= this .m_tab_control.GetTab(tab_index); CTableDataControl *table_stat= this .GetTableStats(tab_index); if (tab== NULL || table_stat== NULL ) return ; int w= 0 , cpx= 0 , x= 0 , y= 0 ; int x1=table_stat.X2()+ 10 ; int x2=tab.GetField().Right()- 10 ; switch (tab_index) { case 0 : w= this .m_chart_stat_0.ButtonReplay().Width(); cpx=(x1+x2)/ 2 ; x=cpx-w/ 2 ; this .m_chart_stat_0.ButtonReplay().MoveX(x); if ( this .m_completed) { this .m_chart_stat_0.ButtonReplay().Show(); this .m_chart_stat_0.ButtonReplay().BringToTop(); } this .m_chart_stat_1.ButtonsResultHide(); this .m_chart_stat_2.ButtonsResultHide(); this .m_chart_stat_3.ButtonsResultHide(); this .m_chart_stat_4.ButtonsResultHide(); break ; case 1 : this .m_chart_stat_0.ButtonReplay().Hide(); y= this .m_chart_stat_1.ProgressBarY1()+CELL_H+ 2 ; this .m_chart_stat_1.ButtonResult().MoveY(y); this .m_chart_stat_1.ButtonsResultBringToTop(); this .m_chart_stat_2.ButtonsResultHide(); this .m_chart_stat_3.ButtonsResultHide(); this .m_chart_stat_4.ButtonsResultHide(); break ; case 2 : this .m_chart_stat_0.ButtonReplay().Hide(); y= this .m_chart_stat_2.ProgressBarY1()+CELL_H+ 2 ; this .m_chart_stat_2.ButtonResult().MoveY(y); this .m_chart_stat_2.ButtonsResultBringToTop(); this .m_chart_stat_1.ButtonsResultHide(); this .m_chart_stat_3.ButtonsResultHide(); this .m_chart_stat_4.ButtonsResultHide(); break ; case 3 : this .m_chart_stat_0.ButtonReplay().Hide(); y= this .m_chart_stat_3.ProgressBarY1()+CELL_H+ 2 ; this .m_chart_stat_3.ButtonResult().MoveY(y); this .m_chart_stat_3.ButtonsResultBringToTop(); this .m_chart_stat_1.ButtonsResultHide(); this .m_chart_stat_2.ButtonsResultHide(); this .m_chart_stat_4.ButtonsResultHide(); break ; case 4 : this .m_chart_stat_0.ButtonReplay().Hide(); y= this .m_chart_stat_4.ProgressBarY1()+CELL_H+ 2 ; this .m_chart_stat_4.ButtonResult().MoveY(y); this .m_chart_stat_4.ButtonsResultBringToTop(); this .m_chart_stat_1.ButtonsResultHide(); this .m_chart_stat_2.ButtonsResultHide(); this .m_chart_stat_3.ButtonsResultHide(); break ; default : break ; } :: ChartRedraw (); }

A method that replays frames after optimization is complete:

void CFrameViewer::ReplayFrames( const int delay_ms) { string name; ulong pass; long id; double value, data[]; string params[]; uint par_count; int frame_counter= 0 ; this .m_progress_bar.Reset(); this .m_progress_bar.Update( false ); :: FrameFirst (); while (!:: IsStopped () && :: FrameNext (pass, name, id, value, data)) { frame_counter++; string text=:: StringFormat ( "Playing with pause %d ms: frame %d" , delay_ms, frame_counter); if ( this .DrawFrameData( 0 , text, clrNONE , 0 , pass, params, par_count, data)) :: ChartRedraw (); :: Sleep (delay_ms); } }

All received frames are available for viewing after optimization. Here, in a simple loop, from the very first frame, we move through all the available frames and print their data in tables and on the chart.

A method that prints data of the specified frame on optimization chart:

bool CFrameViewer::DrawFrameDataByPass( const uint tab_id, const ulong pass_num, const string text, color clr, const uint line_width, double &data[]) { string name; ulong pass; long id; uint par_count; double value ; string params []; ::FrameFirst(); while (::FrameNext(pass, name, id, value , data)) { if (pass==pass_num) { if (DrawFrameData(tab_id, text, clr, line_width, pass, params , par_count, data)) return true ; } } return false ; }

Since the frames available after optimization can only be retrieved in a loop of iterating through FrameFirst() --> FrameNext(), and using standard methods, here we loop through all available frames in search of the one which pass number we want. As soon as the desired frame is found, its data is printed on the chart.

Basically, after optimization, we have a ready-made list of frame objects, and we can quickly get the desired object from the list. You can use such access to the desired frame, but in this case you will have to implement more methods to retrieve data from the frame object and the series array, convert them to the desired format and print them on the chart. But for now, access has been left exactly as presented in the method above, in order to reduce the amount of code in the class and simplify its understanding.

A method that draws charts of top three passes by optimization criterion:

void CFrameViewer::DrawBestFrameData( const uint tab_id, const int res_index) { if (tab_id< 1 || tab_id> 4 || res_index> 2 ) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Error. Incorrect table (%u) or selected button (%d) identifiers passed" , __FUNCTION__ , tab_id, res_index); return ; } ulong array_passes[ 3 ]; double data[]; string res= ( tab_id== 1 ? "Results by Sharpe Ratio" : tab_id== 2 ? "Results by Net Profit" : tab_id== 3 ? "Results by Profit Factor" : tab_id== 4 ? "Results by Recovery Factor" : "" ); string text= "Optimization Completed: " +res; this .FillArrayBestFrames(tab_id, array_passes); if (res_index< 0 ) { for ( int i= 0 ; i<( int )array_passes.Size(); i++) this .DrawFrameDataByPass(tab_id, array_passes[i], text, clrNONE , 0 , data); } else this .DrawFrameDataByPass(tab_id, array_passes[res_index], text, this .m_selected_color, this .m_line_width, data); }

Here, the array is first filled with the frame indexes of the top three passes in the FillArrayBestFrames() method, and then the desired pass (or all three of them) is printed on the chart.

A method that fills an array with frame indexes of the top three passes for the specified optimization criterion:

bool CFrameViewer::FillArrayBestFrames( const uint tab_id, ulong &array_passes[]) { :: ZeroMemory (array_passes); if (tab_id<FRAME_PROP_SHARPE_RATIO || tab_id>FRAME_PROP_RECOVERY_FACTOR) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Error: Invalid tab ID passed (%u)" , __FUNCTION__ , tab_id); return false ; } ENUM_FRAME_PROP prop=(ENUM_FRAME_PROP)tab_id; this .m_list_frames.Sort(prop); int index= this .m_list_frames.Total()- 1 ; CFrameData *frame_next= this .m_list_frames.At(index); if (frame_next== NULL ) return false ; array_passes[ 2 ]=frame_next.Pass(); for ( int i= 1 ; i>= 0 ; i--) { frame_next= this .FrameSearchLess(frame_next, prop); array_passes[i]=(frame_next!= NULL ? frame_next.Pass() : array_passes[i+ 1 ]); } return true ; }

The entire method's logic is fully explained in comments to the code. At the end of method run in the array, the numbers of the top three passes will be recorded with size 3 by the optimization criterion corresponding to the tab number, on which chart the data of these passes must be printed. The FrameSearchLess() method is used to search for frames with a property value lower than that of the current one.

A method for searching for and returning a pointer to a frame object with a property value less than the sample:

CFrameData *CFrameViewer::FrameSearchLess(CFrameData *frame, const int mode) { switch (mode) { case FRAME_PROP_SHARPE_RATIO : this .m_frame_tmp.SetSharpeRatio(frame.SharpeRatio()); break ; case FRAME_PROP_NET_PROFIT : this .m_frame_tmp.SetNetProfit(frame.NetProfit()); break ; case FRAME_PROP_PROFIT_FACTOR : this .m_frame_tmp.SetProfitFactor(frame.ProfitFactor()); break ; case FRAME_PROP_RECOVERY_FACTOR : this .m_frame_tmp.SetRecoveryFactor(frame.RecoveryFactor()); break ; default : this .m_frame_tmp.SetPass(frame.Pass()); break ; } this .m_list_frames.Sort(mode); int index= this .m_list_frames.SearchLess(& this .m_frame_tmp); CFrameData *obj= this .m_list_frames.At(index); return obj; }

A frame is passed to the method, and in the sorted list of frames, SearchLess() method of CArrayObj class of the Standard Library is used to search for the nearest object whose property value is less than that of the one passed to the method.

A method that prints three best passes on optimization results charts on each tab

void CFrameViewer::DrawBestFrameDataAll( void ) { for ( int i= 1 ; i< this .m_tab_control.TabsTotal(); i++) this .DrawBestFrameData(i,- 1 ); }

A method for retrieving data of current frame and printing it on specified tab in table and on optimization results chart:

bool CFrameViewer::DrawFrameData( const uint tab_id, const string text, color clr, const uint line_width, ulong &pass, string ¶ms[], uint &par_count, double &data[]) { if (tab_id> 4 ) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Error: Invalid tab ID passed (%u)" , __FUNCTION__ , tab_id); return false ; } CCanvas *foreground= this .m_tab_control.GetTabForeground(tab_id); CTableDataControl *table_stat= this .GetTableStats(tab_id); CTableDataControl *table_inp= this .GetTableInputs(tab_id); CStatChart *chart_stat= this .GetChartStats(tab_id); if (foreground== NULL || table_stat== NULL || table_inp== NULL || chart_stat== NULL ) return false ; :: ResetLastError (); if (:: FrameInputs (pass, params, par_count)) { this .TableInpDraw(tab_id, 4 , table_stat.Y2()+ 4 , CELL_W* 2 , CELL_H, par_count, false ); for ( uint i= 0 ; i<par_count; i++) { string array[]; if (:: StringSplit (params[i], '=' ,array)== 2 ) { bool enable= false ; double value= 0 , start= 0 , step= 0 , stop= 0 ; color clr= clrMistyRose ; if (:: ParameterGetRange (array[ 0 ], enable, value, start, step, stop)) clr=(enable ? clrLightYellow : clrNONE ); CTableCell *cell_0=table_inp.GetCell(i, 0 ); CTableCell *cell_1=table_inp.GetCell(i, 1 ); if (cell_0!= NULL && cell_1!= NULL ) { cell_0.SetText(array[ 0 ]); cell_1.SetText(array[ 1 ]); cell_0. TextOut (foreground, 4 , CELL_H/ 2 , clr, 0 , TA_VCENTER ); cell_1. TextOut (foreground, 4 , CELL_H/ 2 , clr, 0 , TA_VCENTER ); } } } foreground.FillRectangle(table_stat.X1()+ 1 , 4 + 1 , table_stat.X1()+CELL_W* 2 - 1 , 4 +CELL_H- 1 , 0x00FFFFFF ); foreground.FontSet( "Calibri" , - 100 , FW_BLACK ); foreground. TextOut ( 4 +(CELL_W* 2 )/ 2 , 4 +CELL_H/ 2 , :: StringFormat ( "Optimization results (pass %I64u)" , pass), :: ColorToARGB ( clrMidnightBlue ), TA_CENTER | TA_VCENTER ); int total=table_stat.RowsTotal(); for ( int i= 0 ; i<total; i++) { CTableCell *cell_0=table_stat.GetCell(i, 0 ); CTableCell *cell_1=table_stat.GetCell(i, 1 ); if (cell_0!= NULL && cell_1!= NULL ) { string text= "---" ; switch (i) { case 0 : text=:: StringFormat ( "%.2f" , data[ 0 ]); break ; case 1 : text=:: StringFormat ( "%.2f" , data[ 1 ]); break ; case 2 : text=:: StringFormat ( "%.2f" , data[ 2 ]); break ; case 3 : text=:: StringFormat ( "%.2f" , data[ 3 ]); break ; case 4 : text=:: StringFormat ( "%.0f" , data[ 4 ]); break ; case 5 : text=:: StringFormat ( "%.0f" , data[ 5 ]); break ; case 6 : text=:: StringFormat ( "%.2f%%" , data[ 6 ]); break ; case 7 : text=:: StringFormat ( "%G" , data[ 7 ]); break ; default : break ; } color clr=(tab_id> 0 ? (i==tab_id- 1 ? C'223,242,231' : clrNONE ) : clrNONE ); cell_0. TextOut (foreground, 4 , CELL_H/ 2 , clr, 0 , TA_VCENTER ); cell_1.SetText(text); cell_1. TextOut (foreground, 4 , CELL_H/ 2 , clr, 0 , TA_VCENTER ); } } double seria[]; :: ArrayCopy (seria, data, 0 , DATA_COUNT, :: ArraySize (data)-DATA_COUNT); chart_stat.AddSeria(seria, data[ 1 ]> 0 ); chart_stat.Update(clr, line_width, false ); if (tab_id== 0 ) this .m_progress_bar.AddResult(data[ 1 ]> 0 , false ); int x1=chart_stat.HeaderX1(); int y1=chart_stat.HeaderY1(); int x2=chart_stat.HeaderX2(); int y2=chart_stat.HeaderY2(); int x=(x1+x2)/ 2 ; int y=(y1+y2)/ 2 ; foreground.FillRectangle(x1, y1, x2, y2, 0x00FFFFFF ); foreground.FontSet( "Calibri" , - 100 , FW_BLACK ); foreground. TextOut (x, y, text, :: ColorToARGB ( clrMidnightBlue ), TA_CENTER | TA_VCENTER ); foreground.Update( false ); return true ; } else PrintFormat ( "%s: FrameInputs() failed. Error %d" , __FUNCTION__ , :: GetLastError ()); return false ; }

In the method, data is retrieved from the frame, all tables are filled with this data, and a chart of the balance of this optimization pass is drawn.

A method that draws a table of optimization statistics on the specified tab:

void CFrameViewer::TableStatDraw( const uint tab_id, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const bool chart_redraw) { if (tab_id> 4 ) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Error: Invalid tab ID passed (%u)" , __FUNCTION__ , tab_id); return ; } CCanvas *background= this .m_tab_control.GetTabBackground(tab_id); CCanvas *foreground= this .m_tab_control.GetTabForeground(tab_id); CTableDataControl *table_stat= this .GetTableStats(tab_id); if (background== NULL || foreground== NULL || table_stat== NULL ) return ; background.FillRectangle(x, y, x+CELL_W* 2 , y+CELL_H, :: ColorToARGB ( C'195,209,223' )); foreground.FillRectangle(x+ 1 , y+ 1 , x+CELL_W* 2 - 1 , y+CELL_H- 1 , 0x00FFFFFF ); foreground.FontSet( "Calibri" , - 100 , FW_BLACK ); foreground. TextOut (x+(CELL_W* 2 )/ 2 , y+CELL_H/ 2 , "Optimization results" , :: ColorToARGB ( clrMidnightBlue ), TA_CENTER | TA_VCENTER ); table_stat.SetID(TABLE_OPT_STAT_ID+ 10 *tab_id); table_stat.DrawGrid(background, x, y+CELL_H, 0 , DATA_COUNT, 2 , CELL_H, CELL_W, C'200,200,200' , false ); int total=table_stat.RowsTotal(); for ( int row= 0 ; row<total; row++) { for ( int col= 0 ; col< 2 ; col++) { CTableCell *cell=table_stat.GetCell(row, col); if (col% 2 == 0 ) { string text= "OnTester()" ; switch (row) { case 0 : text= "Sharpe Ratio" ; break ; case 1 : text= "Net Profit" ; break ; case 2 : text= "Profit Factor" ; break ; case 3 : text= "Recovery Factor" ; break ; case 4 : text= "Trades" ; break ; case 5 : text= "Deals" ; break ; case 6 : text= "Equity DD" ; break ; default : break ; } cell.SetText(text); } else cell.SetText(tab_id== 0 ? " --- " : "" ); cell. TextOut (foreground, 4 , CELL_H/ 2 , clrNONE , 0 , TA_VCENTER ); } } background.Update( false ); foreground.Update(chart_redraw); }

The method draws a table of optimization results, filling in only the row headers of the table. The data cells are entered into the table using the above described method.

A method that draws a table of input optimization parameters on the specified tab:

void CFrameViewer::TableInpDraw( const uint tab_id, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const uint rows, const bool chart_redraw) { if (tab_id> 4 ) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Error: Invalid tab ID passed (%u)" , __FUNCTION__ , tab_id); return ; } CCanvas *background= this .m_tab_control.GetTabBackground(tab_id); CCanvas *foreground= this .m_tab_control.GetTabForeground(tab_id); CTableDataControl *table_inp= this .GetTableInputs(tab_id); if (background== NULL || foreground== NULL || table_inp== NULL ) return ; background.FillRectangle(x, y, x+CELL_W* 2 , y+CELL_H, :: ColorToARGB ( C'195,209,223' )); foreground.FillRectangle(x+ 1 , y+ 1 , x+CELL_W* 2 - 1 , y+CELL_H- 1 , 0x00FFFFFF ); foreground.FontSet( "Calibri" , - 100 , FW_BLACK ); foreground. TextOut (x+(CELL_W* 2 )/ 2 , y+CELL_H/ 2 , "Input parameters" , :: ColorToARGB ( clrMidnightBlue ), TA_CENTER | TA_VCENTER ); table_inp.SetID(TABLE_OPT_INP_ID+ 10 *tab_id); table_inp.DrawGrid(background, x, y+CELL_H, 0 , rows, 2 , CELL_H, CELL_W, C'200,200,200' , false ); background.Update( false ); foreground.Update(chart_redraw); }

This method, just like the previous one, draws an empty table of optimization parameters, which is filled with data in the DrawFrameData() method, where the parameters with which a pass of the tester was performed are already known.

A method that draws the optimization chart on the specified tab:

void CFrameViewer::ChartOptDraw( const uint tab_id, const bool opt_completed, const bool chart_redraw) { if (tab_id> 4 ) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Error: Invalid tab ID passed (%u)" , __FUNCTION__ , tab_id); return ; } CCanvas *background= this .m_tab_control.GetTabBackground(tab_id); CCanvas *foreground= this .m_tab_control.GetTabForeground(tab_id); CTab *tab= this .m_tab_control.GetTab(tab_id); CTableDataControl *table_stat= this .GetTableStats(tab_id); CStatChart *chart_stat= this .GetChartStats(tab_id); if (background== NULL || foreground== NULL || tab== NULL || table_stat== NULL || chart_stat== NULL ) return ; int x1=table_stat.X2()+ 10 ; int y1=table_stat.Y1(); int x2=tab.GetField().Right()- 10 ; int y2=tab.GetField().Bottom()-tab.GetButton().Height()- 12 ; int w_min= 480 ; if (x2-x1<w_min) x2=x1+w_min; if (y2-y1< 180 ) y2=y1+ 180 ; chart_stat.SetChartBounds(x1, y1, x2, y2); color clr= clrLightGreen ; string suff= ( tab_id== 1 ? "Results by Sharpe Ratio" : tab_id== 2 ? "Results by Net Profit" : tab_id== 3 ? "Results by Profit Factor" : tab_id== 4 ? "Results by Recovery Factor" : "Click to Replay" ); string text= "Optimization Completed: " +suff; if (!opt_completed) { clr= C'195,209,223' ; text=:: StringFormat ( "Optimization%sprogress%s" , (tab_id== 0 ? " " : " in " ), (tab_id== 0 ? "" : ": Waiting ... " )); } background.FillRectangle(x1, 4 , x2, y1, :: ColorToARGB (clr)); foreground.FillRectangle(x1, 4 , x2, y2, 0x00FFFFFF ); foreground.FontSet( "Calibri" , - 100 , FW_BLACK ); foreground. TextOut ((x1+x2)/ 2 , 4 +CELL_H/ 2 , text, :: ColorToARGB ( clrMidnightBlue ), TA_CENTER | TA_VCENTER ); background.FillRectangle(x1, y1, x2, y2, 0x00FFFFFF ); foreground.FillRectangle(x1, y1, x2, y2, 0x00FFFFFF ); chart_stat.Update( clrNONE , 0 , chart_redraw); }

The method prepares a clean chart with a header, on which balance lines of completed optimization passes are printed from drawing methods.

We have fully implemented all the necessary classes for visual optimization. Now, the CFrameViewer class file can be attached to any Expert Advisor to view the progress of its optimization on a separate chart in the terminal.





Connect functionality to the Expert Advisor

Let’s check what we have.

Take the EA from the standard delivery from the location: \MQL5\Experts\Advisors\ExpertMAMA.mq5 and save it in a new, previously created folder \MQL5\Experts\FrameViewer\ named as ExpertMAMA_Frames.mq5.

All that should be added to it is to connect the CFrameViewer class file at the end of the listing, declare an object with the type of this class and add handlers in which handlers of the same name of the created class must be called.

The length of EA's input variables can be slightly shortened by removing the underscores ("_") from the variable names. This will give them more space to fit into the width of table cells.

#property copyright "Copyright 2000-2025, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #include <Expert\Expert.mqh> #include <Expert\Signal\SignalMA.mqh> #include <Expert\Trailing\TrailingMA.mqh> #include <Expert\Money\MoneyNone.mqh> input string InpExpertTitle = "ExpertMAMA" ; int Expert_MagicNumber = 12003 ; bool Expert_EveryTick = false ; input int InpSignalMAPeriod = 12 ; input int InpSignalMAShift = 6 ; input ENUM_MA_METHOD InpSignalMAMethod = MODE_SMA ; input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE InpSignalMAApplied = PRICE_CLOSE ; input int InpTrailingMAPeriod = 12 ; input int InpTrailingMAShift = 0 ; input ENUM_MA_METHOD InpTrailingMAMethod = MODE_SMA ; input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE InpTrailingMAApplied= PRICE_CLOSE ; CExpert ExtExpert; int OnInit ( void ) { if (!ExtExpert.Init( Symbol (), Period (),Expert_EveryTick,Expert_MagicNumber)) { printf ( __FUNCTION__ + ": error initializing expert" ); ExtExpert.Deinit(); return (- 1 ); } CSignalMA *signal= new CSignalMA; if (signal== NULL ) { printf ( __FUNCTION__ + ": error creating signal" ); ExtExpert.Deinit(); return (- 2 ); } if (!ExtExpert.InitSignal(signal)) { printf ( __FUNCTION__ + ": error initializing signal" ); ExtExpert.Deinit(); return (- 3 ); } signal.PeriodMA( InpSignalMAPeriod ); signal.Shift( InpSignalMAShift ); signal.Method( InpSignalMAMethod ); signal.Applied( InpSignalMAApplied ); if (!signal.ValidationSettings()) { printf ( __FUNCTION__ + ": error signal parameters" ); ExtExpert.Deinit(); return (- 4 ); } CTrailingMA *trailing= new CTrailingMA; if (trailing== NULL ) { printf ( __FUNCTION__ + ": error creating trailing" ); ExtExpert.Deinit(); return (- 5 ); } if (!ExtExpert.InitTrailing(trailing)) { printf ( __FUNCTION__ + ": error initializing trailing" ); ExtExpert.Deinit(); return (- 6 ); } trailing. Period ( InpTrailingMAPeriod ); trailing.Shift( InpTrailingMAShift ); trailing.Method( InpTrailingMAMethod ); trailing.Applied( InpTrailingMAApplied ); if (!trailing.ValidationSettings()) { printf ( __FUNCTION__ + ": error trailing parameters" ); ExtExpert.Deinit(); return (- 7 ); } CMoneyNone *money= new CMoneyNone; if (money== NULL ) { printf ( __FUNCTION__ + ": error creating money" ); ExtExpert.Deinit(); return (- 8 ); } if (!ExtExpert.InitMoney(money)) { printf ( __FUNCTION__ + ": error initializing money" ); ExtExpert.Deinit(); return (- 9 ); } if (!money.ValidationSettings()) { printf ( __FUNCTION__ + ": error money parameters" ); ExtExpert.Deinit(); return (- 10 ); } if (!ExtExpert.InitIndicators()) { printf ( __FUNCTION__ + ": error initializing indicators" ); ExtExpert.Deinit(); return (- 11 ); } return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); } void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { ExtExpert.Deinit(); } void OnTick ( void ) { ExtExpert. OnTick (); } void OnTrade ( void ) { ExtExpert. OnTrade (); } void OnTimer ( void ) { ExtExpert. OnTimer (); } #property tester_no_cache #define REPLAY_DELAY_MS 100 #define STAT_LINES 1 #define SELECTED_LINE_WD 3 #define SELECTED_LINE_CLR clrDodgerBlue #include "FrameViewer.mqh" CFrameViewer fw; double OnTester () { double TesterCritetia= MathAbs ( TesterStatistics ( STAT_SHARPE_RATIO )* TesterStatistics ( STAT_PROFIT )); TesterCritetia= TesterStatistics ( STAT_PROFIT )> 0 ?TesterCritetia:(-TesterCritetia); fw. OnTester (TesterCritetia); return (TesterCritetia); } void OnTesterInit () { fw. OnTesterInit (STAT_LINES, SELECTED_LINE_WD, SELECTED_LINE_CLR); } void OnTesterDeinit () { fw. OnTesterDeinit (); } void OnTesterPass () { fw. OnTesterPass (); } void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { fw. OnChartEvent (id,lparam,dparam,sparam,REPLAY_DELAY_MS); }

These are all the changes and additions to the Expert Advisor that must be made (except for shortening variable names) in order for visual optimization to work.

Let's compile the Expert Advisor and run it for optimization.

Optimization settings for the test of the program itself are not particularly important, set them like this:

and run optimization:

Before starting the optimization process, a new chart window opens. All the controls are located on it. This is convenient so that you don't have to switch between the attached charts of optimization results and the chat of visual optimization. You can move this separate window outside the terminal, or onto a second monitor, and simultaneously have access to all optimization charts.





Conclusion

In conclusion, I would like to say that we have considered only a small example of how additional functionality can be implemented to control the optimization process. On the visual optimization chart you can print any data obtained from tester's reports, or independently calculated after each optimization pass. What the functionality and visual display can be is a matter of taste and the needs of each developer who uses visual optimization to achieve the desired results and convenience in using the obtained data. Here, in this situation, it is important that we have discussed at specific examples how you can implement and use everything you need for yourself.

All the files discussed in the article are attached to the article for self-study. Old_article_files.zip contains files from the article, based on which information everything was realised today.

The MQL5.zip archive is also attached. After unpacking it, you can immediately get the installed test files in the necessary terminal folders.

Programs used in the article: