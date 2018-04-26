How to create a graphical panel of any complexity level

Table of Contents

Introduction



Even now most programmers, who develop indicators and Expert Advisors for the MetaTrader 5 platform, do not use the available graphical interface creation capabilities in their applications. I believe this is because Panels and Dialogs classes of the Standard Library only provide a brief technical description of methods. The language reference provides code examples with comments for many graphical controls. But you cannot start creating your own panels without a complete understanding of their structure and idea.

I tried to understand how the panels are arranged. Now, I want to share the obtained knowledge with other developers. I started with a simple application, which creates a graphical panel based on the CAppDialog class. Then I modified it in steps and analyzed results obtained.



The article provides all the necessary details of the CAppDialog class operation: how to create a panel, what minimum required set of functions is needed, and how to add additional elements (such as buttons). We will analyze the objects the panel consists of, and the order they should be created in. I will also show what constants are used in the creation of a panel and how to change them.



Creating a panel base on CAppDialog

We'll begin with some background information.

CAppDialog is a class of the combined "Application Dialog" control. The CAppDialog class visually unites groups of functionally connected dissimilar elements within one MQL5 application.

The minimum code, which creates a panel, is shown below:

#property copyright "Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #include <Controls\Dialog.mqh> CAppDialog AppWindow; int OnInit () { if (!AppWindow.Create( 0 , "AppWindow" , 0 , 20 , 20 , 360 , 324 )) return ( INIT_FAILED ); AppWindow.Run(); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); } void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { AppWindow.Destroy(reason); } void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long & lparam, const double & dparam, const string & sparam) { AppWindow.ChartEvent(id,lparam,dparam,sparam); }

The result of execution of the LearnCAppDialog.mq5 Expert Advisor is the created control panel:





The LearnCAppDialog.mq5 Expert Advisor contains a minimum set of commands required for creating a panel and for its operation. Take the following steps:

Declaring an instance of the CAppDialog class at the global program level :

#include <Controls\Dialog.mqh> CAppDialog AppWindow;

Creating the AppWindow panel and launching the panel :

int OnInit () { if (!AppWindow.Create( 0 , "AppWindow" , 0 , 20 , 20 , 360 , 324 )) return ( INIT_FAILED ); AppWindow.Run(); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }

Passing ChartEvent events to the AppWindow panel :

void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long & lparam, const double & dparam, const string & sparam) { AppWindow.ChartEvent(id,lparam,dparam,sparam); }

And the last extremely important step:

Destroying a control by calling the Destroy method

void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { AppWindow.Destroy(reason); }

If we do not provide panel destroying, then each change of a timeframe or symbol will lead to addition of new elements on top of existing ones.

What AppWindow can do

A CAppDialog based panel can theoretically process the following events:

#define ON_CLICK ( 0 ) #define ON_DBL_CLICK ( 1 ) #define ON_SHOW ( 2 ) #define ON_HIDE ( 3 ) #define ON_CHANGE ( 4 ) #define ON_START_EDIT ( 5 ) #define ON_END_EDIT ( 6 ) #define ON_SCROLL_INC ( 7 ) #define ON_SCROLL_DEC ( 8 ) #define ON_MOUSE_FOCUS_SET ( 9 ) #define ON_MOUSE_FOCUS_KILL ( 10 ) #define ON_DRAG_START ( 11 ) #define ON_DRAG_PROCESS ( 12 ) #define ON_DRAG_END ( 13 ) #define ON_BRING_TO_TOP ( 14 ) #define ON_APP_CLOSE ( 100 )

These events are included in the Events block of the file [data folder]\MQL5\Include\Controls\Defines.mqh. So, the events include a click, a double click, editing start and finish, getting focus, dragging (beginning, process and finish), panel showing and hiding. Examples of working with these events are provided in the examples of the Panels and Dialogs section. The ON_CHANGE event is handled in the CRadioGroup example, ON_SCROLL_INC and ON_SCROLL_DEC are handled in CScrollV.

The structure of the CAppDialog object

Launch the LearnCAppDialog.mq5 Expert Advisor on an empty chart, press Ctrl+B and click "All" to see all objects the panel consists of:





Objects from the Panels and Dialogs section of the Standard Library are created and applied in the following order. A "Border" object is created first, inside it the panel background is added as a "Back" object. Then the client area "ClientBack" is applied over the background. Child controls can be added inside the client area. The Caption object with the name of the panel and two control buttons are added to the upper part of the panel.



The process can be represented schematically to see the order of creation of these objects:

The Border object is OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL with the white border color set (default for all panels). So, the Border object is used for purely aesthetic purposes: it displays a white border, while the body of the Border object will be hidden behind the Back object.





The scheme of the inheritance of objects

It may seem that the Panels and Dialogs section has too many classes with extensive relations and inheritance structure. But the hierarchy is very simple. So, if you understand what CAppDialog consists of and how it is created, understanding other classes will also be easy. Here is the inheritance scheme of all classes from the Standard Library:





The AppWindow panel in the LearnCAppDialog.mq5 Expert Advisor consists of six objects, each of which performs its specific task.







A CAppDialog based panel can be created from an Expert Advisor or from an indicator. However, the creation of the panel may differ depending on the type of the program (Expert Advisor or indicator) which creates the panel and the subwindow the program is running in:

If a program is an Expert Advisor (the type of the running program is PROGRAM_EXPERT), then the panel is ONLY created in the main window (the window index is "0") and only using the CAppDialog::CreateExpert method.

method. If a program is an indicator (the type of the running program is PROGRAM_INDICATOR), then the number of the window, in which the program is running is checked:

is checked: if it is the main window (the window number is 0), the panel is created using the CAppDialog:: CreateIndicator method

method

if it is a subwindow, the panel is created using the CAppDialog::CreateExpert method

The specific feature of the CAppDialog::CreateIndicator method is that the panel does the following automatically during creation:

is adjusted to the window width

to the window width adjusts the window height to fit the panel



An example of the indicator panel [data folder]\MQL5\Indicators\Examples\Panels\SimplePanel\SimplePanel.mq5 after creation and minimizing:





CreateExpert creates a panel in the main window (the window number is 0) and implies that the program creating the panel is an Expert Advisor.

There is an exception to these rules: a panel can be created in the main window from an indicator. In this case the CreateIndicator method for panel creation will be applied.

Where to find the main constants for creating objects and how to redefine them using #undef

The code will be implemented in the AppWindowEditDefine.mq5 Expert Advisor.

The basic constants of the panel and its controls are located in the file [data folder]\MQL5\Include\Controls\Defines.mqh, which is connected in the CWnd class:

#include "Rect.mqh" #include "Defines.mqh" #include <Object.mqh> class CDragWnd;

The hierarchy of inheritance is as follows:

CWnd

CWndContainer



CDialog





CAppDialog

We are especially interested in the following group of constants:

#define CONTROLS_FONT_NAME "Trebuchet MS" #define CONTROLS_FONT_SIZE ( 10 ) #define CONTROLS_COLOR_TEXT C'0x3B,0x29,0x28' #define CONTROLS_COLOR_TEXT_SEL White #define CONTROLS_COLOR_BG White #define CONTROLS_COLOR_BG_SEL C'0x33,0x99,0xFF' #define CONTROLS_BUTTON_COLOR C'0x3B,0x29,0x28' #define CONTROLS_BUTTON_COLOR_BG C'0xDD,0xE2,0xEB' #define CONTROLS_BUTTON_COLOR_BORDER C'0xB2,0xC3,0xCF' #define CONTROLS_LABEL_COLOR C'0x3B,0x29,0x28' #define CONTROLS_EDIT_COLOR C'0x3B,0x29,0x28' #define CONTROLS_EDIT_COLOR_BG White #define CONTROLS_EDIT_COLOR_BORDER C'0xB2,0xC3,0xCF' #define CONTROLS_SCROLL_COLOR_BG C'0xEC,0xEC,0xEC' #define CONTROLS_SCROLL_COLOR_BORDER C'0xD3,0xD3,0xD3' #define CONTROLS_CLIENT_COLOR_BG C'0xDE,0xDE,0xDE' #define CONTROLS_CLIENT_COLOR_BORDER C'0x2C,0x2C,0x2C' #define CONTROLS_LISTITEM_COLOR_TEXT C'0x3B,0x29,0x28' #define CONTROLS_LISTITEM_COLOR_TEXT_SEL White #define CONTROLS_LISTITEM_COLOR_BG White #define CONTROLS_LISTITEM_COLOR_BG_SEL C'0x33,0x99,0xFF' #define CONTROLS_LIST_COLOR_BG White #define CONTROLS_LIST_COLOR_BORDER C'0xB2,0xC3,0xCF' #define CONTROLS_CHECKGROUP_COLOR_BG C'0xF7,0xF7,0xF7' #define CONTROLS_CHECKGROUP_COLOR_BORDER C'0xB2,0xC3,0xCF' #define CONTROLS_RADIOGROUP_COLOR_BG C'0xF7,0xF7,0xF7' #define CONTROLS_RADIOGROUP_COLOR_BORDER C'0xB2,0xC3,0xCF' #define CONTROLS_DIALOG_COLOR_BORDER_LIGHT White #define CONTROLS_DIALOG_COLOR_BORDER_DARK C'0xB6,0xB6,0xB6' #define CONTROLS_DIALOG_COLOR_BG C'0xF0,0xF0,0xF0' #define CONTROLS_DIALOG_COLOR_CAPTION_TEXT C'0x28,0x29,0x3B' #define CONTROLS_DIALOG_COLOR_CLIENT_BG C'0xF7,0xF7,0xF7' #define CONTROLS_DIALOG_COLOR_CLIENT_BORDER C'0xC8,0xC8,0xC8'

In order to change these macro substitutions, use the #undef directive:

The #undef directive is used for canceling a previously declared macro.



So, we have the following algorithm: cancel the previously declared macro; then re-declare the macro with a changed parameter. We should do the following trick for this: connect the Defines.mqh file BEFORE Dialog.mqh:

#property copyright "Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "http://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.001" #property description "Control Panels and Dialogs. Demonstration class CBmpButton" #include <Controls\Defines.mqh>

cancel macros after connecting "Defines.mqh":

#undef CONTROLS_FONT_NAME #undef CONTROLS_FONT_SIZE #undef CONTROLS_BUTTON_COLOR #undef CONTROLS_BUTTON_COLOR_BG #undef CONTROLS_BUTTON_COLOR_BORDER #undef CONTROLS_DIALOG_COLOR_BORDER_LIGHT #undef CONTROLS_DIALOG_COLOR_BORDER_DARK #undef CONTROLS_DIALOG_COLOR_BG #undef CONTROLS_DIALOG_COLOR_CAPTION_TEXT #undef CONTROLS_DIALOG_COLOR_CLIENT_BG #undef CONTROLS_DIALOG_COLOR_CLIENT_BORDER

Write input parameters:

input string font_name = "Trebuchet MS" ; input int font_size = 10 ; input color button_color = C'0x3B,0x29,0x28' ; input color button_color_bg = C'0xDD,0xE2,0xEB' ; input color button_color_border = C'0xB2,0xC3,0xCF' ; input color dialog_color_border_light = White; input color dialog_color_border_dark = C'0xB6,0xB6,0xB6' ; input color dialog_color_bg = C'0xF0,0xF0,0xF0' ; input color dialog_color_caption_text = C'0x28,0x29,0x3B' ; input color dialog_color_client_bg = C'0xF7,0xF7,0xF7' ; input color dialog_color_client_border = C'0xC8,0xC8,0xC8' ;

The most interesting part: we again declare macros, and this time we use input parameters for their values:

#define CONTROLS_FONT_NAME font_name #define CONTROLS_FONT_SIZE font_size #define CONTROLS_BUTTON_COLOR button_color #define CONTROLS_BUTTON_COLOR_BG button_color_bg #define CONTROLS_BUTTON_COLOR_BORDER button_color_border #define CONTROLS_DIALOG_COLOR_BORDER_LIGHT dialog_color_border_light #define CONTROLS_DIALOG_COLOR_BORDER_DARK dialog_color_border_dark #define CONTROLS_DIALOG_COLOR_BG dialog_color_bg #define CONTROLS_DIALOG_COLOR_CAPTION_TEXT dialog_color_caption_text #define CONTROLS_DIALOG_COLOR_CLIENT_BG dialog_color_client_bg #define CONTROLS_DIALOG_COLOR_CLIENT_BORDER dialog_color_client_border #include <Controls\Dialog.mqh> #include <Controls\BmpButton.mqh>

Example:









Summing up CAppDialog

Our panel is the object of the CAppDialog class. It has inherited the ControlsTotal method (the number of controls in the container) from the CWndContainer class. Therefore we can go through all controls of the panel and apply some actions to them. These elements are declared in the private area of the parent CDialog class:

class CDialog : public CWndContainer { private : CPanel m_white_border; CPanel m_background; CEdit m_caption; CBmpButton m_button_close; CWndClient m_client_area; protected :

The debugger allows seeing how these objects are created:

bool CDialog::Create( const long chart, const string name, const int subwin, const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2) { if (!CWndContainer::Create(chart,name,subwin,x1,y1,x2,y2)) return ( false ); if (!m_panel_flag && !CreateWhiteBorder()) return ( false ); if (!CreateBackground()) return ( false ); if (!CreateCaption()) return ( false ); if (!CreateButtonClose()) return ( false ); if (!CreateClientArea()) return ( false );

as well as how names are assigned to them: m_white_border -> "29437Border", m_background -> "29437Back", m_caption -> "29437Caption", m_button_close -> "29437Close", m_client_area -> "29437Client". In these names, the number of "29437" is the identifier of the panel for its lifetime.

Thus, we can change some properties of panel elements. For example, we can change the color of the m_client_area and m_background objects:

#property copyright "Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #include <Controls\Dialog.mqh> CAppDialog AppWindow; int OnInit () { if (!AppWindow.Create( 0 , "AppWindow" , 0 , 20 , 20 , 360 , 324 )) return ( INIT_FAILED ); int total=AppWindow.ControlsTotal(); CWndClient*myclient; for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CWnd*obj=AppWindow.Control(i); string name=obj.Name(); PrintFormat ( "%d is %s" ,i,name); if ( StringFind (name, "Client" )> 0 ) { CWndClient *client=(CWndClient*)obj; client.ColorBackground( clrRed ); myclient=client; Print ( "client.ColorBackground(clrRed);" ); ChartRedraw (); } if ( StringFind (name, "Back" )> 0 ) { CPanel *panel=(CPanel*) obj; panel.ColorBackground( clrGreen ); Print ( "panel.ColorBackground(clrGreen);" ); ChartRedraw (); } } AppWindow.Delete(myclient); AppWindow.Run(); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); } void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { AppWindow.Destroy(reason); } void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long & lparam, const double & dparam, const string & sparam) { AppWindow.ChartEvent(id,lparam,dparam,sparam); }

Pay attention to the line: it contains the call of the CWndContainer::Delete method, which deletes an element from the group (container). After the m_client_area element is deleted from the group, an appropriate command will not be passed to the m_client_area object in case you try to move the panel. The client area will stay in its position:





However, when you close the panel, the m_client_area element will be deleted from the chart along with other elements.

In the following example, instead of CWndContainer::Delete we use the CWndContainer::Destroy method, which destroys the m_client_area object:

#property copyright "Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #include <Controls\Dialog.mqh> CAppDialog AppWindow; int OnInit () { if (!AppWindow.Create( 0 , "AppWindow" , 0 , 20 , 20 , 360 , 324 )) return ( INIT_FAILED ); int total=AppWindow.ControlsTotal(); CWndClient*myclient; for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CWnd*obj=AppWindow.Control(i); string name=obj.Name(); PrintFormat ( "%d is %s" ,i,name); if ( StringFind (name, "Client" )> 0 ) { CWndClient *client=(CWndClient*)obj; client.ColorBackground( clrRed ); myclient=client; Print ( "client.ColorBackground(clrRed);" ); ChartRedraw (); } if ( StringFind (name, "Back" )> 0 ) { CPanel *panel=(CPanel*) obj; panel.ColorBackground( clrGreen ); Print ( "panel.ColorBackground(clrGreen);" ); ChartRedraw (); } } Sleep ( 5000 ); myclient.Destroy(); AppWindow.Run(); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); } void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { AppWindow.Destroy(reason); } void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long & lparam, const double & dparam, const string & sparam) { AppWindow.ChartEvent(id,lparam,dparam,sparam); }

Here's how it works: a 5-second sleep pause after the creation of the panel, and then the client area is destroyed:









How to add new controls: two buttons

Let's modify the EA from section "Creating a panel based on CAppDialog" by adding to the panel two buttons based on the CButton class and save it as AppWindowTwoButtons.mq5. Before adding the buttons (similar to designing of any panels), you must first think of their size and location. Suppose, the picture below shows the panel with buttons, which we want to create:





Where:

TOP is the distance from the upper border of the client area (set by the INDENT_TOP constant)

is the distance from the upper border of the client area (set by the INDENT_TOP constant) LEFT is the distance from the left edge of the client area (set by the INDENT_LEFT constant)

is the distance from the left edge of the client area (set by the INDENT_LEFT constant) HEIGHT is the button height (set by the BUTTON_HEIGHT constant)

is the button height (set by the BUTTON_HEIGHT constant) WIDTH is the button width (set by the BUTTON_WIDTH constant)

Another constant we need is the minimum horizontal indent between controls. Let's call it "CONTROLS_GAP_X".

In order to use the CButton class, we need to connect it first:

#property copyright "Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "http://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.001" #property description "Control Panels and Dialogs. Demonstration class CButton" #include <Controls\Dialog.mqh> #include <Controls\Button.mqh>

Next, we add constants of the size and location of the buttons:

#define INDENT_LEFT ( 11 ) #define INDENT_TOP ( 11 ) #define CONTROLS_GAP_X ( 5 ) #define BUTTON_WIDTH ( 100 ) #define BUTTON_HEIGHT ( 20 )

Declaring two instances of the CButton class at the global program level:

#define BUTTON_HEIGHT ( 20 ) CAppDialog AppWindow; CButton m_button1; CButton m_button2; int OnInit ()

Declaration of buttons at a global level is a bad style, because these instances (and therefore their methods) will be seen from anywhere in the Expert Advisor. However, I've done it here deliberately in order to reduce the code amount.

OnInit() will change slightly: we add calls and verification of button creation results:

int OnInit () { if (!AppWindow.Create( 0 , "AppWindow with Two Buttons" , 0 , 40 , 40 , 380 , 344 )) return ( INIT_FAILED ); if (!CreateButton1()) return ( false ); if (!CreateButton2()) return ( false ); AppWindow.Run(); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }





Let's analyze CreateButton1() to view in detail the process of button creation and linking to a panel.

We will use the following methods of the CButton class: Create for creating the button:





and Text for adding a text to the button (the Text method is inherited from the CWndObj class):





The button is created at this stage, but it exists separately from the panel. In order to bind them, we need to execute the CDialog::Add method, which adds the button to the client area of the panel:

if (!AppWindow.Add(m_button1)) return ( false ); return ( true ); }

Here is the full code of button creation:

bool CreateButton1( void ) { int x1=INDENT_LEFT; int y1=INDENT_TOP; int x2=x1+BUTTON_WIDTH; int y2=y1+BUTTON_HEIGHT; if (!m_button1.Create( 0 , "Button1" , 0 ,x1,y1,x2,y2)) return ( false ); if (!m_button1.Text( "Button1" )) return ( false ); if (!AppWindow.Add(m_button1)) return ( false ); return ( true ); }

Don't forget that we need to destroy the panel in OnDeinit() and to pass all events to a form in OnChartEvent():

void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { Comment ( "" ); AppWindow.Destroy(reason); } void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long & lparam, const double & dparam, const string & sparam) { AppWindow.ChartEvent(id,lparam,dparam,sparam); }

How nested controls are moved and drawn

Remember, the AppWindow panel is the object of the CAppDialog class, which is the child of CDialog. CDialog itself is derived from CWndContainer:

CWndContainer is a base class for a group of controls of the Standard Library.



So, the parent CWndContainer class controls the movement of the entire group of controls, which are included in the panel.

Movement of all controls of the panel is performed in a loop in CWndContainer::Shift.

bool CWndContainer::Shift( const int dx, const int dy) { if (!CWnd::Shift(dx,dy)) return ( false ); int total=m_controls.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CWnd *control=Control(i); if (control== NULL ) continue ; control.Shift(dx,dy); } return ( true ); }

We used an example from the reference - CBmpButton (located in \MQL5\Experts\MyExp\Help\With the Panel. EN\ControlsBmpButton.mq5).

Accessing the CWndContainer::Shift method:









Adding CAppDialog to the group of controls via CDialog

Above is an example of a panel with two buttons. Remember, I mentioned that declaring buttons at a global level is not a good example? Here is a more correct example: the entire code for creating the panel and buttons is placed in the class derived from CAppDialog. An example of panel creation is shown in AppWindowTwoButtonsClass.mq5.

CAppWindowTwoButtons is a child of CAppDialog, and it contains the following methods:

Creation

Create Creating the main control: the panel CreateButton1 Creating a dependent control: button #1 CreateButton2 Creating a dependent control: button #2

Code of AppWindowTwoButtonsClass.mq5: the code, which is now in the class, is highlighted with color:

#property copyright "Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "http://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.000" #property description "Control Panels and Dialogs. Demonstration class CButton" #include <Controls\Dialog.mqh> #include <Controls\Button.mqh> #define INDENT_LEFT ( 11 ) #define INDENT_TOP ( 11 ) #define CONTROLS_GAP_X ( 5 ) #define BUTTON_WIDTH ( 100 ) #define BUTTON_HEIGHT ( 20 ) class CAppWindowTwoButtons : public CAppDialog { private : CButton m_button1; CButton m_button2; public : CAppWindowTwoButtons( void ); ~CAppWindowTwoButtons( void ); virtual bool Create( const long chart, const string name, const int subwin, const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2); protected : bool CreateButton1( void ); bool CreateButton2( void ); }; CAppWindowTwoButtons::CAppWindowTwoButtons( void ) { } CAppWindowTwoButtons::~CAppWindowTwoButtons( void ) { } bool CAppWindowTwoButtons::Create( const long chart, const string name, const int subwin, const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2) { if (!CAppDialog::Create(chart,name,subwin,x1,y1,x2,y2)) return ( false ); if (!CreateButton1()) return ( false ); if (!CreateButton2()) return ( false ); return ( true ); } CAppWindowTwoButtons ExtDialog; int OnInit () { if (!ExtDialog.Create( 0 , "AppWindowClass with Two Buttons" , 0 , 40 , 40 , 380 , 344 )) return ( INIT_FAILED ); ExtDialog.Run(); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); } void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { Comment ( "" ); ExtDialog.Destroy(reason); } void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long & lparam, const double & dparam, const string & sparam) { ExtDialog.ChartEvent(id,lparam,dparam,sparam); } bool CAppWindowTwoButtons::CreateButton1( void ) { int x1=INDENT_LEFT; int y1=INDENT_TOP; int x2=x1+BUTTON_WIDTH; int y2=y1+BUTTON_HEIGHT; if (!m_button1.Create( 0 , "Button1" , 0 ,x1,y1,x2,y2)) return ( false ); if (!m_button1.Text( "Button1" )) return ( false ); if (!Add(m_button1)) return ( false ); return ( true ); } bool CAppWindowTwoButtons::CreateButton2( void ) { int x1=INDENT_LEFT+ 2 *(BUTTON_WIDTH+CONTROLS_GAP_X); int y1=INDENT_TOP; int x2=x1+BUTTON_WIDTH; int y2=y1+BUTTON_HEIGHT; if (!m_button2.Create( 0 , "Button2" , 0 ,x1,y1,x2,y2)) return ( false ); if (!m_button2.Text( "Button2" )) return ( false ); if (!Add(m_button2)) return ( false ); return ( true ); }

Let us view the algorithm for the creation of a panel and controls based on the example of AppWindowTwoButtonsClass.mq5. All actions are performed in CAppWindowTwoButtons::Create.

Creating the panel:



if (!CAppDialog::Create(chart,name,subwin,x1,y1,x2,y2)) return ( false );

Creating dependent controls:



if (!CreateButton1()) return ( false ); if (!CreateButton2()) return ( false );

The most important moment is that when the button has been created, it is not a dependent element of our panel, but exists by itself. To make it one of the dependent elements of the panel, we should call the Add method (the CDialog::Add adds a control to the client area at the specified pointer/reference) ... if (! Add (m_button1)) return ( false ); ... if (! Add (m_button2)) return ( false ); ... After that the control becomes a dependent element of the panel: all events are distributed centrally from the panel to dependent controls.

How to override the behavior of standard controls

If you minimize the panel, it will be positioned at the coordinate (10;10). The minimized panel is partially overlapped with the one-click trading panel:

Let's correct such positioning and add a check of whether the one-click trading panel is maximized. For this purpose we need to override the parent CAppDialog::Minimize method. Let us create another example: AppWindowCorrectMinimization.mq5 based on the code of AppWindowTwoButtons.mq5 from the section "Adding CAppDialog to the group of controls via CDialog".

Changes: declaring the Minimize method:

protected : bool CreateButton1( void ); bool CreateButton2( void ); virtual void Minimize( void ); };

and writing the method body:

void CAppWindowCorrectMinimization::Minimize( void ) { long one_click_visible=- 1 ; if (! ChartGetInteger (m_chart_id, CHART_SHOW_ONE_CLICK , 0 ,one_click_visible)) { Print ( __FUNCTION__ + ", Error Code = " , GetLastError ()); } int min_y_indent= 28 ; if (one_click_visible) min_y_indent= 100 ; int current_y_top=m_min_rect.top; int current_y_bottom=m_min_rect.bottom; int height=current_y_bottom-current_y_top; if (m_min_rect.top!=min_y_indent) { m_min_rect.top=min_y_indent; m_min_rect.bottom=m_min_rect.top+height; } CAppDialog::Minimize(); }

How to read built-in macros of event processing type

The panel can handle the following types of events (used from [data folder]\MQL5\Include\Controls\Defines.mqh" in"Events") #define ON_CLICK ( 0 ) #define ON_DBL_CLICK ( 1 ) #define ON_SHOW ( 2 ) #define ON_HIDE ( 3 ) #define ON_CHANGE ( 4 ) #define ON_START_EDIT ( 5 ) #define ON_END_EDIT ( 6 ) #define ON_SCROLL_INC ( 7 ) #define ON_SCROLL_DEC ( 8 ) #define ON_MOUSE_FOCUS_SET ( 9 ) #define ON_MOUSE_FOCUS_KILL ( 10 ) #define ON_DRAG_START ( 11 ) #define ON_DRAG_PROCESS ( 12 ) #define ON_DRAG_END ( 13 ) #define ON_BRING_TO_TOP ( 14 ) #define ON_APP_CLOSE ( 100 ) These events are handled in the CAppDialog::OnEvent method. For a better visual perception of different types of events, several macros are described in [data folder]\MQL5\Include\Controls\Defines.mqh" in the block "Macro of event handling map": #define INTERNAL_EVENT (- 1 ) #define EVENT_MAP_BEGIN (class_name) bool class_name::OnEvent( const int id, const long & lparam, const double & dparam, const string & sparam) { #define EVENT_MAP_END (parent_class_name) return (parent_class_name::OnEvent(id,lparam,dparam,sparam)); } #define ON_EVENT (event,control,handler) if (id==(event+ CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM ) && lparam==control.Id()) { handler(); return ( true ); } #define ON_EVENT_PTR (event,control,handler) if (control!= NULL && id==(event+ CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM ) && lparam==control.Id()) { handler(); return ( true ); } #define ON_NO_ID_EVENT (event,handler) if (id==(event+ CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM )) { return (handler()); } #define ON_NAMED_EVENT (event,control,handler) if (id==(event+ CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM ) && sparam==control.Name()) { handler(); return ( true ); } #define ON_INDEXED_EVENT (event,controls,handler) { int total= ArraySize (controls); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) if (id==(event+ CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM ) && lparam==controls[i].Id()) return (handler(i)); } #define ON_EXTERNAL_EVENT (event,handler) if (id==(event+ CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM )) { handler(lparam,dparam,sparam); return ( true ); } Macros from the "Events" and "Macro of event handling map" blocks make the OnEvent method look like this: EVENT_MAP_BEGIN (CControlsDialog) ON_EVENT ( ON_CLICK ,m_bmpbutton1,OnClickBmpButton1) ON_EVENT ( ON_CLICK ,m_bmpbutton2,OnClickBmpButton2) EVENT_MAP_END (CAppDialog) This is the code from CBmpButton reference, and CControlsDialog here is the instance of the CAppDialog class, which is a panel in the form of a class. Taking into account macros from "Macro of event handling map", the OnEvent will look as follows:

bool CControlsDialog::OnEvent( const int id, const long & lparam, const double & dparam, const string & sparam) { if (id==( ON_CLICK + CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM ) && lparam==m_bmpbutton1.Id()) { OnClickBmpButton1(); return ( true ); } if (id==( ON_CLICK + CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM ) && lparam==m_bmpbutton2.Id()) { OnClickBmpButton2(); return ( true ); } return (CAppDialog::OnEvent(id,lparam,dparam,sparam)); } after applying the styler: bool CControlsDialog::OnEvent( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { if (id==( ON_CLICK + CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM ) && lparam==m_bmpbutton1.Id()) { OnClickBmpButton1(); return ( true ); } if (id==( ON_CLICK + CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM ) && lparam==m_bmpbutton2.Id()) { OnClickBmpButton2(); return ( true ); } return (CAppDialog::OnEvent(id,lparam,dparam,sparam)); } The resulting code can be read as follows: if a custom event of a click on the m_bmpbutton1 element is received, then the OnClickBmpButton1() method will be called. If a custom event of a click on m_bmpbutton2 is received, then OnClickBmpButton2() will be called. Event handling example We use AppWindowTwoButtonsClass.mq5 as the basis and create AppWindowTwoButtonsClasssEvents.mq5 by adding button click event handlers. The first step is to declare OnEvent, as well as OnClickButton1 and OnClickButton2. class CAppWindowTwoButtons : public CAppDialog { private : CButton m_button1; CButton m_button2; public : CAppWindowTwoButtons( void ); ~CAppWindowTwoButtons( void ); virtual bool Create( const long chart, const string name, const int subwin, const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2); virtual bool OnEvent( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam); protected : bool CreateButton1( void ); bool CreateButton2( void ); void OnClickButton1( void ); void OnClickButton2( void ); }; Step 2: the OnEvent method, which has the following form due to the use of macros from "Events" and "Macro of event handling map" of the file at [data folder]\MQL5\Include\Controls\Defines.mqh: protected : bool CreateButton1( void ); bool CreateButton2( void ); void OnClickButton1( void ); void OnClickButton2( void ); }; EVENT_MAP_BEGIN(CAppWindowTwoButtons) ON_EVENT(ON_CLICK,m_button1,OnClickButton1) ON_EVENT(ON_CLICK,m_button2,OnClickButton2) EVENT_MAP_END(CAppDialog) Now we need to write the bodies of OnClickButton1 and OnClickButton2. A click on button 1 will open a BUY position, and a click on button 2 will close the position. So, let's change the text on the buttons first (changes are implemented in CreateButton1 and CreateButton2): if (!m_button1.Text( "Open BUY" )) return ( false ); if (!m_button2.Text( "Close" )) return ( false ); Now, let us determine classes, which we need to connect: the CTrade class is needed for trading, CPositionInfo is needed for working with positions, and the type of the trading account is received from CAccountInfo: #property description "Control Panels and Dialogs. Demonstration class CButton" #include <Controls\Dialog.mqh> #include <Controls\Button.mqh> #include <Trade\PositionInfo.mqh> #include <Trade\Trade.mqh> #include <Trade\AccountInfo.mqh> In order to be able to work with these classes, we need to declare instances of these classes in the protected section of this panel: class CAppWindowTwoButtons : public CAppDialog { protected : CPositionInfo m_position; CTrade m_trade; CAccountInfo m_account; private : CButton m_button1; Click handling methods: void CAppWindowTwoButtons::OnClickButton1( void ) { if (m_account.TradeMode()== ACCOUNT_TRADE_MODE_DEMO ) m_trade.Buy( 1.0 ); } void CAppWindowTwoButtons::OnClickButton2( void ) { if (m_account.TradeMode()== ACCOUNT_TRADE_MODE_DEMO ) for ( int i= PositionsTotal ()- 1 ;i>= 0 ;i--) if (m_position.SelectByIndex(i)) if (m_position. Symbol ()== Symbol ()) m_trade.PositionClose(m_position.Ticket()); } Now, the panel on a demo account acts as a trading panel: a click on the first button opens a BUY position, and a click on the second button closes all positions.

Create your own panel — it's easy!



The article features a general scheme of the inheritance of classes from the Panels and Dialogs section. The creation and management of any graphical panel based on the Standard Library is shown on the example of the CAppDialog class. Also, the example shows how to access properties of any graphical objects included in a panel, which is based on CAppDialog. Similarly, you can work with any child of the CWnd class.

Also, the article provides a few non-standard methods for changing the properties of internal panel controls based on CAppDialog. These methods help understand how graphical objects operate:

I hope that these examples will help you create your own panels based on CAppDialog. Also I recommend studying some examples of creation of controls from the Panels and dialogs section.

File name Comment LearnCAppDialog.mq5 The minimum code of a panel based on CAppDialog AppWindowEditDefine.mq5 An Expert Advisor panel, which redefines constants from Defines.mqh LearnCAppDialog_1.mq5 Changes the color for objects "m_client_area" and "m_background" LearnCAppDialog_2.mq5 Instead of CWndContainer::Delete, we apply CWndContainer::Destroy to destroy the "m_client_area" object AppWindowTwoButtons.mq5 A panel with two buttons in it AppWindowTwoButtonsClass.mq5 A panel with two buttons as a class AppWindowCorrectMinimization.mq5 An example of default positioning of a panel AppWindowTwoButtonsClasssEvents.mq5 A panel with two buttons as a class. Handling button events



