An attempt at developing an EA constructor

Contents

Introduction

From the very start, my objective was to use the Standard Library. My first task was to implement the simplest functionality: include the CTrade trading class and execute the Buy or Sell method. I have chosen the Standard Library because it yields a short and concise code. The short code below executed in the form of a script opens a BUY position with the volume of 1.0 lot:

#property copyright "Copyright © 2018-2021, Vladimir Karputov" #property version "1.001" #include <Trade\Trade.mqh> CTrade m_trade; void OnStart () { m_trade.Buy( 1.0 ); }

Gradually, the requirements became more and more complicated and I came across trading errors almost every time when writing a new Expert Advisor (EA). So my desire to write correct code became more and more intense. Finally, a very important article The checks a trading robot must pass before publication in the Market came out. By the time this article was published, I was already aware of the need for reliable control functions over the execution of trading orders. From that moment on, I began to gradually acquire proven functions that can be easily added to the EA using copy->paste.

Since the work of EAs almost always involves using indicators, I started obtaining the functions for the correct indicator handle creation, as well as for receiving indicator data.

NB: MQL5 style implies that the indicator handle is created ONCE. As a rule, this is done in OnInit.



Since about version 2.XXX, I started maintaining two development branches — the normal procedural code and the code in the form of a class (the main objective of the class is implementing multicurrency EAs).

During the course of my work, the constructor gradually received the most popular settings:

Stop Loss and Take Profit,



Trailing,



lot calculation as a risk percentage or as a constant/minimum lot,



control of the time interval, inside which the trading is carried out,



presence of only one position on the market,



reversing trading signals,



forced closing of positions in case an opposite signal appears...

Each input entailed creating code blocks and new functions.

For daily use, I decided to collect all the most popular functions and the full set of inputs into Trading engine 3.mq5 EA. In fact, this is a ready-made EA that frees us from a lot of routine work. All we have to do is add/remove functions or change the interaction between code blocks in each particular case.

1. EA functionality after the constructor

The EA created by the constructor immediately features multiple settings, which can be combined to create unique strategies. The version 4.XXX applies the following rules:

the current symbol is used (a symbol of the chart the EA is launched on)

Take Profit, Stop Loss and Trailing are set in Points in the inputs. Points — current symbol point size in the quote currency, for example for 'EURSD' 1.00055-1.00045=10 points.

The 'points' can always be seen on the symbol chart by dragging the Crosshair tool:

Fig. 1. Points

Below are the inputs of the EA that is created by using the constructor:

Trading settings

Working timeframe . A working timeframe may differ from the chart timeframe the EA is launched on. This is a timeframe the indicator is created on (if another timeframe is not explicitly specified in the indicator). It is also used to track the moment of a new bar creation (in case a trading signal should be detected only when a new bar appears or if Trailing is to be launched only when a new bar appears).

. A working timeframe may differ from the chart timeframe the EA is launched on. This is a timeframe the indicator is created on (if another timeframe is not explicitly specified in the indicator). It is also used to track the moment of a new bar creation (in case a trading signal should be detected only when a new bar appears or if Trailing is to be launched only when a new bar appears).

Stop Loss (0 – disabled).

(0 – disabled).

Take Profit (0 – disabled).

(0 – disabled).

Trailing on ... — check the trailing ability at each tick ( bar #0 (at every tick) ) or only when a new bar appears ( bar #1 (on a new bar) ).

check the trailing ability at each tick ( ) or only when a new bar appears ( ).

Search signals on ... — search for a trading signal at each tick ( bar #0 (at every tick) ) or only when a new bar appears ( bar #1 (on a new bar) ).

search for a trading signal at each tick ( ) or only when a new bar appears ( ).

Trailing Stop (min distance from price to Stop Loss) — minimal distance between the price and the position Stop Loss. Trailing is activated only if the position is profitable and the price moves away from the open price by Trailing Stop + Trailing Step. The trailing operation is displayed in the TrailingStop code images.

minimal distance between the price and the position Stop Loss. Trailing is activated only if the position is profitable and the price moves away from the open price by Trailing Stop + Trailing Step. The trailing operation is displayed in the TrailingStop code images.

Trailing Step .

. Position size management (lot calculation) .

. Money management lot: Lot OR Risk — lot calculation system. The lot can be constant ( Money management = Constant lot , the lot size is set in The value for "Money management " ) or dynamic - risk % per deal ( Money management = Risk in percent for a deal , the risk % is set in The value for "Money management " ). You can also set a constant lot equal to the minimum one ( Money management = Lots Min ).

lot calculation system. The lot can be constant ( = , the lot size is set in ) or dynamic - risk % per deal ( = , the risk % is set in ). You can also set a constant lot equal to the minimum one ( = ).

The value for "Money management"

Trade mode

Trade mode: Allowed only BUY positions , Allowed only SELL positions and Allowed BUY and SELL positions

, and DEMA — custom indicator parameters. This is where you eventually set your indicator and its parameters

custom indicator parameters. This is where you eventually set your indicator and its parameters DEMA: averaging period



DEMA: horizontal shift



DEMA: type of price

Time control — working time period. The time period, within which it is allowed to search for trading signals

working time period. The time period, within which it is allowed to search for trading signals Use time control — flag, enable/disable Time control

flag, enable/disable

Start Hour — period start hours

period start hours

Start Minute — period start minutes

period start minutes

End Hour — period end hours

period end hours

End Minute — period end minutes

period end minutes Pending Order Parameters — parameters related to pending orders

parameters related to pending orders Pending: Expiration, in minutes (0 -> OFF) — pending order lifetime (0 — disabled).

pending order lifetime (0 disabled).

Pending: Indent — pending order indent from the current price (when the pending order price is not set explicitly)

pending order indent from the current price (when the pending order price is not set explicitly)

Pending: Maximum spread (0 -> OFF) — maximum spread (0 — disabled). If the current spread exceeds the specified one, the pending order is not set (the EA waits for the spread to decrease)

maximum spread (0 disabled). If the current spread exceeds the specified one, the pending order is not set (the EA waits for the spread to decrease)

Pending: Only one pending — enabled/disabled flag. Only one pending order is allowed in the market

enabled/disabled flag. Only one pending order is allowed in the market

Pending: Reverse pending type — enabled/disabled flag. Pending order reverse

enabled/disabled flag. Pending order reverse

Pending: New pending -> delete previous ones — if a pending order is to be set, then all other pending orders are preliminarily deleted

if a pending order is to be set, then all other pending orders are preliminarily deleted Additional features

Positions: Only one — enabled/disabled flag. Only one position is allowed in the market

enabled/disabled flag. Only one position is allowed in the market

Positions: Reverse — enabled/disabled flag. Trading order reverse

enabled/disabled flag. Trading order reverse

Positions: Close opposite — enabled/disabled flag. If there is a trading order, all positions are preliminarily closed so that the order can be executed

enabled/disabled flag. If there is a trading order, all positions are preliminarily closed so that the order can be executed

Print log — enabled/disabled flag. Display extended information on operations and errors

enabled/disabled flag. Display extended information on operations and errors

Coefficient (if Freeze==0 Or StopsLevels==0) — ratio considering the Stop Level

ratio considering the Stop Level

Deviation — specified slippage

specified slippage

Magic number — EA unique ID

2. Constructor general algorithm

The SPosition array is declared at the global program level (in the EA header). It consists of STRUCT_POSITION structures. During the launch, the array has a zero size. After handling a trading signal, the array also returns to zero.

From OnTick, the SearchTradingSignals function is called. If the signal is present (the market has no open positions), the function forms a trading order (a single STRUCT_POSITION structure is created for each trading order in the array). The presence of a trading order is checked in OnTick — the SPosition array size is checked: if it exceeds zero, there is a trading order, which is sent for execution to OpenBuy or OpenSell. Control over the trading request execution is done in OnTradeTransaction:





Fig. 2. General algorithm (simple)

It is always assumed that the EA works on the current symbol — the one whose chart the EA is placed on. Example: If the EA is placed on USDPLN, it works on USDPLN.

2.1. STRUCT_POSITION structure

This structure is the heart of the EA. It performs two roles at once: the structure features the fields the trading order is set in (setting is performed in SearchTradingSignals). The structure also features the fields for managing the execution of a trading order (control is done in OnTradeTransaction).

struct STRUCT_POSITION { ENUM_POSITION_TYPE pos_type; double volume; double lot_coefficient; bool waiting_transaction; ulong waiting_order_ticket; bool transaction_confirmed; STRUCT_POSITION() { pos_type = WRONG_VALUE ; volume = 0.0 ; lot_coefficient = 0.0 ; waiting_transaction = false ; waiting_order_ticket = 0 ; transaction_confirmed = false ; } };

Some fields are responsible for the trading order itself, while others handle its execution. The structure contains the constructor — the STRUCT_POSITION() special function. It is called when creating the structure object and used to initialize the structure elements.

Trading order fields:

pos_type — position type to be opened (can be POSITION_TYPE_BUY or POSITION_TYPE_SELL)

position type to be opened (can be POSITION_TYPE_BUY or POSITION_TYPE_SELL) volume — position volume. If the volume is 0.0, it will be taken from the 'Position size management (lot calculation)' group of inputs

position volume. If the volume is 0.0, it will be taken from the 'Position size management (lot calculation)' group of inputs lot_coefficient — if the ratio exceeds 0.0, the position volume is multiplied by the ratio

Fields of the trading order execution control

waiting_transaction — flag indicating that a trading order has ben executed successfully and it is necessary to wait for confirmation

flag indicating that a trading order has ben executed successfully and it is necessary to wait for confirmation waiting_order_ticket — index of the order obtained when executing a trading order

index of the order obtained when executing a trading order transaction_confirmed — flag indicating that a trading order execution has been confirmed

After enabling the flag in transaction_confirmed, a trading order is removed from the structure. Thus, if an EA operation involves no trading order, the structure has a zero size. Find out more about the structure fields and control in the ' We catch the transaction (simplified code)' section.

Why exactly do I use such an algorithm?

At first, it may seem that it is enough to check the Buy method for true or false and, in case of true, assume that the trading order has been executed. In many cases, this approach actually works. But sometimes returning true does not guarantee the result. This is mentioned in the documentation about Buy and Sell methods:

Note A successful completion of the method does not always mean a successful execution of a trading operation. It is necessary to check the result of trade request (trade server return code) using ResultRetcode() and value returned by ResultDeal().

The presence of the entry in the trading history may serve as the final and accurate confirmation of the trade operation execution. Therefore, the following algorithm has been selected: if the method is executed successfully, check ResultDeal (deal ticket), check ResultRetcode (request execution result code) and save ResultOrder (order ticket). The order ticket is found in OnTradeTransaction.

3. Adding the standard indicator — handling the Indicators Code.mq5 file

For more convenience, the ready-made code blocks (declaring the variables for storing handles, inputs, creating handles) are gathered in the Indicators Code.mq5 EA. The indicator inputs and variables for storing handles are located in the EA "header", handle creation is set in OnInit. Keep in mind that the names of variables for storing handles are formed as follows: 'handle_' + 'indicator', for example 'handle_iStdDev'. The entire handling of Indicators Code.mq5 boils down to copy-paste operations.

NB: MQL5 style implies that the indicator handle is created ONCE. As a rule, this is done in OnInit.

3.1. Example of adding iRVI (Relative Vigor Index, RVI) indicator

Create the Add indicator.mq5 EA. In MetaEditor, run MQL Wizard, for example by clicking and select Expert Advisor (template)

Fig. 3. MQL Wizard -> Expert Advisor (template)

I highly recommend adding at least one input at the next step

Fig. 4. Expert Advisor (template) -> Add parameter

This allows to automatically add the strings for the input block to the code:

input int Input1= 9 ;

MQL Wizard has created an empty EA. Now let's add iRVI (Relative Vigor Index, RVI) indicator to it. In Indicators Code.mq5, search for handle_iRVI (via ctrl + F). The search yields the variable the handle is stored in:





Fig. 5. handle RVI

Copy the newly found string and insert it into 'Add indicator' EA header:

input int Input1= 9 ; int handle_iRVI; int OnInit ()

Resume the search and find the handle creation block:

Fig. 6. handle iRVI

Copy the newly found strings and insert them into 'Add indicator' EA in OnInit:

int OnInit () { handle_iRVI= iRVI (m_symbol.Name(),Inp_RVI_period,Inp_RVI_ma_period); if (handle_iRVI== INVALID_HANDLE ) { PrintFormat ( "Failed to create handle of the iRVI indicator for the symbol %s/%s, error code %d" , m_symbol.Name(), EnumToString (Inp_RVI_period), GetLastError ()); m_init_error= true ; return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); } return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }

Now let's add the indicator inputs. In Indicators Code.mq5, middle-click on, say, Inp_RVI_period to get to the input block right away:

Fig. 7. handle iRVI

Copy the strings and insert them to the inputs:

#property version "1.00" input group "RVI" input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES Inp_RVI_period = PERIOD_D1 ; input int Inp_RVI_ma_period = 15 ; int handle_iRVI;

Compiling yields the following errors: m_symbol and m_init_error. This is an expected behavior since these variables are present in the code obtained after the constructor operation, while 'Add indicator' EA has been created solely to demonstrate handling the Indicators Code.mq5 file.

4. Adding a custom indicator

Let's add MA on DeMarker custom indicator. First, it is a custom indicator, second, it uses group. Similar to the previous section, create the 'Add custom indicator' EA. After that, copy the inputs from the custom indicator and insert them to the EA: #property version "1.00" input group "DeMarker" input int Inp_DeM_ma_period = 14 ; input double Inp_DeM_LevelUP = 0.7 ; input double Inp_DeM_LevelDOWN = 0.3 ; input group "MA" input int Inp_MA_ma_period = 6 ; input ENUM_MA_METHOD Inp_MA_ma_method = MODE_EMA ; In Indicators Code.mq5, find the handle_iCustom variable for storing the custom indicator handle and insert it to the EA: #property copyright "Copyright © 2021, Vladimir Karputov" #property link "https://www.mql5.com/en/users/barabashkakvn" #property version "1.00" input group "DeMarker" input int Inp_DeM_ma_period = 14 ; input double Inp_DeM_LevelUP = 0.7 ; input double Inp_DeM_LevelDOWN = 0.3 ; input group "MA" input int Inp_MA_ma_period = 6 ; input ENUM_MA_METHOD Inp_MA_ma_method = MODE_EMA ; int handle_iCustom; int OnInit () Find the custom indicator handle creation block in OnInit() of Indicators Code.mq5 and insert it to the EA:

int handle_iCustom; int OnInit () { handle_iCustom= iCustom (m_symbol.Name(),Inp_DEMA_period, "Examples\\DEMA" , Inp_DEMA_ma_period, Inp_DEMA_ma_shift, Inp_DEMA_applied_price); if (handle_iCustom== INVALID_HANDLE ) { PrintFormat ( "Failed to create handle of the iCustom indicator for the symbol %s/%s, error code %d" , m_symbol.Name(), EnumToString (Inp_DEMA_period), GetLastError ()); m_init_error= true ; return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); } return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); } Here we have some work to do. We need to set the timeframe (InpWorkingPeriod), the path to the indicator (we assume that it is stored in the root of the Indicators folder) and the inputs: int OnInit () { handle_iCustom= iCustom (m_symbol.Name(), InpWorkingPeriod, "MA on DeMarker" , "DeMarker" , Inp_DeM_ma_period, Inp_DeM_LevelUP, Inp_DeM_LevelDOWN, "MA" , Inp_MA_ma_period, Inp_MA_ma_method ); if (handle_iCustom== INVALID_HANDLE ) { PrintFormat ( "Failed to create handle of the iCustom indicator for the symbol %s/%s, error code %d" , m_symbol.Name(), EnumToString ( InpWorkingPeriod ), GetLastError ()); m_init_error= true ; return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); } return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }

5. We catch the transaction (simplified code)

NB: This is a simplified version of the EA. Many functions have shorter code compared to a full-fledged constructor.



If there are no positions in the market opened by this EA, set the trading request to open BUY position. Confirmation of opening the position is printed from OnTradeTransaction and OnTick. Searching and writing a trade order in the SearchTradingSignals function:

bool SearchTradingSignals( void ) { if (IsPositionExists()) return ( true ); int size_need_position= ArraySize (SPosition); if (size_need_position> 0 ) return ( true ); ArrayResize (SPosition,size_need_position+ 1 ); SPosition[size_need_position].pos_type= POSITION_TYPE_BUY ; if (InpPrintLog) Print ( __FILE__ , " " , __FUNCTION__ , ", OK: " , "Signal BUY" ); return ( true ); }

If the market has no positions opened by the EA and the SPosition array size is zero, increase the array size by one. Thus, we create a single STRUCT_POSITION structure object. This, in turn, call the STRUCT_POSITION() constructor. After calling the constructor, the structure elements are initialized (for example, volume — the position volume is set to 0.0, thus, it will be taken from the 'Position size management (lot calculation)' group of inputs). Now it only remains to set the trading order type into the structure. In this case, it can be interpreted as: "Open BUY position".

After setting the trading order, the SPosition array consists of a single structure and the structure elements have the following values:

Element Value Note pos_type POSITION_TYPE_BUY set in SearchTradingSignals volume 0.0 initialized in the structure constructor lot_coefficient 0.0 initialized in the structure constructor waiting_transaction false initialized in the structure constructor waiting_order_ticket 0 initialized in the structure constructor transaction_confirmed false initialized in the structure constructor

5.1. We get to OnTick on a new tick

OnTick general principle:

void OnTick () { int size_need_position= ArraySize (SPosition); if (size_need_position> 0 ) { for ( int i=size_need_position- 1 ; i>= 0 ; i--) { if (SPosition[i].waiting_transaction) { if (!SPosition[i].transaction_confirmed) { if (InpPrintLog) Print ( __FILE__ , " " , __FUNCTION__ , ", OK: " , "transaction_confirmed: " ,SPosition[i].transaction_confirmed); return ; } else if (SPosition[i].transaction_confirmed) { ArrayRemove (SPosition,i, 1 ); return ; } } if (SPosition[i].pos_type== POSITION_TYPE_BUY ) { SPosition[i].waiting_transaction= true ; OpenPosition(i); return ; } if (SPosition[i].pos_type== POSITION_TYPE_SELL ) { SPosition[i].waiting_transaction= true ; OpenPosition(i); return ; } } } if (!RefreshRates()) return ; if (!SearchTradingSignals()) return ; }

At the start of OnTick, check the SPosition array size (this is the STRUCT_POSITION structure array). If the array size exceeds zero, start traversing to zero with two scenarios available:

if the waiting_transaction structure flag is true (trading order has been prepared, need to wait for confirmation), check the transaction_confirmed flag

(trading order has been prepared, need to wait for confirmation), check the flag if false , the transaction has not been confirmed yet (for instance, this may happen if the trading order has been sent, a new tick has arrived, while OnTradeTransaction still has no confirmation). Print the appropriate message and exit by return — wait for a new tick in the hope that the information is updated on the new tick

, the transaction has not been confirmed yet (for instance, this may happen if the trading order has been sent, a new tick has arrived, while still has no confirmation). Print the appropriate message and exit by wait for a new tick in the hope that the information is updated on the new tick

if true , the transaction has been confirmed. Remove the structure from the array and exit by return

, the transaction has been confirmed. Remove the structure from the array and exit by if the waiting_transaction structure flag is false (the trading order has just been specified and has not been executed yet), enable the waiting_transaction flag and redirect the order to OpenPosition. The code block can be simplified down to SPosition[i].waiting_transaction= true ; OpenPosition(i); return ; but I have left it this way for easier understanding of the full form of the EA constructor:

if (SPosition[i].pos_type== POSITION_TYPE_BUY ) { if (InpCloseOpposite) { if (count_sells> 0 ) { ClosePositions( POSITION_TYPE_SELL ); return ; } } if (InpOnlyOne) { if (count_buys+count_sells== 0 ) { SPosition[i].waiting_transaction= true ; OpenPosition(i); return ; } else { ArrayRemove (SPosition,i, 1 ); return ; } } SPosition[i].waiting_transaction= true ; OpenPosition(i); return ; } if (SPosition[i].pos_type== POSITION_TYPE_SELL ) { if (InpCloseOpposite) { if (count_buys> 0 ) { ClosePositions( POSITION_TYPE_BUY ); return ; } } if (InpOnlyOne) { if (count_buys+count_sells== 0 ) { SPosition[i].waiting_transaction= true ; OpenPosition(i); return ; } else { ArrayRemove (SPosition,i, 1 ); return ; } } SPosition[i].waiting_transaction= true ; OpenPosition(i); return ; }

Let's continue the tracking. Let me remind you the code block:

if (SPosition[i].pos_type== POSITION_TYPE_BUY ) { SPosition[i].waiting_transaction= true ; OpenPosition(i); return ; }

The trading order has just been set into the structure (in the SearchTradingSignals function) and the waiting_transaction flag is set to false. Thus, set the waiting_transaction flag to true and pass the i parameter to the OpenPosition function. This is the structure serial number in the OpenPosition array. Since the trading order type is POSITION_TYPE_BUY, pass the structure serial number to the OpenBuy function.

5.2. OpenBuy function

The function objective is to pass the preliminary tests, send a trading request for opening BUY and track the result right away.

The first check - SYMBOL_VOLUME_LIMIT

SYMBOL_VOLUME_LIMIT The maximum allowed total volume of an open position and pending orders in one direction (either buy or sell) for this symbol. For example, if the limit is 5 lots, you may have an open position of 5 lots and place a Sell Limit order of 5 lots as well. But in this case you cannot place a pending Buy Limit order (since the total volume in one direction will exceed the limit) or place a Sell Limit order above 5 lots.

If the check is not passed, remove the structure element from the SPosition array.

The second check - margin

Get the free margin remaining after a trading operation (FreeMarginCheck) and the margin necessary for a trading operation (MarginCheck). After that, be sure to leave the sum at least equal to FreeMarginCheck for safety:

if (free_margin_check>margin_check)

If the check is not passed, print the free_margin_check variable and remove the structure element from the SPosition array.

The third check - bool result of the Buy operation

If the Buy method returns false, print the error and set waiting_transaction to false (the most common reason is error 10004, requote). Thus, an attempt to re-open the BUY position will be made on a new ticket. If the result is true (below is the code block, in which the Buy method has returned true)

if (m_trade.ResultDeal()== 0 ) { if (m_trade.ResultRetcode()== 10009 ) { SPosition[index].waiting_transaction= true ; SPosition[index].waiting_order_ticket=m_trade.ResultOrder(); } else { SPosition[index].waiting_transaction= false ; if (InpPrintLog) Print ( __FILE__ , " " , __FUNCTION__ , ", ERROR: " , "#1 Buy -> false. Result Retcode: " ,m_trade.ResultRetcode(), ", description of result: " ,m_trade.ResultRetcodeDescription()); } if (InpPrintLog) PrintResultTrade(m_trade,m_symbol); } else { if (m_trade.ResultRetcode()== 10009 ) { SPosition[index].waiting_transaction= true ; SPosition[index].waiting_order_ticket=m_trade.ResultOrder(); } else { SPosition[index].waiting_transaction= false ; if (InpPrintLog) Print ( __FILE__ , " " , __FUNCTION__ , ", OK: " , "#2 Buy -> true. Result Retcode: " ,m_trade.ResultRetcode(), ", description of result: " ,m_trade.ResultRetcodeDescription()); } if (InpPrintLog) PrintResultTrade(m_trade,m_symbol); }

then check ResultDeal (deal ticket).

If the deal ticket is zero, check ResultRetcode (request execution reslut code). The resulting return code is 10009 (for example, the trading order was sent to an external trading system, like exchange, therefore the deal ticket is zero). Set waiting_transaction to true, while waiting_order_ticket is to contain ResultOrder (order ticket). Otherwise (the return code is not 10009), waiting_transaction is set to false and the error message is printed.

If the deal ticket is not zero (for example, the execution is performed on the same trade server), perform the similar return code checks and write the values to waiting_transaction and waiting_order_ticket.

5.3. OnTradeTransaction

If the trading order has been successfully sent, wait for the confirmation that the deal has been performed and recorded in the trading history. In OnTradeTransaction, we work with the trans variable (the structure of the MqlTradeTransaction type). The structure has only two strings of interest — deal and type:

struct MqlTradeTransaction { ulong deal; ulong order; string symbol; ENUM_TRADE_TRANSACTION_TYPE type; ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type; ENUM_ORDER_STATE order_state; ENUM_DEAL_TYPE deal_type; ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME time_type; datetime time_expiration; double price; double price_trigger; double price_sl; double price_tp; double volume; ulong position; ulong position_by; };





As soon as OnTradeTransaction gets TRADE_TRANSACTION_DEAL_ADD (adding a deal to history), perform the check: attempt to select a deal in history via HistoryDealSelect. If failed to select, print the error. If the deal exists in trading history, iterate over the SPosition array in a loop. In the loop, only have a look at the structures having the waiting_transaction set to true, while waiting_order_ticket is equal to the ticket of the order of a selected deal. If a match is found, set transaction_confirmed to true. This means the trading order has been executed and confirmed.

void OnTradeTransaction ( const MqlTradeTransaction &trans, const MqlTradeRequest &request, const MqlTradeResult &result) { ENUM_TRADE_TRANSACTION_TYPE type=trans.type; if (type== TRADE_TRANSACTION_DEAL_ADD ) { ResetLastError (); if ( HistoryDealSelect (trans.deal)) m_deal.Ticket(trans.deal); else { Print ( __FILE__ , " " , __FUNCTION__ , ", ERROR: " , "HistoryDealSelect(" ,trans.deal, ") error: " , GetLastError ()); return ; } if (m_deal. Symbol ()==m_symbol.Name() && m_deal.Magic()==InpMagic) { if (m_deal.DealType()== DEAL_TYPE_BUY || m_deal.DealType()== DEAL_TYPE_SELL ) { int size_need_position= ArraySize (SPosition); if (size_need_position> 0 ) { for ( int i= 0 ; i<size_need_position; i++) { if (SPosition[i].waiting_transaction) if (SPosition[i].waiting_order_ticket==m_deal.Order()) { Print ( __FUNCTION__ , " Transaction confirmed" ); SPosition[i].transaction_confirmed= true ; break ; } } } } } } }

Get to OnTick on a new tick. The structure having true in transaction_confirmed is removed from the SPosition array. Thus, a trading order has been issued and tracked till it appears in the trading history.

6. Creating an EA (position opening signals) using the constructor

Before developing any EA, we should think about its trading strategy. Let's consider a simple strategy based on iDEMA (Double Exponential Moving Average, DEMA) indicator. This is a default strategy set in the constructor. An attempt to find an open signal is made only when a new bar appears, while the trading signal itself is an indicator going up or down sequentially:

Fig. 8. DEMA Strategy

Keep in mind that any strategy can be greatly modified by adjusting the parameters. For example, we may disable Trailing while leaving Take Profit and Stop Loss intact. Or vice versa: disable Take Profit and Stop Loss, while Trailing remains. We may also restrict trading directions by allowing only BUY or SELL. It is also possible to enable Time control and limit trading at night or, on the contrary, set up trading at night time only. A trading system can also be drastically changed by adjusting parameters from the Additional features group.

In general, the backbone of a trading strategy is built in the SearchTradingSignals function, while all other parameters are meant for "probing" the market in search of optimal approaches.

So let's create a new file to be an EA blank (perform the steps indicated in Figures 3 and 4). At step 4, specify a unique name for your EA. Let it be iDEMA Full EA.mq5. As a result, we get the following workpiece:

#property copyright "Copyright © 2021, Vladimir Karputov" #property link "https://www.mql5.com/en/users/barabashkakvn" #property version "1.00" input int Input1= 9 ; int OnInit () { return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); } void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { } void OnTick () { }

Now copy the entire code from Trading engine 3.mq5 and insert it instead of the strings. Now it is time to edit the "EA header". The resulting "header" looks as follows:

#property copyright "Copyright © 2021, Vladimir Karputov" #property link "https://www.mql5.com/en/users/barabashkakvn" #property version "4.003" #property description "barabashkakvn Trading engine 4.003" #property description "Take Profit, Stop Loss and Trailing - in Points (1.00055-1.00045=10 points)" #include <Trade\PositionInfo.mqh>

Make the "header" look as follows:

#property copyright "Copyright © 2021, Vladimir Karputov" #property link "https://www.mql5.com/en/users/barabashkakvn" #property version "1.001" #property description "iDEMA EA" #property description "Take Profit, Stop Loss and Trailing - in Points (1.00055-1.00045=10 points)" #include <Trade\PositionInfo.mqh>

Now if we compile this, there will be no errors. The obtained EA is even able to trade.

6.1. SearchTradingSignals function

This is the main function responsible for checking the availability of trading orders. Let's consider this function block by block.

No more than one position per bar:

if ( iTime (m_symbol.Name(),InpWorkingPeriod, 0 )==m_last_deal_in) return ( true );

Checking the trading time range:

if (!TimeControlHourMinute()) return ( true );

Receiving data from the indicator. The indicator data are passed to the dema array. With the help of ArraySetAsSeries, the reverse indexing order is set for it (the [0] array element is to correspond to the rightmost bar on the chart). The data is received via the iGetArray custom function:

double dema[]; ArraySetAsSeries (dema, true ); int start_pos= 0 ,count= 6 ; if (!iGetArray(handle_iCustom, 0 ,start_pos,count,dema)) { return ( false ); } int size_need_position= ArraySize (SPosition); if (size_need_position> 0 ) return ( true );

BUY position open signal. If necessary (the InpReverse variable stores the Positions: Reverse input value), a trading signal can be reversed. If there is a limitation concerning trading direction (the InpTradeMode variable stores Trade mode: input value), it will be considered:

if (dema[m_bar_current]>dema[m_bar_current+ 1 ] && dema[m_bar_current+ 1 ]>dema[m_bar_current+ 3 ]) { if (! InpReverse ) { if ( InpTradeMode !=sell) { ArrayResize (SPosition,size_need_position+ 1 ); SPosition[size_need_position].pos_type= POSITION_TYPE_BUY ; if (InpPrintLog) Print ( __FILE__ , " " , __FUNCTION__ , ", OK: " , "Signal BUY" ); return ( true ); } } else { if ( InpTradeMode !=buy) { ArrayResize (SPosition,size_need_position+ 1 ); SPosition[size_need_position].pos_type= POSITION_TYPE_SELL ; if (InpPrintLog) Print ( __FILE__ , " " , __FUNCTION__ , ", OK: " , "Signal SELL" ); return ( true ); } } }

The code block for a SELL signal is similar.

7. Creating an EA (pending order signals) using the constructor

The EA's name will be iDEMA Full EA Pending.mq5. Open iDEMA Full EA.mq5 and save it under the new name.

A trading strategy is always developed first followed by the code. Let's slightly change the strategy used in the section 6. Create the EA (position open signals) using the constructor. BUY position open signal is replaced with Buy Stop pending order one, while SELL position open signal is replaced with Sell Stop pending order. The following parameters are used for the pending orders:

Pending: Expiration, in minutes (0 -> OFF) -> 600

-> Pending: Indent — pending order indent from the current price (when the pending order price is not set explicitly) -> 50

pending order indent from the current price (when the pending order price is not set explicitly) -> Pending: Maximum spread (0 -> OFF) . If the current spread exceeds the specified one, the pending order is not set (the EA waits for the spread to decrease) -> 12

. If the current spread exceeds the specified one, the pending order is not set (the EA waits for the spread to decrease) -> Pending: Only one pending — enabled/disabled flag. Only one pending order is allowed in the market -> true

enabled/disabled flag. Only one pending order is allowed in the market -> Pending: Reverse pending type — enabled/disabled flag. Pending order reverse -> false

enabled/disabled flag. Pending order reverse -> Pending: New pending -> delete previous ones — if a pending order is to be set, then all other pending orders are preliminarily deleted -> true

The SearchTradingSignals function looks as follows:

bool SearchTradingSignals( void ) { if ( iTime (m_symbol.Name(),InpWorkingPeriod, 0 )==m_last_deal_in) return ( true ); if (!TimeControlHourMinute()) return ( true ); double dema[]; ArraySetAsSeries (dema, true ); int start_pos= 0 ,count= 6 ; if (!iGetArray(handle_iCustom, 0 ,start_pos,count,dema)) { return ( false ); } int size_need_pending= ArraySize (SPending); if (size_need_pending> 0 ) return ( true ); if (InpPendingOnlyOne) if (IsPendingOrdersExists()) return ( true ); if (InpPendingClosePrevious) m_need_delete_all= true ; if (dema[m_bar_current]>dema[m_bar_current+ 1 ] && dema[m_bar_current+ 1 ]>dema[m_bar_current+ 3 ]) { if (!InpReverse) { if (InpTradeMode!=sell) { ArrayResize (SPending,size_need_pending+ 1 ); SPending[size_need_pending].pending_type= ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP ; if (InpPrintLog) Print ( __FILE__ , " " , __FUNCTION__ , ", OK: " , "Signal BUY STOP" ); return ( true ); } } else { if (InpTradeMode!=buy) { ArrayResize (SPending,size_need_pending+ 1 ); SPending[size_need_pending].pending_type= ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP ; if (InpPrintLog) Print ( __FILE__ , " " , __FUNCTION__ , ", OK: " , "Signal SELL STOP" ); return ( true ); } } } if (dema[m_bar_current]<dema[m_bar_current+ 1 ] && dema[m_bar_current+ 1 ]<dema[m_bar_current+ 3 ]) { if (!InpReverse) { if (InpTradeMode!=buy) { ArrayResize (SPending,size_need_pending+ 1 ); SPending[size_need_pending].pending_type= ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP ; if (InpPrintLog) Print ( __FILE__ , " " , __FUNCTION__ , ", OK: " , "Signal SELL STOP" ); return ( true ); } } else { if (InpTradeMode!=sell) { ArrayResize (SPending,size_need_pending+ 1 ); SPending[size_need_pending].pending_type= ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP ; if (InpPrintLog) Print ( __FILE__ , " " , __FUNCTION__ , ", OK: " , "Signal BUY STOP" ); return ( true ); } } } return ( true ); }

Note that we not set the pending order price to the SPending structure. This means the current price plus indent are to be used.

We received a trading signal, which triggered (a pending order was placed) only when the spread became lower than the specified one:

Fig. 9. iDEMA Full EA Pending





Files attached to the article:

Name File type Description Indicators Code EA Variables for storing handles, indicator inputs, indicator creation blocks Add indicator.mq5 EA Example of working with Add indicator.mq5 — adding a standard indicator Add custom indicator.mq5 EA

Example of adding a custom indicator Trading engine 4.mq5 EA Constructor iDEMA Full EA.mq5

EA

EA created with the help of the constructor — position open signals

iDEMA Full EA Pending.mq5

EA

EA created with the help of the constructor — pending order placement signals



Conclusion

I hope that this set of trading functions will help you create more reliable Expert Advisors ready for the constantly changing market trading conditions. Never hesitate to experiment with the parameters. You are able to drastically change your strategy by enabling some parameters, while disabling others.



