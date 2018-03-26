LifeHack for traders: Blending ForEach with defines (#define)

— What makes you cool, bro?

— The defines make you cool, bro



(с) fxsaber



You still write in MQL4 and want to switch to MQL5? We will show you where to start from! Now you can work comfortably in MQL5 MetaEditor and at the same time use the MQL4 notation (actually, such an opportunity appeared a bit earlier, although in this article, I want to provide a more complete and detailed description of how to migrate MQL4 functions to MQL5).





A good programmer is a lazy programmer



Creating Expert Advisors almost always entails a lot of work with loops. Loops surround us everywhere: searching orders, trades in history, chart objects, Market Watch symbols, bars in an indicator buffer. To make a programmer's life a bit easier, MetaEditor features snippets meaning that when you enter the first characters, they automatically turn into a small piece of code after pressing Tab. This is how the 'for' loop snippet works:







Not bad, but it does not cover all our needs. Consider the simplest example: suppose that we need to search through all Market Watch symbols.



int total= SymbolsTotal ( true ); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++ ) { string symbol= SymbolName (i, true ); PrintFormat ( "%d. %s" ,i+ 1 ,symbol); }

It would be great to develop a MetaEditor snippet starting with fes (for_each_symbol) and unfolding into the following block:





There are no custom snippets in MetaEditor, so we will apply the 'defines'. The #define macro substitution was invented by lazy smart programmers who pursued several goals. Among them are the ease of reading and the convenience of writing repetitive code.



Many programming languages, in addition to the standard for loop, features its variations, for example: for(<typename> element:Collection) or for each (type identifier in expression). If we could write the following code

for ( ulong order_id in History) { working with order_id }

, the life of the programmer would be a little easier. You can find opponents and supporters of this approach on the Internet. Here I will show you how to do a similar thing with the #define macros.

Let's start with a simple task - get the names of all Market Watch symbols. Let's move straight forward and write the following macro:

#define ForEachSymbol (s,i) string s; int total= SymbolsTotal ( true ); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++, s= SymbolName (i, true ) ) void OnStart () { ForEachSymbol (symbol,index) { PrintFormat ( "%d. %s" ,index ,symbol); } }

The compiler perfectly understands this entry returning no errors. We start debugging by pressing F5 and see that something has gone wrong:

1 . (null) 2 . GBPUSD 3 . USDCHF 4 . USDJPY ...

The problem is that the s = SymbolName (i, true) expression in the 'for' loop is calculated after iteration, and our 's' variable is not initialized at the first iteration, when i=0. 'for' statement:

The 'for' statement consists of three expressions and an executable statement: for(expression1; expression2; expression3)

statement; Expression1 describes the loop initialization. Expression2 — check for the loop completion condition. If it is 'true', then the for loop body operator is executed. Everything repeats until expression2 becomes 'false'. If it is 'false', the loop terminates and control is passed to the next statement. ExpressionЗ is calculated after each iteration.

The process is simple. Let's make a couple of edits:

#define ForEachSymbol (s,i) string s = SymbolName ( 0 , true ) ; int total= SymbolsTotal ( true ); for ( int i= 1 ;i<total;i++,s= SymbolName (i, true )) void OnStart () { ForEachSymbol (symbol,index) { PrintFormat ( "%d. %s" ,index,symbol); // index +1 is replaced with index } }

and get a necessary result. We have developed the ForEachSymbol macro with symbol and index parameters as if this has been a normal 'for' loop, and worked with these variables in the pseudo-loop body as if they have already been declared and initialized using necessary values. Thus, we can get the desired properties of the Market Watch symbols using the SymbolInfoXXX() functions. For example:

void OnStart () { ForEachSymbol ( symbol , index ) { double spread= SymbolInfoDouble ( symbol , SYMBOL_ASK )- SymbolInfoDouble ( symbol , SYMBOL_BID ); double point= SymbolInfoDouble ( symbol , SYMBOL_POINT ); long digits= SymbolInfoInteger ( symbol , SYMBOL_DIGITS ); string str_spread= DoubleToString (spread/point, 0 ); string str_point= DoubleToString (point,digits); Print ( index , ". " , symbol , " spread=" ,str_spread, " points (" , digits, " digits" , ", point=" ,str_point, ")" ); } }

Now we can write a similar macro for searching graphical objects on the chart:

#define ForEachObject (name,i) string name= ObjectName ( 0 , 0 ); int total= ObjectsTotal ( 0 ); for ( int i= 1 ;i<=total;i++,name= ObjectName ( 0 ,i- 1 )) void OnStart () { ForEachObject ( objectname ,index) { Print (index, ": objectname=\"" , objectname , "\", objecttype=" , EnumToString (( ENUM_OBJECT ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , objectname , OBJPROP_TYPE ))); } }

The ForEachObject macro definition string has become a bit longer. Besides, it is more difficult to comprehend a single-string replacement code. But it turns out that this issue has already been solved as well: a macro definition can now be divided into strings using a backslash '\'. The result is as follows:

#define ForEachObject (name,i) string name= ObjectName ( 0 , 0 ); \ int ob_total= ObjectsTotal ( 0 ); \ for ( int i= 1 ;i<=ob_total;i++,name= ObjectName ( 0 ,i- 1 ))

For the compiler, all these three strings look like a single long string, while becoming more comprehensible. Now, we need to create similar macros for working with trading entities — orders, positions and trades.



Let's start with searching for orders. Only the HistorySelect() history selection function is added here:



#define ForEachOrder (ticket,i) HistorySelect ( 0 , TimeCurrent ()); \ ulong ticket= OrderGetTicket ( 0 ); \ int or_total= OrdersTotal (); \ for ( int i= 1 ;i<or_total;i++,ticket= OrderGetTicket (i)) void OnStart () { ForEachOrder ( orderticket , index ) { Print ( index , ": #" , orderticket , " " , OrderGetString ( ORDER_SYMBOL ), " " , EnumToString (( ENUM_ORDER_TYPE ) OrderGetInteger ( ORDER_TYPE ))); } }

You can notice that there is no error handling in this macro (and the two previous ones). For example, what if HistorySelect() returns false? In this case, we will not be able to pass through all orders in the loop. Besides, who actually analyzes HistorySelect() execution result? Thus, this macro contains nothing that might be forbidden for the usual way of developing a program.



The most strongest criticism of using #define is the fact that macro substitutions do not allow for code debugging. I agree with this, although, as fxsaber says, "A reliably fixed patient requires no anesthesia debugged macro requires no debugging".



Next, let's develop the macro for searching positions in a similar way:



#define ForEachPosition (ticket,i) HistorySelect ( 0 , TimeCurrent ()); \ ulong ticket= PositionGetTicket ( 0 ); \ int po_total= PositionsTotal (); \ for ( int i= 1 ;i<=po_total;i++,ticket= PositionGetTicket (i- 1 )) void OnStart () { ForEachPosition (positionid,index) { Print (index, ": " , PositionGetString ( POSITION_SYMBOL ), " postionID #" ,positionid); }

Search trades in history:

#define ForEachDeal (ticket,i) HistorySelect ( 0 , TimeCurrent ()); \ ulong ticket= HistoryDealGetTicket ( 0 ); \ int total= HistoryDealsTotal (); \ for ( int i= 1 ;i<=total;i++,ticket= HistoryDealGetTicket (i- 1 )) void OnStart () { ForEachDeal (dealticket,index) { Print (index, ": deal #" ,dealticket, ", order ticket=" , HistoryDealGetInteger (dealticket, DEAL_ORDER )); } }

Search orders in history:

#define ForEachHistory Order (ticket,i) HistorySelect ( 0 , TimeCurrent ());\ ulong ticket= HistoryOrderGetTicket ( 0 ); \ int total= HistoryOrdersTotal (); \ for ( int i= 1 ;i<=total;i++,ticket= HistoryOrderGetTicket (i- 1 )) void OnStart () { ForEachHistory Order (historyorderticket,index) { Print (index, ": #" ,historyorderticket); } }

Collect all macro substitutions in a single ForEach.mqh4 file:

#property copyright "Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #define ForEachSymbol ( symbol ,i) string symbol= SymbolName ( 0 , true ); \ int os_ total= SymbolsTotal ( true ); \ for ( int i= 1 ;i<os_total;i++,symbol= SymbolName (i, true )) #define ForEachObject ( name ,i) string name= ObjectName ( 0 , 0 ); \ int ob_ total= ObjectsTotal ( 0 ); \ for ( int i= 1 ;i<=ob_total;i++,name= ObjectName ( 0 ,i- 1 )) #define ForEachOrder ( ticket ,i) HistorySelect ( 0 , TimeCurrent ()); \ ulong ticket= OrderGetTicket ( 0 ); \ int or_ total= OrdersTotal (); \ for ( int i= 1 ;i<or_total;i++,ticket= OrderGetTicket (i)) #define ForEachPosition ( ticket ,i) HistorySelect ( 0 , TimeCurrent ()); \ ulong ticket= PositionGetTicket ( 0 ); \ int po_ total= PositionsTotal (); \ for ( int i= 1 ;i<=po_total;i++,ticket= PositionGetTicket (i- 1 )) #define ForEachDeal ( ticket ,i) HistorySelect ( 0 , TimeCurrent ()); \ ulong ticket= HistoryDealGetTicket ( 0 ); \ int dh_ total= HistoryDealsTotal (); \ for ( int i= 1 ;i<=dh_total;i++,ticket= HistoryDealGetTicket (i- 1 )) #define ForEachHistoryOrder ( ticket ,i) HistorySelect ( 0 , TimeCurrent ());\ ulong ticket= HistoryOrderGetTicket ( 0 ); \ int oh_ total= HistoryOrdersTotal (); \ for ( int i= 1 ;i<=oh_total;i++,ticket= HistoryOrderGetTicket (i- 1 ))

Note: we had to add a prefix for the 'total' variable of each macro, so that there are no conflicts if we decide to use more than one macro in our code. This is the biggest disadvantage of this macro: we hide the variable declaration inside it, while that variable is visible from the outside. This can lead to hard-to-detect errors when compiling.

In addition, when using a parametric macro, the compiler does not give any hints as it does for functions. You will have to learn these 6 macros by heart if you want to use them. Although this is not so difficult, since the first parameter is always an entity that is looped, and the second parameter is always the index of the loop, which starts with 1 (one).

Finally, let's add more macros to search in a reverse order. In this case, we need to move from the end of the list to its beginning. Add the Back suffix to the macro name and make some minor changes. Here is how the macro for searching through Market Watch symbols looks like.

#define ForEachSymbolBack(symbol,i) int s_start= SymbolsTotal ( true )- 1 ;\ string symbol= SymbolName (s_start, true ); \ for ( int i=s_start;i>= 0 ;i--,symbol= SymbolName (i, true )) void OnStart () { ForEachSymbolBack(symbol,index) { double spread= SymbolInfoDouble (symbol, SYMBOL_ASK )- SymbolInfoDouble (symbol, SYMBOL_BID ); double point= SymbolInfoDouble (symbol, SYMBOL_POINT ); long digits= SymbolInfoInteger (symbol, SYMBOL_DIGITS ); string str_spread= DoubleToString (spread/point, 0 ); string str_point= DoubleToString (point,digits); Print (index, ". " ,symbol, " spread=" ,str_spread, " points (" , digits, " digits" , ", point=" ,str_point, ")" ); } }

As you can see, the value of the index variable changes from size-1 to 0 here. We have completed our acquaintance with #define. Now, it is time to develop functions for easy MQL4-style access.







1. What groups of MQL4 functions are described in the article

Note: Replace such variables as Point, Digits and Bar with Point(), Digits() and Bar(Symbol(),Period()) The MQL4 AccountXXXX, MQL4 MarketInfo, MQL4 Status check and MQL4 Predefined variables groups are to be converted into MQL5. Thus, the four files: AccountInfo.mqh, MarketInfo.mqh, Check.mqh and Predefined.mqh are to be added to [date folder]\MQL5\Include\SimpleCall\. There are seven files in the folder to convert MQL4 functions into MQL5: AccountInfo.mqh, Check.mqh, IndicatorsMQL4.mqh, IndicatorsMQL5.mqh, MarketInfo.mqh, Predefined.mqh and Series.mqh. You should include all these files. Also, please note the limitation: IndicatorsMQL4.mqh and IndicatorsMQL5.mqh files cannot be included together — you only can choose one of them. Therefore, the folder features two files: SimpleCallMQL4.mqh includes all files plus IndicatorsMQL4.mqh and SimpleCallMQL5.mqh includes all files plus IndicatorsMQL5.mqh. Example of including based on MACD Sample.mq4 Copy MACD Sample.mq4 to MQL5 folder with EAs — for example, to [data folder]\MQL5\Experts\, and change the file extension to mq5. Thus, we obtain MACD Sample.mq5 file. Compile and get 59 errors and one warning. Now, connect SimpleCallMQL4.mqh: #property copyright "2005-2014, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "http://www.mql4.com" #include <SimpleCall\SimpleCallMQL4.mqh> input double TakeProfit = 50 ; Compile again and get 39 errors and one warning. Now, manually replace (Ctrl+H) Bars with Bars(Symbol(),Period()) and Point with Point(). Compile. 35 errors remain. They are all related to trading functions. But we will not talk about trading functions in this article.

1.1. MQL4 AccountXXXX MQL4 AccountXXXX functions are converted in the file [date folder]\MQL5\Include\SimpleCall\AccountInfo.mqh The table of matching MQL4 functions with MQL5 ones looks as follows:



MQL4 MQL5 AccountInfoXXXX MQL5 CAccountInfo Notes AccountInfoDouble AccountInfoDouble CAccountInfo::InfoDouble or CAccountInfo::double methods AccountInfoInteger AccountInfoInteger CAccountInfo::InfoInteger or CAccountInfo::integer methods AccountInfoString AccountInfoString CAccountInfo::InfoString or CAccountInfo::text methods AccountBalance AccountInfoDouble(ACCOUNT_BALANCE) or CAccountInfo::Balance AccountCredit AccountInfoDouble(ACCOUNT_CREDIT) or CAccountInfo::Credit AccountCompany AccountInfoString(ACCOUNT_COMPANY) or CAccountInfo::Company AccountCurrency AccountInfoString(ACCOUNT_CURRENCY) or CAccountInfo::Currency AccountEquity AccountInfoDouble(ACCOUNT_EQUITY) or CAccountInfo::Equity AccountFreeMargin AccountInfoDouble(ACCOUNT_FREEMARGIN) or CAccountInfo::FreeMargin AccountFreeMarginCheck --- /--- CAccountInfo::FreeMarginCheck AccountFreeMarginMode No equivalent No equivalent AccountLeverage AccountInfoInteger(ACCOUNT_LEVERAGE) CAccountInfo::Leverage In MQL4, it has the int type, in MQL5, it is long AccountMargin AccountInfoDouble(ACCOUNT_MARGIN) CAccountInfo::Margin AccountName AccountInfoString(ACCOUNT_NAME) CAccountInfo::Name AccountNumber AccountInfoInteger(ACCOUNT_LOGIN) CAccountInfo::Login In MQL4, it has the int type, in MQL5, it is long AccountProfit AccountInfoDouble(ACCOUNT_PROFIT) CAccountInfo::Profit AccountServer AccountInfoString(ACCOUNT_SERVER) CAccountInfo::Server AccountStopoutLevel AccountInfoDouble(ACCOUNT_MARGIN_SO_SO) CAccountInfo::MarginStopOut In MQL4, it has the int type, in MQL5, it is double AccountStopoutMode AccountInfoInteger(ACCOUNT_MARGIN_SO_MODE) CAccountInfo::StopoutMode

Please note that MQL5 has no equivalent for MQL4 AccountFreeMarginMode. You use MQL4 AccountFreeMarginMode further at your own risk. When detecting MQL4 AccountFreeMarginMode, a warning is sent to the log and NaN ("not a number") is returned.

For other MQL4 AccountXXXX functions, there are equivalents in two versions: via AccountInfoXXXX or via CAccountInfo trading class. For AccountInfoDouble, AccountInfoInteger and AccountInfoString, there are no differences between MQL4 and MQL5.

The file header has the following code. How it works?

#define OP_BUY ORDER_TYPE_BUY #define OP_SELL ORDER_TYPE_SELL

First, let's have a look at #define help:

The #define directive can be used to assign mnemonic names to constants. There are two forms: #define identifier expression #define identifier(par1,... par8) expression The #define directive substitutes 'expression' for all further found entries of 'identifier' in the source text.

In case of our code, this description looks as follows (we used parameter-free form): #define directive substitutes ORDER_TYPE_BUY or all further found entries of OP_BUY in the source text. The #define directive substitutes ORDER_TYPE_SELL for all further found entries of OP_SELL in the source text. In other words, after including the file [date folder]\MQL5\Include\SimpleCall\AccountInfo.mqh to your MQL5 EA, you can use OP_BUY and OP_SELL MQL4 types in a familiar way. The compiler will not return an error.

So, the first group of functions that we bring to the MQL5 type: AccountBalance(), AccountCredit(), AccountCompany(), AccountCurrency(), AccountEquity() and AccountFreeMargin():

#define AccountBalance ( void ) AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_BALANCE ) #define AccountCredit ( void ) AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_CREDIT ) #define AccountCompany ( void ) AccountInfoString ( ACCOUNT_COMPANY ) #define AccountCurrency ( void ) AccountInfoString ( ACCOUNT_CURRENCY ) #define AccountEquity ( void ) AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_EQUITY ) #define AccountFreeMargin ( void ) AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_FREE )

Here, in the MQL4 XXXX(void) functions, the parametric #define form is used where "void" acts as a parameter. This can be easily checked: if we remove "void", we get "unexpected in macro format parameter list" error during the compilation:





In case of MQL4 AccountFreeMarginCheck, we will act differently — set AccountFreeMarginCheck as a normal function with only an MQL5 code used inside it:

double AccountFreeMarginCheck ( string symbol, int cmd, double volume) { double price= 0.0 ; ENUM_ORDER_TYPE trade_operation=( ENUM_ORDER_TYPE )cmd; if (trade_operation== ORDER_TYPE_BUY ) price= SymbolInfoDouble (symbol, SYMBOL_ASK ); if (trade_operation== ORDER_TYPE_SELL ) price= SymbolInfoDouble (symbol, SYMBOL_BID ); double margin_check= EMPTY_VALUE ; double margin= EMPTY_VALUE ; margin_check=(! OrderCalcMargin (trade_operation,symbol,volume,price,margin))? EMPTY_VALUE :margin; return ( AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_FREEMARGIN )-margin_check); }

As we said above, AccountFreeMarginMode has no equivalent in MQL5, therefore, "not a number" and a warning are issued when AccountFreeMarginMode is detected in the code:

double AccountFreeMarginMode ( void ) { string text= "MQL4 functions \"AccountFreeMarginMode()\" has no analogs in MQL5. Returned \"NAN - not a number\"" ; Alert (text); Print (text); return ( double ( "nan" )); }

For other MQL4 functions, we proceed in a similar way:

#define AccountLeverage ( void ) ( int ) AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_LEVERAGE ) #define AccountMargin ( void ) AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN ) #define AccountName ( void ) AccountInfoString ( ACCOUNT_NAME ) #define AccountNumber ( void ) ( int ) AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_LOGIN ) #define AccountProfit ( void ) AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_PROFIT ) #define AccountServer ( void ) AccountInfoString ( ACCOUNT_SERVER ) #define AccountStopoutLevel ( void ) ( int ) AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_SO_SO ) int AccountStopoutMode ( void ) { ENUM_ACCOUNT_STOPOUT_MODE stopout_mode=( ENUM_ACCOUNT_STOPOUT_MODE ) AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_SO_MODE ); if (stopout_mode== ACCOUNT_STOPOUT_MODE_PERCENT ) return ( 0 ); return ( 1 ); }

1.2. MQL4 MarketInfo

MQL4 MarketInfotXXXX functions are converted in the file [date folder]\MQL5\Include\SimpleCall\MarketInfo.mqh

MQL4 MarketInfo is of double type, but in MQL5, the equivalents of MarketInfo are present in SymbolInfoInteger() (get the 'long' type) and in SymbolInfoDouble() (get the 'double' type). Here, we can clearly notice the awkwardness of using the MarketInfo (type conversion) obsolete function. Using MQL5 SYMBOL_DIGITS as an example:

MarketInfo(Symbol(),MODE_DIGITS) <= (double)SymbolInfoInteger(symbol,SYMBOL_DIGITS)

1.2.1 Ambiguity with MQL4 MODE_TRADEALLOWED

In MQL4, this is a simple 'bool' flag, while in MQL5, a symbol may have several kinds of permissions/prohibitions:

ENUM_SYMBOL_TRADE_MODE

ID Description SYMBOL_TRADE_MODE_DISABLED Disable trading on a symbol SYMBOL_TRADE_MODE_LONGONLY Enable buys only SYMBOL_TRADE_MODE_SHORTONLY Enable sells only SYMBOL_TRADE_MODE_CLOSEONLY Enable close only YMBOL_TRADE_MODE_FULL No trading limitations

I propose 'false' only in case of SYMBOL_TRADE_MODE_DISABLED, and 'true' for partial limitations or full access (accompanied by Alert and Print warning of partial limitations).

1.2.2. Ambiguity with MQL4 MODE_SWAPTYPE

In MQL4, MODE_SWAPTYPE returns only four values (swap calculation method. 0 — in points; 1 — in symbol's base currency; 2 — in %; 3 — in margin funds currency), whereas in MQL5, the ENUM_SYMBOL_SWAP_MODE enumeration contains nine values having values similar to MQL4 ones:

MQL4 MODE_SWAPTYPE MQL5 ENUM_SYMBOL_SWAP_MODE No equivalent SYMBOL_SWAP_MODE_DISABLED 0 - in points SYMBOL_SWAP_MODE_POINTS 1 - in symbol's base currency SYMBOL_SWAP_MODE_CURRENCY_SYMBOL 3 - in margin funds currency SYMBOL_SWAP_MODE_CURRENCY_MARGIN No equivalent SYMBOL_SWAP_MODE_CURRENCY_DEPOSIT 2 - in % SYMBOL_SWAP_MODE_INTEREST_CURRENT 2 - in % SYMBOL_SWAP_MODE_INTEREST_OPEN No equivalent SYMBOL_SWAP_MODE_REOPEN_CURRENT No equivalent SYMBOL_SWAP_MODE_REOPEN_BID

In MQL5, there may be two options for calculating swaps in %:

Let's consider them as one type. For other MQL5 options having no equivalents in MQL4, a warning is issued and "not a number" is returned.

1.2.3. Ambiguity with MQL4 MODE_PROFITCALCMODE and MODE_MARGINCALCMODE

In MQL4, MODE_PROFITCALCMODE (profit calculation method) returns only three values: 0 — Forex; 1 — CFD; 2 — Futures, while MODE_MARGINCALCMODE (margin calculation method) returns four: 0 — Forex; 1 — CFD; 2 — Futures; 3 — CFDs for indices. In MQL5, it is possible to define the margin funds calculation method for an instrument (ENUM_SYMBOL_CALC_MODE enumeration), but there is no way to calculate the profit. I assume that in MQL5, the method of calculating the margin funds is equal to the profit calculation method, therefore, a similar value with MQL5 ENUM_SYMBOL_CALC_MODE is returned for MQL4 MODE_PROFITCALCMODE and MODE_MARGINCALCMODE.

The MQL5 ENUM_SYMBOL_CALC_MODE enumeration contains ten methods. Let's compare MQL4 MODE_PROFITCALCMODE with MQL5 ENUM_SYMBOL_CALC_MODE:

MQL4 MODE_PROFITCALCMODE "Forex" <==> MQL5 SYMBOL_CALC_MODE_FOREX

MQL4 MODE_PROFITCALCMODE "CFD" <==> MQL5 SYMBOL_CALC_MODE_CFD

MQL4 MODE_PROFITCALCMODE "Futures" <==> MQL5 SYMBOL_CALC_MODE_FUTURES

For other MQL5 options having no equivalents in MQL4, a warning is issued and "not a number" is returned:

... #define MODE_PROFITCALCMODE 1000 #define MODE_MARGINCALCMODE 1001 ... case MODE_PROFITCALCMODE : { ENUM_SYMBOL_CALC_MODE profit_calc_mode=( ENUM_SYMBOL_CALC_MODE ) SymbolInfoInteger (symbol, SYMBOL_TRADE_CALC_MODE ); switch (profit_calc_mode) { case SYMBOL_CALC_MODE_FOREX : return (( double ) 0 ); case SYMBOL_CALC_MODE_FUTURES : return (( double ) 2 ); case SYMBOL_CALC_MODE_CFD : return (( double ) 1 ); default : { string text= "MQL4 MODE_PROFITCALCMODE returned MQL5 " + EnumToString (profit_calc_mode); Alert (text); Print (text); return ( double ( "nan" )); } } } case MODE_MARGINCALCMODE : { ENUM_SYMBOL_CALC_MODE profit_calc_mode=( ENUM_SYMBOL_CALC_MODE ) SymbolInfoInteger (symbol, SYMBOL_TRADE_CALC_MODE ); switch (profit_calc_mode) { case SYMBOL_CALC_MODE_FOREX : return (( double ) 0 ); case SYMBOL_CALC_MODE_FUTURES : return (( double ) 2 ); case SYMBOL_CALC_MODE_CFD : return (( double ) 1 ); default : { string text= "MQL4 MODE_MARGINCALCMODE returned MQL5 " + EnumToString (profit_calc_mode); Alert (text); Print (text); return ( double ( "nan" )); } } }

1.3. MQL4 Status check

Status check MQL4 function is converted in the file [date folder]\MQL5\Include\SimpleCall\Check.mqh

It includes the following elements:

Digits

Point

IsConnected

IsDemo

IsDllsAllowed

IsExpertEnabled

IsLibrariesAllowed

IsOptimization

IsTesting

IsTradeAllowed

IsTradeContextBusy

IsVisualMode

TerminalCompany

TerminalName

TerminalPath

MQL4 MQL5 MQL5 classes Note Digits



MQL4 allows using Digits and Digits() simultaneously Point



MQL4 allows using Point and Point() simultaneously IsConnected TerminalInfoInteger(TERMINAL_CONNECTED) CTerminalInfo::IsConnected

IsDemo AccountInfoInteger(ACCOUNT_TRADE_MODE) CAccountInfo::TradeMode Get one of the values from the ENUM_ACCOUNT_TRADE_MODE enumeration IsDllsAllowed TerminalInfoInteger(TERMINAL_DLLS_ALLOWED) and MQLInfoInteger(MQL_DLLS_ALLOWED) CTerminalInfo::IsDLLsAllowed TERMINAL_DLLS_ALLOWED has the highest status, while MQL_DLLS_ALLOWED can be ignored IsExpertEnabled TerminalInfoInteger(TERMINAL_TRADE_ALLOWED) CTerminalInfo::IsTradeAllowed The terminal's AutoTrading button's status IsLibrariesAllowed MQLInfoInteger(MQL_DLLS_ALLOWED) -/- The check is pointless: if the program applies DLLs and you do not allow using them (dependencies tab of the program), you will simply not be able to run the program. IsOptimization MQLInfoInteger(MQL_OPTIMIZATION) -/- The MQL5 program has four modes: debugging, code profiling, tester and optimization IsTesting MQLInfoInteger(MQL_TESTER) -/- The MQL5 program has four modes: debugging, code profiling, tester and optimization IsTradeAllowed MQLInfoInteger(MQL_TRADE_ALLOWED) -/- "Allow automated trading" checkbox status in the program properties IsTradeContextBusy -/- -/- "false" is returned IsVisualMode MQLInfoInteger(MQL_VISUAL_MODE)

The MQL5 program has four modes: debugging, code profiling, tester and optimization TerminalCompany TerminalInfoString(TERMINAL_COMPANY) CTerminalInfo::Company TerminalName TerminalInfoString(TERMINAL_NAME) CTerminalInfo::Name TerminalPath TerminalInfoString(TERMINAL_PATH) CTerminalInfo::Path

The first two points (Digits and Point) cannot be implemented, since MQL4 and MQL5 are completely confused here. In particular, MQL4 may face Digits and Digits(), as well as Point and Point() simultaneously. For example, I do not know how to covert Digits and Digits() to Digits() via 'define'. The remaining points are found as XXXX() and can be replaced with MQL5 equivalents.

The implementation is as follows:

#property copyright "Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "http://wmua.ru/slesar/" #property version "1.003" #define IsConnected ( bool ) TerminalInfoInteger ( TERMINAL_CONNECTED ) #define IsDemo ( bool )( AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_TRADE_MODE )==( ENUM_ACCOUNT_TRADE_MODE ) ACCOUNT_TRADE_MODE_DEMO ) #define IsDllsAllowed ( bool ) TerminalInfoInteger ( TERMINAL_DLLS_ALLOWED ) #define IsExpertEnabled ( bool ) TerminalInfoInteger ( TERMINAL_TRADE_ALLOWED ) #define IsLibrariesAllowed ( bool ) MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_DLLS_ALLOWED ) #define IsOptimization ( bool ) MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_OPTIMIZATION ) #define IsTesting ( bool ) MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_TESTER ) #define IsTradeAllowed ( bool ) MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_TRADE_ALLOWED ) #define IsTradeContextBusy false #define IsVisualMode ( bool ) MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_VISUAL_MODE ) #define TerminalCompany TerminalInfoString ( TERMINAL_COMPANY ) #define TerminalName TerminalInfoString ( TERMINAL_NAME ) #define TerminalPath TerminalInfoString ( TERMINAL_PATH )

1.4. MQL4 Predefined variables

Implementation in the file [data folder]\MQL5\Include\SimpleCall\Predefined.mqh

MQL4 predefined variables:

_Digits

_Point

_LastError

_Period

_RandomSeed

_StopFlag

_Symbol

_UninitReason

Ask

Bars

Bid

Close

Digits

High

Low

Open

Point

Time

Volume

_XXXX predefined variables are converted into MQL5 functions using #define non-parametric form:

#define _Digits Digits () #define _Point Point () #define _LastError GetLastError () #define _Period Period () #define _StopFlag IsStopped () #define _Symbol Symbol () #define _UninitReason UninitializeReason ()

The only exception is made for "_RandomSeed" — this variable stores the current status of the pseudo-random integer generator. It cannot be converted into MQL5 for Bars (more precisely, Bars is left for manual replacement). There is no solution for Digits and Point. As mentioned above, Digits and Digits(), as well as Point and Point() can be found in the text simultaneously.

MQL4 Ask and Bid are replaced with the custom (self-written) GetAsk() and GetBid() functions:

#define Ask GetAsk() #define Bid GetBid() ... double GetAsk() { MqlTick tick; SymbolInfoTick ( Symbol (),tick); return (tick.ask); } double GetBid() { MqlTick tick; SymbolInfoTick ( Symbol (),tick); return (tick.bid); }

We could, of course, write a macro for the Ask in a simpler way:

#define Ask SymbolInfoDouble ( __Symbol , SYMBOL_ASK )

But the note for SymbolInfoDouble says:

If the function is used to obtain data on the last tick, it would be better to apply SymbolInfoTick(). It is possible that there are no quotes on a symbol since the terminal is connected to a trading account. In this case, the requested value will be undefined. In most cases, it is sufficient to use the SymbolInfoTick() function, which allows you to get the Ask, Bid, Last and Volume values per one call, as well as the last tick arrival time.

Now, let's introduce something new — use "operator"

The 'operator' keyword will be used to overload (re-assign) the [] indexation operator. This is necessary for translating MQL4 timeseries arrays (Open[], High[], Low[], Close[], Time[], Volume[]) in MQL5 form.

Here is what the help tells us about "operator":

Operation overloading allows the use of the operating notation (written in the form of simple expressions) for complex objects - structures and classes.



Thus, we can assume that we will need to create a class to overload the [] indexation operator.

Remembering #define:

The #define directive can be used to assign mnemonic names to constants. There are two forms: #define identifier expression #define identifier(par1,... par8) expression The #define directive substitutes 'expression' for all further found entries of 'identifier' in the source text.

the following code can be read as: the #define directive substitutes 159 for all further found entries in the source text.

#define SeriesVolume ( Volume ,T) 159 void OnStart () { long a= SeriesVolume ( Volume , long ); }

In other words, the code in OnStart is converted into:

long a= 159 ;

Step 2

The entire class has been placed into #define here,

#define SeriesVolume ( Volume ,T) class CVolume \ { \ public : \ T operator []( const int i) const \ { \ long val[ 1 ]; \ if ( CopyTickVolume ( Symbol (), Period (),i, 1 ,val)== 1 )\ return (val[ 0 ]); \ else \ return (- 1 ); \ } \ }; \ CVolume Volume ; SeriesVolume ( Volume , long ) void OnStart () { Print ( Volume [ 4 ]); }

This substitution can be represented as follows:

class CVolume { public : long operator []( const int i) const { long val[ 1 ]; if ( CopyTickVolume ( Symbol (), Period (),i, 1 ,val)== 1 ) return (val[ 0 ]); else return (- 1 ); } }; CVolume Volume ; void OnStart () { Print ( Volume [ 4 ]); }

In other words, in OnStart, we actually refer to the Volume object of the CVolume class, to the [] method, where we pass the i index. The same principle is applied for Open, High, Low, Close and Time MQL4 series.

Finally, we have MQL4 iXXX functions: iOpen, iHigh, iLow, iClose, iTime and iVolume. We should apply the custom function declaration method for them.

Example for iClose:

double iClose ( string symbol, ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, int shift ) { double result= 0.0 ; double val[ 1 ]; ResetLastError (); int copied= CopyClose (symbol,timeframe,shift, 1 ,val); if (copied> 0 ) result=val[ 0 ]; else Print ( __FUNCTION__ , ": CopyClose error=" , GetLastError ()); return (result); }

2. Changes in other files

In [data folder]\MQL5\Include\SimpleCall\IndicatorsMQL4.mqh, all MQL4 line names are now set in the header:

double NaN= double ( "nan" ); #define MODE_MAIN 0 #define MODE_SIGNAL 1 #define MODE_PLUSDI 1 #define MODE_MINUSDI 2 #define MODE_GATORJAW 1 #define MODE_GATORTEETH 2 #define MODE_GATORLIPS 3 #define MODE_UPPER 1 #define MODE_LOWER 2 #define MODE_TENKANSEN 1 #define MODE_KIJUNSEN 2 #define MODE_SENKOUSPANA 3 #define MODE_SENKOUSPANB 4 #define MODE_CHIKOUSPAN 5

In [data folder]\MQL5\Include\SimpleCall\Series.mqh, we have removed

#define MODE_OPEN 0 #define MODE_CLOSE 3 #define MODE_VOLUME 4

Now, they are written in [data folder]\MQL5\Include\SimpleCall\Header.mqh:

#property copyright "Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "http://wmua.ru/slesar/" #define MODE_LOW 10001 #define MODE_HIGH 10002 #define MODE_TIME 10005

as well as iClose, iHigh, iLow, iOpen, iTime and iVolume — now they are set in [data folder]\MQL5\Include\SimpleCall\Predefined.mqh

Conclusion

In the previous article, we discussed how to write indicator calls in MQL4 style and described the consequences. It turned out that the simplicity of writing entails a slowdown in the operation of EAs having no built-in control over created indicators. In this article, we continued to look for ways to simplify the code and had a look at the #define macro substitution.



As a result, you can make almost any MQL4 EA work in MetaTrader 5 using the codes attached to the article. You only need to include the necessary files that overload or add the necessary functions and predefined variables.

Only the simplified trading functions of MQL4 are missing for complete compatibility. But this issue can be solved as well. Let's repeat again the pros and cons of this approach as a conclusion:

Cons:



limitation in processing the returned error when accessing indicators;

drop in test speed when accessing more than one indicator simultaneously;



the need to correctly highlight the indicator lines depending on whether IndicatorsMQL5.mqh or IndicatorsMQL4.mqh is connected;

inability to debug the #define macro substitution;

no tooltip on the parametric #define arguments;



potential collisions of variables hidden behind macros.



simplicity of code writing — one string instead of multiple ones;



visibility and conciseness — the less the code amount, the easier it is for understanding;

macro substitutions are highlighted in red making it easier to see user IDs and functions;

ability to develop custom snippet equivalents.



I myself remain an adherent of the classical MQL5 approach and consider the methods described in the article as a lifehack. Perhaps, the articles will enable those accustomed to writing a code in MQL4 style to overcome the psychological barrier in their transition to MetaTrader 5 platform, which is much more convenient on all counts.







