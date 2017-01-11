Universal Oscillator with a GUI

The oscillator classes are ready, and we can create a universal oscillator, though without a graphical oscillator yet.

Create a new indicator, e.g. "iUniOsc". Then, in the indicator creation wizard select function type OnCalculate(...open,high,low,close), create one external variable (so it will be easier to find place for external variables) and two buffers of the Line type.

Before the external variable, we need to connect files with enumerations and oscillator classes:

#include <UniOsc/UniOscDefines.mqh>

#include <UniOsc/CUniOsc.mqh>

Create an external variable for selecting the oscillator type:

input EOscUnyType Type = OscUni_ATR;

Variables UseDefault and KeepPrevious:

input bool UseDefault = true ;

input bool KeepPrev = true ;

Universal variables for the parameters of oscillators:

input int Period1 = 14 ;

input int Period2 = 14 ;

input int Period3 = 14 ;

input ENUM_MA_METHOD MaMethod = MODE_EMA ;

input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE Price = PRICE_CLOSE ;

input ENUM_APPLIED_VOLUME Volume = VOLUME_TICK ;

input ENUM_STO_PRICE StPrice = STO_LOWHIGH ;

Some indicators draw one line, the others draw two. The first buffer is sometimes displayed as a line, and sometimes it is drawn as a histogram. We will make our lines bright, and the histogram will be gray, so we create three variables of colors:

input color ColorLine1 = clrLightSeaGreen ;

input color ColorLine2 = clrRed ;

input color ColorHisto = clrGray ;

Since we are going to create a GUI, it will be possible to change the oscillator type and parameters without restarting the indicator, so let's create duplicates of the Type variable and variables for indicator parameters:

int _Period1;

int _Period2;

int _Period3;

long _MaMethod;

long _Price;

long _Volume;

long _StPrice;

EOscUnyType _Type;

Let us declare a pointer variable for the universal oscillator object:

COscUni * osc;

And some more variables to declare:

string ProgName;

string ShortName;

These variables will be used for generating the name of the indicator displayed in the upper left corner of the sub-window.

Now we'll add the code at the end of the OnInit() function, but first we need to prepare for that. We also prepare oscillator parameters in accordance with the values ​​of UseDefault and KeepPrevious (and assign a value to the _Type variable), write it as a function to make the code conveniently structured:

void PrepareParameters(){



_Type=Type;



if (UseDefault && KeepPrev){

_Period1=- 1 ;

_Period2=- 1 ;

_Period3=- 1 ;

_MaMethod=- 1 ;

_Volume=- 1 ;

_Price=- 1 ;

_StPrice=- 1 ;

}

else {

_Period1=Period1;

_Period2=Period2;

_Period3=Period3;

_MaMethod=MaMethod;

_Volume= Volume ;

_Price=Price;

_StPrice=StPrice;

}

}

If UseDefault and KeepPrevious are used, the -1 value is assigned to all variables, so that we could see in the class constructor the variables that we have not used, and only set them to the default values. Values from the properties window will be assigned in all other cases. These values will be used as is, or they will be substituted with the default values ​​when an object is created.

After preparing parameters, load the selected oscillator. The loading code is also written as a function:

void LoadOscillator(){

switch (_Type){

case OscUni_ATR:

osc= new COscUni_ATR(UseDefault,KeepPrev,_Period1);

break ;

case OscUni_BearsPower:

osc= new COscUni_BearsPower(UseDefault,KeepPrev,_Period1);

break ;

case OscUni_BullsPower:

osc= new COscUni_BullsPower(UseDefault,KeepPrev,_Period1);

break ;

...

}

}

After loading the oscillator, we need to check the handle:

if (!osc.CheckHandle()){

Alert ( "indicator loading error " +osc.Name());

return ( INIT_FAILED );

}

If successfully loaded, set the drawing styles received through appropriate object methods. This code part is also implemented as a function:

void SetStyles(){





if (osc.BuffersCount()== 2 ){

PlotIndexSetInteger ( 0 , PLOT_DRAW_TYPE ,osc.DrawType1());

PlotIndexSetInteger ( 1 , PLOT_DRAW_TYPE ,osc.DrawType2());

PlotIndexSetInteger ( 0 , PLOT_SHOW_DATA , true );

PlotIndexSetInteger ( 1 , PLOT_SHOW_DATA , true );

PlotIndexSetString ( 0 , PLOT_LABEL ,osc.Label1());

PlotIndexSetString ( 1 , PLOT_LABEL ,osc.Label2());

if (osc.DrawType1()== DRAW_HISTOGRAM ){

PlotIndexSetInteger ( 0 , PLOT_LINE_COLOR ,ColorHisto);

}

else {

PlotIndexSetInteger ( 0 , PLOT_LINE_COLOR ,ColorLine1);

}

PlotIndexSetInteger ( 1 , PLOT_LINE_COLOR ,ColorLine2);

}

else {

PlotIndexSetInteger ( 0 , PLOT_DRAW_TYPE ,osc.DrawType1());

PlotIndexSetInteger ( 1 , PLOT_DRAW_TYPE , DRAW_NONE );

PlotIndexSetInteger ( 0 , PLOT_SHOW_DATA , true );

PlotIndexSetInteger ( 1 , PLOT_SHOW_DATA , false );

PlotIndexSetString ( 0 , PLOT_LABEL ,osc.Label1());

PlotIndexSetString ( 1 , PLOT_LABEL , "" );

if (osc.DrawType1()== DRAW_HISTOGRAM ){

PlotIndexSetInteger ( 0 , PLOT_LINE_COLOR ,ColorHisto);

}

else {

PlotIndexSetInteger ( 0 , PLOT_LINE_COLOR ,ColorLine1);

}

}





IndicatorSetInteger ( INDICATOR_DIGITS ,osc. Digits ());





int levels=osc.LevelsTotal();

IndicatorSetInteger ( INDICATOR_LEVELS ,levels);

for ( int i= 0 ;i<levels;i++){

IndicatorSetDouble ( INDICATOR_LEVELVALUE ,i,osc.LevelValue(i));

}



}

First one of the two available style setting options is implemented depending on the number of buffers of the oscillator. If the first buffer is a histogram, the appropriate buffer type is set. Then the number of decimal places in the indicator values is set. Levels are set at the end.

Here is the full code of OnInit(), which includes calls of the newly created functions:

int OnInit (){



SetIndexBuffer ( 0 ,Label1Buffer, INDICATOR_DATA );

SetIndexBuffer ( 1 ,Label2Buffer, INDICATOR_DATA );



PrepareParameters();



LoadOscillator();



if (!osc.CheckHandle()){

Alert ( "Error while loading indicator " +osc.Name());

return ( INIT_FAILED );

}



SetStyles();



Print ( "Parameters matching: " +osc.Help());



ShortName=ProgName+ ": " +osc.Name();

IndicatorSetString ( INDICATOR_SHORTNAME ,ShortName);



return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED );

}

Note that Print is called at the end of the function, it contains a hint about the used parameters of the properties windows, and then a short indicator name is set.

Now the first stage of our project for creating a universal oscillator is complete, i.e. we have prepared an indicator using which we can test preciously created classes. Next we create a GUI class.

A ready indicator called iUniOsc is attached to the article (minor amendments will be made to the indicator code later, so it will slightly differ from the one available on the current stage).

In order to create a graphical interface, we could use graphical objects including "entry field" for entering numeric values, and a few buttons for enum type parameters (drop down lists). However, this would be a difficult approach. You can find various ready MQL5 libraries for creating a graphical interface. The libraries allow creating standard controls, such as dialog boxes, entry fields with spin boxes, drop-down lists, and more. The terminal includes a set of standard classes for creating panels and dialogs. The "Articles" section features a large series of articles related to the creation of a graphical interface.



A series of three articles (article 1, article 2, article 3) describes a very simple and fast way to create graphical interfaces. In addition to theory, a library is created in these articles. This library allows working with graphical objects and creating a graphical interface. All the above options have their advantages and disadvantages, all of them were taken into account when writing this article. Finally, I chose the last option of the above (the incGUI library).



The MetaTrader 5 terminal is being actively developed and improved, so some controls from this library can be considered obsolete (e.g. scrollbars), but they still can be used. To start using the library, download the attachment of "Custom Graphical Controls. Part 3. Forms for MetaTrader 5", unpack it, save the incGUI_v3.mqh file to the Include folder available in the terminal data directory.

The Form Class

Graphical interface creation will be implemented in a separate file "UniOscGUI.mqh". First we need to include the library:

#include <IncGUI_v3.mqh>

Compile it. Now, a few warning messages will appear during compilation. The improved compiler reveals these code parts and allows correcting them. The corrected "inc_GUI_v4" file is attached to the article. Instead of IncGUI_v3.mqh we include IncGUI_v4.mqh and UniOscDefines.mqh.

#include <IncGUI_v4.mqh>

#include <UniOsc/UniOscDefines.mqh>

Let's save a copy of iUniOsc as iUniOscGUI. After that the iUniOsc indicator can be edited by hiding the UseDefault and KeepPrev parameters. They are meaningless in an indicator without a GUI, but we need to set them to false:

bool UseDefault = false ;

bool KeepPrev = false ;

After that the iUniOsc indicator is considered to be fully completed.

Let us continue working with the iUniOscGUI indicator. Include the UniOscGUI.mqh file to it. We need to include three files in total:

#include <UniOsc/UniOscDefines.mqh>

#include <UniOsc/CUniOsc.mqh>

#include <UniOsc/UniOscGUI.mqh>

After compiling the indicator, you can check the code and immediately see the GUI on a chart. As for now, all the work will be performed in the UniOscGUI.mqh file.

The GUI will be represented as a dialog box; a drop-down list of oscillators will be available in its upper part, below which a set of appropriate controls for each oscillator will be located. So, in the file we will place a class for creating a form, and a group of classes (parent and several child classes) for creating controls on this form.

Let's start with the form. The detailed step-by-step description of the form creation process is available in the article "Custom Graphical Controls. Part 3. Forms for MetaTrader 5". Here we go through this process for our specific task.

1. First we need to copy the CFormTemplate class from the IncGUI_v4.mqh file to UniOscGUI.mqh, and rename it to CUniOscForm.

2. Setting the properties. This is done in the MainProperties() method of the CUniOscForm class. Let's set the following properties:

void MainProperties(){

m_Name = "UniOscForm" ;

m_Width = FORM_WIDTH;

m_Height = 150 ;

m_Type = 0 ;

m_Caption = "UniOsc" ;

m_Movable = true ;

m_Resizable = true ;

m_CloseButton = true ;

}

Note that the m_Heigh variable is set to FORM_WIDTH. At the final stage, we will need to find the right size and shape for the controls, so let's add the following constants at the beginning of the file:

#define FORM_WIDTH 210

#define SPIN_BOX_WIDTH 110

#define COMBO_BOX_WIDTH 110

After that the form can be applied in the indicator. Then we declare in the indicator an external variable UseGUI with the default value 'true' (at the beginning of the Properties window):

input bool UseGUI = true ;

After the external variables, we need to declare a pointer to the form class:

CUniOscForm * frm;

If UseGUI = true, we create an object in the indicator's OnInit() and prepare it for use by calling methods for setting additional properties:

frm= new CUniOscForm();

frm.Init();

frm.SetSubWindow( 0 );

frm.SetPos( 10 , 30 );

frm.Show();

In the OnDeinit() function, we hide the form and delete the object:

if ( CheckPointer (frm)== POINTER_DYNAMIC ){

frm.Hide();

delete (frm);

}

Call the Event() method from the OnChartEvent() function:

void OnChartEvent ( const int id,

const long &lparam,

const double &dparam,

const string &sparam)

{

frm.Event(id,lparam,dparam,sparam);

}

Now, if you attach the indicator to a chart, you will see the form (Fig. 2).



Fig. 2. A form created by the CUniOscForm after running the iUniOscGUI indicator on a chart



All the buttons on the form are effective: the form can be moved by using a button in the upper left corner (click the button and point at a new location by a click), it can also be minimized (a button with a rectangle in the upper right corner). A click on a cross button closes the form, in this case the indicator should be deleted from the chart. The indicator can be removed using the ChartIndicatorDelete() function. In order to apply this function, you need to know the index of the indicator subwindow, which you can find out by using the ChartWindowFind() function, which in turn requires the short name of the indicator.

When clicking on the form closing button, the Event() method returns 1. Check the return value and remove the indicator from the chart if necessary:

int win= ChartWindowFind ( 0 ,ShortName);

ChartIndicatorDelete ( 0 ,win,ShortName);

ChartRedraw ();

Now, a click on the cross closes the form and additionally removes the indicator from the chart.

Let's add the main control to the form: a drop-down list for selecting an oscillator type. It can be created using the CComBox class. We add some code to the CUniOscForm class. Declaring a variable for the object:

CComBox m_cmb_main;

Then call the Init() method of the class in the OnInitEvent() method:

m_cmb_main.Init( "cb_main" , 100 , " select oscillator" );



The name of the control is passed to the method (a prefix for the names of graphical objects), the width of the control and a label.

Calling the Show() method in OnShowEvent():

m_cmb_main.Show(aLeft+ 10 ,aTop+ 10 );



Here the coordinates of the control position within the form are specified (with an indent of 10 pixels from the upper left corner of the form space).

Calling the Hide() method in OnHideEvent():

m_cmb_main.Hide();

The event of change of selection in the main list should be followed by loading of another indicator. This can be conveniently done in the indicator file, therefor the Event() method of the list of oscillators should be called from the OnChartEvent() function of the indicator rather than from the EventsHandler() method of the form. Also the event should be handled:

int me=frm.m_cmb_main.Event(id,lparam,dparam,sparam);

if (me== 1 ){

Alert (frm.m_cmb_main.SelectedText());

}

Standard parameters of the chart event are passed to the method, and when the method returns the value of 1, a message box is opened.

The list should be filled with options. Several approaches are possible:



everything can be done in the OnInitEvent() method of the form

an additional method can be added to the form class, and then it can be called from the indicator after the Init() method

the list methods can be accessed directly from the indicator.

Let us use the third option, which requires less code. First, we need to create an array of the oscillator types in the indicator:

EOscUniType osctype[]={

OscUni_ATR,

OscUni_BearsPower,

OscUni_BullsPower,

OscUni_CCI,

OscUni_Chaikin,

OscUni_DeMarker,

OscUni_Force,

OscUni_Momentum,

OscUni_MACD,

OscUni_OsMA,

OscUni_RSI,

OscUni_RVI,

OscUni_Stochastic,

OscUni_TriX,

OscUni_WPR

};



Then, after the call of frm.Init() in the indicator, we fill in the list and set a default option:

for ( int i= 0 ;i< ArraySize (osctype);i++){

frm.m_cmb_main.AddItem( EnumToString (osctype[i]));

}

frm.m_cmb_main.SetSelectedIndex( 0 );

A check can be performed on this stage. A drop-down list with the types of oscillators should be displayed on the form. When the selection is changed, a box with an appropriate text should be displayed (Fig. 3):



Fig. 3. A form with a list of oscillators and a message box after selecting another item

Controls on the Form

At the beginning of the article, we defined the maximum number of external parameters by type (three parameters for entering numeric values ​​and four parameters for standard enumerations). In order to enter numeric values, we will use the CSpinInputBox elements (an entry field with buttons) of the incGUI library. The CComBox element (a drop-down list) will be used for standard enumerations. At the beginning of the file with the graphical interface class we declare arrays with the values of standard enumerations: ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE e_price[]={ PRICE_CLOSE ,

PRICE_OPEN ,

PRICE_HIGH ,

PRICE_LOW ,

PRICE_MEDIAN ,

PRICE_TYPICAL ,

PRICE_WEIGHTED

};



ENUM_MA_METHOD e_method[]={ MODE_SMA , MODE_EMA , MODE_SMMA , MODE_LWMA };



ENUM_APPLIED_VOLUME e_volume[]={ VOLUME_TICK , VOLUME_REAL };



ENUM_STO_PRICE e_sto_price[]={ STO_LOWHIGH , STO_CLOSECLOSE }; Now, in the form class, we declare variables for controls (three variables for CSpinInputBox and four for CComBox):

CSpinInputBox m_value1;

CSpinInputBox m_value2;

CSpinInputBox m_value3;



CComBox m_price;

CComBox m_method;

CComBox m_volume

CComBox m_sto_price;

In the OnInitEvent() method of the form class, we initialize drop-down lists (CComBox class objects) and fill them using previously declared arrays:

m_price.Init( "price" ,COMBO_BOX_WIDTH, " price" );

m_method.Init( "method" ,COMBO_BOX_WIDTH, " method" );

m_volume.Init( "volume" ,COMBO_BOX_WIDTH, " volume" );

m_sto_price.Init( "sto_price" ,COMBO_BOX_WIDTH, " price" );



for ( int i= 0 ;i< ArraySize (e_price);i++){

m_price.AddItem( EnumToString (e_price[i]));

}

for ( int i= 0 ;i< ArraySize (e_method);i++){

m_method.AddItem( EnumToString (e_method[i]));

}

for ( int i= 0 ;i< ArraySize (e_volume);i++){

m_volume.AddItem( EnumToString (e_volume[i]));

}

for ( int i= 0 ;i< ArraySize (e_sto_price);i++){

m_sto_price.AddItem( EnumToString (e_sto_price[i]));

}

Since the sets of controls displayed for different indicators are different, let us create classes (base and child classes) to form the sets. The base class is CUniOscControls, here is its template:

class CUniOscControls{

protected :

CSpinInputBox * m_value1;

CSpinInputBox * m_value2;

CSpinInputBox * m_value3;

CComBox * m_price;

CComBox * m_method;

CComBox * m_volume;

CComBox * m_sto_price;

public :

void SetPointers(CSpinInputBox & value1,

CSpinInputBox & value2,

CSpinInputBox & value3,

CComBox & price,

CComBox & method,

CComBox & volume,

CComBox & sto_price){

...

}

void Hide(){

...

}

int Event( int id, long lparam, double dparam, string sparam){

...

return ( 0 );

}

virtual void InitControls(){

}

virtual void Show( int x, int y){

}

virtual int FormHeight(){

return ( 0 );

}

};

The SetPointers() method will be called at the beginning of use of this class object. Pointers to all controls will be passed to this method and will be saved in individual class variables within the method:

void SetPointers(CSpinInputBox & value1,

CSpinInputBox & value2,

CSpinInputBox & value3,

CComBox & price,

CComBox & method,

CComBox & volume,

CComBox & sto_price){

m_value1= GetPointer (value1);

m_value2= GetPointer (value2);

m_value3= GetPointer (value3);

m_price= GetPointer (price);

m_method= GetPointer (method);

m_volume= GetPointer (volume);

m_sto_price= GetPointer (sto_price);

}

These pointers are used for hiding all controls (the Hide() method):

void Hide(){

m_value1.Hide();

m_value2.Hide();

m_value3.Hide();

m_price.Hide();

m_method.Hide();

m_volume.Hide();

m_sto_price.Hide();

}

Their events need to be handled (the Event() method):

int Event( int id, long lparam, double dparam, string sparam){

int e1=m_value1.Event(id,lparam,dparam,sparam);

int e2=m_value2.Event(id,lparam,dparam,sparam);

int e3=m_value3.Event(id,lparam,dparam,sparam);

int e4=m_price.Event(id,lparam,dparam,sparam);

int e5=m_method.Event(id,lparam,dparam,sparam);

int e6=m_volume.Event(id,lparam,dparam,sparam);

int e7=m_sto_price.Event(id,lparam,dparam,sparam);

if (e1!= 0 || e2!= 0 || e3!= 0 || e4!= 0 || e5!= 0 ||e6!= 0 || e7!= 0 ){

return ( 1 );

}

return ( 0 );

}

Other methods are virtual, every oscillator will have its specific code in child classes. The Show() method will be used for displaying controls. The FormHeight() will return the height of the form. The InitControls() method only allows changing text displayed next to the controls (Fig. 4).



Fig. 4. Different text displayed next to controls for different oscillators

Actually, controls from the incGUI library only have the minimum required sets of methods, but do not have methods for changing the text. Classes are designed so that you could change the text if necessary, by calling the Init() method. Since the text is changed using Init(), the method is called InitControls().

Consider some child classes. The simplest of them is for the ATR indicator, the most difficult one is for Stochastic.

For ATR:

class CUniOscControls_ATR: public CUniOscControls{

void InitControls(){

m_value1.Init( "value1" ,SPIN_BOX_WIDTH, 1 , " ma_period" );

}

void Show( int x, int y){

m_value1.Show(x,y);

}

int FormHeight(){

return ( 70 );

}

};

The Init() method of a control is called in InitControls(). Its most important feature (why we had to prepare this virtual method) is passing the text "ma_period" that will be displayed next to the control.

In the Show() method of the form class, the Show() method of the CUniOscControls class is called. During its call the coordinates of the upper left corner of the first (upper) control unit are specified. The FormHeight() method simply returns a value.

For Stochastic:

class CUniOscControls_Stochastic: public CUniOscControls{

void InitControls(){

m_value1.Init( "value1" ,SPIN_BOX_WIDTH, 1 , " Kperiod" );

m_value2.Init( "value2" ,SPIN_BOX_WIDTH, 1 , " Dperiod" );

m_value3.Init( "value3" ,SPIN_BOX_WIDTH, 1 , " slowing" );

}

void Show( int x, int y){

m_value1.Show(x,y);

m_value2.Show(x,y+ 20 );

m_value3.Show(x,y+ 40 );

m_method.Show(x,y+ 60 );

m_sto_price.Show(x,y+ 80 );

}

int FormHeight(){

return ( 150 );

}

};

Coordinates of every control are calculated in Show(), the rest should be clear.

Finally, let us view how controls are added to the form. In the form class, declare a pointer to the class with control elements:

CUniOscControls * m_controls;

Deleting the object in the destructor:

void ~CUniOscForm(){

delete (m_controls);

}

Adding the SetType() method in the form class. The method will be called for specifying the type of the used oscillator.

void SetType( long type){

if ( CheckPointer (m_controls)== POINTER_DYNAMIC ){

delete (m_controls);

m_controls= NULL ;

}



switch ((EOscUniType)type){

case OscUni_ATR:

m_controls= new CUniOscControls_ATR();

break ;

case OscUni_BearsPower:

m_controls= new CUniOscControls_BearsPower();

break ;

case OscUni_BullsPower:

m_controls= new CUniOscControls_BullsPower();

break ;

case OscUni_CCI:

m_controls= new CUniOscControls_CCI();

break ;

case OscUni_Chaikin:

m_controls= new CUniOscControls_Chaikin();

break ;

case OscUni_DeMarker:

m_controls= new CUniOscControls_DeMarker();

break ;

case OscUni_Force:

m_controls= new CUniOscControls_Force();

break ;

case OscUni_Momentum:

m_controls= new CUniOscControls_Momentum();

break ;

case OscUni_MACD:

m_controls= new CUniOscControls_MACD();

break ;

case OscUni_OsMA:

m_controls= new CUniOscControls_OsMA();

break ;

case OscUni_RSI:

m_controls= new CUniOscControls_RSI();

break ;

case OscUni_RVI:

m_controls= new CUniOscControls_RVI();

break ;

case OscUni_Stochastic:

m_controls= new CUniOscControls_Stochastic();

break ;

case OscUni_TriX:

m_controls= new CUniOscControls_TriX();

break ;

case OscUni_WPR:

m_controls= new CUniOscControls_WPR();

break ;

}



m_controls.SetPointers(m_value1,m_value2,m_value3,m_price,m_method,m_volume,m_sto_price);

m_controls.InitControls();



m_value1.SetReadOnly( false );

m_value2.SetReadOnly( false );

m_value3.SetReadOnly( false );



m_value1.SetMinValue( 1 );

m_value2.SetMinValue( 1 );

m_value3.SetMinValue( 1 );



m_Height=m_controls.FormHeight();



}

If there was an object, it should be deleted at the beginning of the method. Then, an appropriate class is loaded depending on the type of the indicator. At the end SetPointers() and InitControls() are called. Then some additional actions are performed: for the SpinBox objects, a possibility to enter a value from the keyboard is enabled (call of the ReadOnly() method), minimal values are set (call of SetMinValue()), and a new value of the form height is set for m_Height.

Appropriate methods of the m_controls objects should be called in OnShowEvent() and OnHideEvent():

void OnShowEvent( int aLeft, int aTop){

m_cmb_main.Show(aLeft+ 10 ,aTop+ 10 );

m_controls.Show(aLeft+ 10 ,aTop+ 10 + 20 );

}

void OnHideEvent(){

m_cmb_main.Hide();

m_controls.Hide();

}

Now we need to "activate" the events of the m_controls object. Add Event() call to the OnChartEvent() function:

int ce=frm.m_controls.Event(id,lparam,dparam,sparam);

Add the call of the SetType() method of the form to the indicator's OnInit() (after the call of SetSelectedIndex()):

frm.SetType(_Type);

After loading the oscillator, the values of its parameters should be displayed on the form, so we add the SetValues() method to the form class:

void SetValues( int period1,

int period2,

int period3,

long method,

long price,

long volume,

long sto_price

){



m_value1.SetValue(period1);

m_value2.SetValue(period2);

m_value3.SetValue(period3);



for ( int i= 0 ;i< ArraySize (e_price);i++){

if (price==e_price[i]){

m_price.SetSelectedIndex(i);

break ;

}

}



for ( int i= 0 ;i< ArraySize (e_method);i++){

if (method==e_method[i]){

m_method.SetSelectedIndex(i);

break ;

}

}



for ( int i= 0 ;i< ArraySize (e_volume);i++){

if (volume==e_volume[i]){

m_volume.SetSelectedIndex(i);

break ;

}

}



for ( int i= 0 ;i< ArraySize (e_sto_price);i++){

if (sto_price==e_sto_price[i]){

m_sto_price.SetSelectedIndex(i);

break ;

}

}



}

In the SetValues() method, values to the SpinBox controls are set as is, while for enumerations an index in arrays with the enumeration values is searched. Call the SetValues() method after the call of SetType():

frm.SetValues(_Period1,_Period2,_Period3,_MaMethod,_Price,_Volume,_StPrice);

At this point, we can assume that the GUI is fully complete (Fig. 5), but the indicator still does not know how to react to it.



Fig. 5. A window with controls for the ATR indicator

Completing the Universal Oscillator

Oscillator classes are ready, GUI classes are also ready, so now we need to combine them. At this stage the OnChatEvent() function should look like this: