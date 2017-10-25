Auto search for divergences and convergences

Contents

Introduction

The term "divergence" comes from the Latin word "divergere" ("to detect discrepancy"). The divergence is usually defined as a discrepancy in the indicator readings and the price movement. The antonymous term is "convergence" coming from the Latin word "convergo" ("I bring together"). There are broader divergence/convergence classification systems, including such definitions as "hidden divergence", "extended divergence", divergences of A, B and C classes etc.

In this article, we will first deal with the basic terms: divergence and convergence. Then we will dwell on other methods of their classification, perform their comparative analysis as well as identify the advantages and disadvantages. Finally, we will develop our own classification which is more complete and has no evident drawbacks, as well as a universal indicator for searching and displaying convergences/divergences on the chart.

Divergence and convergence (concept definition)

So, divergence is a discrepancy in the indicator readings and the price movement. We also have the second term — convergence — having the opposite meaning. According to this logic, if divergence is a discrepancy in the indicator readings and the price movement, then convergence means conformity. However, this is not the case since conformity cannot be equated to convergence.

In order for both terms — divergence and convergence — to have a more precise meaning, they need more narrow definitions. Let's look at the price and indicator charts. If the price moves up, while the indicator goes down, we have a divergence. If the price moves down, while the indicator goes up, we have a convergence (Fig. 1).



Fig. 1. Discrepancy in the price and the indicator movements. On the left, the price moves up,

while the indicator moves down — divergence. On the right, the price moves down, while the indicator moves up — convergence

We are used to the fact that the indicator is usually placed below the price chart, so this definition seems acceptable at first glance. However, if we reverse the positions of the indicator and the price chart, everything changes radically: divergence turns into convergence and vice versa (Fig. 2).



Fig. 2. Discrepancy in the price and the indicator movements. On the left, the price moves up,

while the indicator moves down — convergence. On the right, the price moves down, while the indicator moves up — divergence

Now have a look at Figures 1 and 2 from the point of view of choosing the direction of trade. Suppose that the price moves up, while the indicator moves down, so we have decided to sell. Following the analogy, we should sell when the price moves down, while the indicator moves up (Fig. 3).



Fig. 3. Left: conditions for selling, the price and the indicator diverge. Right: conditions

for buying (similar to selling ones), the price and the indicator converge

It turns out that in case of selling, the price and the indicator diverge, while in case of buying, they converge, although buy and sell conditions are identical albeit opposite. This means, we can call one of the conditions bearish, while the second one is bullish. This means the location of the indicator below the price chart is not enough to define convergence and divergence.

All provided definitions have to do with selling direction, while the case is opposite for buying. But there is a simpler and more precise version of the definition based on the very essence of technical analysis. If we add the assumption of the further price movement to the definition of divergence and convergence, it becomes simple and concise.



Divergence is a price reversal signal in the form of a discrepancy of the indicator readings and the price movement direction

Since this is a reversal signal, the price should first move up for selling and down — for buying. In order for the said discrepancy to appear, the indicator should move down and up respectively. In this definition, selling is used as a specimen direction, while the indicator should be placed under the price chart. Divergence shown on Fig. 3 follows this definition.

Convergence represents the opposite case: now, the price should move down, while the indicator moves up. However, the estimated price direction does not change. Hence, the following convergence definition:

Convergence is a trend continuation signal in the form of a discrepancy of the indicator readings and the price movement direction

Since this is a continuation signal, the price should move down for selling and up — for buying. The indicator should move up and down respectively (Fig. 4).



Fig. 4. Convergence signals

Of course, one can argue whether the divergence is a reversal signal, and convergence is a continuation signal. But this is already a matter of practical application of the technical analysis possibilities.

The Fig. 5 shows divergence and convergence signals simultaneously to let you master the terminology.



Fig. 5. Divergence and convergence signals

Methods for determining the price and indicator movement direction

The indicator and price chart line have been straight so far. But this is an abstraction that has nothing to do with the real price movement. Therefore, let's consider the methods that can be used to define the price and indicator direction and detect a divergence. Then, we will have a look at the divergences classification systems in practice.

In general, we first need to identify the prices or the tops and bottoms on the chart, then compare their values. The bullish divergence (buy signals) is detected by bottoms: if one bottom is higher than the previous one, then the indicator is pointing upwards, and vice versa. The bearish divergence (sell signals) is detected by the tops. There are three ways to detect extreme points on the chart.

By bars. By overcoming the threshold value from the last High/Low. Maximum/minimum value is above/below the center line of the indicator. Detecting tops/bottoms by bars. We use the number of top/bottom bars. For example, if the parameter is 2, the indicator value at the top bar should exceed two bars to the left and two bars to the right. Accordingly, the value for the bottom should be lower than the one for the neighboring bars (Fig. 6).

Fig. 6. Defining tops and bottoms by two bars. The definition of the top is to the left. On the bar marked with arrow, it became known

of the top marked by a check mark. The definition of the bottom is to the right The required number of bars to the left and right of the top/bottom may vary: for example, 5 to the left and 2 to the right (Fig. 7).

Fig. 7. The top defined by five bars to the left and two bars to the right Defining tops/bottoms by a threshold value. When the indicator moves up, the system tracks its maximum value. On the bars without a new extreme value, the current value is compared with the previously fixed top/bottom. If the difference exceeds the threshold set by the external parameter, it is assumed that the indicator has changed direction, while the bar, at which the maximum/minimum value has been reached is considered the top/bottom (Fig. 8).

Fig. 8. Defining tops and bottoms by the threshold value. The threshold value is displayed in the upper left corner.

Up to bar 2, the indicator moved up, the maximum value has been fixed at bar 2, while at bar 5, the value

has decreased by the threshold value meaning the indicator changes its direction. At bar 6, the indicator

has overcome the threshold value again and changed direction etc. Defining by bars is the most convenient since it does not depend on the indicator at all. On the contrary, the value of the threshold value depends on the indicator type. For example, for RSI with the oscillation range 0-100, the threshold value can be about 5. For Momentum, the threshold is 0.1-1, since the indicator slightly fluctuates around the level of 100. Besides, the magnitude of these fluctuations depends on the timeframe. This further complicates the use of the threshold value.

Maximum/minimum value is above/below the center line of the indicator. This method is used less often than other ones. It also depends on the applied indicator since not all indicators have an average value of 0 (for example, the average value of RSI is 50). But its main drawback is a strong lag (Fig. 9).

Fig. 9. Defining tops and bottoms by crossing the central line. We will know about the top 1

only after the central line is crossed on the bar 2. We will know about the bottom 3

after the crossing on the bar 4

Divergence classification systems You can find a lot of articles about divergence on the web. They describe a variety of approaches that differ both in terminology and in the principles of systematizing divergence and convergence. You can find simple, classic, hidden and extended divergence. Someone, authors divide it into A, B and C classes. We are not going to analyze the primary sources in this article. Instead, let's pass through some of the identified types.

Classic divergence. This type has already been described above and shown in Fig. 5. Hidden divergence. The hidden divergence differs from the classic one by the direction of the price movement and indicator movements. In other words, the hidden divergence is similar to convergence. Extended Divergence. So far, we have discussed only the up and down directions of the price and the indicator movement. If we add the horizontal movement, the number of options increases. Despite multiple options we can obtain by combining three directions of price movement and three directions of the indicator movement, only one version of the extended divergence has been singled out: Horizontal price movement, the indicator is moving downwards — extended bearish divergence (sell signal)

Horizontal price movement, the indicator is moving upwards — extended bullish divergence (buy signal).

Classes: A, B, C. А class is a classic divergence, while B and C classes are extended divergence versions.

B class:

Horizontal price movement, the indicator is moving downwards — bearish (sell signal).



Horizontal price movement, the indicator is moving upwards — bullish (buy signal).

С class:

The price goes up, the indicator tops are at one level — bearish (sell signal).



The price goes down, the indicator bottoms are at one level — bullish (buy signal).

As we can see, B and С classes are the methods of extended divergence. The B class fully repeats the above definition.

The main conclusion I have made while browsing through available materials on divergence is the lack of clear terminology and incomplete coverage of possible versions. Therefore, we will analyze the various options for combining the price and the indicator directions and systematize them. Complete systematization of the price and indicator movement First, let's define two possible price and indicator movement directions.

Two movement directions: up and down. Three movement directions: up, down and horizontal.

The first case provides only four possible combinations. Let's have a look at them using sell signals as an example.

Price up, indicator up. Price up, indicator down (divergence). Price down, indicator up (convergence). Price down, indicator down. Now that we have dealt with direction defining methods, let's visualize these options (Fig. 10).



Fig. 10. All possible combinations of the price and the indicator movements in case of two available directions In case of three directions, there already may be nine combinations. Price up, indicator up. Price up, indicator horizontal. Price up, indicator down (divergence). Price horizontal, indicator up. Price horizontal, indicator horizontal. Price horizontal, indicator down. Price down, indicator up (convergence). Price down, indicator horizontal. Price down, indicator down. All these combinations are displayed in Fig. 11.

Fig. 11. All possible combinations of the price and the indicator movements in case of three available directions If you create an indicator that allows you to choose any of the options considered, then you are able to choose the divergence, convergence, hidden or extended divergence you think to be correct. In other words, we get a universal indicator useful even for those who do not agree with the systematization and the definitions given in this article.



Triple divergence

Until now, the direction of the price and the indicator movement was determined by two points: up, down and horizontally. We may add the third point to increase the number of possible price and indicator movement options. In total, there are nine options:

Up, up. Up, horizontal. Up, down. Horizontal, up. Horizontal, horizontal. Horizontal, down. Down, up. Down, horizontal. Down, down.

In this case, it would be more correct to speak of the form of movement rather than direction. Movement types defined by three tops are displayed in Fig. 12.



Fig. 12. Various possible movements based on three tops

The appropriate movements based on bottoms are displayed in Fig. 13.



Fig. 13. Various possible movements based on three bottoms

By combining 9 types of the price movement with 9 types of the indicator movement, we may obtain 81 variations of the triple divergence.

Thus, you can determine the movement by any number of points. If we add the fourth point, we will have 81 variations of the price or indicator movement and 6561 (81*81) possible versions of their combination. Of course, the more possible options, the less likely they are. Perhaps, there is no sense in applying the fourth point, but the indicator in the current article is to have no limitations on the number of points used to define the movement type.

Universal indicator for defining divergence

Now that we have dealt with the theory, let's develop the indicator.

Selecting an oscillator. In order not to be limited by a single oscillator to define divergence, we will use the universal oscillator described in this article. It has the attachments: iUniOsc (universal oscillator) and iUniOscGUI (the same oscillator with the graphical interface). We will use the basic version — iUniOsc.

Creating a new indicator. Let's create the new iDivergence indicator in MetaEditor. We are going to use the OnCalculate function. The OnTimer() function is not needed. Tick the "Indicator in separate window" option. We create three buffers: an oscillator display line and two arrow buffers for drawing arrows when a divergence occurs. After a new file is opened in the editor, change the buffer names: 1 — buf_osc, 2 — buf_buy, 3 — buf_sell. Names should be changed where the arrays are declared, as well as in the OnInit() function. We can also adjust the buffer properties: indicator_label1, indicator_label2, indicator_label3 — the values of these properties are displayed in the tooltip when hovering the mouse over the line or the indicator label, as well as in the data window. Let's call them "osc", "buy" and "sell".

Applying the universal oscillators. Insert all external parameters of the iUniOsc indicator to the new indicator. The ColorLine1, ColorLine2 and ColorHisto parameters are not needed in the properties window. We will hide them. The Type parameter has the custom OscUni_RSI type described in the UniOsc/UniOscDefines.mqh file. We will include this file. By default, the Type parameter value is set to OscUni_ATR — ATR indicator. But ATR does not depend on the price movement direction which means it is not suitable for defining divergence. Therefore, set OscUni_RSI — RSI indicator — as default:

#include <UniOsc/UniOscDefines.mqh> input EOscUniType Type = OscUni_RSI; input int Period1 = 14 ; input int Period2 = 14 ; input int Period3 = 14 ; input ENUM_MA_METHOD MaMethod = MODE_EMA ; input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE Price = PRICE_CLOSE ; input ENUM_APPLIED_VOLUME Volume = VOLUME_TICK ; input ENUM_STO_PRICE StPrice = STO_LOWHIGH ; color ColorLine1 = clrLightSeaGreen ; color ColorLine2 = clrRed ; color ColorHisto = clrGray ;

Declare the handle of the universal oscillator below the external variables:

int h;

Access the universal oscillator at the beginning of the OnInit() function:

h= iCustom ( Symbol (), Period (), "iUniOsc" , Type, Period1, Period2, Period3, MaMethod, Price, Volume , StPrice, ColorLine1, ColorLine2, ColorHisto); if (h== INVALID_HANDLE ){ Alert ( "Can't load indicator" ); return ( INIT_FAILED ); }

In the OnCalculate() function, copy the data of the universal oscillator to the buf_osc buffer:

int cnt; if (prev_calculated== 0 ){ cnt=rates_total; } else { cnt=rates_total-prev_calculated+ 1 ; } if ( CopyBuffer (h, 0 , 0 ,cnt,buf_osc)<= 0 ){ return ( 0 ); }

At this stage, we can verify the correctness of the performed actions by attaching the iDivergence indicator to the chart. If everything is done correctly, you can see the line of the oscillator in the subwindow.

Defining the oscillator extreme values. We have already considered three ways of defining extreme values. We will include them in the indicator and provide the possibility to select any of them (external variable with a drop-down list). In the Include folder, we create the UniDiver folder, in which all the additional files with the code are to be located. Create the UniDiver/UniDiverDefines.mqh include file and write the EExtrType enumeration in it:

enum EExtrType{ ExtrBars, ExtrThreshold, ExtrMiddle };

Enumeration options:

ExtrBars — by bars;

— by bars; ExtrThreshold — by overcoming the threshold from the last High/Low;

— by overcoming the threshold from the last High/Low; ExtrMiddle — maximum or minimum value if the indicator is above or below its middle.

In the indicator, create the ExtremumType external parameter and insert it above all other external parameters. When defining extreme values by bars, we will require two parameters — number of bars to the left and right of the extreme value, while when defining by threshold, we will need the parameter for calculating the threshold value:

input EExtrType ExtremumType = ExtrBars; input int LeftBars = 2 ; input int RightBars = - 1 ; input double MinMaxThreshold = 5 ;

Let's implement the possibility to use one parameter, RightBars or LeftBars, in addition to using two at once. RightBars is equal to -1 by default. This means that it is not used and the value of the second parameter is to be assigned to it.

Extreme values definition classes. There is no need in changing the extreme value definition method during the indicator work, therefore it would be more reasonable to use OOP instead of the 'if' and 'switch' operators. Create the base class and three derived ones for three methods of defining an extreme value. One of these derived classes is to be selected when launching the indicator. These classes are to be used both for defining extreme values and performing all necessary work for finding a divergence. They are different only in the ways of defining extreme values, while the definition of convergence is completely identical in all cases. Therefore, the divergence definition function is to be located in the base class and be called from derived classes. But first, we need to provide an easy access to all indicator extreme values (like it was done with the ZigZag tops in the "Wolfe waves" article).

The SExtremum structure is used to store data about one extreme value. The structure description is located in UniDiverDefines:

struct SExtremum{ int SignalBar; int ExtremumBar; datetime ExtremumTime; double IndicatorValue; double PriceValue; };

The structure fields:

SignalBar — bar, on which it became known about the formation of an extreme value

— bar, on which it became known about the formation of an extreme value ExtremumBar — bar with an extreme value

— bar with an extreme value ExtremumTime — time of the bar with an extreme value

— time of the bar with an extreme value IndicatorValue — indicator value at the extremum

— indicator value at the extremum PriceValue — price value on the bar with the indicator extreme value

