Universal ZigZag

Despite this peculiarity, the ZigZag does lose its popularity and attractiveness. At the very least, it significantly facilitates the visual analysis of the charts, helps to filter out noise and detect the main trajectory of the price movement. In a more practical application, the indicator may be used for detecting the support/resistance levels or for identifying patterns. And it can be used as a basis for drawing trendlines, just like any other graphical tools for technical analysis, similar to Fibonacci levels, fan, etc. It is impossible to list everything that a sophisticated trader's mind may come up with for using the ZigZag.

Fig. 5. The red and blue dots indicate the bars where a ZigZag reversal has become known

These peculiarities of the ZigZag are best explained in the Fig. 5. The colored dots indicate the bars where a formation of previous top or bottom became known. The indicator had started plotting new upward segments on the bars with blue dots, and new downward segments on the bars with red dots.

Fig. 4. It has taken ten bars for the ZigZag to draw a new upward segment and for the bottom formation to become known

This time the indicator has reached its minimum, but this can be confirmed only several bars later (Fig. 4).

However, several bars later the price falls (Fig. 3), and the last segment of the ZigZag continues stretching downwards.

The ZigZag (Fig. 1) indicator is a polyline connecting the local price Highs and Lows. Beginners may immediately think: it would be great to buy at bottoms and sell on tops! This idea looks tempting, of course, but alas, the ZigZag looks so tempting in history only. In reality, the situation is somewhat different. It becomes clear that a new top or bottom had formed only several bars after it had actually been formed. Fig. 2 shows a situation when the last segment of the indicator stopped its formation (changing), price reversed and moved in the opposite direction (up).

Apart from plotting the ZigZag itself, the article will also focus on using the resulting indicator for developing other indicators and experts. The task at hand is to make sure that obtaining data from the ZigZag and using it as a part of other algorithms is not as complex and time-consuming.

Object Oriented Programming will be used in development of the indicator. Multiple base classes for different stages of plotting the ZigZag will be created, multiple child classes will be created for each stage. Division into base and child classes will be carried out so as to make the creation of different new ZigZag variations as simple as possible.

This article will consider the requirements for plotting a ZigZag, as well as different methods for plotting it, draw conclusions and obtain a unified algorithm. This algorithm will be used as a basis for creating the universal indicator, which allows to select different ZigZag types via the properties window.

ZigZag (Fig. 1) is one of the most popular indicators among the MetaTrader 5 users. To date, a multitude of the ZigZag varieties has been developed. However, some of them are too slow, which makes them unsuitable for creating experts. Others constantly generate errors, which makes them difficult to use even for visual observation. For the indicators that operate fast and without errors, complications still arise when using them in development of an EA or another indicator. This happens because it is not so easy to extract and interpret the ZigZag data.

The source data can be a single series (for example, Close price of the bar) or two series (for example, High and Low price of the bar). If one data series is used, then it can be not only the Close price, but virtually any indicator, be it oscillator or moving average. When plotting the ZigZag based on indicator data, it is also possible to use two data series: one with the indicator data based on the bar Highs and another based on Lows.

It is obvious that the ZigZag has two states: it is either directed upwards or downwards. When the line is directed upwards — monitor the price in case a new High appears, and when the line points down — wait for a new Low to emerge. It is also necessary to monitor the fulfillment of conditions that indicate a change in direction. So, in order to plot a ZigZag, it is necessary to:

Conditions for change in direction is the most important point that defines the different types of ZigZags. These conditions can vary greatly. For example, such condition may be formation of a High/Low over n bars on the current bar. In other words, if the value of the source series on the current bar is maximum or minimum over the last n bars, then this defines the ZigZag direction. This principle is used in the classic ZigZag indicator. Another method — based on the size of a rollback from the fixed maximum or minimum value. The rollback size can be measured in points (if the source series if the price) or in conventional units (if it is some indicator). Available methods are not limited to those two, it is possible to determine the direction using any indicator — Stochastic, ADX, etc. If the Stochastic is above 50 then the ZigZag is pointing upwards, if it is below 50 — downwards. Now, determine the direction based on ADX: the ZigZag line is directed up if the PDI line is above the MDI line, and down it PDI is below MDI.

Thus, by combining different variants for point 1 and point 2, numerous varieties of the ZigZag can be obtained. After all, nothing prevents from using the RSI data for point 1 and determining direction based on Stochastic, and so on. Point 3 is only necessary for the indicator to look like a zigzag, although the plotting options can be very different.



Since the task here is to obtain a universal indicator, it is necessary to split the algorithm into two parts as carefully as possible: the part identical for all ZigZags (call it common) and the part that depends on the ZigZag type (call it individual). The individual part fills the indicator buffers with the source data: price or indicator data. Another buffer (determining the ZigZag line direction) is filled by 1 or -1 values. These three buffers are passed to the common part, which uses them to plot the indicator itself.

To make it clear, first create a separate indicator that operates based on the High/Low of the bar and that changes its direction based on the High/Low of the n-th bar.

Simple ZigZag based on High/Low

In the MetaEditor create a new indicator (Main Menu — File — New or press Ctrl+N). In the indicator creation Wizard, enter the name "iHighLowZigZag", create one external parameter "period" (int type, with value 12), select the OnCalculate(...,open,high,low,close) event handler, create one buffer with the name of "ZigZag" (Section type, with Red color) and three more buffers with the names "Direction", "LastHighBar" and "LastLowBar" (line type, with color - none). The "ZigZag" buffer will be used for displaying the zigzag, the remaining buffers are auxiliary. For all auxiliary buffers, change the INDICATOR_DATA type to INDICATOR_CALCULATIONS in the call to the SetIndexBuffer() function inside the OnInit() function. At the top of the file, change the value of the indicator_plots property: set the value to 1. After that, the indicator will only draw a single "ZigZag" buffer, and the indicator will not draw any extra lines, but at the same time, the additional buffers will be available for handling by the iCustom() function. First, the index of the bar to start the calculation ('start' variable) is determined in the OnCalculate() function, so that the calculation over all bars is performed only when the indicator starts, and so that the further calculations are performed only at each new bar. In addition, initialize the elements of the buffers: int start;

if (prev_calculated== 0 )

{



DirectionBuffer[ 0 ]= 0 ;

LastHighBarBuffer[ 0 ]= 0 ;

LastLowBarBuffer[ 0 ]= 0 ;

start= 1 ;

}

else

{

start=prev_calculated- 1 ;

}

}

Now, the main indicator cycle: for ( int i=start;i<rates_total;i++)

{

As described above, in order to achieve the universality, it is necessary to split the code into calculation of the ZigZag direction and its plotting. This principle will be upheld now as well. First write the code for determining the direction. To determine the direction, use the ArrayMaximum() and ArrayMinimum() functions. If a High or a Low is determined on the calculated bar, the element of the Direction array is assigned the value of 1 or -1. In order to have information about the current direction of the ZigZag on each bar, before calculating the direction, take the value from the previous element of the Direction buffer and assign it to the current element:



DirectionBuffer[i]=DirectionBuffer[i- 1 ];







int ps=i-period+ 1 ;





int hb= ArrayMaximum (high,ps,period);

int lb= ArrayMinimum (low,ps,period);





if (hb==i && lb!=i)

{

DirectionBuffer[i]= 1 ;

}

else if (lb==i && hb!=i)

{

DirectionBuffer[i]=- 1 ;

}

Note the last part of the code: it identifies the High or Low, checks if there is a High and no Low on the current bar at the same time, or the opposite: if there is a Low but no High. Sometimes there can be very long bars and both directions may be determined on them. In this case, the Direction buffer will contain the previously determined direction.

Generally speaking, within the MetaTrader 5 terminal, it is possible to create a ZigZag that draws vertical segments, which makes it possible to display two changes in the indicator direction on the same bar. However, such ZigZag types will not be considered in this article.

let us continue writing the code in the main loop: the following fragment will be responsible for drawing the ZigZag line. The two other buffers will be treated the same as the Direction buffer: LastHighBarBuffer[i]=LastHighBarBuffer[i- 1 ];

LastLowBarBuffer[i]=LastLowBarBuffer[i- 1 ]; These two buffers will contain data on the indexes of the bars with latest High or Low of the ZigZag. In addition to the indexes of those bars being directly required for drawing the indicator, those buffers also significantly facilitate the process of calling the ZigZag from an expert. There will be no need to iterate over the bars in a loop in search of the latest top. Make sure to clear the ZigZag buffer: ZigZagBuffer[i]= EMPTY_VALUE ; This must be done because the full calculation of the indicator is performed not only when it starts, but also during some other events, for example, when history is downloaded. The buffer may have old data remaining, which would distort the appearance of the indicator line. Now, let us proceed to drawing. Here, the algorithm is split into four branches: beginning of a new upward movement, beginning of a new downward movement, continuation of an upward movement, continuation of a downward movement. To check the direction values, the switch operators are used on the calculated and previous bar: switch (( int )DirectionBuffer[i])

{

case 1 :

switch (( int )DirectionBuffer[i- 1 ])

{

case 1 :



...

break ;

case - 1 :



...

break ;

}

break ;

case - 1 :

switch (( int )DirectionBuffer[i- 1 ])

{

case - 1 :



...

break ;

case 1 :



...

break ;

}

break ;

It remains to write the four code blocks. Two of them will be considered in details: beginning of a new upward movement and continuation of the upward movement. Beginning of a new upward movement takes place when the value in Direction buffer changes from -1 to 1. When that happens, the algorithm draws a new point of the ZigZag and stores the index of the bar, where the new direction has begun: ZigZagBuffer[i]=high[i];

LastHighBarBuffer[i]=i; Continuation of a movement is a little more complicated. The algorithm checks if the value on the current bar greater than the previously known High value of the ZigZag. If it is greater, then it is necessary to move the end of the last segment, that is, remove the previously drawn point and place a new one. Here, the algorithm also stores the information on the bar, where the new point has been drawn:

if (high[i]>high[( int )LastHighBarBuffer[i]])

{



ZigZagBuffer[( int )LastHighBarBuffer[i]]= EMPTY_VALUE ;



ZigZagBuffer[i]=high[i];



LastHighBarBuffer[i]=i;

}

This is it. Do not forget to close the loop with a closing brace. It remains to test the indicator in the strategy tester's visual mode. The fully operational "iHighLowZigZag" indicator can be found in the attachment.

Simple ZigZag based on Close