Graphical Interfaces X: Text Edit box, Picture Slider and simple controls (build 5)

Introduction

In order to get a better understanding of this library's purpose, please read the first article: Graphical interfaces I: Preparation of the library structure (Chapter 1). You will find a list of articles with links at the end of each chapter. There, you can also download a complete version of the library at the current stage of development. The files must be located in the same directories as in the archive.

This article will consider new controls: Text Edit box, Picture Slider, as well as additional simple controls: Text label and Picture, which can also be useful in various cases. The library continues to grow, and in addition to introduction of new controls, the previously created ones are also being improved. Since the library is currently utilized by a number of users, multiple comments and suggestions are received from them. Many of those requests have been implemented in the new version of the library. Plus, certain algorithms have been optimized. This reduced the CPU load even more. More details about this are further in the article.





The Text Edit box control

So far, the developed library already contains an Edit box control (the CSpinEdit class), but it is designed for entering numerical values only. The library will now be supplemented with another control, which would allow any text to be entered into the field. The Text Edit box control may be needed in different situations. For example, it is possible to create a string search in the files of the terminal "sandbox". Another option is to provide the end user of the MQL application with the ability to enter an array of symbols to trade. In short, this can be any text data required for working.

Let us enumerate all components of the Text Edit box control:

Background Icon Description Edit box





Fig. 1. Components of the Text Edit box control.





Let us take a closer look at the class of this control.





Class for creating the Text Edit box control

Create the TextEdit.mqh file with the CTextEdit class which has methods standard for all controls and include it in the library engine (the WndContainer.mqh file). Below are the control properties that are available to user for customization:

Color of the control background

Control icons for the active and blocked states

Margins for icon along the two axes (x, y)

Description text of the control

Margins for the text label along the two axes (x, y)

Color of the text in different states of the control

Size of the Edit box

Margins for the Edit box along the two axes (x, y)

Colors of the Edit box and text of the Edit box in different states

Alignment of text in the Edit box (left/right/center)

Display mode of the text selection cursor

Mode of resetting the value in the Edit box







class CTextEdit : public CElement

{

private :



color m_area_color;



string m_icon_file_on;

string m_icon_file_off;



int m_icon_x_gap;

int m_icon_y_gap;



string m_label_text;



int m_label_x_gap;

int m_label_y_gap;



color m_label_color;

color m_label_color_hover;

color m_label_color_locked;

color m_label_color_array[];



string m_edit_value;



int m_edit_x_size;

int m_edit_y_size;



int m_edit_x_gap;

int m_edit_y_gap;



color m_edit_color;

color m_edit_color_locked;

color m_edit_text_color;

color m_edit_text_color_locked;

color m_edit_text_color_highlight;



color m_edit_border_color;

color m_edit_border_color_hover;

color m_edit_border_color_locked;

color m_edit_border_color_array[];



bool m_reset_mode;



bool m_show_text_pointer_mode;



ENUM_ALIGN_MODE m_align_mode;



public :



void IconXGap( const int x_gap) { m_icon_x_gap=x_gap; }

void IconYGap( const int y_gap) { m_icon_y_gap=y_gap; }



void AreaColor( const color clr) { m_area_color=clr; }

string LabelText( void ) const { return (m_label.Description()); }

void LabelText( const string text) { m_label.Description(text); }

void LabelXGap( const int x_gap) { m_label_x_gap=x_gap; }

void LabelYGap( const int y_gap) { m_label_y_gap=y_gap; }



void LabelColor( const color clr) { m_label_color=clr; }

void LabelColorHover( const color clr) { m_label_color_hover=clr; }

void LabelColorLocked( const color clr) { m_label_color_locked=clr; }



void EditXSize( const int x_size) { m_edit_x_size=x_size; }

void EditYSize( const int y_size) { m_edit_y_size=y_size; }



void EditXGap( const int x_gap) { m_edit_x_gap=x_gap; }

void EditYGap( const int y_gap) { m_edit_y_gap=y_gap; }



void EditColor( const color clr) { m_edit_color=clr; }

void EditColorLocked( const color clr) { m_edit_color_locked=clr; }



void EditTextColor( const color clr) { m_edit_text_color=clr; }

void EditTextColorLocked( const color clr) { m_edit_text_color_locked=clr; }

void EditTextColorHighlight( const color clr) { m_edit_text_color_highlight=clr; }



void EditBorderColor( const color clr) { m_edit_border_color=clr; }

void EditBorderColorHover( const color clr) { m_edit_border_color_hover=clr; }

void EditBorderColorLocked( const color clr) { m_edit_border_color_locked=clr; }



bool ResetMode( void ) { return (m_reset_mode); }

void ResetMode( const bool mode) { m_reset_mode=mode; }

void ShowTextPointerMode( const bool mode) { m_show_text_pointer_mode=mode; }



void AlignMode( ENUM_ALIGN_MODE mode) { m_align_mode=mode; }



void IconFileOn( const string file_path);

void IconFileOff( const string file_path);

};



Display mode of the text selection pointer means that the mouse cursor will be complemented by an additional icon when it hovers over the Edit box, indicating that text can be entered there. For this to work, one more identifier (MP_TEXT_SELECT) has been added to the ENUM_MOUSE_POINTER enumeration.







enum ENUM_MOUSE_POINTER

{

MP_CUSTOM = 0 ,

MP_X_RESIZE = 1 ,

MP_Y_RESIZE = 2 ,

MP_XY1_RESIZE = 3 ,

MP_XY2_RESIZE = 4 ,

MP_X_SCROLL = 5 ,

MP_Y_SCROLL = 6 ,

MP_TEXT_SELECT = 7

};



The corresponding addition was made in the class CPointer as well (see the code below). The image for the cursor icon of text selection is available in the archive at the end of the article.











#include "Element.mqh"



...

#resource "\\Images\\EasyAndFastGUI\\Controls\\pointer_text_select.bmp"









void CPointer::SetPointerBmp( void )

{

switch (m_type)

{

case MP_X_RESIZE :

m_file_on = "Images\\EasyAndFastGUI\\Controls\\pointer_x_rs_blue.bmp" ;

m_file_off = "Images\\EasyAndFastGUI\\Controls\\pointer_x_rs.bmp" ;

break ;

case MP_Y_RESIZE :

m_file_on = "Images\\EasyAndFastGUI\\Controls\\pointer_y_rs_blue.bmp" ;

m_file_off = "Images\\EasyAndFastGUI\\Controls\\pointer_y_rs.bmp" ;

break ;

case MP_XY1_RESIZE :

m_file_on = "Images\\EasyAndFastGUI\\Controls\\pointer_xy1_rs_blue.bmp" ;

m_file_off = "Images\\EasyAndFastGUI\\Controls\\pointer_xy1_rs.bmp" ;

break ;

case MP_XY2_RESIZE :

m_file_on = "Images\\EasyAndFastGUI\\Controls\\pointer_xy2_rs_blue.bmp" ;

m_file_off = "Images\\EasyAndFastGUI\\Controls\\pointer_xy2_rs.bmp" ;

break ;

case MP_X_SCROLL :

m_file_on = "Images\\EasyAndFastGUI\\Controls\\pointer_x_scroll_blue.bmp" ;

m_file_off = "Images\\EasyAndFastGUI\\Controls\\pointer_x_scroll.bmp" ;

break ;

case MP_Y_SCROLL :

m_file_on = "Images\\EasyAndFastGUI\\Controls\\pointer_y_scroll_blue.bmp" ;

m_file_off = "Images\\EasyAndFastGUI\\Controls\\pointer_y_scroll.bmp" ;

break ;

case MP_TEXT_SELECT :

m_file_on = "Images\\EasyAndFastGUI\\Controls\\pointer_text_select.bmp" ;

m_file_off = "Images\\EasyAndFastGUI\\Controls\\pointer_text_select.bmp" ;

break ;

}



if (m_file_on== "" || m_file_off== "" )

:: Print ( __FUNCTION__ , " > Both icons must be set for the cursor!" );

}



To create the Text Edit box control, five private and one public methods will be needed:

class CTextEdit : public CElement

{

private :



CRectLabel m_area;

CBmpLabel m_icon;

CLabel m_label;

CEdit m_edit;

CPointer m_text_select;



public :



bool CreateTextEdit( const long chart_id, const int subwin, const string label_text, const int x, const int y);



private :

bool CreateArea( void );

bool CreateIcon( void );

bool CreateLabel( void );

bool CreateEdit( void );

bool CreateTextSelectPointer( void );

};



The rest of the CTextEdit class does not contain anything that has not been studied in the previous articles of this series. Therefore, you can examine its capabilities yourselves. The current version of the Text Edit box has a limit of 63 characters.



The Picture Slider Control

The Picture Slider belongs to informational controls of the graphical interface. It is useful to create a quick reference guide, where the illustrations show certain situations on the price chart or brief explanation about the purpose of a particular control of the graphical interface in the used MQL application.

Let us enumerate all components of the Picture Slider control:

Background Slider arrow buttons Group of radio buttons Group of images associated with the group of radio buttons









Fig. 2. Components of the Picture Slider control.

Class for creating the Picture Slider control

Create the PicturesSlider.mqh file with the standard methods present in other classes and include it in the WndContainer.mqh file. Below are properties of the control that can be customized by the library users.

Color of the control background

Control background frame color

Margin for the pictures along the Y axis

Margins for the slider arrow buttons along the two axes (x, y)

Margins for the radio buttons along the two axes (x, y)

Margin between the radio buttons







class CPicturesSlider : public CElement

{

private :



color m_area_color;

color m_area_border_color;



int m_pictures_y_gap;



int m_arrows_x_gap;

int m_arrows_y_gap;



int m_radio_buttons_x_gap;

int m_radio_buttons_y_gap;

int m_radio_buttons_x_offset;



public :



void AreaColor( const color clr) { m_area_color=clr; }

void AreaBorderColor( const color clr) { m_area_border_color=clr; }



void ArrowsXGap( const int x_gap) { m_arrows_x_gap=x_gap; }

void ArrowsYGap( const int y_gap) { m_arrows_y_gap=y_gap; }



void PictureYGap( const int y_gap) { m_pictures_y_gap=y_gap; }



void RadioButtonsXGap( const int x_gap) { m_radio_buttons_x_gap=x_gap; }

void RadioButtonsYGap( const int y_gap) { m_radio_buttons_y_gap=y_gap; }

void RadioButtonsXOffset( const int x_offset) { m_radio_buttons_x_offset=x_offset; }

};

To create the Picture Slider control, five private and one public methods will be needed:

class CPicturesSlider : public CElement

{

private :



CRectLabel m_area;

CBmpLabel m_pictures[];

CRadioButtons m_radio_buttons;

CIconButton m_left_arrow;

CIconButton m_right_arrow;



public :



bool CreatePicturesSlider( const long chart_id, const int subwin, const int x, const int y);



private :

bool CreateArea( void );

bool CreatePictures( void );

bool CreateRadioButtons( void );

bool CreateLeftArrow( void );

bool CreateRightArrow( void );

};

The width of the control will be calculated automatically, based on the user-defined parameters. These parameters include the margins for group of radio buttons from the left edge of the control, with respect to which the coordinate for the right arrow button of the Picture Slider is also calculated. Height of the control also depends on the size of the pictures. It is assumed that the picture sizes will be the same, so the calculations use the size of the first picture of the group.

Before calling the main method for creating the control, it is necessary to add the pictures to an array using the CPicturesSlider::AddPicture() method. If the path to the picture is not set as the only argument of this method, the default path will be applied.











...



#resource "\\Images\\EasyAndFastGUI\\Icons\\bmp64\

o_image.bmp"







class CPicturesSlider : public CElement

{

private :



string m_file_path[];



string m_default_path;



public :



void AddPicture( const string file_path= "" );

};







CPicturesSlider::CPicturesSlider( void ) : m_default_path( "Images\\EasyAndFastGUI\\Icons\\bmp64\

o_image.bmp" ),

m_area_color( clrNONE ),

m_area_border_color( clrNONE ),

m_arrows_x_gap( 2 ),

m_arrows_y_gap( 2 ),

m_radio_button_width( 12 ),

m_radio_buttons_x_gap( 25 ),

m_radio_buttons_y_gap( 1 ),

m_radio_buttons_x_offset( 20 ),

m_pictures_y_gap( 25 )

{



CElement::ClassName(CLASS_NAME);



m_zorder= 0 ;

}







void CPicturesSlider::AddPicture( const string file_path= "" )

{



int array_size=:: ArraySize (m_pictures);

int new_size=array_size+ 1 ;

:: ArrayResize (m_pictures,new_size);

:: ArrayResize (m_file_path,new_size);



m_file_path[array_size]=(file_path== "" )? m_default_path : file_path;

}

To display a picture from the group, use the CPicturesSlider::SelectPicture() method. This method will be called when pressing the arrow buttons and radio buttons in the handler of the CPicturesSlider class.

class CPicturesSlider : public CElement

{

public :



void SelectPicture( const uint index);

};







void CPicturesSlider::SelectPicture( const uint index)

{



uint pictures_total=PicturesTotal();



if (pictures_total< 1 )

{

:: Print ( __FUNCTION__ , " > This method is to be called, "

"if a group contains at least one picture! Use the CPicturesSlider::AddPicture() method" );

return ;

}



uint correct_index=(index>=pictures_total)? pictures_total- 1 : index;



m_radio_buttons.SelectRadioButton(correct_index);



for ( uint i= 0 ; i<pictures_total; i++)

{

if (i==correct_index)

m_pictures[i].Timeframes( OBJ_ALL_PERIODS );

else

m_pictures[i].Timeframes( OBJ_NO_PERIODS );

}

}

When pressing the arrow buttons, the event handler of the control calls the CPicturesSlider::OnClickLeftArrow() and CPicturesSlider::OnClickRightArrow() methods. The listing below shows the code if the method for the left mouse button. Events of clicking the picture slider buttons can be traced in the custom class of the MQL application, if necessary.

class CPicturesSlider : public CElement

{

public :

private :



bool OnClickLeftArrow( const string clicked_object);



bool OnClickRightArrow( const string clicked_object);

};







bool CPicturesSlider::OnClickLeftArrow( const string clicked_object)

{



if (:: StringFind (clicked_object,CElement::ProgramName()+ "_icon_button_" , 0 )< 0 )

return ( false );



int id=CElement::IdFromObjectName(clicked_object);



int index=CElement::IndexFromObjectName(clicked_object);



if (id!=CElement::Id())

return ( false );



if (index!= 0 )

return ( false );



int selected_radio_button=m_radio_buttons.SelectedButtonIndex();



SelectPicture(--selected_radio_button);



:: EventChartCustom (m_chart_id,ON_CLICK_BUTTON,CElement::Id(),CElement::Index(), "" );

return ( true );

}

The listing below shows the shortened code of the event handler for the Picture Slider. It is evident that events of clicking the radio buttons of the slider are tracked here as well. It is possible to understand that a radio button in a local group was clicked using the control identifier, which is equal to the identifier of the Picture Slider.







void CPicturesSlider::OnEvent( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam)

{



...



if (id== CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM +ON_CLICK_LABEL)

{



if (lparam==CElement::Id())

SelectPicture(m_radio_buttons.SelectedButtonIndex());



return ;

}



if (id== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK )

{



if (OnClickLeftArrow(sparam))

return ;

if (OnClickRightArrow(sparam))

return ;



return ;

}

}

The Text Label and Picture controls

As a supplement, the library now includes two new CTextLabel and CPicture classes for creating simple Text Label and Picture controls. They can be used as separate objects, without binding them to any other control. Their content is very simple. In the CPicture class, users can change only one property - the path to the picture. The CPicture::Path() method has been implemented for that purpose. Unless a custom path is not specified, the default picture will be used. The picture can be changed programmatically at any time even after creating the graphical interface of the MQL application.











#include "Element.mqh"

#include "Window.mqh"



#resource "\\Images\\EasyAndFastGUI\\Icons\\bmp64\

o_image.bmp"







class CPicture : public CElement

{

private :



string m_path;



public :



string Path( void ) const { return (m_path); }

void Path( const string path);

};







CPicture::CPicture( void ) : m_path( "Images\\EasyAndFastGUI\\Icons\\bmp64\

o_image.bmp" )



{



CElement::ClassName(CLASS_NAME);



m_zorder= 0 ;

}







void CPicture::Path( const string path)

{

m_path=path;

m_picture.BmpFileOn( "::" +path);

m_picture.BmpFileOff( "::" +path);

}

As for the Text label control, everything is quite simple and only four properties can be defined by user:

Text of the label

Text color

Font

Font size









class CTextLabel : public CElement

{

public :



string LabelText( void ) const { return (m_label.Description()); }

void LabelText( const string text) { m_label.Description(text); }



void LabelColor( const color clr) { m_label.Color(clr); }

void LabelFont( const string font) { m_label.Font(font); }

void LabelFontSize( const int size) { m_label.FontSize(size); }

};

CFonts class for working with fonts

To facilitate font selection, an additional CFonts class has been implemented. It contains 187 fonts. Those are the system fonts of the terminal, which you have probably seen listed in the settings of certain graphical objects.

Fig. 3. System fonts of the terminal.





The file with the fonts (Fonts.mqh) is located in the "MetaTrader 5\MQL5\Include\EasyAndFastGUI\Fonts.mqh" directory. It has been included in the Objects.mqh file to allow full access throughout the entire scheme of the library:











#include "Enums.mqh"

#include "Defines.mqh"

#include "..\Fonts.mqh"

#include "..\Canvas\Charts\LineChart.mqh"

#include <ChartObjects\ChartObjectSubChart.mqh>

#include <ChartObjects\ChartObjectsBmpControls.mqh>

#include <ChartObjects\ChartObjectsTxtControls.mqh>

The CFonts class contains only two public methods for getting the size of the fonts array and getting the font name by index. The array of fonts is initialized in the class constructor.

















class CFonts

{

private :



string m_fonts[];



public :

CFonts( void );

~CFonts( void );



int FontsTotal( void ) const { return (:: ArraySize (m_fonts)); }



string FontsByIndex( const uint index);



private :



void InitializeFontsArray( void );

};







CFonts::CFonts( void )

{



InitializeFontsArray();

}







CFonts::~CFonts( void )

{

:: ArrayFree (m_fonts);

}

Calling the CFonts::FontsByIndex() method invokes the adjustment that prevents exceeding the array range:







string CFonts::FontsByIndex( const uint index)

{



uint array_size=FontsTotal();



uint i=(index>=array_size)? array_size- 1 : index;



return (m_fonts[i]);

}

List of additional library updates

1. Fixed the incorrect display of the tooltips in the dialog boxes. Now, the pressed state of the tooltips button in the main window applies to all windows of the graphical interface. Pressing the button generates a message with the new ON_WINDOW_TOOLTIPS event identifier (see the Defines.mqh file).











...

#define ON_WINDOW_TOOLTIPS ( 29 )

Accordingly, the OnClickTooltipsButton() method has been added to the CWindow class for handling the tooltips button:







class CWindow : public CElement

{

private :



bool OnClickTooltipsButton( const string clicked_object);

};







void CWindow::OnEvent( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam)

{



if (id== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK )

{



if (OnClickTooltipsButton(sparam))

return ;

}

}







bool CWindow::OnClickTooltipsButton( const string clicked_object)

{



if (m_window_type==W_DIALOG)

return ( false );



if (:: StringFind (clicked_object,CElement::ProgramName()+ "_window_tooltip_" , 0 )< 0 )

return ( false );



int id=CElement::IdFromObjectName(clicked_object);



if (id!=CElement::Id())

return ( false );



m_tooltips_button_state=m_button_tooltip.State();



:: EventChartCustom (m_chart_id,ON_WINDOW_TOOLTIPS,CElement::Id(),CElement::Index(), "" );

return ( true );

}

For all this to work in the library engine (CWndEvents class), the OnWindowTooltips() method for handling event with the ON_WINDOW_TOOLTIPS identifier has been added:

class CWndEvents : public CWndContainer

{

private :



bool OnWindowTooltips( void );

};







void CWndEvents::ChartEventCustom( void )

{











if (OnWindowTooltips())

return ;















}







bool CWndEvents::OnWindowTooltips( void )

{



if (m_id!= CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM +ON_WINDOW_TOOLTIPS)

return ( false );



if (m_lparam!=m_windows[ 0 ].Id())

return ( true );



int windows_total= WindowsTotal ();

for ( int w= 0 ; w<windows_total; w++)

{

if (w> 0 )

m_windows[w].TooltipButtonState(m_windows[ 0 ].TooltipButtonState());

}



return ( true );

}

2. Added ability to change the text in the description of the following controls after they had been created:





Fig. 4. List of controls with the ability to change the text after they had been created.





3. Icon can now be set in all controls, where it might be necessary (see the table below). In addition, added the ability to change the control icons after they had been created:





Fig. 5. List of controls with the ability to change the icon after they had been created.

To replace the icon in all controls listed in the table above, the IconFileOn() and IconFileOff() methods exist.





4. Added the ability to programmatically manage the state of all types of buttons and tabs (pressed/released) after they had been created. The table below shows the controls which include this addition:





Fig. 6. List of controls with the ability to change the state (pressed/released) after they had been created.





5. Optimized the algorithm of highlighting the items when the cursor is hovering over them in the following controls:





Fig. 7. Controls with the optimization of algorithm for highlighting the control items.

Previously, the program iterated over all items in the lists of the above controls, checking the location of the mouse cursor above them. Thus, the item under the cursor was highlighted in a different color, while the default color was set to rest of the items. But this method is very resource intensive, so there was a need to optimize. Now, instead of iterating over the entire array of items, only two items participate in changing the color. Search in the cycle only takes place when there was a transition to another item, that is the focus has changed.

Further, as an example, consider how this was implemented in the CListView class. Implementing the above requires adding (1) m_prev_item_index_focus class field to store the index of the last focused item, (2) CListView::CheckItemFocus() method to check the focus over the item and (3) changing the algorithm in the CListView::ChangeItemsColor() method.







class CListView : public CElement

{

private :



int m_prev_item_index_focus;



private :



void ChangeItemsColor( void );



void CheckItemFocus( void );

};

The CListView::CheckItemFocus() method is called only when the mouse cursor enters the area of the control (in this case – CListView), and also when the mouse cursor moves from one item to another (see the code below). Once the item with the mouse hovering it is found, its index is stored.







void CListView::CheckItemFocus( void )

{



int v=m_scrollv.CurrentPos();



for ( int i= 0 ; i<m_visible_items_total; i++)

{



if (v>= 0 && v<m_items_total)

v++;



if (m_selected_item_index==v- 1 )

{

m_items[i].BackColor(m_item_color_selected);

m_items[i].Color(m_item_text_color_selected);

continue ;

}



if (m_mouse.X()>m_items[i].X() && m_mouse.X()<m_items[i].X2() &&

m_mouse.Y()>m_items[i].Y() && m_mouse.Y()<m_items[i].Y2())

{

m_items[i].BackColor(m_item_color_hover);

m_items[i].Color(m_item_text_color_hover);



m_prev_item_index_focus=i;

break ;

}

}

}

The CListView::CheckItemFocus() method is called from within the CListView::ChangeItemsColor() method in the cases described in the previous paragraph (see the code listing below):







void CListView::ChangeItemsColor( void )

{



if (!m_lights_hover || m_scrollv.ScrollState())

return ;



if (!CElement::IsDropdown() && m_wnd.IsLocked())

return ;



if (m_prev_item_index_focus== WRONG_VALUE )

{



CheckItemFocus();

}

else

{



int i=m_prev_item_index_focus;

bool condition=m_mouse.X()>m_items[i].X() && m_mouse.X()<m_items[i].X2() &&

m_mouse.Y()>m_items[i].Y() && m_mouse.Y()<m_items[i].Y2();



if (!condition)

{



m_items[i].BackColor(m_item_color);

m_items[i].Color(m_item_text_color);

m_prev_item_index_focus= WRONG_VALUE ;



CheckItemFocus();

}

}

}

In the CListView::OnEvent() event handler, the CListView::ChangeItemsColor() method is called only when the mouse cursor is located within the area of the control. As soon as the cursor leaves the control area, the default colors are set, and value of the item index is reset. The shortened version of the event handler is shown below.







void CListView::OnEvent( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam)

{



if (id== CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE )

{















if (!CElement::MouseFocus())

{



if (m_prev_item_index_focus!= WRONG_VALUE )

{



ResetColors();

m_prev_item_index_focus= WRONG_VALUE ;

}

return ;

}



ChangeItemsColor();

return ;

}

}

The same principle has been implemented in the CTable, CCalendar and CTreeView classes, but with certain differences that take into account the peculiarities of each control.

6. Pressing a button of the CIconButton type in two-state mode (when the button is not released after clicking) shows a different icon, if it is set. The icon for the pressed button can be set using the CIconButton::IconFilePressedOn() and CIconButton::IconFilePressedOff() methods.







class CIconButton : public CElement

{

private :



string m_icon_file_on;

string m_icon_file_off;

string m_icon_file_pressed_on;

string m_icon_file_pressed_off;



public :



void IconFileOn( const string file_path);

void IconFileOff( const string file_path);

void IconFilePressedOn( const string file_path);

void IconFilePressedOff( const string file_path);

};







void CIconButton::IconFilePressedOn( const string file_path)

{



if (!m_two_state)

return ;



m_icon_file_pressed_on=file_path;



if (m_button.State())

m_icon.BmpFileOn( "::" +file_path);

}







void CIconButton::IconFilePressedOff( const string file_path)

{



if (!m_two_state)

return ;



m_icon_file_pressed_off=file_path;



if (m_button.State())

m_icon.BmpFileOff( "::" +file_path);

}

7. Added ability to programmatically select a row in the table (CTable). To do this, use the CTable::SelectRow() method. Specifying index of an already selected row deselects it.







class CTable : public CElement

{

public :



void SelectRow( const uint row_index);

};







void CTable::SelectRow( const uint row_index)

{



uint index=(row_index>=( uint )m_rows_total)? m_rows_total- 1 : row_index;



bool is_selected=(index==m_selected_item);



m_selected_item=(is_selected)? WRONG_VALUE : ( int )index;



m_selected_item_text=(is_selected)? "" : m_vcolumns[ 0 ].m_vrows[index];



string cell_params= string ( 0 )+ "_" + string (index)+ "_" +m_vcolumns[ 0 ].m_vrows[index];



m_prev_item_index_focus= WRONG_VALUE ;



UpdateTable();



HighlightSelectedItem();

}

8. Fixed an issue with the display of the elements in a selected tab of a CIconTabs control. The problem occurred when opening and maximizing a form with this type of tabs.

Application for testing the controls

Let us write a test application, where you can test all new controls and practice on your own, evaluating their different modes. In the graphical interface of the application, create a Tabs control (CTabs class), which will contain four tabs with the following content:

1. The first tab:

Progress bar ( CProgressBar ).

). Text edit Box ( CTextEdit ).

). Combobox with a drop-down list( CCombobox ).

). Spin edit box for numerical values ( CSpinEdit ).

). Button to call the color picker ( CColorButton ).

). Text label (CTextLabel).

Set an icon for all controls, except the text label. Descriptions of the Progress bar and Text edit box controls will be changed at regular time intervals in order to demonstrate that such feature is now available. Place named of all fonts from the CFonts class to the combobox list. The event model of the MQL test application will be constructed in such a way that selecting a font from the combobox is reflected in the text label. Similarly, the text label will be bound to numerical edit box for changing the font size and selection of a color in the picker.

The event handler for managing the parameters of the Text label control will look as follows:







void CProgram::OnEvent( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam)

{



if (id== CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM +ON_CLICK_COMBOBOX_ITEM)

{



if (lparam==m_combobox1.Id())

{



m_text_label1.LabelFont(m_combobox1.ButtonText());

}



return ;

}



if (id== CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM +ON_CLICK_INC ||

id== CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM +ON_CLICK_DEC)

{



if (lparam==m_spin_edit1.Id())

{



m_text_label1.LabelFontSize( int (m_spin_edit1.GetValue()));

}



return ;

}



if (id== CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM +ON_END_EDIT)

{



if (lparam==m_spin_edit1.Id())

{



m_text_label1.LabelFontSize( int (m_spin_edit1.GetValue()));

}



return ;

}



if (id== CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM +ON_CHANGE_COLOR)

{



if (lparam==m_color_picker.Id())

{



if (sparam==m_color_button1.LabelText())

{



m_text_label1.LabelColor(m_color_button1.CurrentColor());

return ;

}

}

return ;

}



if (id== CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM +ON_CLICK_BUTTON)

{



if (sparam==m_color_button1.LabelText())

{



m_color_picker.ColorButtonPointer(m_color_button1);

return ;

}



return ;

}

}

The screenshot below shows how the text display can be configured using the graphical interface.

Fig. 8. Group of controls on the first tab.





2. Only one control – the Picture Slider (CPicturesSlider class) will be placed on the second tab. Only three default pictures will be added to the group, so that you can quickly test this control on your own. For the control to work correctly, prepare pictures with the same size.

Fig. 9. The Picture Slider control on the second tab.





To programmatically switch the pictures, use the CPicturesSlider::SelectPicture() method.





3. The third tab will contain a table of the CTable type. To programmatically select a row, use the CTable::SelectRow() method.

Fig. 10. The Table control on the third tab.





4. Three controls will be located on the fourth tab: (1) calendar, (2) drop-down calendar and (3) button with two different icons for the pressed/released states.

Fig. 11. Group of controls on the fourth tab.

The test application featured in the article can be downloaded using the below link for further studying.

Conclusion

The library for creating graphical interfaces at the current stage of development looks like in the schematic below.

Fig. 12. Structure of the library at the current stage of development.





In the next version, the library will be expanded with additional controls. Also, the existing controls will be further developed and extended with new features.