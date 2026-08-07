Automating Trading Strategies in MQL5 (Part 51): The Bread and Butter Judas Swing Model with Premium and Discount

Introduction

Traders who focus on session opens are often trapped by the first move after a kill zone begins. Price pushes out of the opening range, sweeps the session high or low, and then reverses sharply. This early false push (the Judas swing) is designed to take out stops from traders who chase the initial move. Without a structured way to read direction, judge whether price is expensive or cheap relative to the session range, and confirm a sweep before structure turns, these reversals are hard to trade consistently. This article is for MetaQuotes Language 5 (MQL5) developers and algorithmic traders who want to automate a session-based reversal approach grounded in smart money concepts.

In our previous article (Part 50), we automated a Turtle Soup liquidity sweep strategy. In this article, we build the Bread and Butter Judas Swing program. It combines a higher-timeframe daily bias with kill zones defined in New York time and premium and discount zones derived from each session's range. It arms a setup only after a sweep of the session extreme into the correct zone, then waits for a market structure shift before entering in the direction of the bias. We will cover the following topics:





Understanding the Bread and Butter Judas Swing Model

The Bread and Butter Judas Swing model rests on one idea: the first aggressive move after a session opens is often a trap, not a trend. The stops resting beyond the recent session high or low are the liquidity large participants need to fill orders, so price is driven into them and then reverses. We fade that false push rather than follow it, but only with a directional filter behind us. That filter is the daily bias read from a higher timeframe, where a confirmed close beyond the last swing high or low sets the bias bullish or bearish and decides which side of the reversal we are allowed to take.

Timing and location complete the setup. We restrict activity to defined kill zones (London, New York, and Asia), using New York time. Within each kill zone, we build a range from the running high and low and split it at the midpoint into premium (above) and discount (below). Premium favors selling; discount favors buying. A bearish bias then asks for a sweep of the session high into premium, and a bullish bias for a sweep of the session low into discount. The sweep is preparation, not the entry. We wait for a market structure shift: a close back through the last minor swing level in the bias direction. Then we enter, place the stop beyond the swept extreme, and target a fixed reward-to-risk. In a nutshell, here is a representation of our objectives.





Implementation in MQL5

We begin by setting the foundation: the version banner, the trade library, the enumerations that expose our options to the user, the full input set, and the global state the program carries between bars.

#property copyright "Copyright 2026, Allan Munene Mutiiria." #property link "https://t.me/Forex_Algo_Trader" #property version "1.00" #define EA_VERSION "1.00" #include <Trade\Trade.mqh> enum TradeDirection { TRADE_BOTH, TRADE_BUYS_ONLY, TRADE_SELLS_ONLY }; enum LotSizingMode { LOTS_FIXED, LOTS_RISK_PERCENT }; enum StopLossMode { SL_AUTO, SL_MANUAL }; input group "GENERAL" input long InpMagicNumber = 1107 ; input LotSizingMode InpLotSizingMode = LOTS_RISK_PERCENT; input double InpFixedLots = 0.01 ; input double InpRiskPercent = 0.5 ; input TradeDirection InpTradeDirection = TRADE_BOTH; input bool InpAllowMultiple = false ; input string InpOrderComment = "BB" ; input group "STOP LOSS" input StopLossMode InpStopLossMode = SL_AUTO; input int InpStopBufferPoints = 50 ; input int InpManualStopPoints = 11000 ; input group "TAKE PROFIT" input double InpRewardRiskRatio = 1.0 ; input group "TRAILING STOP" input bool InpUseTrailingStop = false ; input int InpMinProfitPoints = 1000 ; input int InpTrailPoints = 300 ; input group "PARTIAL CLOSE (OPTIONAL)" input bool InpUsePartialClose = false ; input double InpPartialAtRR = 1.0 ; input double InpPartialPercent = 50.0 ; input group "DAILY BIAS (HIGHER-TIMEFRAME STRUCTURE)" input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES InpBiasTimeframe = PERIOD_H4 ; input int InpBiasSwingLookback = 5 ; input group "KILL ZONES (NEW YORK TIME)" input int InpBrokerGmtOffset = 0 ; input bool InpUseLondon = true ; input string InpLondonStart = "02:00" ; input string InpLondonEnd = "05:00" ; input bool InpUseNewYork = true ; input string InpNewYorkStart = "08:20" ; input string InpNewYorkEnd = "11:00" ; input bool InpUseAsia = false ; input string InpAsiaStart = "19:00" ; input string InpAsiaEnd = "22:00" ; input group "SETUP (JUDAS SWEEP INTO PREMIUM / DISCOUNT)" input bool InpRequireSweep = true ; input int InpSweepLookback = 20 ; input int InpMinSessionBars = 3 ; input group "ENTRY (MARKET STRUCTURE SHIFT)" input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES InpEntryTimeframe = PERIOD_CURRENT ; input int InpMssSwingLookback = 3 ; input int InpMaxWaitBars = 24 ; input group "LOGGING" input bool InpShowLogs = true ; input string InpLogPrefix = "BB> " ; input group "VISUALS (CHART ONLY)" input bool InpDrawVisuals = true ; input bool InpShowSwingMarkers = true ; input int InpMarkerSize = 10 ; input color InpBullColor = clrDodgerBlue ; input color InpBearColor = clrRed ; input color InpSessionColor = clrSlateGray ; input color InpEqColor = clrGoldenrod ; input color InpSweepColor = clrMagenta ; input color InpMssColor = clrDarkViolet ; input color InpSwingHighColor = clrDarkOrange ; input color InpSwingLowColor = clrDodgerBlue ; input color InpBiasHighColor = clrForestGreen ; input color InpBiasLowColor = clrOrangeRed ; input color InpPremiumColor = C'255,232,232' ; input color InpDiscountColor = C'230,240,255' ; struct TradeRecord { ulong ticket; bool isBull; double entryPrice; double initialStop; double riskDistance; bool partialTaken; }; CTrade Trade; int SymDigits; double SymPoint; datetime g_lastEntryBar = 0 ; datetime g_lastBiasBar = 0 ; int g_bias = 0 ; double g_biasSwingHigh = 0.0 ; datetime g_biasSwingHighTime = 0 ; double g_biasSwingLow = 0.0 ; datetime g_biasSwingLowTime = 0 ; string g_activeSession = "" ; datetime g_sessionStart = 0 ; double g_sessionHigh = 0.0 ; double g_sessionLow = 0.0 ; int g_sessionBarCount = 0 ; bool g_sessionTraded = false ; int g_londonStart = 0 , g_londonEnd = 0 ; int g_nyStart = 0 , g_nyEnd = 0 ; int g_asiaStart = 0 , g_asiaEnd = 0 ; int g_nyOffset = - 5 ; int g_nyOffsetDay = - 1 ; double g_lastSwingHigh = 0.0 ; datetime g_lastSwingHighTime = 0 ; double g_lastSwingLow = 0.0 ; datetime g_lastSwingLowTime = 0 ; bool g_armed = false ; int g_setupDir = 0 ; double g_setupExtreme = 0.0 ; double g_mssLevel = 0.0 ; datetime g_armBarTime = 0 ; TradeRecord g_trades[];

We establish the foundation here. We define the "EA_VERSION" banner macro and include "Trade.mqh" for order execution, then declare three enumerations — "TradeDirection", "LotSizingMode", and "StopLossMode" — that turn our configuration into readable dropdowns. We expose the inputs in groups: the general settings, stop-loss, reward-to-risk ratio, trailing, optional partial close, daily bias, kill zones in New York time, sweep setup, entry trigger, logging, and chart visuals. We declare the "TradeRecord" structure to store each position's ticket, direction, entry, initial stop, and original risk distance, so we always measure trailing and partials against the risk taken at entry rather than a stop that may have moved. Finally, we hold the global state between bars — the bias, the active session and its range, the confirmed swings, and the armed setup — with the "g_trades" array holding one record per open position.

Time and Session Foundations

Before any setup logic can run, the program needs to know when a new bar has opened and which kill zone is active. We build a small group of time helpers that handle new-bar detection, parse the session windows, resolve New York daylight saving time (DST), and name the active session.

bool IsNewEntryBar() { datetime t = iTime ( _Symbol , InpEntryTimeframe, 0 ); if (t != g_lastEntryBar) { g_lastEntryBar = t; return true ; } return false ; } int ParseHHMM( string hhmm) { string parts[]; int n = StringSplit (hhmm, ( ushort ) ':' , parts); if (n < 2 ) return 0 ; int hh = ( int ) StringToInteger (parts[ 0 ]); int mm = ( int ) StringToInteger (parts[ 1 ]); return (hh * 60 + mm); } datetime NthSundayUtc( int year, int month, int nth, int atHourUtc) { MqlDateTime t; t.year = year; t.mon = month; t.day = 1 ; t.hour = 0 ; t.min = 0 ; t.sec = 0 ; datetime first = StructToTime (t); TimeToStruct (first, t); int firstSunday = 1 + (( 7 - t.day_of_week) % 7 ); int day = firstSunday + (nth - 1 ) * 7 ; MqlDateTime r; r.year = year; r.mon = month; r.day = day; r.hour = atHourUtc; r.min = 0 ; r.sec = 0 ; return StructToTime (r); } int NyGmtOffset( datetime utc) { MqlDateTime t; TimeToStruct (utc, t); datetime dstStart = NthSundayUtc(t.year, 3 , 2 , 7 ); datetime dstEnd = NthSundayUtc(t.year, 11 , 1 , 6 ); if (utc >= dstStart && utc < dstEnd) return - 4 ; return - 5 ; } int NyMinutesNow() { datetime utc = TimeCurrent () - InpBrokerGmtOffset * 3600 ; MqlDateTime u; TimeToStruct (utc, u); if (u.day_of_year != g_nyOffsetDay) { g_nyOffsetDay = u.day_of_year; g_nyOffset = NyGmtOffset(utc); } MqlDateTime t; TimeToStruct (utc + g_nyOffset * 3600 , t); return t.hour * 60 + t.min; } bool InWindow( int now, int start, int end) { if (start <= end) return (now >= start && now < end); return (now >= start || now < end); } string GetActiveSession() { int now = NyMinutesNow(); if (InpUseLondon && InWindow(now, g_londonStart, g_londonEnd)) return "LONDON" ; if (InpUseNewYork && InWindow(now, g_nyStart, g_nyEnd)) return "NEWYORK" ; if (InpUseAsia && InWindow(now, g_asiaStart, g_asiaEnd)) return "ASIA" ; return "" ; }

We build time helpers that run the strategy once per bar and resolve the active kill zone. With "IsNewEntryBar", we report the first tick of each entry-timeframe bar so the heavy logic runs once per bar. With "ParseHHMM", we convert each session input into minutes since midnight, run once at startup so no string parsing touches the live path. We handle New York time across daylight saving in two steps: "NthSundayUtc" and "NyGmtOffset" let us bound the DST window (second Sunday of March to first Sunday of November), where we return an offset of minus four inside it and minus five outside, and with "NyMinutesNow" we report the current New York minute of day, recomputing that offset only when the day changes. Finally, with "InWindow" we test a start-to-end window including wraps past midnight, and with "GetActiveSession" we return the first enabled kill zone we fall inside, or an empty string when none is active.

Pivots, Sizing, and Trade Bookkeeping

With the timing in place, the program needs a set of workers that the setup and entry logic will lean on: a swing pivot detector, direction and lot-sizing helpers, the bookkeeping that keeps our trade records in step with live positions, and the sweep test that confirms liquidity was taken.

bool ScanPivot( ENUM_TIMEFRAMES tf, int lookback, bool &isHigh, bool &isLow, double &hiPrice, double &loPrice, datetime &pivotTime) { isHigh = false ; isLow = false ; int lb = MathMax ( 1 , lookback); if ( iBars ( _Symbol , tf) < lb * 2 + 2 ) return false ; int shift = lb + 1 ; pivotTime = iTime ( _Symbol , tf, shift); hiPrice = iHigh ( _Symbol , tf, shift); loPrice = iLow ( _Symbol , tf, shift); bool hh = true , ll = true ; for ( int j = 1 ; j <= lb; j++) { if ( iHigh ( _Symbol , tf, shift - j) >= hiPrice || iHigh ( _Symbol , tf, shift + j) >= hiPrice) hh = false ; if ( iLow ( _Symbol , tf, shift - j) <= loPrice || iLow ( _Symbol , tf, shift + j) <= loPrice) ll = false ; } isHigh = hh; isLow = ll; return (hh || ll); } bool IsDirectionAllowed( bool isBull) { if (InpTradeDirection == TRADE_BOTH) return true ; if (InpTradeDirection == TRADE_BUYS_ONLY) return isBull; return !isBull; } double CalcLotsByRisk( double entry, double stop) { double riskMoney = AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_BALANCE ) * InpRiskPercent / 100.0 ; double stopPoints = MathAbs (entry - stop) / SymPoint; if (stopPoints <= 0 ) return 0 ; double tickValue = SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_VALUE ); double tickSize = SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_SIZE ); if (tickValue <= 0 || tickSize <= 0 ) return 0 ; double valuePerPoint = tickValue / tickSize * SymPoint; if (valuePerPoint <= 0 ) return 0 ; double lots = riskMoney / (stopPoints * valuePerPoint); double volMin = SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_VOLUME_MIN ); double volMax = SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_VOLUME_MAX ); double volStep = SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_VOLUME_STEP ); if (volStep > 0 ) lots = MathFloor (lots / volStep) * volStep; return NormalizeDouble ( MathMax (volMin, MathMin (volMax, lots)), 2 ); } double ResolveLots( double entry, double stop) { double lots = (InpLotSizingMode == LOTS_FIXED) ? InpFixedLots : CalcLotsByRisk(entry, stop); double volMin = SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_VOLUME_MIN ); double volMax = SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_VOLUME_MAX ); double volStep = SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_VOLUME_STEP ); if (volStep > 0 ) lots = MathFloor (lots / volStep) * volStep; lots = MathMax (volMin, MathMin (volMax, lots)); return NormalizeDouble (lots, 2 ); } int FindTradeRecord( ulong ticket) { for ( int i = 0 ; i < ArraySize (g_trades); i++) if (g_trades[i].ticket == ticket) return i; return - 1 ; } int CountOurPositions() { int count = 0 ; for ( int i = PositionsTotal () - 1 ; i >= 0 ; i--) { ulong ticket = PositionGetTicket (i); if (ticket == 0 || ! PositionSelectByTicket (ticket)) continue ; if ( PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_MAGIC ) != InpMagicNumber) continue ; if ( PositionGetString ( POSITION_SYMBOL ) != _Symbol ) continue ; count++; } return count; } void AddTradeRecord( ulong ticket, bool isBull, double entry, double stop) { if (ticket == 0 || FindTradeRecord(ticket) >= 0 ) return ; int n = ArraySize (g_trades); ArrayResize (g_trades, n + 1 ); g_trades[n].ticket = ticket; g_trades[n].isBull = isBull; g_trades[n].entryPrice = entry; g_trades[n].initialStop = stop; g_trades[n].riskDistance = MathAbs (entry - stop); g_trades[n].partialTaken = false ; } void PruneTradeRecords() { for ( int i = ArraySize (g_trades) - 1 ; i >= 0 ; i--) if (! PositionSelectByTicket (g_trades[i].ticket)) { for ( int j = i; j < ArraySize (g_trades) - 1 ; j++) g_trades[j] = g_trades[j + 1 ]; ArrayResize (g_trades, ArraySize (g_trades) - 1 ); } } void SyncTradeRecords() { for ( int i = PositionsTotal () - 1 ; i >= 0 ; i--) { ulong ticket = PositionGetTicket (i); if (ticket == 0 || ! PositionSelectByTicket (ticket)) continue ; if ( PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_MAGIC ) != InpMagicNumber) continue ; if ( PositionGetString ( POSITION_SYMBOL ) != _Symbol ) continue ; if (FindTradeRecord(ticket) >= 0 ) continue ; int n = ArraySize (g_trades); ArrayResize (g_trades, n + 1 ); g_trades[n].ticket = ticket; g_trades[n].isBull = ( PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_TYPE ) == POSITION_TYPE_BUY ); g_trades[n].entryPrice = PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_PRICE_OPEN ); g_trades[n].initialStop = PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_SL ); g_trades[n].riskDistance = MathAbs (g_trades[n].entryPrice - g_trades[n].initialStop); g_trades[n].partialTaken = true ; } } bool SweepDone( bool forSell) { if (!InpRequireSweep) return true ; int n = MathMax ( 2 , InpSweepLookback); if ( iBars ( _Symbol , InpEntryTimeframe) < n + 3 ) return false ; if (forSell) { int idx = iHighest ( _Symbol , InpEntryTimeframe, MODE_HIGH , n, 2 ); if (idx < 0 ) return false ; return ( iHigh ( _Symbol , InpEntryTimeframe, 1 ) > iHigh ( _Symbol , InpEntryTimeframe, idx)); } int idx2 = iLowest ( _Symbol , InpEntryTimeframe, MODE_LOW , n, 2 ); if (idx2 < 0 ) return false ; return ( iLow ( _Symbol , InpEntryTimeframe, 1 ) < iLow ( _Symbol , InpEntryTimeframe, idx2)); } void Disarm( string reason) { if (!g_armed) return ; g_armed = false ; Log((g_setupDir > 0 ? "Bullish" : "Bearish" ) + " setup disarmed: " + reason + "." ); }

We build the workers that back the setup and entry logic. With "ScanPivot", we detect the most recent confirmed swing on a timeframe by centering on a candidate bar with the lookback number of closed bars on each side and rejecting it if any neighbor is equally or more extreme — the fractal pivot both the bias and the entry structure depend on. With "IsDirectionAllowed", we enforce the allowed-direction setting, and with "CalcLotsByRisk" and "ResolveLots", we size the position so the stop equals the risk money, snapped to the broker volume step and clamped to its limits. We keep our picture aligned with the terminal through a group of record helpers: with "CountOurPositions" we enforce the single-trade limit, with "AddTradeRecord" we store a fresh fill's original risk, with "PruneTradeRecords" we drop closed positions, and with "SyncTradeRecords" we adopt any position lacking a record, marking it as already partialed so a restart never triggers a surprise scale-out. Finally, with "SweepDone" we confirm a fresh liquidity grab of the prior N-bar extreme, and with "Disarm" we reset the armed state with a logged reason.

Drawing a Horizontal Level

Before the setup and bias logic can show anything on the chart, we need a reliable way to draw a horizontal line between two times at a fixed price. We define the "DrawHLevel" function as that building block, used for every level line in the program.

void DrawHLevel( string name, datetime t1, datetime t2, double price, color clr, ENUM_LINE_STYLE style, int width) { if ( ObjectFind ( 0 , name) < 0 ) ObjectCreate ( 0 , name, OBJ_TREND , 0 , t1, price, t2, price); else { ObjectMove ( 0 , name, 0 , t1, price); ObjectMove ( 0 , name, 1 , t2, price); } ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_COLOR , clr); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_STYLE , style); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_WIDTH , width); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_RAY_RIGHT , false ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_SELECTABLE , false ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_HIDDEN , true ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_BACK , false ); }

We define the "DrawHLevel" function to draw or refresh a horizontal trend-line level from a name, two anchor times, a price, and a color, style, and width. We create the object on first use and simply move both anchors on later calls, so we redraw the same level every bar without piling up duplicates, keeping it a segment rather than a ray and non-interactive. This reuse-or-create pattern is the building block used for every level line, and we follow the same approach for the remaining box, label, and marker helpers.

Drawing the Session, Bias, and Setup Visuals

Here, we build the functions that render the whole setup on the chart: the kill-zone box with its premium and discount zones, the higher-timeframe bias levels, the pending trigger line, the entry and target levels, and the swing markers.

void DrawSessionBox() { if (!VisualsAllowed() || g_activeSession == "" || g_sessionStart == 0 ) return ; string id = IntegerToString (( int )g_sessionStart); datetime t2 = TimeCurrent (); double eq = (g_sessionHigh + g_sessionLow) / 2.0 ; DrawRectFill( "BB_Prem_" + id, g_sessionStart, g_sessionHigh, t2, eq, InpPremiumColor); DrawRectFill( "BB_Disc_" + id, g_sessionStart, eq, t2, g_sessionLow, InpDiscountColor); DrawRect( "BB_Sess_" + id, g_sessionStart, g_sessionHigh, t2, g_sessionLow, InpSessionColor); DrawText( "BB_SessTxt_" + id, g_sessionStart, g_sessionHigh, " " + g_activeSession, InpSessionColor, ANCHOR_LOWER ); DrawHLevel( "BB_EQ_" + id, g_sessionStart, t2, eq, InpEqColor, STYLE_DOT , 1 ); DrawText( "BB_EQTxt_" + id, t2, eq, " EQ" , InpEqColor, ANCHOR_LEFT ); DrawText( "BB_PremTxt_" + id, t2, (g_sessionHigh + eq) / 2.0 , "Premium " , InpBearColor, ANCHOR_RIGHT ); DrawText( "BB_DiscTxt_" + id, t2, (g_sessionLow + eq) / 2.0 , "Discount " , InpBullColor, ANCHOR_RIGHT ); } void DrawBiasStructure() { if (!VisualsAllowed()) return ; datetime now = iTime ( _Symbol , InpEntryTimeframe, 0 ); if (g_biasSwingHigh > 0 && g_biasSwingHighTime > 0 ) { DrawHLevel( "BB_BiasHigh" , g_biasSwingHighTime, now, g_biasSwingHigh, InpBiasHighColor, STYLE_SOLID , 1 ); DrawText( "BB_BiasHighTxt" , now, g_biasSwingHigh, " Bias High" , InpBiasHighColor, ANCHOR_LEFT ); } if (g_biasSwingLow > 0 && g_biasSwingLowTime > 0 ) { DrawHLevel( "BB_BiasLow" , g_biasSwingLowTime, now, g_biasSwingLow, InpBiasLowColor, STYLE_SOLID , 1 ); DrawText( "BB_BiasLowTxt" , now, g_biasSwingLow, " Bias Low" , InpBiasLowColor, ANCHOR_LEFT ); } } void DrawMssLine() { if (!VisualsAllowed() || !g_armed || g_mssLevel <= 0 ) return ; string id = IntegerToString (( int )g_armBarTime); datetime now = iTime ( _Symbol , InpEntryTimeframe, 0 ); DrawHLevel( "BB_MSS_" + id, g_armBarTime, now, g_mssLevel, InpMssColor, STYLE_DASHDOT , 1 ); DrawText( "BB_MSSTxt_" + id, now, g_mssLevel, " MSS" , InpMssColor, ANCHOR_LEFT ); } void DrawEntryLevels( bool isBull, datetime t, double entry, double stop, double takeProfit) { if (!VisualsAllowed()) return ; string id = "BB_Ent_" + IntegerToString (( int )t); datetime t2 = t + ( datetime )( PeriodSeconds (InpEntryTimeframe) * 30 ); DrawHLevel(id + "_e" , t, t2, entry, clrDodgerBlue , STYLE_SOLID , 2 ); DrawHLevel(id + "_sl" , t, t2, stop, C'220,60,60' , STYLE_DASH , 1 ); DrawHLevel(id + "_tp" , t, t2, takeProfit, C'0,200,80' , STYLE_DASH , 1 ); double barHigh = iHigh ( _Symbol , InpEntryTimeframe, 1 ); double barLow = iLow ( _Symbol , InpEntryTimeframe, 1 ); DrawMarker(id + "_a" , t, isBull ? barLow : barHigh, isBull, isBull ? InpBullColor : InpBearColor, isBull ? ANCHOR_UPPER : ANCHOR_LOWER ); } void DrawSwingMarker( bool isHigh, datetime t, double price, string label, color clr) { if (!VisualsAllowed() || !InpShowSwingMarkers) return ; string tag = (isHigh ? "BB_SWH_" : "BB_SWL_" ) + IntegerToString (( int )t); int dotAnchor = isHigh ? ANCHOR_BOTTOM : ANCHOR_TOP ; DrawArrow(tag, t, price, 159 , clr, dotAnchor); ENUM_ANCHOR_POINT txtAnchor = ANCHOR_LEFT_UPPER ; if (isHigh) txtAnchor = ANCHOR_LEFT_LOWER ; DrawText(tag + "_t" , t, price, label, clr, txtAnchor); }

We render the whole setup on the chart here, routing everything through "DrawHLevel" and its sibling box, text, and marker helpers. With "DrawSessionBox", we fill the premium half above equilibrium and the discount half below it, outline the range, and label the zones — this is where we make the abstract idea of expensive and cheap price visible. With "DrawBiasStructure", we draw the bias high and low whose breaks flip order flow; with "DrawMssLine", we extend the dash-dot trigger line while a setup is armed; with "DrawEntryLevels", we lay down the entry, stop, and target lines with a direction arrow; and with "DrawSwingMarker", we label each confirmed pivot as H/HH/LH or L/LL/HL. Together, these give us a chart where the bias, session zones, pending trigger, and trade are all legible at a glance, as shown below.

Establishing the Bias and Tracking Structure

Now we reach the logic that gives the program its direction. We define two functions here: one that reads the higher-timeframe bias from market structure, and one that tracks the entry-timeframe swings that feed the trigger.

void UpdateBias() { datetime bt = iTime ( _Symbol , InpBiasTimeframe, 0 ); if (bt == g_lastBiasBar) return ; g_lastBiasBar = bt; bool isHigh, isLow; double hi, lo; datetime t; if (ScanPivot(InpBiasTimeframe, InpBiasSwingLookback, isHigh, isLow, hi, lo, t)) { if (isHigh && t != g_biasSwingHighTime) { g_biasSwingHigh = hi; g_biasSwingHighTime = t; } if (isLow && t != g_biasSwingLowTime) { g_biasSwingLow = lo; g_biasSwingLowTime = t; } } int prevBias = g_bias; double c1 = iClose ( _Symbol , InpBiasTimeframe, 1 ); if (g_biasSwingHigh > 0 && c1 > g_biasSwingHigh) g_bias = 1 ; else if (g_biasSwingLow > 0 && c1 < g_biasSwingLow) g_bias = - 1 ; if (g_bias != prevBias) { Log( "Bias -> " + (g_bias > 0 ? "BULLISH" : (g_bias < 0 ? "BEARISH" : "NEUTRAL" ))); if (g_bias != 0 && VisualsAllowed()) { bool bull = (g_bias > 0 ); double brokenLevel = bull ? g_biasSwingHigh : g_biasSwingLow; datetime bosBar = iTime ( _Symbol , InpBiasTimeframe, 1 ); string nm = "BB_BOS_" + IntegerToString (( int )bosBar); color clr = bull ? InpBiasHighColor : InpBiasLowColor; DrawMarker(nm, bosBar, brokenLevel, bull, clr, bull ? ANCHOR_UPPER : ANCHOR_LOWER ); ENUM_ANCHOR_POINT a = ANCHOR_LEFT_LOWER ; if (bull) a = ANCHOR_LEFT_UPPER ; DrawText(nm + "_t" , bosBar, brokenLevel, bull ? " BULLISH BOS" : " BEARISH BOS" , clr, a); } } } void DetectEntrySwings() { bool isHigh, isLow; double hi, lo; datetime t; if (!ScanPivot(InpEntryTimeframe, InpMssSwingLookback, isHigh, isLow, hi, lo, t)) return ; if (isHigh && t != g_lastSwingHighTime) { string label; color clr = InpSwingHighColor; if (g_lastSwingHigh <= 0 ) label = "H" ; else if (hi > g_lastSwingHigh) label = "HH" ; else { label = "LH" ; clr = InpSwingLowColor; } DrawSwingMarker( true , t, hi, label, clr); g_lastSwingHigh = hi; g_lastSwingHighTime = t; } if (isLow && t != g_lastSwingLowTime) { string label; color clr = InpSwingLowColor; if (g_lastSwingLow <= 0 ) label = "L" ; else if (lo < g_lastSwingLow) label = "LL" ; else { label = "HL" ; clr = InpSwingHighColor; } DrawSwingMarker( false , t, lo, label, clr); g_lastSwingLow = lo; g_lastSwingLowTime = t; } }

We define the "UpdateBias" function to set the daily direction. We run it once per bias-timeframe bar, refresh the latest swing high and low through "ScanPivot", and turn the bias bullish on a close above the last swing high or bearish on a close below the last swing low. We act only when the bias flips, logging the change and marking the break of structure on the broken level — this is the filter that decides which side of a sweep we are willing to trade. We then define the "DetectEntrySwings" function to maintain the lower-timeframe picture, classifying each fresh pivot as an H/HH/LH or L/LL/HL and storing it, since these stored levels become the market structure shift trigger once a setup is armed.

Managing the Session Lifecycle

The setup logic only makes sense inside a live kill zone, so we define the "UpdateSessionState" function to manage that lifecycle: opening a fresh session, closing an old one, and growing the range as the session unfolds.

void UpdateSessionState() { string active = GetActiveSession(); bool justStarted = false ; if (active != g_activeSession) { if (active != "" ) { g_sessionStart = TimeCurrent (); g_sessionHigh = iHigh ( _Symbol , InpEntryTimeframe, 0 ); g_sessionLow = iLow ( _Symbol , InpEntryTimeframe, 0 ); g_sessionBarCount = 0 ; g_sessionTraded = false ; g_lastSwingHigh = 0.0 ; g_lastSwingHighTime = 0 ; g_lastSwingLow = 0.0 ; g_lastSwingLowTime = 0 ; justStarted = true ; Log( "Entered kill zone: " + active); } else if (g_armed) Disarm( "kill zone ended" ); g_activeSession = active; } if (g_activeSession != "" && !justStarted) { double hi = iHigh ( _Symbol , InpEntryTimeframe, 1 ); double lo = iLow ( _Symbol , InpEntryTimeframe, 1 ); if (hi > g_sessionHigh) g_sessionHigh = hi; if (lo < g_sessionLow) g_sessionLow = lo; } }

We define the "UpdateSessionState" function to manage the kill-zone lifecycle. When we enter a session, we stamp the start time, seed the range with the current bar, and reset the counters, traded flag, and entry swings for a clean slate; when we leave a session, we disarm any pending setup, since a trigger that never fired is invalid once the window closes. While the session stays active, we extend the range with each just-closed bar — pushing the high up or the low down — which keeps the premium and discount zones and their equilibrium current, and we skip only the opening bar we already seeded.

Wiring the Event Handlers

Everything so far has been building blocks; now we place them inside the event handlers that the terminal calls for us. We add our startup work to the OnInit event handler, our cleanup to the OnDeinit event handler, and our per-bar sequencing to the OnTick event handler.

int OnInit () { SymDigits = ( int ) SymbolInfoInteger ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_DIGITS ); SymPoint = _Point ; Trade.SetExpertMagicNumber(InpMagicNumber); Trade.SetDeviationInPoints( 20 ); g_londonStart = ParseHHMM(InpLondonStart); g_londonEnd = ParseHHMM(InpLondonEnd); g_nyStart = ParseHHMM(InpNewYorkStart); g_nyEnd = ParseHHMM(InpNewYorkEnd); g_asiaStart = ParseHHMM(InpAsiaStart); g_asiaEnd = ParseHHMM(InpAsiaEnd); g_nyOffsetDay = - 1 ; ArrayResize (g_trades, 0 ); g_armed = false ; g_activeSession = "" ; SyncTradeRecords(); g_lastEntryBar = iTime ( _Symbol , InpEntryTimeframe, 0 ); g_lastBiasBar = 0 ; Log( "Bread & Butter Engine EA v" + EA_VERSION + " ready on " + _Symbol + " | entry " + EnumToString (InpEntryTimeframe) + " | bias " + EnumToString (InpBiasTimeframe) + " | Magic " + IntegerToString (InpMagicNumber)); return INIT_SUCCEEDED ; } void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { if (reason == REASON_REMOVE || reason == REASON_CHARTCLOSE || reason == REASON_CLOSE ) ObjectsDeleteAll ( 0 , "BB_" ); Comment ( "" ); } void OnTick () { if (IsNewEntryBar()) { UpdateSessionState(); UpdateBias(); if (g_activeSession != "" ) { g_sessionBarCount++; DetectEntrySwings(); } } }

We begin with the OnInit event handler, where we prepare everything the program needs before the first tick. We cache the symbol digits and point size to avoid repeated lookups, then configure the trade object with our magic number and a small deviation allowance. We parse each kill-zone window once with the "ParseHHMM" function so those strings never touch the live path, and we force a daylight saving recompute on first use by invalidating the cached day. We clear the trade records and setup state, adopt any of our positions that are already open, and seed the bar-time guards so the first bar is recognized correctly. A ready banner then prints the key settings, and we return INIT_SUCCEEDED to confirm the program is good to run.

We add the cleanup to the OnDeinit event handler, which the terminal calls when the program is removed or the chart closes. We delete only our own chart objects by their shared name prefix, and only on a genuine removal or chart close rather than a routine recompile, so a parameter change does not wipe the visuals unnecessarily. Clearing the chart comment leaves the chart clean behind us.

Finally, we add our per-bar sequence to the OnTick event handler. The whole block is gated by the "IsNewEntryBar" function so the logic runs once per bar rather than on every tick. On a fresh bar, we update the session lifecycle, refresh the higher-timeframe bias, and then, only inside an active kill zone, count the in-session bar and detect the latest entry-timeframe swings. When the program runs, we see the following.

We can see that the program initialized and built the sessions, confirming the partial wiring works. Next, we add the arming, entry, and trade-management calls, beginning with the arming logic.

Arming a Setup

This is where the model's conditions come together. We define the "TryArm" function to watch the active session and latch a pending setup once a sweep into premium or discount lines up with the bias.

void TryArm() { if (g_activeSession == "" || g_bias == 0 || g_armed || g_sessionTraded) return ; if (!InpAllowMultiple && CountOurPositions() > 0 ) return ; if (g_sessionBarCount < InpMinSessionBars) return ; if (g_sessionHigh <= g_sessionLow) return ; double eq = (g_sessionHigh + g_sessionLow) / 2.0 ; double price = SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_BID ); if (g_bias < 0 && IsDirectionAllowed( false )) { if (price >= eq && SweepDone( true )) { g_armed = true ; g_setupDir = - 1 ; g_setupExtreme = g_sessionHigh; g_mssLevel = g_lastSwingLow; g_armBarTime = iTime ( _Symbol , InpEntryTimeframe, 0 ); Log( "Bearish setup ARMED in " + g_activeSession + " | premium sweep done, waiting for MSS below " + DoubleToString (g_mssLevel, SymDigits)); DrawMarker( "BB_Sweep_" + IntegerToString (( int )g_armBarTime), g_armBarTime, g_setupExtreme, false , InpSweepColor, ANCHOR_LOWER ); DrawText( "BB_SweepTxt_" + IntegerToString (( int )g_armBarTime), g_armBarTime, g_setupExtreme, " SWEEP" , InpSweepColor, ANCHOR_LOWER ); DrawMssLine(); } } else if (g_bias > 0 && IsDirectionAllowed( true )) { if (price <= eq && SweepDone( false )) { g_armed = true ; g_setupDir = 1 ; g_setupExtreme = g_sessionLow; g_mssLevel = g_lastSwingHigh; g_armBarTime = iTime ( _Symbol , InpEntryTimeframe, 0 ); Log( "Bullish setup ARMED in " + g_activeSession + " | discount sweep done, waiting for MSS above " + DoubleToString (g_mssLevel, SymDigits)); DrawMarker( "BB_Sweep_" + IntegerToString (( int )g_armBarTime), g_armBarTime, g_setupExtreme, true , InpSweepColor, ANCHOR_UPPER ); DrawText( "BB_SweepTxt_" + IntegerToString (( int )g_armBarTime), g_armBarTime, g_setupExtreme, " SWEEP" , InpSweepColor, ANCHOR_UPPER ); DrawMssLine(); } } }

We define the "TryArm" function to decide whether the pieces are in place to prepare a trade. We first clear our gates — an active session, a resolved bias, no setup already armed, no trade taken this session, the single-trade limit respected, enough session bars for a valid range, and a range where the high sits above the low — then compute equilibrium and read the current bid. In bearish flow, when price is at or above equilibrium with a completed sweep of the recent high, we latch a bearish setup: we anchor the stop on the swept high and set the trigger at the last swing low. We mirror this in bullish flow below equilibrium with a swept low. We then call it in the tick handler as below.

void OnTick () { if (IsNewEntryBar()) { UpdateSessionState(); UpdateBias(); if (g_activeSession != "" ) { g_sessionBarCount++; DetectEntrySwings(); TryArm(); } if ( ArraySize (g_trades) > 0 || PositionsTotal () > 0 ) { PruneTradeRecords(); SyncTradeRecords(); } if (VisualsAllowed()) { DrawBiasStructure(); if (g_activeSession != "" ) DrawSessionBox(); ChartRedraw ( 0 ); } } }

After compiling, we get the following result.

The key point is that arming is not entering: we have only recognized that liquidity was taken while price sits on the correct side of equilibrium for our bias. We now wait for structure to shift, and that trigger check is what we build next.

Confirming the Shift and Opening the Trade

With a setup armed, we now build the two functions that turn it into a live position: one that watches for the market structure shift and one that sizes, protects, and sends the order.

void OpenTrade( bool isBull) { if (!InpAllowMultiple && CountOurPositions() > 0 ) return ; double entry = isBull ? NormalizeDouble ( SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_ASK ), SymDigits) : NormalizeDouble ( SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_BID ), SymDigits); double stop; if (InpStopLossMode == SL_MANUAL) { double slDist = InpManualStopPoints * SymPoint; stop = isBull ? entry - slDist : entry + slDist; } else { double buffer = InpStopBufferPoints * SymPoint; stop = isBull ? g_setupExtreme - buffer : g_setupExtreme + buffer; } stop = NormalizeDouble (stop, SymDigits); double riskDistance = MathAbs (entry - stop); if (riskDistance <= 0 ) { Disarm( "invalid risk distance" ); return ; } double takeProfit = NormalizeDouble (isBull ? entry + InpRewardRiskRatio * riskDistance : entry - InpRewardRiskRatio * riskDistance, SymDigits); double lots = ResolveLots(entry, stop); if (lots <= 0 ) { Disarm( "lot calc error" ); return ; } bool ok = isBull ? Trade.Buy(lots, _Symbol , entry, stop, takeProfit, InpOrderComment) : Trade.Sell(lots, _Symbol , entry, stop, takeProfit, InpOrderComment); if (ok) { ulong ticket = Trade.ResultOrder(); AddTradeRecord(ticket, isBull, entry, stop); g_sessionTraded = true ; datetime now = iTime ( _Symbol , InpEntryTimeframe, 0 ); DrawEntryLevels(isBull, now, entry, stop, takeProfit); double rr = MathAbs (takeProfit - entry) / riskDistance; Log((isBull ? "BUY" : "SELL" ) + " filled @ " + DoubleToString (entry, SymDigits) + " SL=" + DoubleToString (stop, SymDigits) + " TP=" + DoubleToString (takeProfit, SymDigits) + " lots=" + DoubleToString (lots, 2 ) + " (R:R " + DoubleToString (rr, 2 ) + ")" ); } else Log( "Open failed: " + Trade.ResultRetcodeDescription()); g_armed = false ; } void CheckArmedForEntry() { if (!g_armed) return ; if (g_setupDir < 0 && g_bias >= 0 ) { Disarm( "bias no longer bearish" ); return ; } if (g_setupDir > 0 && g_bias <= 0 ) { Disarm( "bias no longer bullish" ); return ; } if (g_activeSession == "" ) { Disarm( "kill zone ended" ); return ; } int barsElapsed = iBarShift ( _Symbol , InpEntryTimeframe, g_armBarTime); if (barsElapsed > InpMaxWaitBars) { Disarm( "no MSS in time" ); return ; } double priorClose = iClose ( _Symbol , InpEntryTimeframe, 1 ); if (g_setupDir < 0 ) { g_setupExtreme = MathMax (g_setupExtreme, iHigh ( _Symbol , InpEntryTimeframe, 1 )); if (g_lastSwingLow > 0 ) g_mssLevel = g_lastSwingLow; DrawMssLine(); if (g_mssLevel > 0 && priorClose < g_mssLevel) OpenTrade( false ); } else { g_setupExtreme = MathMin (g_setupExtreme, iLow ( _Symbol , InpEntryTimeframe, 1 )); if (g_lastSwingHigh > 0 ) g_mssLevel = g_lastSwingHigh; DrawMssLine(); if (g_mssLevel > 0 && priorClose > g_mssLevel) OpenTrade( true ); } }

We define the "CheckArmedForEntry" function to supervise an armed setup until it triggers or is invalidated. We disarm when the bias flips against the setup, the kill zone ends, or too many bars pass; otherwise we keep the swept extreme and trigger level current and fire when the last closed bar closes through that structure level — the market structure shift. We then define the "OpenTrade" function to execute: we enter at market, build the stop either at a fixed distance or beyond the swept extreme by a buffer, set the take-profit at the reward-to-risk multiple, resolve the lot size, and abort cleanly on an invalid risk or lot. On a fill, we record the position, lock the session to one trade, draw the levels, and log the result.

With the setup armed, confirmed, and triggered, what remains is managing the positions, and here is the logic we use to achieve that.

Managing the Open Position

Once a trade is live, we manage it with two optional tools: banking a partial at the first target and trailing the stop as the price runs. We define the "ManageOneTrade" function to handle a single position and the "ManageOpenTrades" function to walk them all.

void ManageOneTrade( ulong ticket) { if (! PositionSelectByTicket (ticket)) return ; if ( PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_MAGIC ) != InpMagicNumber) return ; if ( PositionGetString ( POSITION_SYMBOL ) != _Symbol ) return ; bool isBull = ( PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_TYPE ) == POSITION_TYPE_BUY ); double entry = PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_PRICE_OPEN ); double currentStop = PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_SL ); double currentTP = PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_TP ); double volume = PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_VOLUME ); int recIdx = FindTradeRecord(ticket); double riskDistance = (recIdx >= 0 && g_trades[recIdx].riskDistance > 0 ) ? g_trades[recIdx].riskDistance : MathAbs (entry - currentStop); if (riskDistance <= 0 ) return ; double bid = SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_BID ); double ask = SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_ASK ); double profitR = isBull ? (bid - entry) / riskDistance : (entry - ask) / riskDistance; if (InpUsePartialClose && recIdx >= 0 && !g_trades[recIdx].partialTaken && profitR >= InpPartialAtRR) { double volMin = SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_VOLUME_MIN ); double volStep = SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_VOLUME_STEP ); double closeVol = MathFloor ((volume * InpPartialPercent / 100.0 ) / volStep) * volStep; closeVol = NormalizeDouble (closeVol, 2 ); if (closeVol >= volMin && (volume - closeVol) >= volMin) if (Trade.PositionClosePartial(ticket, closeVol)) Log( "Partial close " + DoubleToString (closeVol, 2 ) + " @ " + DoubleToString (profitR, 2 ) + "R" ); g_trades[recIdx].partialTaken = true ; } if (InpUseTrailingStop) { double profitPoints = isBull ? (bid - entry) / SymPoint : (entry - ask) / SymPoint; if (profitPoints >= InpMinProfitPoints + InpTrailPoints) { double newStop = isBull ? bid - InpTrailPoints * SymPoint : ask + InpTrailPoints * SymPoint; newStop = NormalizeDouble (newStop, SymDigits); bool improves = isBull ? (newStop > currentStop) : (currentStop == 0 || newStop < currentStop); if (improves) Trade.PositionModify(ticket, newStop, currentTP); } } } void ManageOpenTrades() { for ( int i = ArraySize (g_trades) - 1 ; i >= 0 ; i--) ManageOneTrade(g_trades[i].ticket); }

We define the "ManageOneTrade" function to handle a position after it opens. We recover the original risk distance from our stored record rather than the live stop — critical once trailing moves the stop — and express open profit as a multiple of R. When it is enabled and profit reaches the R target, we bank a one-time partial of our chosen percentage, snapped to the volume step and closed only if both slices stay above the minimum. We then advance the trailing stop behind price once profit clears its activation threshold, applying it only when it improves protection. Above this, we define the "ManageOpenTrades" function as a thin loop over our records, which lets the scheme scale when multiple positions are allowed. What remains is testing, covered next.





Backtesting

We compile the program and run it in the MetaTrader 5 strategy tester in visual mode, which lets us watch each session build and each setup arm bar by bar. The result is shown below as a Graphics Interchange Format (GIF).

The test confirmed each stage worked as we designed it: the bias filter kept our trades in the higher-timeframe direction, setups armed only after a sweep of the session extreme into premium or discount, entries fired only on a close back through structure, and the optional trailing stop advanced once profit cleared its activation threshold.

Backtest graph:

Backtest report:





Conclusion

In conclusion, we built the Bread and Butter Judas Swing program in MQL5: a session-based reversal model that fades liquidity sweeps into premium and discount, but only in the direction of a higher-timeframe bias. We read the daily bias from structure, restrict activity to New York kill zones with daylight saving resolved automatically, arm a setup after a sweep into the correct zone, wait for a market structure shift to confirm, and then manage the trade with fixed or risk-based sizing, a structural or manual stop, and optional partial and trailing exits. Instead of chasing the Judas swing, we wait for the trap to be set and structure to turn before committing.

Disclaimer: This article is for educational purposes only. Trading carries significant financial risks, and past performance during backtesting does not guarantee future results. Thorough backtesting and careful risk management are essential before deploying this program in live markets.

After reading this article, you will be able to:

Arm a session reversal only when a higher-timeframe bias, a kill-zone window, and a sweep into premium or discount all align.

Confirm entries on a market structure shift and manage them with structural stops and optional partial and trailing exits.

We kept the model to one trade per session, but the same structure extends to multi-session tracking and setup grading.