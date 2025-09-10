Automating Trading Strategies in MQL5 (Part 30): Creating a Price Action AB-CD Harmonic Pattern with Visual Feedback

Introduction

In our previous article (Part 29), we developed a Gartley Pattern system in MetaQuotes Language 5 (MQL5) that detected bullish and bearish Gartley harmonic patterns using precise Fibonacci ratios, automating trades with calculated entry, stop loss, and take-profit levels, and visualizing patterns with chart objects such as triangles and trendlines. In Part 30, we introduce an AB=CD Pattern system. While the Gartley system depends on detecting specific multi-leg harmonic structures defined by multiple Fibonacci levels, the AB=CD system specifically identifies patterns formed when two equivalent price segments (AB and CD) are found through pivot points and distinct retracement and extension ratios—resulting in simpler yet dynamic pattern identification. The AB=CD system executes trades using dynamic entries and multi-level take-profit targets, enhancing visualization with triangles, trendlines, and labels for clear pattern presentation. We will cover the following topics:

By the end, you’ll have a robust MQL5 strategy for AB=CD harmonic pattern trading, ready for customization—let’s dive in!





Understanding the AB=CD Harmonic Pattern Framework

The AB=CD pattern is a harmonic trading formation that identifies potential reversal zones through four key swing points—A, B, C, and D—existing in bullish and bearish forms, leveraging Fibonacci ratios to pinpoint high-probability trade setups. In a bullish AB=CD, the structure forms a high-low-high-low sequence where A is a swing high, B a swing low, C a swing high, and D a swing low (below B), with the AB and CD legs being equal in length or related by Fibonacci retracement and extension ratios; a bearish AB=CD follows a low-high-low-high sequence, with D above B. Here is a visualization of the patterns:

Bearish Harmonic AB=CD pattern:

Bullish Harmonic AB=CD pattern:

Our approach involves detecting these swing pivots within a specified bar range, validating the pattern by ensuring the BC leg retraces 0.382 to 0.886 of AB and the CD leg extends 1.13 to 2.618 of BC, visualizing the pattern with chart objects like triangles and trendlines for clarity, and executing trades at the D point with calculated stop loss and multiple take-profit levels based on Fibonacci retracements to capitalize on anticipated reversals. Let’s proceed to the implementation!





Implementation in MQL5

To create the program in MQL5, open the MetaEditor, go to the Navigator, locate the Indicators folder, click on the "New" tab, and follow the prompts to create the file. Once it is made, in the coding environment, we will need to declare some global variables that we will use throughout the program.

#property copyright "Forex Algo-Trader, Allan" #property link "https://t.me/Forex_Algo_Trader" #property version "1.00" #property description "This EA trades based on AB=CD Strategy" #property strict #include <Trade\Trade.mqh> CTrade obj_Trade; input int PivotLeft = 5 ; input int PivotRight = 5 ; input double Tolerance = 0.10 ; input double LotSize = 0.01 ; input bool AllowTrading = true ; struct Pivot { datetime time; double price; bool isHigh; }; Pivot pivots[]; int g_patternFormationBar = - 1 ; datetime g_lockedPatternA = 0 ;

To lay the foundation for the AB=CD pattern, first, we include the "<Trade\Trade.mqh>" library and instantiate "obj_Trade" as a CTrade object to manage trade operations, such as executing buy and sell orders. Then, we proceed to define input parameters for user customization: "PivotLeft" and "PivotRight" at 5 bars each to set the lookback range for pivot detection, "Tolerance" at 0.10 to allow a 10% deviation in Fibonacci ratios, "LotSize" at 0.01 for trade volume, and "AllowTrading" as true to enable automated trading.

Next, we define the "Pivot" structure with "time" (datetime), "price" (double), and "isHigh" (bool) to store swing points, declare "pivots" as a dynamic array to hold these points, and initialize globals "g_patternFormationBar" to -1 to track the bar where a pattern forms and "g_lockedPatternA" to 0 to lock the A pivot time for pattern confirmation, noting the use of A instead of X to align with the AB=CD pattern’s focus on the AB and CD legs. This setup establishes the core framework for detecting and trading AB=CD patterns. For visualization, we can have functions to draw lines, labels, and triangles.

void DrawTriangle( string name, datetime t1, double p1, datetime t2, double p2, datetime t3, double p3, color cl, int width, bool fill, bool back) { if ( ObjectCreate ( 0 , name, OBJ_TRIANGLE , 0 , t1, p1, t2, p2, t3, p3)) { ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_COLOR , cl); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_STYLE , STYLE_SOLID ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_WIDTH , width); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_FILL , fill); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_BACK , back); } } void DrawTrendLine( string name, datetime t1, double p1, datetime t2, double p2, color cl, int width, int style) { if ( ObjectCreate ( 0 , name, OBJ_TREND , 0 , t1, p1, t2, p2)) { ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_COLOR , cl); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_STYLE , style); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_WIDTH , width); } } void DrawDottedLine( string name, datetime t1, double p, datetime t2, color lineColor) { if ( ObjectCreate ( 0 , name, OBJ_TREND , 0 , t1, p, t2, p)) { ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_COLOR , lineColor); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_STYLE , STYLE_DOT ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_WIDTH , 1 ); } } void DrawTextEx( string name, string text, datetime t, double p, color cl, int fontsize, bool isHigh) { if ( ObjectCreate ( 0 , name, OBJ_TEXT , 0 , t, p)) { ObjectSetString ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_TEXT , text); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_COLOR , cl); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_FONTSIZE , fontsize); ObjectSetString ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_FONT , "Arial Bold" ); if (isHigh) ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_ANCHOR , ANCHOR_BOTTOM ); else ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_ANCHOR , ANCHOR_TOP ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_ALIGN , ALIGN_CENTER ); } }

We proceed to implement visualization functions to create clear chart representations of the AB=CD harmonic pattern and its trade levels. First, we develop the "DrawTriangle" function, which uses ObjectCreate to draw a filled triangle (OBJ_TRIANGLE) defined by three points with times ("t1", "t2", "t3") and prices ("p1", "p2", "p3"), setting OBJPROP_COLOR to the specified color, "OBJPROP_STYLE" to "STYLE_SOLID", "OBJPROP_WIDTH" to the given width, "OBJPROP_FILL" to enable or disable filling, and "OBJPROP_BACK" to set background or foreground placement using the ObjectSetInteger function.

Then, we proceed to create the "DrawTrendLine" function, which draws a trend line (OBJ_TREND) between two points and last, we develop the "DrawTextEx" function, which creates a text label (OBJ_TEXT) at coordinates ("t", "p") with "ObjectCreate", setting "OBJPROP_TEXT" to the specified text, "OBJPROP_COLOR", "OBJPROP_FONTSIZE", and "OBJPROP_FONT" to "Arial Bold" using ObjectSetString and "ObjectSetInteger", anchoring above for swing highs or below for lows based on "isHigh" with OBJPROP_ANCHOR, and centering with "OBJPROP_ALIGN". We can now proceed to the OnTick event handler and attempt to identify pivot points that we can use later for pattern recognition. Here is the logic we use to achieve that.

void OnTick () { static datetime lastBarTime = 0 ; datetime currentBarTime = iTime ( _Symbol , _Period , 1 ); if (currentBarTime == lastBarTime) return ; lastBarTime = currentBarTime; ArrayResize (pivots, 0 ); int barsCount = Bars ( _Symbol , _Period ); int start = PivotLeft; int end = barsCount - PivotRight; for ( int i = end - 1 ; i >= start; i--) { bool isPivotHigh = true ; bool isPivotLow = true ; double currentHigh = iHigh ( _Symbol , _Period , i); double currentLow = iLow ( _Symbol , _Period , i); for ( int j = i - PivotLeft; j <= i + PivotRight; j++) { if (j < 0 || j >= barsCount) continue ; if (j == i) continue ; if ( iHigh ( _Symbol , _Period , j) > currentHigh) isPivotHigh = false ; if ( iLow ( _Symbol , _Period , j) < currentLow) isPivotLow = false ; } if (isPivotHigh || isPivotLow) { Pivot p; p.time = iTime ( _Symbol , _Period , i); p.price = isPivotHigh ? currentHigh : currentLow; p.isHigh = isPivotHigh; int size = ArraySize (pivots); ArrayResize (pivots, size + 1 ); pivots[size] = p; } } }

Here, we implement the initial logic of the OnTick function. First, we declare a static "lastBarTime" initialized to 0 to track the last processed bar and compare it with "currentBarTime" obtained from iTime at shift 1 for the current symbol and period, exiting if unchanged to avoid redundant processing, and updating "lastBarTime" when a new bar is detected. Then, we proceed to clear the "pivots" array with ArrayResize" to ensure a fresh analysis. Next, we retrieve the total number of bars with Bars, set the pivot detection range with "start" as "PivotLeft" and "end" as total bars minus "PivotRight", and iterate through bars from "end - 1" to start.

For each bar, we assume it’s a swing high ("isPivotHigh" true) and low ("isPivotLow" true), obtain its high and low prices using "iHigh" and "iLow", and validate the pivot by checking surrounding bars within "PivotLeft" and "PivotRight" with iHigh and iLow, invalidating the pivot if any neighboring bar has a higher high or lower low. Last, if the bar qualifies as a pivot, we create a "Pivot" structure, set its "time" with "iTime", "price" to the high or low based on "isPivotHigh", and "isHigh" flag, then append it to the "pivots" array using ArrayResize and store it. We get the following array of data when we print the pivot structure.

With the data, we can extract the pivot points, and if we have enough pivots, we can analyze and detect the patterns. Here is the logic we implement to achieve that.

int pivotCount = ArraySize (pivots); if (pivotCount < 4 ) { g_patternFormationBar = - 1 ; g_lockedPatternA = 0 ; return ; } Pivot A = pivots[pivotCount - 4 ]; Pivot B = pivots[pivotCount - 3 ]; Pivot C = pivots[pivotCount - 2 ]; Pivot D = pivots[pivotCount - 1 ]; bool patternFound = false ; string patternType = "" ; double used_retr = 0.0 ; double used_ext = 0.0 ; if (A.isHigh && (!B.isHigh) && C.isHigh && (!D.isHigh)) { double diff = A.price - B.price; if (diff > 0 ) { double BC = C.price - B.price; double retrace = BC / diff; double CD = C.price - D.price; double extension = CD / BC; double fib_retr[] = { 0.382 , 0.5 , 0.618 , 0.786 , 0.886 }; double fib_ext[] = { 2.618 , 2.0 , 1.618 , 1.272 , 1.13 }; bool valid = false ; for ( int k = 0 ; k < ArraySize (fib_retr); k++) { if ( MathAbs (retrace - fib_retr[k]) <= Tolerance && MathAbs (extension - fib_ext[k]) <= Tolerance) { valid = true ; used_retr = fib_retr[k]; used_ext = fib_ext[k]; break ; } } if (valid && (D.price < B.price)) { patternFound = true ; patternType = "Bullish" ; } } } if ((!A.isHigh) && B.isHigh && (!C.isHigh) && D.isHigh) { double diff = B.price - A.price; if (diff > 0 ) { double BC = B.price - C.price; double retrace = BC / diff; double CD = D.price - C.price; double extension = CD / BC; double fib_retr[] = { 0.382 , 0.5 , 0.618 , 0.786 , 0.886 }; double fib_ext[] = { 2.618 , 2.0 , 1.618 , 1.272 , 1.13 }; bool valid = false ; for ( int k = 0 ; k < ArraySize (fib_retr); k++) { if ( MathAbs (retrace - fib_retr[k]) <= Tolerance && MathAbs (extension - fib_ext[k]) <= Tolerance) { valid = true ; used_retr = fib_retr[k]; used_ext = fib_ext[k]; break ; } } if (valid && (D.price > B.price)) { patternFound = true ; patternType = "Bearish" ; } } }

First, we determine the total number of pivots with "ArraySize(pivots)" stored in "pivotCount" and exit if fewer than 4 pivots are found, resetting "g_patternFormationBar" and "g_lockedPatternA" to -1 and 0, as the AB=CD pattern requires A, B, C, and D points. Then, we proceed to extract the last four pivots from the "pivots" array, assigning "A" (earliest), "B", "C", and "D" (latest) to form the pattern structure.

Next, we check for a bullish AB=CD pattern (A high, B low, C high, D low) by calculating the AB leg difference ("A.price - B.price"), ensuring it’s positive, computing the BC leg length ("C.price - B.price") and its retracement ratio relative to AB, calculating the CD leg length ("C.price - D.price") and its extension ratio relative to BC, defining Fibonacci retracement ratios (0.382, 0.5, 0.618, 0.786, 0.886) and extension ratios (2.618, 2.0, 1.618, 1.272, 1.13), and validating if both ratios fall within "Tolerance" while ensuring "D.price < B.price", setting "patternFound" to true, "patternType" to "Bullish", and storing the matched "used_retr" and "used_ext". Last, we check for a bearish AB=CD pattern (A low, B high, C low, D high) using similar calculations for AB ("B.price - A.price"), BC ("B.price - C.price"), and CD ("D.price - C.price"), validating against the same Fibonacci ratios and ensuring "D.price > B.price", setting "patternFound" to true and "patternType" to "Bearish" if valid. If the pattern is found, we can proceed to visualize it on the chart.

if (patternFound) { Print (patternType, " AB=CD pattern detected at " , TimeToString (D.time, TIME_DATE | TIME_MINUTES | TIME_SECONDS )); string signalPrefix = "AB_" + IntegerToString (A.time); color triangleColor = (patternType== "Bullish" ) ? clrBlue : clrRed ; DrawTriangle(signalPrefix+ "_Triangle1" , A.time, A.price, B.time, B.price, C.time, C.price, triangleColor, 2 , true , true ); DrawTriangle(signalPrefix+ "_Triangle2" , B.time, B.price, C.time, C.price, D.time, D.price, triangleColor, 2 , true , true ); }

To visualize the pattern, first, if a valid pattern is detected ("patternFound" is true), we log the detection with Print, outputting the "patternType" ("Bullish" or "Bearish") and the D pivot’s time formatted with TimeToString, including date, minutes, and seconds. Then, we proceed to create a unique identifier "signalPrefix" by concatenating "AB_" with "A.time" converted to a string using IntegerToString to ensure distinct naming for chart objects.

Next, we set "triangleColor" to blue for bullish patterns or red for bearish patterns to differentiate them visually. Last, we call "DrawTriangle" twice to visualize the pattern: first to draw the ABC triangle connecting pivots A, B, and C, and then to draw the BCD triangle connecting pivots B, C, and D, using "signalPrefix" with suffixes "_Triangle1" and "_Triangle2", respective pivot times and prices, "triangleColor", a width of 2, and enabling fill and background display with true flags. We get the following outcome.

From the image, we can see that we can map and visualize the detected pattern correctly. We now need to continue mapping the trendlines to fully make it visible within boundaries and add a label to it for easier identification of the levels.

DrawTrendLine(signalPrefix+ "_TL_AB" , A.time, A.price, B.time, B.price, clrBlack , 2 , STYLE_SOLID ); DrawTrendLine(signalPrefix+ "_TL_BC" , B.time, B.price, C.time, C.price, clrBlack , 2 , STYLE_SOLID ); DrawTrendLine(signalPrefix+ "_TL_CD" , C.time, C.price, D.time, D.price, clrBlack , 2 , STYLE_SOLID ); double point = SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_POINT ); double offset = 15 * point; double textY_A = (A.isHigh ? A.price + offset : A.price - offset); double textY_B = (B.isHigh ? B.price + offset : B.price - offset); double textY_C = (C.isHigh ? C.price + offset : C.price - offset); double textY_D = (D.isHigh ? D.price + offset : D.price - offset); DrawTextEx(signalPrefix+ "_Text_A" , "A" , A.time, textY_A, clrBlack , 11 , A.isHigh); DrawTextEx(signalPrefix+ "_Text_B" , "B" , B.time, textY_B, clrBlack , 11 , B.isHigh); DrawTextEx(signalPrefix+ "_Text_C" , "C" , C.time, textY_C, clrBlack , 11 , C.isHigh); DrawTextEx(signalPrefix+ "_Text_D" , "D" , D.time, textY_D, clrBlack , 11 , D.isHigh); datetime centralTime = (A.time + C.time) / 2 ; double centralPrice = D.price; if ( ObjectCreate ( 0 , signalPrefix+ "_Text_Center" , OBJ_TEXT , 0 , centralTime, centralPrice)) { ObjectSetString ( 0 , signalPrefix+ "_Text_Center" , OBJPROP_TEXT , (patternType== "Bullish" ) ? "Bullish AB=CD" : "Bearish AB=CD" ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , signalPrefix+ "_Text_Center" , OBJPROP_COLOR , clrBlack ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , signalPrefix+ "_Text_Center" , OBJPROP_FONTSIZE , 11 ); ObjectSetString ( 0 , signalPrefix+ "_Text_Center" , OBJPROP_FONT , "Arial Bold" ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , signalPrefix+ "_Text_Center" , OBJPROP_ALIGN , ALIGN_CENTER ); }

We further enhance the visualization of detected patterns by adding detailed chart objects to clearly depict the pattern structure. First, we draw three solid trend lines using "DrawTrendLine" with the unique "signalPrefix" to connect key pivot points: AB, BC, and CD, using pivot times and prices (e.g., "A.time", "A.price"), setting OBJPROP_COLOR to "clrBlack", "OBJPROP_WIDTH" to 2, and "OBJPROP_STYLE" to "STYLE_SOLID" with ObjectSetInteger to outline the pattern’s legs. Then, we proceed to retrieve the symbol’s point size with SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol, SYMBOL_POINT) and calculate a 15-point offset for label positioning, determining Y-coordinates ("textY_A", "textY_B", "textY_C", "textY_D") by adding or subtracting the offset based on whether each pivot is a swing high ("isHigh" true) or low to place labels above highs or below lows.

Next, we use "DrawTextEx" to create text labels for pivots A, B, C, and D with "signalPrefix" and suffixes like "_Text_A", displaying the respective letter, positioned at the pivot time and adjusted Y-coordinate, using "clrBlack", font size 11, and the pivot’s "isHigh" status for anchoring. Last, we calculate the central label’s position at "centralTime" as the midpoint of "A.time" and "C.time" and "centralPrice" at "D.price", creating a text object with ObjectCreate named "signalPrefix + '_Text_Center'", setting OBJPROP_TEXT to "Bullish AB=CD" or "Bearish AB=CD" based on "patternType", and configuring "OBJPROP_COLOR" to "clrBlack", "OBJPROP_FONTSIZE" to 11, OBJPROP_FONT to "Arial Bold", and "OBJPROP_ALIGN" to "ALIGN_CENTER" with ObjectSetString and "ObjectSetInteger", ensuring a comprehensive visual representation of the pattern’s structure and type on the chart. When we run the program, here is a visualization of the output we receive.

From the image, we can see that we have added the edges and the labels to the pattern, making it more revealing and illustrative. What we need to do next is determine the trade levels for the pattern.

datetime lineStart = D.time; datetime lineEnd = D.time + PeriodSeconds ( _Period )* 2 ; double entryPriceLevel, TP1Level, TP2Level, TP3Level; double patternRange = (patternType== "Bullish" ) ? (C.price - D.price) : (D.price - C.price); if (patternType== "Bullish" ) { entryPriceLevel = SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_ASK ); TP3Level = C.price; TP1Level = D.price + 0.382 * patternRange; TP2Level = D.price + 0.618 * patternRange; } else { entryPriceLevel = SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_BID ); TP3Level = C.price; TP1Level = D.price - 0.382 * patternRange; TP2Level = D.price - 0.618 * patternRange; } DrawDottedLine(signalPrefix+ "_EntryLine" , lineStart, entryPriceLevel, lineEnd, clrMagenta ); DrawDottedLine(signalPrefix+ "_TP1Line" , lineStart, TP1Level, lineEnd, clrForestGreen ); DrawDottedLine(signalPrefix+ "_TP2Line" , lineStart, TP2Level, lineEnd, clrGreen ); DrawDottedLine(signalPrefix+ "_TP3Line" , lineStart, TP3Level, lineEnd, clrDarkGreen ); datetime labelTime = lineEnd + PeriodSeconds ( _Period )/ 2 ; string entryLabel = (patternType== "Bullish" ) ? "BUY (" : "SELL (" ; entryLabel += DoubleToString (entryPriceLevel, _Digits ) + ")" ; DrawTextEx(signalPrefix+ "_EntryLabel" , entryLabel, labelTime, entryPriceLevel, clrMagenta , 11 , true ); string tp1Label = "TP1 (" + DoubleToString (TP1Level, _Digits ) + ")" ; DrawTextEx(signalPrefix+ "_TP1Label" , tp1Label, labelTime, TP1Level, clrForestGreen , 11 , true ); string tp2Label = "TP2 (" + DoubleToString (TP2Level, _Digits ) + ")" ; DrawTextEx(signalPrefix+ "_TP2Label" , tp2Label, labelTime, TP2Level, clrGreen , 11 , true ); string tp3Label = "TP3 (" + DoubleToString (TP3Level, _Digits ) + ")" ; DrawTextEx(signalPrefix+ "_TP3Label" , tp3Label, labelTime, TP3Level, clrDarkGreen , 11 , true );

To define and visualize trade levels, we set "lineStart" to the D pivot’s time ("D.time") and "lineEnd" to two periods ahead using "PeriodSeconds(_Period) * 2", and declare variables "entryPriceLevel", "TP1Level", "TP2Level", and "TP3Level" for trade calculations. Then, we calculate the "patternRange" as the CD leg length ("C.price - D.price" for bullish, "D.price - C.price" for bearish); for a bullish pattern, we set "entryPriceLevel" to the ask price with SymbolInfoDouble, "TP3Level" to C’s price, "TP1Level" to "D.price + 0.382 * patternRange", and "TP2Level" to "D.price + 0.618 * patternRange"; for a bearish pattern, we use the bid price, set "TP3Level" to C’s price, "TP1Level" to "D.price - 0.382 * patternRange", and "TP2Level" to "D.price - 0.618 * patternRange".

Next, we draw four dotted horizontal lines using "DrawDottedLine": an entry line at "entryPriceLevel" in magenta, and take-profit lines at "TP1Level" (forest green), "TP2Level" (green), and "TP3Level" (dark green), spanning from "lineStart" to "lineEnd". Last, we set "labelTime" to "lineEnd" plus half a period, create label texts with prices formatted via DoubleToString (e.g., "BUY (price)" or "SELL (price)" for entry, "TP1 (price)", etc.), and use "DrawTextEx" to draw these labels at "labelTime" with corresponding colors, font size 11, and anchored above the price levels. Upon compilation, we have the following outcome.

Bearish pattern:

Bullish pattern:

From the images, we can see that we have correctly mapped the trade levels. What we need to do now is initiate the actual trade positions, and that is all.

int currentBarIndex = Bars ( _Symbol , _Period ) - 1 ; if (g_patternFormationBar == - 1 ) { g_patternFormationBar = currentBarIndex; g_lockedPatternA = A.time; Print ( "Pattern detected on bar " , currentBarIndex, ". Waiting for confirmation on next bar." ); return ; } if (currentBarIndex == g_patternFormationBar) { Print ( "Pattern is repainting; still on locked formation bar " , currentBarIndex, ". No trade yet." ); return ; } if (currentBarIndex > g_patternFormationBar) { if (g_lockedPatternA == A.time) { Print ( "Confirmed pattern (locked on bar " , g_patternFormationBar, "). Opening trade on bar " , currentBarIndex, "." ); g_patternFormationBar = currentBarIndex; if (AllowTrading && ! PositionSelect ( _Symbol )) { double entryPriceTrade = 0 , stopLoss = 0 , takeProfit = 0 ; point = SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_POINT ); bool tradeResult = false ; double next_ext = 0.0 ; if ( MathAbs (used_ext - 1.13 ) < 0.05 ) next_ext = 1.272 ; else if ( MathAbs (used_ext - 1.272 ) < 0.05 ) next_ext = 1.618 ; else if ( MathAbs (used_ext - 1.618 ) < 0.05 ) next_ext = 2.0 ; else if ( MathAbs (used_ext - 2.0 ) < 0.05 ) next_ext = 2.618 ; else if ( MathAbs (used_ext - 2.618 ) < 0.05 ) next_ext = 3.618 ; else next_ext = used_ext * 1.618 ; if (patternType== "Bullish" ) { entryPriceTrade = SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_ASK ); double BC_leg = C.price - B.price; stopLoss = C.price - next_ext * BC_leg; if (stopLoss > D.price) stopLoss = D.price - 10 * point; takeProfit = TP2Level; tradeResult = obj_Trade.Buy(LotSize, _Symbol , entryPriceTrade, stopLoss, takeProfit, "AB=CD Signal" ); if (tradeResult) Print ( "Buy order opened successfully." ); else Print ( "Buy order failed: " , obj_Trade.ResultRetcodeDescription()); } else if (patternType== "Bearish" ) { entryPriceTrade = SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_BID ); double BC_leg = B.price - C.price; stopLoss = C.price + next_ext * BC_leg; if (stopLoss < D.price) stopLoss = D.price + 10 * point; takeProfit = TP2Level; tradeResult = obj_Trade.Sell(LotSize, _Symbol , entryPriceTrade, stopLoss, takeProfit, "AB=CD Signal" ); if (tradeResult) Print ( "Sell order opened successfully." ); else Print ( "Sell order failed: " , obj_Trade.ResultRetcodeDescription()); } } else { Print ( "A position is already open for " , _Symbol , ". No new trade executed." ); } } else { g_patternFormationBar = currentBarIndex; g_lockedPatternA = A.time; Print ( "Pattern has changed; updating lock on bar " , currentBarIndex, ". Waiting for confirmation." ); return ; } } } else { g_patternFormationBar = - 1 ; g_lockedPatternA = 0 ; }

Here, we finalize the tick implementation for the pattern by managing trade execution and pattern confirmation for the detected AB=CD harmonic pattern. First, we retrieve the current bar index with "Bars(_Symbol, _Period) - 1" and store it in "currentBarIndex". Then, if no pattern is locked ("g_patternFormationBar == -1"), we set "g_patternFormationBar" to "currentBarIndex", lock the A pivot time in "g_lockedPatternA" with "A.time", log the detection indicating a wait for confirmation, and exit. Next, if still on the formation bar ("currentBarIndex == g_patternFormationBar"), we exit to prevent premature trading.

Last, if a new bar has formed ("currentBarIndex > g_patternFormationBar") and the A pivot matches "g_lockedPatternA", we confirm the pattern, log it, update "g_patternFormationBar", and check if trading is permitted with "AllowTrading" and no open positions exist via PositionSelect; we determine the next Fibonacci extension ("next_ext") for stop loss based on "used_ext" (e.g., 1.13 to 1.272, up to 3.618, or a fallback of "used_ext * 1.618"); for a bullish pattern, we set "entryPriceTrade" to the ask price, calculate "BC_leg" as "C.price - B.price", set "stopLoss" to "C.price - next_ext * BC_leg" (adjusted to "D.price - 10 * point" if above D), set "takeProfit" to "TP2Level", and execute a buy with "obj_Trade.Buy" using "LotSize" and "AB=CD Signal", logging success or failure; for a bearish pattern, we use the bid price, calculate "BC_leg" as "B.price - C.price", set "stopLoss" to "C.price + next_ext * BC_leg" (adjusted to "D.price + 10 * point" if below D), and execute a sell with "obj_Trade.Sell"; if trading is disallowed or a position exists, we log no trade; if the pattern changes, we update the lock and wait; if no pattern is found, we reset the global variables. Upon compilation, we have the following outcome.

Bearish signal:

Bullish signal:

From the image, we can see that we plot the harmonic pattern and are still able to trade it accordingly once it is confirmed, hence achieving our objective of identifying, plotting, and trading the pattern. The thing that remains is backtesting the program, and that is handled in the next section.





Backtesting

After thorough backtesting, we have the following results.

Backtest graph:

Backtest report:





Conclusion

In conclusion, we’ve developed an AB=CD pattern system in MQL5, leveraging price action to detect bullish and bearish AB=CD harmonic patterns with precise Fibonacci retracement and extension ratios, automating trades with calculated entry, stop loss, and multi-level take-profit points, and visualizing patterns with chart objects like triangles and trendlines.

Disclaimer: This article is for educational purposes only. Trading carries significant financial risks, and market volatility may result in losses. Thorough backtesting and careful risk management are crucial before deploying this program in live markets.

By leveraging the concepts and implementation presented, you can adapt this AB=CD pattern system to your trading style, enhancing your algorithmic strategies. Happy trading!