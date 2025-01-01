- Expressions
- Arithmetic Operations
- Assignment Operations
- Operations of Relation
- Boolean Operations
- Bitwise Operations
- Other Operations
- Precedence Rules
Boolean Operations
Logical Negation NOT (!)
Operand of the logical negation (!) must be of arithmetic type. The result is TRUE (1), if the operand value is FALSE (0); and it is equal to FALSE (0), if the operand differs from FALSE (0).
|
if(!a) Print("not 'a'");
Logical Operation OR (||)
Logical OR operation (||) of x and y values. The expression value is TRUE (1), if x or y value is true (not null). Otherwise - FALSE (0).
|
if(x<0 || x>=max_bars) Print("out of range");
Logical Operation AND (&&)
Logical operation AND (&&) of x and y values. The expression value is TRUE (1), if the values of x and y are true (not null). Otherwise - FALSE (0).
Brief Estimate of Boolean Operations
The scheme of the so called "brief estimate" is applied to boolean operations, i.e. the calculation of the expression is terminated when the result of the expression can be precisely estimated.
|
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
