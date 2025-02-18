Automating Trading Strategies in MQL5 (Part 7): Building a Grid Trading EA with Dynamic Lot Scaling

Introduction

In the previous article (Part 6), we developed an automated Order Block Detection System in MetaQuotes Language 5 (MQL5). Now, in Part 7, we focus on grid trading, a strategy that places trades at fixed price intervals, combined with dynamic lot scaling to optimize risk and reward. This approach adapts position sizing based on market conditions, aiming to enhance profitability and risk management. We will cover:

By the end, you'll have a fully functional Grid Trading program with dynamic lot scaling, ready for testing and optimization. Let’s begin!





Strategy Blueprint

Grid trading is a systematic approach that places buy and sell orders at predetermined price intervals, allowing traders to capitalize on market fluctuations without requiring precise trend predictions. This strategy benefits from market volatility by continuously opening and closing trades within a defined price range. To enhance its performance, we will integrate dynamic lot scaling, which will adjust position sizes based on predefined conditions, such as account balance, volatility, or previous trade outcomes. Our Grid Trading system will operate with the following key components:

Grid Structure – We will define the spacing between orders.

– We will define the spacing between orders. Entry and Execution Rules – We will determine when to open grid trades based on fixed distances using a Moving Average indicator strategy.

– We will determine when to open grid trades based on fixed distances using a Moving Average indicator strategy. Dynamic Lot Scaling – We will implement an adaptive lot-sizing mechanism that adjusts position sizes based on market conditions or predefined risk parameters.

– We will implement an adaptive lot-sizing mechanism that adjusts position sizes based on market conditions or predefined risk parameters. Trade Management – We will incorporate stop-loss, take-profit, and optional breakeven mechanisms to manage risk effectively.

– We will incorporate stop-loss, take-profit, and optional breakeven mechanisms to manage risk effectively. Exit Strategy – We will develop logic to close positions based on profit targets, risk limits, or trend reversals.

In a nutshell, here is the whole strategy blueprint visualization for ease of understanding.

By combining a structured grid system with adaptive lot sizing, we will create an EA that maximizes returns while effectively managing risk. Next, we will implement these concepts in MQL5.





Implementation in MQL5

To create the program in MQL5, open the MetaEditor, go to the Navigator, locate the Indicators folder, click on the "New" tab, and follow the prompts to create the file. Once it is made, in the coding environment, we will need to declare some global variables that we will use throughout the program.

#property copyright "Forex Algo-Trader, Allan" #property link "https://t.me/Forex_Algo_Trader" #property version "1.00" #property description "This EA trades based on Grid Strategy" #property strict #include <Trade/Trade.mqh> CTrade obj_Trade; enum ClosureMode { CLOSE_BY_PROFIT, CLOSE_BY_POINTS }; input group "General EA Inputs" input ClosureMode closureMode = CLOSE_BY_POINTS; double breakevenPoints = 50 * _Point ; double TakeProfit; double initialLotsize = 0.1 ; double takeProfitPts = 200 * _Point ; double profitTotal_inCurrency = 100 ; double gridSize; double gridSize_Spacing = 500 * _Point ; double LotSize; bool isTradeAllowed = true ; int totalBars = 0 ; int handle; double maData[];

Here, we include the "Trade/Trade.mqh" library using #include and instantiate the object "obj_Trade" to handle our trades. We define a "ClosureMode" enumeration with options for closing positions and set up user inputs like "closureMode" and "breakevenPoints". Next, we declare variables to manage our take profit levels, initial lot size, grid spacing, and dynamic lot sizing, along with flags and counters for trade control and moving average indicator data. We then need to declare the prototypes for our key functions that will structure the program as follows.

void CheckAndCloseProfitTargets(); void ExecuteInitialTrade( double ask, double bid); void ManageGridPositions( double ask, double bid); void UpdateMovingAverage(); bool IsNewBar(); double CalculateWeightedBreakevenPrice(); void CheckBreakevenClose( double ask, double bid); void CloseAllPositions();

For the functions, we will implement "CheckAndCloseProfitTargets" to monitor overall profitability and close positions once our target is reached, and "ExecuteInitialTrade" to kick off the strategy with the initial BUY or SELL order. "ManageGridPositions" will add additional orders at set grid intervals as the market moves, while "UpdateMovingAverage" ensures our indicator data is current for decision-making. "IsNewBar" detects new bars to prevent multiple trades on the same candle, "CalculateWeightedBreakevenPrice" computes the average entry price across positions, and "CheckBreakevenClose" uses that information to exit trades when favorable conditions are met. Lastly, "CloseAllPositions" will methodically close all open trades when necessary.

After setting all these on the "global scope", we are set to continue with the program initialization, which is on the "OnInit" event handler.

int OnInit (){ handle = iMA ( _Symbol , _Period , 21 , 0 , MODE_SMA , PRICE_CLOSE ); if (handle == INVALID_HANDLE ){ Print ( "ERROR: UNABLE TO INITIALIZE THE INDICATOR. REVERTING NOW!" ); return ( INIT_FAILED ); } ArraySetAsSeries (maData, true ); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }

Here, we initialize the program by setting up our Moving Average indicator using the iMA function with a period of 21, SMA type, and PRICE_CLOSE to capture closing prices. We check if the indicator handle is valid—if it isn't (INVALID_HANDLE), we print an error message and return INIT_FAILED to stop the program from running. Finally, we call the ArraySetAsSeries function on the "maData" array to ensure the Moving Average data is arranged in the correct order before returning INIT_SUCCEEDED to confirm successful initialization. Once initialized correctly, we can proceed to the OnTick event handler to build the logic for opening and managing the positions.

void OnTick (){ if (IsNewBar()) isTradeAllowed = true ; UpdateMovingAverage(); }

Since we don't want to check for trades on every tick, but on every bar, we call the function "IsNewBar" and use it to set the "isTradeAllowed" variable to true if a new bar is formed. We then call the function responsible for getting the moving average values. The function's definitions are as follows.

void UpdateMovingAverage(){ if ( CopyBuffer (handle, 0 , 1 , 3 , maData) < 0 ) Print ( "Error: Unable to update Moving Average data." ); } bool IsNewBar(){ int bars = iBars ( _Symbol , _Period ); if (bars > totalBars){ totalBars = bars; return true ; } return false ; }

Here, we implement "UpdateMovingAverage" to refresh our indicator data by copying the latest values from the Moving Average buffer using the CopyBuffer function. If this function call fails, we print an error message to alert us that the update was unsuccessful. In the "IsNewBar" function, we check whether a new bar has formed by comparing the current number of bars, obtained via the iBars function, to our stored "totalBars" count; if the number has increased, we update "totalBars" and return "true", indicating that a new bar is available for trading decisions. We then continue with the tick function to execute trades based on retrieved indicator values.

if ( PositionsTotal () == 0 ) LotSize = initialLotsize; double low1 = iLow ( _Symbol , _Period , 1 ); double low2 = iLow ( _Symbol , _Period , 2 ); double high1 = iHigh ( _Symbol , _Period , 1 ); double high2 = iHigh ( _Symbol , _Period , 2 ); double ask = NormalizeDouble ( SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_ASK ), _Digits ); double bid = NormalizeDouble ( SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_BID ), _Digits ); if ( PositionsTotal () == 0 && isTradeAllowed){ ExecuteInitialTrade(ask, bid); }

Here, we first check if no positions are open using the PositionsTotal function, and if so, we reset the "LotSize" to "initialLotsize". Next, we retrieve recent bar prices by calling iLow and iHigh to capture the highs and lows of the previous two bars, which will help form our trade signals. We then obtain the current "ask" and "bid" prices using SymbolInfoDouble, normalizing them with NormalizeDouble to ensure accuracy. Finally, if trading is allowed (as indicated by "isTradeAllowed") and no positions are currently open, we call the "ExecuteInitialTrade" function with the "ask" and "bid" prices to initiate our first trade. The function definition is as below.

void ExecuteInitialTrade( double ask, double bid){ if ( iLow ( _Symbol , _Period , 1 ) > maData[ 1 ] && iLow ( _Symbol , _Period , 2 ) < maData[ 1 ]){ gridSize = ask - gridSize_Spacing; TakeProfit = ask + takeProfitPts; if (obj_Trade.Buy(LotSize, _Symbol , ask, 0 , TakeProfit, "Initial Buy" )) Print ( "Initial BUY order executed at " , ask, " with LotSize: " , LotSize); else Print ( "Initial BUY order failed at " , ask); isTradeAllowed = false ; } else if ( iHigh ( _Symbol , _Period , 1 ) < maData[ 1 ] && iHigh ( _Symbol , _Period , 2 ) > maData[ 1 ]){ gridSize = bid + gridSize_Spacing; TakeProfit = bid - takeProfitPts; if (obj_Trade.Sell(LotSize, _Symbol , bid, 0 , TakeProfit, "Initial Sell" )) Print ( "Initial SELL order executed at " , bid, " with LotSize: " , LotSize); else Print ( "Initial SELL order failed at " , bid); isTradeAllowed = false ; } }

Here, we implement the "ExecuteInitialTrade" function to open an initial trade based on the "maData" values. We retrieve the low prices of the previous two bars using the function iLow and the high prices using the function iHigh. For a BUY signal, we check if the low of the previous bar is above "maData" while the bar before that was below it. If this condition is met, we set "gridSize" below the current "ask" using "gridSize_Spacing" to determine the next grid level, calculate "TakeProfit" by adding "takeProfitPts" to the "ask", and execute a BUY trade using "obj_Trade.Buy" method.

For a SELL signal, we check if the high of the previous bar is below "maData" while the bar before that was above it. If true, we set "gridSize" above the "bid", determine "TakeProfit" by subtracting "takeProfitPts" from the "bid", and attempt to execute a SELL trade using "obj_Trade.Sell". Once a trade is executed, we set "isTradeAllowed" to false to prevent additional entries until further conditions are met. Here is the outcome.

From the image, we can see that we have the confirmed trades being executed. We now need to move on to manage the trades by opening the grid positions.

if ( PositionsTotal () > 0 ){ ManageGridPositions(ask, bid); }

We check if there are open positions using the function PositionsTotal. If the number of positions is greater than zero, we call the function "ManageGridPositions" to handle additional grid trades. The function takes "ask" and "bid" as parameters to determine the appropriate price levels for placing new grid orders based on market movement. The function's code snippet implementation is as below.

void ManageGridPositions( double ask, double bid){ for ( int i = PositionsTotal ()- 1 ; i >= 0 ; i--){ ulong ticket = PositionGetTicket (i); if ( PositionSelectByTicket (ticket)){ int positionType = ( int ) PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_TYPE ); if (positionType == POSITION_TYPE_BUY ){ if (ask <= gridSize){ LotSize *= 2 ; if (obj_Trade.Buy(LotSize, _Symbol , ask, 0 , TakeProfit, "Grid Position BUY" )) Print ( "Grid BUY order executed at " , ask, " with LotSize: " , LotSize); else Print ( "Grid BUY order failed at " , ask); gridSize = ask - gridSize_Spacing; } } else if (positionType == POSITION_TYPE_SELL ){ if (bid >= gridSize){ LotSize *= 2 ; if (obj_Trade.Sell(LotSize, _Symbol , bid, 0 , TakeProfit, "Grid Position SELL" )) Print ( "Grid SELL order executed at " , bid, " with LotSize: " , LotSize); else Print ( "Grid SELL order failed at " , bid); gridSize = bid + gridSize_Spacing; } } } } }

We implement the "ManageGridPositions" function to manage grid orders. We iterate through all open positions in reverse using a for loop and retrieve each position’s ticket with the function PositionGetTicket. We then select the position using PositionSelectByTicket and determine whether it is a BUY or SELL trade using PositionGetInteger with the parameter POSITION_TYPE. If the position is a BUY, we check if the market price "ask" has reached or dropped below "gridSize". If true, we double "LotSize" and execute a new grid BUY order using the function "obj_Trade.Buy". If the order is successful, we print a confirmation message; otherwise, we print an error message. We then update "gridSize" to the next grid level below.

Similarly, if the position is a SELL, we check if "bid" has reached or exceeded "gridSize". If true, we double "LotSize" and place a new grid SELL order using "obj_Trade.Sell". The grid trigger "gridSize" is then updated to the next level above. After opening the grid positions, we need to track and manage the positions by closing them once we hit the defined as below.

if (closureMode == CLOSE_BY_PROFIT) CheckAndCloseProfitTargets();

If "closureMode" is set to "CLOSE_BY_PROFIT", we call the function "CheckAndCloseProfitTargets" to check if the total profit has reached the predefined target and close all positions accordingly. The function declaration is as below.

void CheckAndCloseProfitTargets(){ if ( PositionsTotal () > 1 ){ double totalProfit = 0 ; for ( int i = PositionsTotal ()- 1 ; i >= 0 ; i--){ ulong tkt = PositionGetTicket (i); if ( PositionSelectByTicket (tkt)) totalProfit += PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_PROFIT ); } if (totalProfit >= profitTotal_inCurrency){ Print ( "Profit target reached (" , totalProfit, "). Closing all positions." ); CloseAllPositions(); } } }

To ensure that all positions are closed if the total accumulated profit meets or exceeds the predefined profit target, we first, check if there is more than one open position using PositionsTotal. We initialize "totalProfit" to track the combined profit of all positions. We then loop through all open positions, retrieving each position’s ticket using PositionGetTicket and selecting it with PositionSelectByTicket. For each selected position, we retrieve its profit using PositionGetDouble with the parameter POSITION_PROFIT and add it to "totalProfit". If "totalProfit" meets or exceeds "profitTotal_inCurrency", we print a message indicating that the profit target has been reached and call the "CloseAllPositions" function, whose definition is as below, to close all open trades.

void CloseAllPositions(){ for ( int i = PositionsTotal ()- 1 ; i >= 0 ; i--){ ulong posTkt = PositionGetTicket (i); if ( PositionSelectByTicket (posTkt)){ if (obj_Trade.PositionClose(posTkt)) Print ( "Closed position ticket: " , posTkt); else Print ( "Failed to close position ticket: " , posTkt); } } }

The function just iterates over all open positions and for every selected position, is closed using the "obj_Trade.PositionClose" method. Finally, we define the logic to close the positions on breakeven.

if (closureMode == CLOSE_BY_POINTS && PositionsTotal () > 1 ) CheckBreakevenClose(ask, bid);

If "closureMode" is set to "CLOSE_BY_POINTS" and there is more than one open position, we call the function "CheckBreakevenClose" with parameters "ask" and "bid" to determine whether the price has reached the breakeven threshold, allowing positions to be closed based on predefined points from breakeven. The following is the function definition.

double CalculateWeightedBreakevenPrice(){ double totalCost = 0 ; double totalVolume = 0 ; int posType = - 1 ; for ( int i = 0 ; i < PositionsTotal (); i++){ ulong ticket = PositionGetTicket (i); if ( PositionSelectByTicket (ticket)){ posType = ( int ) PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_TYPE ); break ; } } for ( int i = 0 ; i < PositionsTotal (); i++){ ulong ticket = PositionGetTicket (i); if ( PositionSelectByTicket (ticket)){ if ( PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_TYPE ) == posType){ double price = PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_PRICE_OPEN ); double volume = PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_VOLUME ); totalCost += price * volume; totalVolume += volume; } } } if (totalVolume > 0 ) return (totalCost / totalVolume); else return ( 0 ); } void CheckBreakevenClose( double ask, double bid){ if ( PositionsTotal () <= 1 ) return ; double weightedBreakeven = CalculateWeightedBreakevenPrice(); int posType = - 1 ; for ( int i = 0 ; i < PositionsTotal (); i++){ ulong ticket = PositionGetTicket (i); if ( PositionSelectByTicket (ticket)){ posType = ( int ) PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_TYPE ); break ; } } if (posType == - 1 ) return ; if (posType == POSITION_TYPE_BUY ){ if (bid >= weightedBreakeven + breakevenPoints){ Print ( "Closing BUY positions: Bid (" , bid, ") >= Breakeven (" , weightedBreakeven, ") + " , breakevenPoints); CloseAllPositions(); } } else if (posType == POSITION_TYPE_SELL ){ if (ask <= weightedBreakeven - breakevenPoints){ Print ( "Closing SELL positions: Ask (" , ask, ") <= Breakeven (" , weightedBreakeven, ") - " , breakevenPoints); CloseAllPositions(); } } }

Here, we calculate the breakeven price for all open positions and determine if the market price has moved a specified distance beyond it to close positions for profit. In "CalculateWeightedBreakevenPrice", we compute the weighted breakeven price by summing the total cost of all open positions using POSITION_PRICE_OPEN and weighting it by "POSITION_VOLUME". We first determine the position type (BUY or SELL) from the first open position using POSITION_TYPE. We then loop through all positions, summing the total cost and volume for positions matching the identified type. If the total volume is greater than zero, we return the weighted breakeven price by dividing the total cost by the total volume. Otherwise, we return zero.

In "CheckBreakevenClose", we first confirm there are multiple open positions using the PositionsTotal function. We then retrieve the weighted breakeven price by calling "CalculateWeightedBreakevenPrice". We determine the position type by selecting a position and retrieving POSITION_TYPE. If the type is invalid, we exit the function. For BUY positions, we check if the "bid" price has reached or exceeded "weightedBreakeven" plus "breakevenPoints". If so, we print a message and call "CloseAllPositions". For SELL positions, we check if the "ask" price has dropped below "weightedBreakeven" minus "breakevenPoints". If this condition is met, we also print a message and call the "CloseAllPositions" function to secure profits. Upon compilation and running the program, we have the following outcome.

From the visualization, we can see that the positions are opened and managed via the grid system and closed when the defined closure levels are hit, hence achieving our objective of creating a grid system with dynamic lot sizing. The thing that remains is backtesting the program, and that is handled in the next section.





Backtesting

After thorough backtesting, we have the following results.

Backtest graph:

Backtest report:

Here is also a video format showcasing the whole strategy backtest within a period of 1 year, 2024.









Conclusion

In conclusion, we have demonstrated the process of developing an MQL5 Expert Advisor (EA) utilizing a dynamic grid trading strategy. By combining key elements such as grid order placement, dynamic lot scaling, and targeted profit and breakeven management, we created a system that adapts to market fluctuations, aiming to optimize risk-to-reward ratios and recover from adverse price movements.

Disclaimer: This article is for educational purposes only. Trading involves significant financial risk, and market behavior can be highly unpredictable. While the strategies outlined offer a structured approach to grid trading, they do not guarantee future profitability. Rigorous backtesting and risk management are essential before live trading.

By implementing these techniques, you can refine your grid trading systems, enhance your market analysis, and elevate your algorithmic trading strategies. Best of luck on your trading journey!