//--- 정의

#define BALANCE_LOSS_DEPOSIT 100.0 // 자금이 테스터의 계좌에 입금될 잔액 인출 값



//--- 입력 매개변수

input double InpLots = 0.1; // 랏

input uint InpStopLoss = 50; // 스탑로스 포인트로

input uint InpTakeProfit = 150; // 이익 실현 포인트로

sinput ulong InpMagic = 123; // 매직 넘버

sinput ulong InpDeviation = 5; // 편차

//--- 글로벌 변수

CTrade trade; // 거래 클래스 인스턴스

CSymbolInfo symb; // 심볼 클래스 인스턴스

CAccountInfo account; // 거래 계정 클래스 인스턴스

...

double balance_dep_summ; // 잔액 충전 총액

uint balance_dep_total; // 잔액 충전 횟수

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Expert initialization function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

int OnInit()

{

...

//--- 초기 잔액 값을 저장합니다.

balance_prev=account.Balance();

balance_dep_summ=0;

balance_dep_total=0;

//--- 초기화 성공

return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Expert tick function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnTick()

{

//--- 현재 호가 업데이트

if(!symb.RefreshRates())

return;

...



//--- 잔액이 BALANCE_LOSS_DEPOSIT 매크로 대체에 설정된 것보다 더 많이 떨어진 경우,

//--- 계정을 충전하고 TesterDeposit() 함수를 호출해야 합니다.

//--- BALANCE_LOSS_DEPOSIT 이상의 잔액 손실을 확인

if(balance_prev!=account.Balance())

{

if(account.Balance()<balance_prev-BALANCE_LOSS_DEPOSIT)

{

double loss=balance_prev-account.Balance();

PrintFormat("The initial balance of %.2f %s decreased by %.2f %s. It is necessary to make a deposit to the account for %.2f %s.",balance_prev,account.Currency(),loss,account.Currency(),loss,account.Currency());

if(TesterDeposit(loss))

{

balance_dep_total++;

balance_dep_summ+=loss;

balance_prev=account.Balance();

PrintFormat("Funds have been deposited into the account. Account balance: %.2f %s.",account.Balance(),account.Currency());

PrintFormat("Total deposits: %lu. Amount of deposits: %.2f %s.",balance_dep_total,balance_dep_summ,account.Currency());

}

/*

Result:

The initial balance of 10000.00 USD decreased by 116.00 USD. It is necessary to make a deposit to the account for 116.00 USD.

deal #45 balance 116.00 [deposit] done

Funds have been deposited into the account. Account balance: 10000.00 USD.

Total deposits: 1. Amount of deposits: 116.00 USD.

*/

}

}

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Tester function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

double OnTester()

{

//--- 재무적 측면에서 최대 잔액 감소를 출력 핸들러 값으로 설정합니다.

double ret=TesterStatistics(STAT_BALANCE_DD);

//--- 인출, 예금 수 및 총 금액에 대한 메시지를 로그에 표시합니다.

PrintFormat("%s: Maximum balance drawdown in money: %.2f %s. Total deposits: %lu. Amount of deposits: %.2f %s.",__FUNCTION__,ret,account.Currency(),balance_dep_total,balance_dep_summ,account.Currency());

//--- 결과 반환

return(ret);

/*

Result:

OnTester: Maximum balance drawdown in money: 5188.50 USD. Total deposits: 46. Amount of deposits: 5128.50 USD.

final balance 4867.50 USD

OnTester result 5188.5

*/

}