|
//--- defines
#define BALANCE_LOSS_DEPOSIT 100.0 // value of the balance drawdown, at which funds will be deposited into the account in the tester
//--- input parameters
input double InpLots = 0.1; // Lots
input uint InpStopLoss = 50; // Stop loss in points
input uint InpTakeProfit = 150; // Take Profit in points
sinput ulong InpMagic = 123; // Magic number
sinput ulong InpDeviation = 5; // Deviation
//--- global variables
CTrade trade; // trade class instance
CSymbolInfo symb; // symbol class instance
CAccountInfo account; // trading account class instance
...
double balance_dep_summ; // total amount of balance top-ups
uint balance_dep_total; // number of balance top-ups
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert initialization function |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
{
...
//--- save the initial balance values
balance_prev=account.Balance();
balance_dep_summ=0;
balance_dep_total=0;
//--- successful initialization
return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert tick function |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnTick()
{
//--- update current quotes
if(!symb.RefreshRates())
return;
...
//--- if the balance has dropped more than indicated in the BALANCE_LOSS_DEPOSIT macro substitution,
//--- it is necessary to top up the account and call the TesterDeposit() function
//--- check for loss of balance by more than BALANCE_LOSS_DEPOSIT
if(balance_prev!=account.Balance())
{
if(account.Balance()<balance_prev-BALANCE_LOSS_DEPOSIT)
{
double loss=balance_prev-account.Balance();
PrintFormat("The initial balance of %.2f %s decreased by %.2f %s. It is necessary to make a deposit to the account for %.2f %s.",balance_prev,account.Currency(),loss,account.Currency(),loss,account.Currency());
if(TesterDeposit(loss))
{
balance_dep_total++;
balance_dep_summ+=loss;
balance_prev=account.Balance();
PrintFormat("Funds have been deposited into the account. Account balance: %.2f %s.",account.Balance(),account.Currency());
PrintFormat("Total deposits: %lu. Amount of deposits: %.2f %s.",balance_dep_total,balance_dep_summ,account.Currency());
}
/*
Result:
The initial balance of 10000.00 USD decreased by 116.00 USD. It is necessary to make a deposit to the account for 116.00 USD.
deal #45 balance 116.00 [deposit] done
Funds have been deposited into the account. Account balance: 10000.00 USD.
Total deposits: 1. Amount of deposits: 116.00 USD.
*/
}
}
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Tester function |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
double OnTester()
{
//--- set the maximum balance drawdown in monetary terms as the output handler value
double ret=TesterStatistics(STAT_BALANCE_DD);
//--- display a message about the drawdown, the number of deposits and their total amount in the log
PrintFormat("%s: Maximum balance drawdown in money: %.2f %s. Total deposits: %lu. Amount of deposits: %.2f %s.",__FUNCTION__,ret,account.Currency(),balance_dep_total,balance_dep_summ,account.Currency());
//--- return the result
return(ret);
/*
Result:
OnTester: Maximum balance drawdown in money: 5188.50 USD. Total deposits: 46. Amount of deposits: 5128.50 USD.
final balance 4867.50 USD
OnTester result 5188.5
*/
}