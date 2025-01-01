//--- defines

#define BALANCE_LOSS_DEPOSIT 100.0 // value of the balance drawdown, at which funds will be deposited into the account in the tester



//--- input parameters

input double InpLots = 0.1; // Lots

input uint InpStopLoss = 50; // Stop loss in points

input uint InpTakeProfit = 150; // Take Profit in points

sinput ulong InpMagic = 123; // Magic number

sinput ulong InpDeviation = 5; // Deviation

//--- global variables

CTrade trade; // trade class instance

CSymbolInfo symb; // symbol class instance

CAccountInfo account; // trading account class instance

...

double balance_dep_summ; // total amount of balance top-ups

uint balance_dep_total; // number of balance top-ups

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Expert initialization function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

int OnInit()

{

...

//--- save the initial balance values

balance_prev=account.Balance();

balance_dep_summ=0;

balance_dep_total=0;

//--- successful initialization

return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Expert tick function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnTick()

{

//--- update current quotes

if(!symb.RefreshRates())

return;

...



//--- if the balance has dropped more than indicated in the BALANCE_LOSS_DEPOSIT macro substitution,

//--- it is necessary to top up the account and call the TesterDeposit() function

//--- check for loss of balance by more than BALANCE_LOSS_DEPOSIT

if(balance_prev!=account.Balance())

{

if(account.Balance()<balance_prev-BALANCE_LOSS_DEPOSIT)

{

double loss=balance_prev-account.Balance();

PrintFormat("The initial balance of %.2f %s decreased by %.2f %s. It is necessary to make a deposit to the account for %.2f %s.",balance_prev,account.Currency(),loss,account.Currency(),loss,account.Currency());

if(TesterDeposit(loss))

{

balance_dep_total++;

balance_dep_summ+=loss;

balance_prev=account.Balance();

PrintFormat("Funds have been deposited into the account. Account balance: %.2f %s.",account.Balance(),account.Currency());

PrintFormat("Total deposits: %lu. Amount of deposits: %.2f %s.",balance_dep_total,balance_dep_summ,account.Currency());

}

/*

Result:

The initial balance of 10000.00 USD decreased by 116.00 USD. It is necessary to make a deposit to the account for 116.00 USD.

deal #45 balance 116.00 [deposit] done

Funds have been deposited into the account. Account balance: 10000.00 USD.

Total deposits: 1. Amount of deposits: 116.00 USD.

*/

}

}

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Tester function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

double OnTester()

{

//--- set the maximum balance drawdown in monetary terms as the output handler value

double ret=TesterStatistics(STAT_BALANCE_DD);

//--- display a message about the drawdown, the number of deposits and their total amount in the log

PrintFormat("%s: Maximum balance drawdown in money: %.2f %s. Total deposits: %lu. Amount of deposits: %.2f %s.",__FUNCTION__,ret,account.Currency(),balance_dep_total,balance_dep_summ,account.Currency());

//--- return the result

return(ret);

/*

Result:

OnTester: Maximum balance drawdown in money: 5188.50 USD. Total deposits: 46. Amount of deposits: 5128.50 USD.

final balance 4867.50 USD

OnTester result 5188.5

*/

}