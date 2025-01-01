//--- defines

#define BALANCE_LOSS_DEPOSIT 100.0 // Wert des Drawdowns des Saldos, zu dem die Geldmittel auf das Konto des Testers eingezahlt werden



//--- Eingabeparameter

input double InpLots = 0.1; // Lots

input uint InpStopLoss = 50; // Stop-Loss in Points

input uint InpTakeProfit = 150; // Take-Profit in Points

sinput ulong InpMagic = 123; // Magic-Mummer

sinput ulong InpDeviation = 5; // Abweichung

//--- globale Variable

CTrade trade; // Klasseninstanz von trade

CSymbolInfo symb; // Klasseninstanz des Symbols

CAccountInfo account; // Klasseninstanz des Kontos

...

double balance_dep_summ; // Gesamtbetrag der Kontostanderhöhungen

uint balance_dep_total; // Anzahl der Kontostanderhöhungen

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Expert Initialisierungsfunktion |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

int OnInit()

{

...

//--- Sichern der Anfangswerte des Saldos

balance_prev=account.Balance();

balance_dep_summ=0;

balance_dep_total=0;

//--- erfolgreiche Initialisierung

return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Tick-Funktion des Experten |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnTick()

{

//--- update der aktuellen Kurse

if(!symb.RefreshRates())

return;

...



//--- wenn der Saldo stärker gesunken ist, als in der Makrosubstitution BALANCE_LOSS_DEPOSIT angegeben,

//--- ist es notwendig, das Konto aufzuladen und die Funktion TesterDeposit() aufzurufen

//--- Prüfung, ob der Saldo um mehr als BALANCE_LOSS_DEPOSIT gesunken ist

if(balance_prev!=account.Balance())

{

if(account.Balance()<balance_prev-BALANCE_LOSS_DEPOSIT)

{

double loss=balance_prev-account.Balance();

PrintFormat("The initial balance of %.2f %s decreased by %.2f %s. It is necessary to make a deposit to the account for %.2f %s.",balance_prev,account.Currency(),loss,account.Currency(),loss,account.Currency());

if(TesterDeposit(loss))

{

balance_dep_total++;

balance_dep_summ+=loss;

balance_prev=account.Balance();

PrintFormat("Funds have been deposited into the account. Account balance: %.2f %s.",account.Balance(),account.Currency());

PrintFormat("Total deposits: %lu. Amount of deposits: %.2f %s.",balance_dep_total,balance_dep_summ,account.Currency());

}

/*

Ergebnis:

The initial balance of 10000.00 USD decreased by 116.00 USD. It is necessary to make a deposit to the account for 116.00 USD.

deal #45 balance 116.00 [deposit] done

Funds have been deposited into the account. Account balance: 10000.00 USD.

Total deposits: 1. Amount of deposits: 116.00 USD.

*/

}

}

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Tester Funktion |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

double OnTester()

{

//--- der maximale Drawdown des Saldos in Geldwerten für den Output-Handler festlegen

double ret=TesterStatistics(STAT_BALANCE_DD);

//--- Anzeige einer Meldung über den Drawdown, die Anzahl der Einzahlungen und deren Gesamtbetrag im Log

PrintFormat("%s: Maximum balance drawdown in money: %.2f %s. Total deposits: %lu. Amount of deposits: %.2f %s.",__FUNCTION__,ret,account.Currency(),balance_dep_total,balance_dep_summ,account.Currency());

//--- Ergebnisrückgabe

return(ret);

/*

Ergebnis:

OnTester: Maximum balance drawdown in money: 5188.50 USD. Total deposits: 46. Amount of deposits: 5128.50 USD.

final balance 4867.50 USD

OnTester result 5188.5

*/

}