Eine spezielle Funktion, die während eines Tests Einzahlungen emuliert. Sie kann von Geldmanagementsystemen verwendet werden.

bool  TesterDeposit(
   double money      // der dem Konto gutzuschreibender Betrag 
   );

Parameter

money

[in]  Geldbetrag, der in der Kontowährung dem Konto gutgeschrieben wird.

Rückgabewert

Liefert bei Erfolg true, ansonsten false.

 

Beispiel:

//--- defines
#define BALANCE_LOSS_DEPOSIT  100.0    // Wert des Drawdowns des Saldos, zu dem die Geldmittel auf das Konto des Testers eingezahlt werden
 
//--- Eingabeparameter
input  double  InpLots        =  0.1;  // Lots
input  uint    InpStopLoss    =  50;   // Stop-Loss in Points
input  uint    InpTakeProfit  =  150;  // Take-Profit in Points
sinput ulong   InpMagic       =  123;  // Magic-Mummer
sinput ulong   InpDeviation   =  5;    // Abweichung
//--- globale Variable
CTrade      trade;                     // Klasseninstanz von trade
CSymbolInfo symb;                      // Klasseninstanz des Symbols
CAccountInfo account;                  // Klasseninstanz des Kontos
...
double      balance_dep_summ;          // Gesamtbetrag der Kontostanderhöhungen
uint        balance_dep_total;         // Anzahl der Kontostanderhöhungen
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert Initialisierungsfunktion                                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {
   ...
//--- Sichern der Anfangswerte des Saldos
   balance_prev=account.Balance();
   balance_dep_summ=0;
   balance_dep_total=0;
//--- erfolgreiche Initialisierung
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Tick-Funktion des Experten                                       |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnTick()
  {
//--- update der aktuellen Kurse
   if(!symb.RefreshRates())
      return;
   ...
 
//--- wenn der Saldo stärker gesunken ist, als in der Makrosubstitution BALANCE_LOSS_DEPOSIT angegeben,
//--- ist es notwendig, das Konto aufzuladen und die Funktion TesterDeposit() aufzurufen
//--- Prüfung, ob der Saldo um mehr als BALANCE_LOSS_DEPOSIT gesunken ist
   if(balance_prev!=account.Balance())
     {
      if(account.Balance()<balance_prev-BALANCE_LOSS_DEPOSIT)
        {
         double loss=balance_prev-account.Balance();
         PrintFormat("The initial balance of %.2f %s decreased by %.2f %s. It is necessary to make a deposit to the account for %.2f %s.",balance_prev,account.Currency(),loss,account.Currency(),loss,account.Currency());
         if(TesterDeposit(loss))
           {
            balance_dep_total++;
            balance_dep_summ+=loss;
            balance_prev=account.Balance();
            PrintFormat("Funds have been deposited into the account. Account balance: %.2f %s.",account.Balance(),account.Currency());
            PrintFormat("Total deposits: %lu. Amount of deposits: %.2f %s.",balance_dep_total,balance_dep_summ,account.Currency());
           }
         /*
        Ergebnis:
         The initial balance of 10000.00 USD decreased by 116.00 USDIt is necessary to make a deposit to the account for 116.00 USD.
         deal #45 balance 116.00 [depositdone
         Funds have been deposited into the accountAccount balance10000.00 USD.
         Total deposits1Amount of deposits116.00 USD.
         */
        }
     }
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Tester Funktion                                                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
double OnTester()
  {
//--- der maximale Drawdown des Saldos in Geldwerten für den Output-Handler festlegen
   double ret=TesterStatistics(STAT_BALANCE_DD);
//--- Anzeige einer Meldung über den Drawdown, die Anzahl der Einzahlungen und deren Gesamtbetrag im Log
   PrintFormat("%s: Maximum balance drawdown in money: %.2f %s. Total deposits: %lu. Amount of deposits: %.2f %s.",__FUNCTION__,ret,account.Currency(),balance_dep_total,balance_dep_summ,account.Currency());
//--- Ergebnisrückgabe
   return(ret);
   /*
  Ergebnis:
   OnTesterMaximum balance drawdown in money5188.50 USDTotal deposits46Amount of deposits5128.50 USD.
   final balance 4867.50 USD
   OnTester result 5188.5
   */
  }

