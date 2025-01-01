|
//--- defines
#define BALANCE_LOSS_DEPOSIT 100.0 // Wert des Drawdowns des Saldos, zu dem die Geldmittel auf das Konto des Testers eingezahlt werden
//--- Eingabeparameter
input double InpLots = 0.1; // Lots
input uint InpStopLoss = 50; // Stop-Loss in Points
input uint InpTakeProfit = 150; // Take-Profit in Points
sinput ulong InpMagic = 123; // Magic-Mummer
sinput ulong InpDeviation = 5; // Abweichung
//--- globale Variable
CTrade trade; // Klasseninstanz von trade
CSymbolInfo symb; // Klasseninstanz des Symbols
CAccountInfo account; // Klasseninstanz des Kontos
...
double balance_dep_summ; // Gesamtbetrag der Kontostanderhöhungen
uint balance_dep_total; // Anzahl der Kontostanderhöhungen
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert Initialisierungsfunktion |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
{
...
//--- Sichern der Anfangswerte des Saldos
balance_prev=account.Balance();
balance_dep_summ=0;
balance_dep_total=0;
//--- erfolgreiche Initialisierung
return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Tick-Funktion des Experten |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnTick()
{
//--- update der aktuellen Kurse
if(!symb.RefreshRates())
return;
...
//--- wenn der Saldo stärker gesunken ist, als in der Makrosubstitution BALANCE_LOSS_DEPOSIT angegeben,
//--- ist es notwendig, das Konto aufzuladen und die Funktion TesterDeposit() aufzurufen
//--- Prüfung, ob der Saldo um mehr als BALANCE_LOSS_DEPOSIT gesunken ist
if(balance_prev!=account.Balance())
{
if(account.Balance()<balance_prev-BALANCE_LOSS_DEPOSIT)
{
double loss=balance_prev-account.Balance();
PrintFormat("The initial balance of %.2f %s decreased by %.2f %s. It is necessary to make a deposit to the account for %.2f %s.",balance_prev,account.Currency(),loss,account.Currency(),loss,account.Currency());
if(TesterDeposit(loss))
{
balance_dep_total++;
balance_dep_summ+=loss;
balance_prev=account.Balance();
PrintFormat("Funds have been deposited into the account. Account balance: %.2f %s.",account.Balance(),account.Currency());
PrintFormat("Total deposits: %lu. Amount of deposits: %.2f %s.",balance_dep_total,balance_dep_summ,account.Currency());
}
/*
Ergebnis:
The initial balance of 10000.00 USD decreased by 116.00 USD. It is necessary to make a deposit to the account for 116.00 USD.
deal #45 balance 116.00 [deposit] done
Funds have been deposited into the account. Account balance: 10000.00 USD.
Total deposits: 1. Amount of deposits: 116.00 USD.
*/
}
}
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Tester Funktion |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
double OnTester()
{
//--- der maximale Drawdown des Saldos in Geldwerten für den Output-Handler festlegen
double ret=TesterStatistics(STAT_BALANCE_DD);
//--- Anzeige einer Meldung über den Drawdown, die Anzahl der Einzahlungen und deren Gesamtbetrag im Log
PrintFormat("%s: Maximum balance drawdown in money: %.2f %s. Total deposits: %lu. Amount of deposits: %.2f %s.",__FUNCTION__,ret,account.Currency(),balance_dep_total,balance_dep_summ,account.Currency());
//--- Ergebnisrückgabe
return(ret);
/*
Ergebnis:
OnTester: Maximum balance drawdown in money: 5188.50 USD. Total deposits: 46. Amount of deposits: 5128.50 USD.
final balance 4867.50 USD
OnTester result 5188.5
*/
}