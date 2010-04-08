Zcandle Robot

The logic of this robot is simple, but very powerful.

It monitors the current trend using long-term candlesticks, using multiple candlesticks to increase reliability.

The EA first monitors the current trend and then places orders in line with the trend.

The timing of the orders is based on an internal RCI indicator.

The entry value for RCI can be freely adjusted.

A value closer to 1 will increase accuracy, but decrease the frequency of entries. It trades with a TP of 50 and an SL of 50, but if the stop loss is hit, it will enter in the opposite direction with a larger lot size in the direction opposite to the trend.

These settings can be changed. Enjoy using it!