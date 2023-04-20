Gold Bloom
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Hong Ling Mu
- Sürüm: 1.1
- Güncellendi: 20 Nisan 2023
Welcome to Gold Bloom World!
This forex robot, "Gold Bloom," is made for gold lovers around the world.
The entry logic is sophisticated for the XAUUSD forex pair.
The robot monitors the previous day's candle pattern and places a pending order in one direction.
Take profit is determined by a trailing stop, while the stop loss is placed automatically based on the previous candle's price.
Simple input
Just enter initial lot size and set trailing stop.(points)
For XAUUSD , please input points value not pips. EX) 50/50
Max spread filter (0 is for unuse).
Very nice EA, performs well in backtesting with minimal optimisation required. Initial testing on live account appears positive. Would like to see a money management option for lot sizing, so positions can be opened based on a percentage of the overall account balance.