Break The BOX NOW

Entry logic

The EA, called EA_BreakTheBox, creates a rectangle BOX based on the highest and lowest price within a certain time period. Once the BOX is formed, the EA is ready for entry.

It allows you to input the time period for forming the BOX, and you can set a time filter for the EA.

The default setting for EntryPips is 2 pips, but this can be changed. If the price breaks the upper price of the BOX by 2 pips, then a BUY Entry is placed (if Reverse mode=true). If the price breaks the lower price of the BOX by 2 pips, then a SELL Entry is placed (if Reverse mode=true). You can switch between buy and sell entry if Reverse=true.

The Stoploss is set to 50 pips by default, and TP can be set manually or set to Basket profit close (Hide TP value). Additionally, you can enable one entry per day to reduce drawdown and increase safety.





Signal data

https://www.mql5.com/ja/signals/1935143













