OBONdesuyo

Obondesu forex robot is amazing low DD EA.

The best pair is GBPUSD and EURUSD TF H1.

<LOGIC>

The EA makes entry based on candlestick pattern and price movement.

<Take profit and stoploss>

Take profit is profit dollars.

The robot make Grid entry with stoploss 100pips.

The main order and each grid order are closed with total profit $1 with lot size 0,01.

These parameters can be changed.

<Recommend equity>

$1000, lot size 0,01





