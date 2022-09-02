Range Robot

This forex robot was specially designed for XAUUSD Gold.



The best time frame is H1 and the logid is base on Moving average.



If the price touch the range of 2 moving average, the EA will make an entry.



Stoploss is made based on the outer band of the moving average.

The trade time is already ptmized and you can use the time filter to make a good profit.

You can change these parameters.

tp and stoploss and time trade time and lot size.



