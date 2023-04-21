I like a simple Robot and I will share with you.

I can provide some information about using Simple Moving Average (SMA) as a trading strategy in Forex.

SMA is a commonly used technical analysis tool in Forex trading. It calculates the average price of a currency pair over a specified period of time, and the resulting line can be used to identify trends in the market. Traders often use the crossover of different time period SMAs (e.g. 50-day and 200-day) to identify potential buy or sell signals.

While SMA can be a useful tool in Forex trading, it's important to remember that no single trading strategy is foolproof. Additionally, it's important to consider other factors, such as market volatility and news events, when making trading decisions. Ultimately, it's up to each individual trader to decide whether or not to use SMA as part of their trading strategy based on their own experience and analysis.



